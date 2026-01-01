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Plastics Product Manufacturing

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ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips is an international, integrated energy company. It is the third largest integrated energy company in the United States, based on market capitalization, oil and gas proved reserves and...

Company Profiles

Aero Tec Laboratories, Inc.

Aero Tec Laboratories, Inc.

Engineering, prototype & manufacturing of fuel cell bladder tanks, collapsible pillow-type fuel, water & chemical tanks, molded rubber & plastic tanks, portable spill retention berms, air...

Custom Craft Plastics

Custom Craft Plastics

Custom Craft Plastics, Inc. is an innovator in the acrylic plastic fabrication industry. Our company designs, manufactures and silk-screen prints standard and custom products. All our products are...

E&T Plastics

E&T Plastics

E&T Plastics is one of the nation’s leading distributors of plastic sheet, rod, tube, and film. E&T Plastics provides manufacturing services for plastic components from concept to...

Focal Point Architectural Products

Focal Point Architectural Products

Focal Point Architectural Products, Inc., located in Tarboro, North Carolina has been skillfully manufacturing polyurethane mouldings (moldings), medallions, niches, domes, corbels and other...

Ideal Merchandise (Europe) Limited

Ideal Merchandise (Europe) Limited

Ideal Merchandise (Europe) Limited as a European sales office of Hongxing Hardware Factory (China) is located at London. Our factory is professional in manufacturing  shoe shine kits, manicure...

Ideal Tool Company

Ideal Tool Company

Ideal Tool Company is a quality 1 facility. We are certified in ISO 9001-2000 and ISO/TS 16949:2002 offering services from design to finished product. The main facility is located in PA and our...

Industrial Plastic Suplies Ltd

Industrial Plastic Suplies Ltd

Industrial Plastic Supplies has been in business for the last twenty years and in those twenty years we have built a steady reputation for quality and reliability in all forms of plastic engineering.

Jebicbag

Jebicbag

China FIBC manufacturer of FIBC, standard FIBC, big bag, bulk bag, jumbo bag and many other FIBC products. Jebicbag, a division of Chinapack Everlasting Business & Industry...

Linktech Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

Linktech Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

Our Activities include export of precision parts, telecommunication accessories, manhole rugs of various stainless steel, aluminium, galvanised steel with LDPE covering, injection moulding and rubber...

Manufacturing Sourcing LLC

Manufacturing Sourcing LLC

Manufacturing Sourcing is a US registered LLC providing Asian manufacturing to clients throughout the world. Our mission is to provide high quality manufacturing and services, at the lowest possible...

Omachron

Omachron

At the Omachron® family of companies, we combine imagination, advanced research, hard work, and a genuine concern for the future of our world to develop "Sustainable Technologies for a...

Panagawa Sdn. Bhd.

Panagawa Sdn. Bhd.

Manufacturer of disposable tableware and plastic packaging products. Plastics and foam products eg plates, bowls, cutlery, cups & lids, lunch boxes, meat & food trays, etc. Frozen food packaging.

Plasti-Block

Plasti-Block

https://www.plastiblocks.com/

Prime Industries Inc.

Prime Industries Inc.

Prime Industries' objective is to fill a void in the plastics molding industry. Our principle business is custom casting plastic parts for a variety of industries. We recognize the thermoplastic...

Professional Plastics, Inc.

Professional Plastics, Inc.

Professional Plastics is a Global Supplier of Plastic Sheets, Rods, Tubing & Film. Materials include; Vespel, Meldin, Semitron, Torlon, Techtron, Nylatron, Ultem, Delrin, Nylon, Teflon, PEEK,...

Q-Cast, Inc.

Q-Cast, Inc.

Custom manufacturers of castable polyurethane elastomeric products serving all industries including urethane, polyurethane, molded & cast urethane products. We have the capacity, experience, and...

Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.

Reynolds Polymer Technology, Inc.

Reynolds Polymer Technology is known as the leading manufacturer, fabricator, designer, and installer of R-Cast™ Acrylic and resin sheets. Our products have been used extensively in the...

Richland Mould Corp

Richland Mould Corp

Richland Mould Corp. enjoys a very good reputation in the fields of manufacturing and exporting injection plastic products for automobile parts, motorcycle parts, household appliances and industrial...

SPS Plastics Private Limited

SPS Plastics Private Limited

We provide a complete low cost solution for all types of plastics processing. We specialize in the injection molding of all types of engineering plastics for Automotive and Consumer Durables...

Yiu Wing Poly Bags Factory

Yiu Wing Poly Bags Factory

Plastic bags design and manufacturing are our core business. We specialize in manufacturing full range of polybags and shopping bags. Such as PP, PE, PPE, PO, IPP, BOPP, PVC, bags etc. Our products...

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