AP Advanced Placement Classes, from Christina International High School
Christina International High School offers 20 AP classes approved by the College Board for advanced placement. These online classes are self-paced and a great way to earn college credits. For more information,...
Credit Recovery, from Christina International High School
CIHS also offers 28 Credit Recovery classes for both middle and high school students that are self-paced, allowing for early completion. Students work only on what they don't know, allowing for greater...
ESL & ELL, from Christina International High School
CIHS offers a number of ESL and ELL learning opportunities all online. Call 1.877.211.4870 for details.
High School Completion, from Christina International High School
"Finish Now" - Students that have completed high school but have not graduated may be eligible to earn their high school diploma by transferring to Christina International High School and completing...
High School Equivalency Diploma, from Christina International High School
"Welcome Back" - CIHS welcomes back all students that did not finish high school. Open to all adults eighteen years of age or older who left high school; this comprehensive program leads to a...
High School Online, from Christina International High School
Grades 9-12
Christina International High School offers students the opportunity to take one or more classes online following an engaging and completely interactive online curriculum. These self-paced core...
Home School, from Christina International High School
CIHS offers home schooled students a full curriculum in both middle and high school grades. CIHS can also help maintain all home school records including transcripts. Call 1.877.211.4870 for details.
Middle School, from Christina International High School
Grades 6-8
Parents find our online middle school classes a great way to supplement what their child is learning at home by integrating one or more classes from our rich curriculum. This carefully designed...
Real Time Markets, from BetterTrades
Real Time Markets from Better Trades, offers a unique niche in the financial world providing traders with the tools necessary to trade in a fast and changing market.
Real Time Markets is a software that...
RescueConnexion, from PlanReady, Inc.
RescueConnexion is a collaborative emergency-preparedness application that provides school administrators and emergency personnel immediate access to critical information during a crisis situation. Leveraging...
SAT & ACT Prep, from Christina International High School
CIHS offers free SAT and ACT prep classes to all enrolled students and to non-enrolled military families. Call 1.877.211.4870 for details.