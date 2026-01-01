Products & Services

Within Educational Support Services

Platinum Products & Services

EdAssess

EdAssess

EdPower

Service

EdAssess, formerly edifyAssess streamlines assessment administration. Choose from thousands of items aligned to state standards, as well as access to hundreds of pre-built assessments. Need an...

EdFolio

EdFolio

EdPower

Service

EdFolio, formerly Vitae, helps professionals develop their craft. EdFolio provides real time observation and evaluation options at your fingertips. Unlock your personal growth with real time coaching...

EdHub

EdHub

EdPower

Service

EdHub, formerly Mileposts, is our one stop data shop where you can upload all of your different data streams into one central view allowing an overall picture of each student. Understand how students...

Products & Services

$400 in WyzAnt Credit for $360

$400 in WyzAnt Credit for $360

WyzAnt Tutoring

$360.00Service

WyzAnt credit can be used to recieve tutoring lessons from any of the amazing tutors that WyzAnt has. When you pay $360 you will recieve $400 in credit. That's a 10% discount!

ACT

ACT

Christina International High School

Product

CIHS offers free SAT and ACT prep classes to all enrolled students and to non-enrolled military families. Call 1.877.211.4870 for details.

Administrative Support

Administrative Support

C² Technologies, Inc.

Service

Annual OCD Conference

Annual OCD Conference

International OCD Foundation

Service

Since 1993, the International OCD Foundation's Annual OCD Conference has been the only international event focused solely on obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) and related disorders. This...

Anti-Terrorism Awareness Training

Anti-Terrorism Awareness Training

CRA, Inc.

Service

CRA's experts from the fields of Law Enforcement and Intelligence provide training for your agency, business, or group to increase awareness of threats to your company, your agency or your community...

AP Advanced Placement Classes

AP Advanced Placement Classes

Christina International High School

Product

Christina International High School offers 20 AP classes approved by the College Board for advanced placement. These online classes are self-paced and a great way to earn college credits. For more...

Auditory Processing Remediation

Auditory Processing Remediation

Anna's House, LLC

Service

Anna's House (www.annashousellc.com) provides Auditory Processing Remediation through the use of a Listening Fitness progrm (www.listeningfitness.com).  Children  benefit from better...

College Plan

College Plan

My College Planning

$650.00Service

We work with families to determine the "expected family contribution" for their school. We then use a handful of the 3,500 strategies available to reduce the amount of college costs, often...

Conference Planning

Conference Planning

C² Technologies, Inc.

Service

Corporate Universities

Corporate Universities

C² Technologies, Inc.

Service

Credit Recovery

Credit Recovery

Christina International High School

Product

CIHS also offers 28 Credit Recovery classes for both middle and high school students that are self-paced, allowing for early completion. Students work only on what they don't know, allowing for...

Database Management

Database Management

C² Technologies, Inc.

Service

Disaster Recovery

Disaster Recovery

C² Technologies, Inc.

Service

Dissertation Editing

Dissertation Editing

Redmark Editing

$7.00Service

PhD Dissertation Editing Starts at $7 per page. 1 page is counted for 250 words. Editing is offered for all subjects including science, management, accounting, life sciences, sociology and...

Enterprise-Wide Information Systems

Enterprise-Wide Information Systems

C² Technologies, Inc.

Service

ESL & ELL

ESL & ELL

Christina International High School

Product

CIHS offers a number of ESL and ELL learning opportunities all online. Call 1.877.211.4870 for details.

Facilities Management and Maintenance

Facilities Management and Maintenance

C² Technologies, Inc.

Service

Forms Processing

Forms Processing

My College Planning

$495.00Service

We work with families by gathering the necessary information for their financial aid forms, and filling out the information online for them. There are many common mistakes that families make in the...

High School Completion

High School Completion

Christina International High School

Product

"Finish Now" - Students that have completed high school but have not graduated may be eligible to earn their high school diploma by transferring to Christina International High School and...

High School Equivalency Diploma

High School Equivalency Diploma

Christina International High School

Product

"Welcome Back" - CIHS welcomes back all students that did not finish high school. Open to all adults eighteen years of age or older who left high school; this comprehensive program leads to...

