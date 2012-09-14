Articles, Reviews & Stories , from PR.com



Candidate Sourcing , from McKinley Marsh & Associates, LLC



Outsourcing of candidate identification and general screening for specific assignments.

Email Marketing and Tracking , from McKinley Marsh & Associates, LLC



Delivery of client email messages in coordinated fashion with sales team.

Executive Recruiting , from Palladian International, LLC



Palladian utilizes a variety of search strategies to uncover candidates. Each strategy has advantages, and our success is a result of using all of them in combination. In today’s environment talent...

Executive Search (retained) , from Globalite Executive Search

$10,000.00

Retained search firms are paid a retainer equal to one-third of the fee up front to launch the search process, a third of the fee thirty days from launch and the final third sixty days from launch. If...

Interview Coaching , from Palladian International, LLC



The Palladian Interview Coaching Course will help you master the interview skills you need to be successful in your next interview. The course will teach you, step-by-step, how to interview effectively. I...

IT Consulting , from Stark Technologies, LLC



Let Stark Technologies, LLC provide advising businesses on how best to use information technology to meet their business objectives. In addition to providing advice, IT consultancies often estimate, manage,...

IT Proffesional Staffing , from Stark Technologies, LLC



With our years of experience in the IT industry we can locate the right candidate for your company, giving you the assurance that our candidate is the perfect fit.

Job Posting, Resume Search, One Post Technology , from TemporarEase.com

$0.00

Temporarease offers business the opportunity to post as many jobs as they like simply by linking to the TemporarEase.com career site. All job postings are also posted on our posting partner network (PPN)...

Network Membership , from Horizon Career



With a large number of users everyday, Horizon Career offers the greatest network for you to advance your career. Easy: Post your profile on the network in minutes Quick: Start building your own...

PayCard , from PayrollAmerica



PayCard is a versatile pay tool that allows users to operate as if they have a checking account, but without the need of checks. Employers and employees save big with this revolutionary new payment...

Post Jobs , from Horizon Career



With a large audience everyday, Horizon Career offers the greatest exposure for your jobs to qualified talents in the world. Easy: Post your jobs in minutes Quick: Start receiving resumes immediately...

Recruiting Support Services , from McKinley Marsh & Associates, LLC



Assisting recruiting companies with hiring authority and candidate lead generation research.

Regular Placement (contigency) , from Globalite Executive Search

$10,000.00

Contingency based placement service shall be paid at the conclusion of the search process. Free quarantee is provided for 3 months with one replacement.

Resume Assessment , from Palladian International, LLC



Palladian offers a thorough assessment of your resume with specific recommendations for how you can improve it. Developing a good resume is a critical step in a job search. Most people write their own...

Resume Writing , from Palladian International, LLC



Resume Writing Developing a great resume is the first step in a successful career search. Your resume is your introduction to an employer. Making the right impression can be critical to your success. Palladian's...

Sales Lead Packages , from McKinley Marsh & Associates, LLC



Customized research projects to gather valuable sales lead contact information.