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Educational Support Services

Companies

Platinum Company Profiles

EdPower

EdPower

We are on a mission to Empower Educators. EdPower’s platforms are designed to serve as the foundation for effective instructional technology use by implementing award-winning tools that create...

Stress Doc Enterprises

Stress Doc Enterprises

Mark Gorkin, MSW, LICSW, "The Stress Doc" ™, a nationally acclaimed speaker, webinar expert, published author, and "Motivational Psychohumorist" ™, is a Stress...

The Citizen Science Lab

The Citizen Science Lab

Founded in 2015, The Citizen Science Lab is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that has become a city leader in providing interactive STEM programming for the residents of Pittsburgh. Located in the...

Gold Company Profiles

College Scholarships

College Scholarships

Online guide to help students pay for college. Includes information about scholarships, student grants, and student loans.

Culinary Schools

Culinary Schools

We offer a directory of US and international cooking schools to help students make smart career choices.

Exeed College

Exeed College

Exeed College, envisioned in 2016, is a prestigious enterprise of Westford Education Group providing top-rated online/part-time academic programmes. A world-class education management provider based...

Go College

Go College

We offer a wide range of advice for college students including college admissions, financial aid, and college survival. Within each section you can delve into deeper topics like exploring college...

The Pawtectors

The Pawtectors

The Pawtectors (also known as the PawSquad), is a year-round online, self-paced, superhero-themed, youth humane education program for kids 5-17. Our mission is to inspire and teach compassion &...

Company Profiles

360 Education Solutions

360 Education Solutions

360 Education Solutions represents simply the best in online education and online teaching degree programs. We only partner with universities with the highest regional accreditation. 360 Education...

A+ Tutoring Test Preparation

A+ Tutoring Test Preparation

Professional SAT, ACT & GRE tutoring in the Dayton and Cincinnati, OH areas by professional test prep tutors. Proven scores into the 99th percentile. Please call for availability and rates in...

ABA Technologies, Inc.

ABA Technologies, Inc.

ABA Technologies, Inc. are experts in Applied Behavior Analysis, curriculum development and instructional technology, organizational behavior management, and professional development and...

All of Me Child Developmental Center

All of Me Child Developmental Center

All of Me Developmental Center is a not-for-profit corporation offering services to children birth to young adults. Services include speech, occupational, physical and behavioral therapies. Family...

Alphabet Soup

Alphabet Soup

Alphabet Soup (www.alphabetsoup.info) offers parenting articles, fun craft ideas, poetry and more.  Our educational toy store offers items for ages infant to school age. We carry products from...

Anna's House, LLC

Anna's House, LLC

Anna Buck, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Christian Education, has been a private tutor for over 20 years. She is a certified Neuro-Developmental Delay Therapist and Licentiate of The Institute...

Awesome Home Tuition

Awesome Home Tuition

Awesome Home Tuition is a tuition agency in Singapore which offering home tuition for primary, secondary and junior college students. We have a pool of experience and committed home tutors who...

Awesome Tuition Agency

Awesome Tuition Agency

In Singapore, students are able to get the specialized tutoring they need from an experienced home tutor, as Awesome Tuition Agency has officially opened. It is a leading tuition agency provides...

Best Essays

Best Essays

BestEssays.com is a custom essay and term paper writing service that provides its clients with top quality custom term papers, custom essays and research papers on various topics, 100% original and...

BetterTrades

BetterTrades

BetterTrades is a privately held company specializing in education for individuals who wish to learn to trade in the stock market. BetterTrades offers a full curriculum of live courses and online...

Boots On The Roof

Boots On The Roof

Boots on the Roof, a division of Unitek Education, offers market-ready training for contractors (Electrical, HVAC, Plumbing, Roofing, General), entrepreneurs, architects, engineers, salespeople &...

Brookhaven Academy

Brookhaven Academy

Brookhaven was founded in 2007 to serve the needs of quality multilingual preschool, private kindergarten, and after school programs in the Allen, McKinney, and Plano, Texas communities. About...

Buy Dissertations

Buy Dissertations

Buy Dissertations offers affordable online custom dissertation writing services for masters and doctorate level on all topics according to specifications you provide.

C² Technologies, Inc.

C² Technologies, Inc.

Since 1989, C² Technologies, Inc. has partnered with its federal government, defense, and commercial customers to deliver innovative performance improvement solutions that span diverse practice...

Christina International High School

Christina International High School

At Christina International High School (CIHS) we make dreams come true. CIHS offers a complete online curriculum for students in grades 6-12 as well as adults needing to finish their high school...

Chyten Educational Services

Chyten Educational Services

The Chyten Educational Services concept is unlike any other in the tutoring and test preparation industry. Chyten tutors are experienced instructors with Master’s degrees and an average of...

Collegefreak Inc

Collegefreak Inc

Collegefreak.net is a place where students can share resources for their projects and assignments. It allows you to submit an article that will be reviewed by all and will be promoted, based on...

CRA, Inc.