High School Online

High School Online

Christina International High School

Product

Grades 9-12 Christina International High School offers students the opportunity to take one or more classes online following an engaging and completely interactive online curriculum. These self-paced...

Home School

Home School

Christina International High School

Product

CIHS offers home schooled students a full curriculum in both middle and high school grades. CIHS can also help maintain all home school records including transcripts. Call 1.877.211.4870 for details.

Homeland Security Exercise Planning, Design and Support

Homeland Security Exercise Planning, Design and Support

CRA, Inc.

Service

CRA, Inc. is the premier exercise provider for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). We excel in direct delivery of exercise programs and supporting materials. Our staff are HSEEP-trained and...

HR Planning and Policy

HR Planning and Policy

C² Technologies, Inc.

Service

Infant Care - Full Time

Infant Care - Full Time

New Generations Learning Center

$339.86Service

Infant Care - 6 wks to 18 mos (**move ups dependant on Child's development) Our infant care program is designed to work closely with parents. We strive to keep your child's schedule parallel to that...

Installation / Training

Installation / Training

C² Technologies, Inc.

Service

Intranet Architecture

Intranet Architecture

C² Technologies, Inc.

Service

Inventory Management

Inventory Management

C² Technologies, Inc.

Service

IT Support and Help Desk

IT Support and Help Desk

C² Technologies, Inc.

Service

Knowledge Management

Knowledge Management

C² Technologies, Inc.

Service

LAN/WAN Administration

LAN/WAN Administration

C² Technologies, Inc.

Service

Logistics Support

Logistics Support

C² Technologies, Inc.

Service

Middle School

Middle School

Christina International High School

Product

Grades 6-8 Parents find our online middle school classes a great way to supplement what their child is learning at home by integrating one or more classes from our rich curriculum. This carefully...

Military and Defense Support

Military and Defense Support

CRA, Inc.

Service

CRA, Inc. works with the Department of Defense to help policymakers, Commanders, and operational elements engage the threat and take appropriate action to safeguard service members. We enhance...

MyExamCenter.com

MyExamCenter.com

Sinatabu Inc.

$0.00Service

MyExamCenter.com is a subscription online learning management webportal for parents and students in grades K-12. Parents are able to subscribe to the services and add their children as students.

Neuro-developmental Delay Therapy

Neuro-developmental Delay Therapy

Anna's House, LLC

Service

Anna's House (www.annashousellc.com) provides Neuro-developmental Delay Therapy.  Neuro-developmental Delay is defined by INPP (www.inpp.org.uk) as the continued presence of a cluster of...

Online Learning

Online Learning

The Learning House, Inc.

Service

The Learning House, Inc. is a comprehensive online education solutions company which helps colleges and universities offer and manage their online degree programs. Our core services include: The...

Online Surveys

Online Surveys

C² Technologies, Inc.

Service

Pandemic Training & Exercise Support

Pandemic Training & Exercise Support

CRA, Inc.

Service

CRA, Inc. focuses on enhancing all-hazards preparedness and response capabilities, developing and implementing mass treatment strategies (e.g., Cities Readiness Initiative (CRI), Pandemic Flu Plans,...

Performance Management

Performance Management

C² Technologies, Inc.

Service

Pre School Program

Pre School Program

New Generations Learning Center

$270.00Service

Preschool - 2 1/2 yrs to 5yrs Our Preschool Program is unique offering a full day of academics in a fun environment. Large group activities are popular with this age group. This is the age where...

Private Kindergarten

Private Kindergarten

New Generations Learning Center

$1,200.00Service

TEACHING METHODS USED : CA State Standards & Frameworks: Standards encourage the highest achievement of every student, by defining the knowledge, concepts, and skills that students should acquire...

Program Management

Program Management

C² Technologies, Inc.

Service

Real Time Markets

Real Time Markets

BetterTrades

Product

Real Time Markets from Better Trades, offers a unique niche in the financial world providing traders with the tools necessary to trade in a fast and changing market. Real Time Markets is a software...

Recruitment and Selection

Recruitment and Selection

C² Technologies, Inc.

Service

RescueConnexion

RescueConnexion

PlanReady, Inc.

Product

RescueConnexion is a collaborative emergency-preparedness application that provides school administrators and emergency personnel immediate access to critical information during a crisis situation.

Retention

Retention

C² Technologies, Inc.

Service

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