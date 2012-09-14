PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Within Fixed-line Voice Services Providers

SERVICES

Fax800™ FaxFreedom Fax800™ FaxFreedom, from Telecentrex, LLC
$9.95
Fax machines are expensive and take up too much room. With FaxFreedom, you can get rid of your clunky fax machine forever while gaining additional features and more innovative functionality! Each FaxFreedom...
Freedom800™ FreedomLITE Freedom800™ FreedomLITE, from Telecentrex, LLC
$9.95
The FreedomLITE is our most affordable toll-free voice package. It's ideal for small businesses looking to automate their call answering while projecting a professional first impression. The multiple mailboxes/extensions...
Freedom800™ FreedomPRO Freedom800™ FreedomPRO, from Telecentrex, LLC
$19.95
Our FreedomPRO plan is designed for emerging businesses looking to automate their communications, increase productivity and stay competitive. FreedomPRO users can give callers the impression of a Fortune...
Freedom800™ FreedomXTREME Freedom800™ FreedomXTREME, from Telecentrex, LLC
$29.95
Our FreedomXTREME plan gives your business the combined power of automated communications and the flexibility of web-based access to increase efficiency in voice/fax retrieval and system administration.
RealtyOne800™ AdTrakker RealtyOne800™ AdTrakker, from Telecentrex, LLC
$24.95
The Adtrakker™ system is an advanced toll-free hotline designed specifically for real estate and mortgage professionals to list multiple properties and generate qualified leads. It can be used to...
