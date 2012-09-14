Bistro Coffee Mug, Featuring Subway® Logo , from Subway

$6.50

This 12oz bistro mug holds just the right amount and features a large C-handle for easy grip. Stylish two tone color coordination, white with a green base and rim. Subway® eat fresh printed on one...

Executive Polo Shirt - Oxford, Featuring Subway® Logo , from Subway

$20.00

This versatile medium weight polo shirt in 100% pique cotton is sure to be a favorite. Featured in Oxford with the Subway® logo embroidered on the left sleeve. Its detailing includes three button wood-tone...

Journal Notebook, Featuring Subway® Logo , from Subway

$5.50

This 5X7 inch spiral bound journal is a durable way to document your information. Journal cover is green with the Subway® logo in silver. Inside paper is white with 100 ruled pages. Plenty of room...

License Plate Frame Featuring Subway® logos , from Subway

$3.00

The license plate frame fits perfectly around your license plate. It is oversized to expose the entire plate and meets all state requirements. The frame is white with the Subway® logos on top and follow...

Mini Football Featuring Subway® Logo , from Subway

$2.50

This long passing, bright yellow football has the Subway logo silk screen in green. The 7 inch vinyl football is sure to provide hours of playing time. Show off your spirit for the Subway® restaurant...

Start Small Finish Big, A Book by Fred DeLuca , from Subway



At age 17 Fred DeLuca borrowed $1,000 from a friend and started SUBWAY® Restaurants. Paul Orfalea, without business experience or start up money, leased a garage, rented a copy machine and launched...

Subway® Logoed Cap - Stone , from Subway

$8.00

This stone colored hat features the green Subway® logo embroidered on the front and an easy cloth buckle adjustment on the back. Accented with green: color sewn eyelets, a button top and bill edging.