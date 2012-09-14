Click on a service below to view it in greater detail Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com Authentic Italian cuisine , from Baby Moon Cafe



pastas, sandwiches, salads, pizzas catering , from Baby Moon Cafe



we cater parties of any size - our complete menu is available for your special occasion. Extensive wine list , from Baby Moon Cafe



choose from a wide variety of reds and whites, to compliment any dinner or dessert. Lunches and dinners , from Baby Moon Cafe



Serving an extensive menu for both lunch and dinner. As always, takeouts are available. Group orders served with a smile! Night Club and Party Facility , from Take 1 Night Club

$0.00

Take 1 Night Club is available for private parties, themed events, after parties, film screenings, awards shows, dinner theater, etc.. Full catering available. Valentine's Day , from Baby Moon Cafe



Check out an extensive Valentine's Day menu - bring your sweetheart!! Dinner For Two $75.95 Plus Tax and Gratuity Includes Two Salads, One Appetizer, Two Entrees and Two Desserts Choice Of Mixed... Services 1 - 6 of 6 Page: 1

