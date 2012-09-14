PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Casting Casting, from FOX VPS LTD

Sand and gravity die castings upto 200kg and investment casting upto 20kg. Typical batch sizes 1-500. Materials used include aluminium, phosphor bronze, and other yellow metals. Full spectrographic melt...
CNC Machining CNC Machining, from Trout Tool Company Limited

1 x Hurco VM2 (x1000mm y470mm z470mm) 40 taper, 8000 RPM spindle UltiMax control and software tools 16-station, automatic, swing-arm tool changer Rapid traverse X,Y,Z axis 750 (ipm)
EDM EDM, from Trout Tool Company Limited

1 X Fanuc Robocut alpha-1C with large capacity work tank, Submerged, Autowire, (24 hour operation) Automatic Wire Feed Erosion (x500mm y370mm z300mm) 1 X Fanuc Robocut alpha-01C, Submerged, Autowire,...
Machining Machining, from FOX VPS LTD

We offer CNC precision milling and turning using a range of multiaxis machines and a highly skilled workforce, and are continously investing in new equipment and the latest technology. * Normal Batch...
Milling Milling, from Jenkins Engineering Services

2 off DMF 220 linear Vertical Machining Centre X: 2200mm. Y: 560mm. Z: 720mm. New 2002 & 2005 Number of Tools: 30 off Siemans 840D Powerline Control with Shopmill Software. Linear rapid Traverse...
Presswork Presswork, from Trout Tool Company Limited

Presswork: We offer presswork services in a range of materials including mild steel, stainless steel, aluminium and specialist alloys, working from sheet or coil stock with thicknesses of up to 10mm. With...
Toolmaking Toolmaking, from Trout Tool Company Limited

Toolmaking: Trout Tool Company designs, manufactures and repairs press tools for single stroke and multi-stage progression tools and dies. We provide toolmaking services for both inhouse presswork requirements...
Turning Turning, from Jenkins Engineering Services

1 off Yamazaki Mazak Super Quickturn 250/1000 Horizontal CNC Lathe Max Cutting Diameter: 250mm. Z: 1000mm. New 2000 Max Diameter through bore: 66mm X: 762mm. Y: 508mm. Z: 610mm. 1998 Machine.
