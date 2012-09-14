PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Directory > Media & Entertainment > Media & Information > Telecommunications > Telecommunications Services > Fixed-line Voice Services Providers
 
Fixed-line Voice Services Providers
 Sub-industries:
Local Exchange Carriers
Long-distance Carriers
Telecommunications Resellers
  
Fixed-line Voice Services Providers
AVOXI AVOXI Atlanta, GA
DOW Networks is a next-generation telecommunications service provider focused on serving Call Centers, Business Processing Outsource Centers... 
CallTower CallTower San Francisco, CA
CallTower is a Software as a Service (SaaS) provider that offers businesses an enterprise class, feature-rich, comprehensive communications... 
Oonli Oonli
Online phone cards Shop.Variety of phone calling cards overseas.Refillable phone cards.Free pin phone cards.Buy or refill card online.  
Renium, Inc Renium, Inc Pasadena, CA
Renium is an enhanced voice service provider located in California. The company offers low cost yet high quality voice communication globally... 
Telecentrex, LLC Telecentrex, LLC Yorba Linda, CA
Telecentrex offers an advanced suite of virtual communication services that allow small businesses and professionals to communicate more... 
Voxbone Voxbone Belgium
Voxbone provides international DID numbers and VoIP origination services. All our numbers are charged a fixed monthly rate and come with... 
