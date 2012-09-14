|
Custom Plastic Extrusions, from Plasti-Block
Variety of plastics:
ABS, Styrene, HDPE, Acrylic etc
Thickness 0.0015" - 2.000"
Tight Tolerances
Colors
Corrugated, flat, custom profiles and thicknesses in 1 extrusion
Custom Plastic Injection Molding, from Plasti-Block
Low-stress, injection-molded parts as heavy as 100lbs
Very tight tolerances
Thin and thick walls without shrink marks
Economical even for short runs productions
Different plastics include, but not limited...
Conpression Molding, from Q-Cast, Inc.
We can compression-mold polyurethane, rubber, or silicone by placing the material into mold cavities that are then put together under pressure. The compression mold method usually eliminates the need for...
Design & Engineering, from Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.
Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc. (RPT) constantly pushes the limits in acrylic design. We are often brought a crude sketch of someone’s elaborate idea, and it is up to us to make that sketch a reality.
Our...
Fabrication, from Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.
“Cut-To-Size”
As a full-service acrylic provider, RPT will cut and ship internationally all Cut-to-Size orders of R-Cast™ acrylic sheet, rod, and tube
“Engraving”
When engraved,...
Injection Molding, from Q-Cast, Inc.
We can mold polyurethane through the injection molding process, which involves injecting the material into an enclosed cavity to produce a finished product.
Installation, from Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.
The installation of any acrylic requires a certain level of expertise. Often the location and type of installation requires a certain level of artistic finesse. Our project managers work closely with construction...
Open Cast Mold, from Q-Cast, Inc.
We can use the open cast method to mold polyurethane/urethane. During this process we fill an open mold and the result can be a finished part or one that may require secondary machining to finalize production.
Transfer Molding, from Q-Cast, Inc.
We can mold polyurethane, rubber, or silicone using the transfer method, where material is loaded into a pot and then transferred into the mold under pressure. One advantage of the transfer mold method...