CRA, Inc.

National Security: One Community At A Time CRA, Inc. is exclusively dedicated to providing homeland security consultation services to Federal, State, local governments, key private industries, and...

Cuba Education Tours

Cuba Education Tours

Cuba Education Tours is a unionized nonprofit project dedicated to building ties of friendship and understanding between the people of Cuba and North America.

Custom Thesis Writing

Custom Thesis Writing

Custom Thesis Writing Offers online thesis writing services. Get original customized professional quality papers at affordable rates on any topic. Satisfaction guaranteed.

Empower Kids, LLC

Empower Kids, LLC

Lisa Ozalis-Graham realizes that sometimes children have a hard time identifying and expressing their feelings. Her company, Empower Kids LLC, produces products to empower children in the hopes of...

EssayMart.com

EssayMart.com

essaymart.com offers professional custom essay writing services tailored to your specific needs and delivered in as early as 6 hours.

Global Intellect Inc.

Global Intellect Inc.

Custom Essay is specialized in customized writing on various academic and non-academic topics. If you need the custom essay written from scratch but you are limited in time or do not want to take the...

Improve Tuition

Improve Tuition

Improve Tuition is a Private Tuition Company for children aged five to 18 years. Established since 2007, we offer a range of subjects from Maths, English and Science, at all levels from SATs, GCSEs...

Infinitecourses.com

Infinitecourses.com

Infinitecourses.com is India's Most Informative and top education portal for study in India with over 5 million monthly visitors. The site provides information on top colleges, courses, jobs, careers...

International OCD Foundation

International OCD Foundation

The mission of the International OCD Foundation (IOCDF) is to help individuals with obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) to live full and productive lives. Our aim is to increase access to effective...

Intrax Cultural Exchange

Intrax Cultural Exchange

Intrax Cultural Exchange: Connecting People and Cultures Our mission is to create dynamic cultural exchange experiences that inspire personal growth, mutual respect and cultural understanding around...

J8 Global Citizenship Programme

J8 Global Citizenship Programme

J8 offer young people across the world the opportunity to discuss key global issues with the G8 leaders themselves. Through J8 2005, school pupils from schools across all of the G8 countries made...

Jason Kulpa Scholarships

Jason Kulpa Scholarships

Jason Kulpa is the CEO and founder of UE.co, formally known as Underground Elephant. UE.co is a thriving company, consistently providing quality customer acquisition software and digital marketing...

Mount Carmel Youth Ranch

Mount Carmel Youth Ranch

Mount Carmel Youth Ranch is a Catholic Therapeutic Boarding School for troubled teens or at-risk youth. We use real life experiences on a cattle ranch to dignify and increase the self-esteem of the...

My College Planning

My College Planning

Company focusing on helping families with college.  We work with them on several areas.  We work to help them increase the amount of financial aid they receive as well as to pay for school...

National Council for Better Schools

National Council for Better Schools

The AJA Research Group, the parent organization of the National Council for Better Schools, was founded in 1991. In 1994 the organization sought to address the widespread sale and use of illegal...

New Generations Learning Center

New Generations Learning Center

NGLC offers childcare for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old in a learning environment. Our classrooms are state-of-the-art. NGLC also offers a Private Kindergarten program. Each classroom offers...

North American Seminars

North American Seminars

North American Seminars, Inc. was founded with the ideal of providing the most current medical information to patients across the United States. Our original idea was transformed as we realized that...

OneUniForm

OneUniForm

OneUniForm offers students free & easy ordering of multiple university and college prospectuses via the internet  www.oneuniform.com press@oneuniform.com P: 07005 993 964 F: 07005...

OptimalResume.com, Inc.

OptimalResume.com, Inc.

OptimalResume.com, Inc. is the tecnology leader in online resumes. OptimalResume.com aims to be the leader in the resume software marketplace, offering the most comprehensive resume solution to...

PlanReady, Inc.

PlanReady, Inc.

Founded in 2003 by experts in the discipline of school facility architecture, PlanReady™, a woman-owned privately-held corporation, develops emergency response solutions specifically designed to...

Randimedia

Randimedia

The RandirobicsTM health and fitness show is an interactive space age fitness entertainment program, which encourages children's health and well being. This exciting and energetic show features kids...

Redmark Editing

Redmark Editing

Redmarkediting offers Dissertation editing for PhD candidates. Dissertation editing services from Redmark editing have been popular since 2002. With over 35,000 PhD dissertations edited and over 60...

RushEssays.com

RushEssays.com

We are the definitive edge in essay and term paper writing. Do you have a deadline approaching? Are classes, assignments and part-time jobs leaving you absolutely no time to produce a well written...

Safe Net Kids

Safe Net Kids

Provide Digital Child Identification Cards and Child Safety Training for children and their parents

Scholarship Learning Company

Scholarship Learning Company

Scholarship Learning Company works with schools, businesses and organizations to show students how to create competitive applications for admissions and scholarships, where to find the best...

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