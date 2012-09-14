AEX Business Communications Help , from AEX Commercial Financing Group



AEX provides practical solutions for avoidable business communications problems throughout the United States. This specialized help often includes commercial lender communications and business lender negotiating. Please...

AEX Business Finance Consulting , from AEX Commercial Financing Group



Business owners are likely to need business finance consulting help to resolve many complications that have resulted from the current financial crisis. Some of our business consulting efforts are directly...

Career Training Program - Business Finance Consultant , from AEX Commercial Financing Group



Career planning solutions have changed because so many career training programs were not effective. Individualized and specialized training is almost always more effective than group and generalized training.

Commercial Lender Negotiations , from AEX Commercial Financing Group



For most small business owners, communicating and negotiating with commercial lenders represents one of their most disliked activities. Because of this, AEX is often particularly helpful and productive...

Commercial Real Estate Loan Programs , from AEX Commercial Financing Group



AEX Commercial Financing Group provides commercial real estate loans up to $25 million throughout the United States for commercial purchases, refinancing and construction. AEX Commercial Financing Group...

Credit Card Processing Services with Reduced Fees , from AEX Commercial Financing Group



For business owners unhappy with their current credit card processing services or simply wondering if cost improvements are viable, a high-quality credit card financing program should be considered. One...

Equipment Financing , from Phoenix Financial Partners

If you are in need of Equipment Financing, we can assist you with the Equipment Financing aspect of your search. When searching for construction equipment, Equipment Financing will be your next task after...

Referral Fee Program for Small Business Loans , from AEX Commercial Financing Group



Our Business Advisor Referral Fee Program allows anyone to refer commercial loan opportunities to AEX and receive compensation upon completion of financing. With this program, AEX performs all of the necessary...

SBA Loan and SBA Loan Refinancing Program , from AEX Commercial Financing Group



Two of the most difficult business financing scenarios for a commercial borrower involve obtaining a Small Business Administration loan (SBA loan) and refinancing an SBA loan. AEX Commercial Financing...

Short-Term Working Capital Financing Programs , from AEX Commercial Financing Group



Even thriving businesses frequently need more cash than they can borrow from a bank. In most cases small businesses can obtain short-term working capital using either working capital loans or credit card...