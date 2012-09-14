PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom

Search Results for Services

Within Mobile Food Services

SERVICES

 View Both Products & Services       View Products Only       View Services Only    
Click on a service below to view it in greater detail
Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
Caterering Trade Association Caterering Trade Association, from The Nationwide Caterers Association ( NCASS)
Catering Catering, from Elegant Eats Personal Chef Service

Elegant Eats offers the finest in in-home catering. Whether you want a romantic dinner for two, or an event for up to 75 of your friends or associates, having your own Personal Chef there to guide the...
Cooking Classes Cooking Classes, from Elegant Eats Personal Chef Service
$25.00
Chef Shelley will work closely with you to ensure a successful, enjoyable event. She provides professional instruction including “tricks of the trade” insights, special techniques, and...
Personal Chef Service Personal Chef Service, from Elegant Eats Personal Chef Service
$350.00
Elegant Eats Personal Chef Service helps solve the nightly “What’s for dinner?” problem for busy professionals, families on the go, people with special dietary needs and restrictions,...
Services 1 - 4 of 4 Page: 1

Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help