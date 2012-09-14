|
Casting, from FOX VPS LTD
Sand and gravity die castings upto 200kg and investment casting upto 20kg. Typical batch sizes 1-500. Materials used include aluminium, phosphor bronze, and other yellow metals. Full spectrographic melt...
CNC Machining, from Trout Tool Company Limited
1 x Hurco VM2 (x1000mm y470mm z470mm)
40 taper, 8000 RPM spindle
UltiMax control and software tools
16-station, automatic, swing-arm tool changer
Rapid traverse X,Y,Z axis 750 (ipm)
EDM, from Trout Tool Company Limited
1 X Fanuc Robocut alpha-1C with large capacity work tank, Submerged, Autowire, (24 hour operation)
Automatic Wire Feed Erosion (x500mm y370mm z300mm)
1 X Fanuc Robocut alpha-01C, Submerged, Autowire,...
Machining, from FOX VPS LTD
We offer CNC precision milling and turning using a range of multiaxis machines and a highly skilled workforce, and are continously investing in new equipment and the latest technology.
* Normal Batch...
Milling, from Jenkins Engineering Services
2 off DMF 220 linear Vertical Machining Centre
X: 2200mm. Y: 560mm. Z: 720mm.
New 2002 & 2005
Number of Tools: 30 off
Siemans 840D Powerline Control with Shopmill Software.
Linear rapid Traverse...
Presswork, from Trout Tool Company Limited
Presswork: We offer presswork services in a range of materials including mild steel, stainless steel, aluminium and specialist alloys, working from sheet or coil stock with thicknesses of up to 10mm. With...
Toolmaking, from Trout Tool Company Limited
Toolmaking: Trout Tool Company designs, manufactures and repairs press tools for single stroke and multi-stage progression tools and dies. We provide toolmaking services for both inhouse presswork requirements...
Turning, from Jenkins Engineering Services
1 off Yamazaki Mazak Super Quickturn 250/1000
Horizontal CNC Lathe
Max Cutting Diameter: 250mm. Z: 1000mm.
New 2000
Max Diameter through bore: 66mm
X: 762mm. Y: 508mm. Z: 610mm.
1998 Machine.