PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom

Search Results for Services

Within Casual Dining Restaurants

SERVICES

 View Both Products & Services       View Products Only       View Services Only    
Click on a service below to view it in greater detail
Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
Authentic Italian cuisine Authentic Italian cuisine, from Baby Moon Cafe

pastas, sandwiches, salads, pizzas
catering catering, from Baby Moon Cafe

we cater parties of any size - our complete menu is available for your special occasion.
Extensive wine list Extensive wine list, from Baby Moon Cafe

choose from a wide variety of reds and whites, to compliment any dinner or dessert.
Lunches and dinners Lunches and dinners, from Baby Moon Cafe

Serving an extensive menu for both lunch and dinner.  As always, takeouts are available.  Group orders served with a smile!
Night Club and Party Facility Night Club and Party Facility, from Take 1 Night Club
$0.00
Take 1 Night Club  is available for private parties, themed events, after parties, film screenings, awards shows, dinner theater, etc.. Full catering available.
Valentine's Day Valentine's Day, from Baby Moon Cafe

Check out an extensive Valentine's Day menu - bring your sweetheart!! Dinner For Two $75.95 Plus Tax and Gratuity Includes Two Salads, One Appetizer, Two Entrees and Two Desserts Choice Of Mixed...
Services 1 - 6 of 6 Page: 1

Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help