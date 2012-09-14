Gold Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com

Annual OCD Conference , from International OCD Foundation

Service

Since 1993, the International OCD Foundation's Annual OCD Conference has been the only international event focused solely on obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) and related disorders. This extraordinary...

Grammar Book 1 , from Connect

Product



$400 in WyzAnt Credit for $360 , from WyzAnt Tutoring

$360.00 - Service

WyzAnt credit can be used to recieve tutoring lessons from any of the amazing tutors that WyzAnt has. When you pay $360 you will recieve $400 in credit. That's a 10% discount!

ACT , from Christina International High School

Product

CIHS offers free SAT and ACT prep classes to all enrolled students and to non-enrolled military families. Call 1.877.211.4870 for details.

Administrative Support , from C² Technologies, Inc.

Service



Anti-Terrorism Awareness Training , from CRA, Inc.

Service

CRA's experts from the fields of Law Enforcement and Intelligence provide training for your agency, business, or group to increase awareness of threats to your company, your agency or your community and...

AP Advanced Placement Classes , from Christina International High School

Product

Christina International High School offers 20 AP classes approved by the College Board for advanced placement. These online classes are self-paced and a great way to earn college credits. For more information,...

Auditory Processing Remediation , from Anna's House, LLC

Service

Anna's House (www.annashousellc.com) provides Auditory Processing Remediation through the use of a Listening Fitness progrm (www.listeningfitness.com). Children benefit from better learning,...

College Plan , from My College Planning

$650.00 - Service

We work with families to determine the "expected family contribution" for their school. We then use a handful of the 3,500 strategies available to reduce the amount of college costs, often saving...

Conference Planning , from C² Technologies, Inc.

Service



Corporate Universities , from C² Technologies, Inc.

Service



Credit Recovery , from Christina International High School

Product

CIHS also offers 28 Credit Recovery classes for both middle and high school students that are self-paced, allowing for early completion. Students work only on what they don't know, allowing for greater...

Database Management , from C² Technologies, Inc.

Service



Disaster Recovery , from C² Technologies, Inc.

Service



Dissertation Editing , from Redmark Editing

$7.00 - Service

PhD Dissertation Editing Starts at $7 per page. 1 page is counted for 250 words. Editing is offered for all subjects including science, management, accounting, life sciences, sociology and engineering. For...

Enterprise-Wide Information Systems , from C² Technologies, Inc.

Service



ESL & ELL , from Christina International High School

Product

CIHS offers a number of ESL and ELL learning opportunities all online. Call 1.877.211.4870 for details.

Facilities Management and Maintenance , from C² Technologies, Inc.

Service



Forms Processing , from My College Planning

$495.00 - Service

We work with families by gathering the necessary information for their financial aid forms, and filling out the information online for them. There are many common mistakes that families make in the forms...

High School Completion , from Christina International High School

Product

"Finish Now" - Students that have completed high school but have not graduated may be eligible to earn their high school diploma by transferring to Christina International High School and completing...

High School Equivalency Diploma , from Christina International High School

Product

"Welcome Back" - CIHS welcomes back all students that did not finish high school. Open to all adults eighteen years of age or older who left high school; this comprehensive program leads to a...

High School Online , from Christina International High School

Product

Grades 9-12 Christina International High School offers students the opportunity to take one or more classes online following an engaging and completely interactive online curriculum. These self-paced core...

Home School , from Christina International High School

Product

CIHS offers home schooled students a full curriculum in both middle and high school grades. CIHS can also help maintain all home school records including transcripts. Call 1.877.211.4870 for details.

Homeland Security Exercise Planning, Design and Support , from CRA, Inc.

Service

CRA, Inc. is the premier exercise provider for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). We excel in direct delivery of exercise programs and supporting materials. Our staff are HSEEP-trained and have...

HR Planning and Policy , from C² Technologies, Inc.

Service



Infant Care - Full Time , from New Generations Learning Center

$339.86 - Service

Infant Care - 6 wks to 18 mos (**move ups dependant on Child's development) Our infant care program is designed to work closely with parents. We strive to keep your child's schedule parallel to that of...

Installation / Training , from C² Technologies, Inc.

Service



Intranet Architecture , from C² Technologies, Inc.

Service



Inventory Management , from C² Technologies, Inc.

Service



IT Support and Help Desk , from C² Technologies, Inc.

Service



Knowledge Management , from C² Technologies, Inc.

Service



LAN/WAN Administration , from C² Technologies, Inc.

Service



Logistics Support , from C² Technologies, Inc.

Service



Middle School , from Christina International High School

Product

Grades 6-8 Parents find our online middle school classes a great way to supplement what their child is learning at home by integrating one or more classes from our rich curriculum. This carefully designed...

Military and Defense Support , from CRA, Inc.

Service

CRA, Inc. works with the Department of Defense to help policymakers, Commanders, and operational elements engage the threat and take appropriate action to safeguard service members. We enhance capability...

MyExamCenter.com , from Sinatabu Inc.

$0.00 - Service

MyExamCenter.com is a subscription online learning management webportal for parents and students in grades K-12. Parents are able to subscribe to the services and add their children as students. The...

Neuro-developmental Delay Therapy , from Anna's House, LLC

Service

Anna's House (www.annashousellc.com) provides Neuro-developmental Delay Therapy. Neuro-developmental Delay is defined by INPP (www.inpp.org.uk) as the continued presence of a cluster of primitive...

Online Learning , from The Learning House, Inc.

Service

The Learning House, Inc. is a comprehensive online education solutions company which helps colleges and universities offer and manage their online degree programs. Our core services include: The Learning...

Online Surveys , from C² Technologies, Inc.

Service



Pandemic Training & Exercise Support , from CRA, Inc.

Service

CRA, Inc. focuses on enhancing all-hazards preparedness and response capabilities, developing and implementing mass treatment strategies (e.g., Cities Readiness Initiative (CRI), Pandemic Flu Plans, and...

Performance Management , from C² Technologies, Inc.

Service



Pre School Program , from New Generations Learning Center

$270.00 - Service

Preschool - 2 1/2 yrs to 5yrs Our Preschool Program is unique offering a full day of academics in a fun environment. Large group activities are popular with this age group. This is the age where your...

Private Kindergarten , from New Generations Learning Center

$1,200.00 - Service

TEACHING METHODS USED : CA State Standards & Frameworks: Standards encourage the highest achievement of every student, by defining the knowledge, concepts, and skills that students should acquire at...

Program Management , from C² Technologies, Inc.

Service



Real Time Markets , from BetterTrades

Product

Real Time Markets from Better Trades, offers a unique niche in the financial world providing traders with the tools necessary to trade in a fast and changing market. Real Time Markets is a software that...

Recruitment and Selection , from C² Technologies, Inc.

Service



RescueConnexion , from PlanReady, Inc.

Product

RescueConnexion is a collaborative emergency-preparedness application that provides school administrators and emergency personnel immediate access to critical information during a crisis situation. Leveraging...

Retention , from C² Technologies, Inc.

Service



SAT & ACT Prep , from Christina International High School

Product

CIHS offers free SAT and ACT prep classes to all enrolled students and to non-enrolled military families. Call 1.877.211.4870 for details.