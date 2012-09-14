PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Platinum Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
Articles, Reviews & Stories Articles, Reviews & Stories, from PR.com

PR.com publishes articles, reviews and stories on many topics. These are viewed by millions of people consisting of the media, consumers, potential partners and other entities. People trust PR.com and...
Brand Strategy Brand Strategy, from The POTENTL Agency

We are experts are crafting and telling your story. We EXCEL at helping you stay on top of your brand strategy and we will provide executive-level direction with all-things marketing. ​ Some of...
Business Brokerage Business Brokerage, from Manheim Realty

Are you thinking of buying or selling a Business? If so, you have come to the right place. Manheim Business Brokers is one of the largest and most experienced business brokerage firms in the United States.
Business Consulting Business Consulting, from Manheim Realty

Manheim Business Consulting is a leading business and technology advisor. Our clients are both large and small businesses and are in both the public and private sectors. Our more than 30 years of expertise...
Business Directory Business Directory, from PR.com

PR.com is the first place individuals and companies go to search for businesses, and their jobs, products, services and other business information. PR.com has proven to be extremely valuable for all types...
Business Lines of Credit Business Lines of Credit, from Liberty Capital Group, Inc.

Unsecured Business Line-of-Credit There are many types of line of credit offering out there but what we have is unsecured, short-term revolving line of credit that will allow you to free up cash and have...
Commercial Brokerage Commercial Brokerage, from Manheim Realty

With over 30 years experience in real estate services, Manheim Realty, Inc. has developed a superior set of expertise focused on achieving our clients' goals. We represent Buyers and Sellers, and Landlords...
Communication Planning Communication Planning, from Carat Interactive

While show-stopping creative and powerful execution often take the spotlight, it's the careful and precise planning that sets up a program's success. Carat's Communication Planning Group establishes alignment...
Content Marketing Content Marketing, from The POTENTL Agency

Content marketing is good for your bottom line + your customers ​ Specifically, there are three key reasons — and benefits — for enterprises that use content marketing: Increased sales Cost...
Creative Creative, from Carat Interactive

There is one element that truly makes or breaks any advertising or marketing campaign - the creative element. With attention spans dwindling, curiosity eroding, and patience running thin, it is creativity...
Direct Marketing Direct Marketing, from Carat Interactive

Carat Interactive approaches Direct Marketing first through the lens of your customer data. Whether your customer data is perfectly ordered, or a little untidy, Carat Interactive gives you the ability...
Franchise Business Brokerage Services Franchise Business Brokerage Services, from FranchiseBusinessBroker.com

Buy or Sell a Franchise Business. We are a Business Brokerage, Mergers and Acquisitions firm, with affiliates throughout the United States. Our sole purpose is to represent buyers and sellers in the purchase...
Franchise Development Franchise Development, from Franchise Marketing Systems
$18,000.00
Franchise Your Business. Franchise Marketing Systems works with brands to develop the franchise platform needed to expand a brand through franchising. Strategic Planning, Legal (Through Third Party Law...
Freelance Paralegal Services - Bankruptcy Specialty Freelance Paralegal Services - Bankruptcy Specialty, from Outsourced Paralegal Services

Welcome To Outsourced Paralegal Services! Thank you for taking the time to learn more about the advantages of hiring a freelance bankruptcy paralegal to assist your law firm My services will meet all...
Hosted Microsoft Exchange Hosted Microsoft Exchange, from Exchange My Mail
$9.99
Hosted Microsoft Exchange Outlook Web Access - Corporate e-mail hosting Shared Microsoft Exchange Hosting is an extremely cost effective solution for businesses who want advanced messaging tools without...
Interactive Investor Relations Awards Interactive Investor Relations Awards, from Web Marketing Association

The Web Marketing Association, in partnership with the Wealth Management News Service, is hosting the second annual IIR Awards to recognize excellence in online investor relations. Companies compete with...
Internet Advertising Competition Awards Internet Advertising Competition Awards, from Web Marketing Association

The Web Marketing Association's third annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards, a program to honor excellence in online advertising and to recognize the individuals and organizations responsible...
Internet Development Internet Development, from Carat Interactive

Today's reality for marketers is that campaigns rely on a web presence to bring any given program to full completion. It is the web site that brings visibility and accountability, while offering the richest...
Job & Employment Website Job & Employment Website, from PR.com

PR.com is a complete, fully functional, job search website with the ability to list all your available job openings, have potential employees apply online for your jobs, search through the database of...
Media Buying / Planning Media Buying / Planning, from Carat Interactive

Back in the days of traditional media, the landscape was manageable, and fit nicely within the preconceived notions of marketing. Since then, media has evolved in ways no one could have predicted. Customers...
Meeting Rooms for Rent Meeting Rooms for Rent, from Daily Disciples Ministries
$0.00
The Daily Disciples Center has multiple ROOMS that are available for LEASE; the following can be "rented" by the Month, Week, Day, or Hour. 1. Sanctuary, Chapel-5,000 square foot Church 2. Fellowship...
Mergers & Acquisitions Mergers & Acquisitions, from Manheim Realty

To be successful in mergers and acquisitions, companies must focus on the entire process from inception of the transaction to completion, and beyond. At Manheim Mergers & Acquisitions, we offer a professional...
National Facilities Management Services for Multi-Location Retailers & Institutions National Facilities Management Services for Multi-Location Retailers & Institutions, from Global Facility Management & Construction

Global Facility Management & Construction is a national facilities management company partnering with multi-location retailers and institutions around the country. Some of our many national services...
Press Release Distribution Press Release Distribution, from PR.com

PR.com is a Free Press Release Distribution Service. Your press releases will be distributed to our many powerful distribution points such as: Online News Sites such as Google News, MSN News, NBCi News,...
Products & Services Directory Products & Services Directory, from PR.com

Your company may list all its products and services with images, specifications, and full descriptions. People can search throughout PR.com for your products and services, or find them in your company...
Public Relations Public Relations, from The POTENTL Agency

Supporting the vision of your company through content and storytelling... Public Relations What a quality agency can do for you... ​​​ Create and manage online PR profiles Write,...
Reputation & Crisis Management Reputation & Crisis Management, from The POTENTL Agency

Anyone can post anything online at any time, for any reason, and with or without substance or credibility. ​ It's a nightmare for executives, celebrities, business leaders and companies that need...
SEO / SEM / SMM SEO / SEM / SMM, from The POTENTL Agency

Amplify Your Message. Get More Visitors. SEO stands for Search Engine Optimization ​ What It Is: It is the process of getting traffic from the free, organic, editorial or natural search results...
SoloSync SoloSync, from Exchange My Mail
$24.95
Solo Sync offers real time synchronization between your Microsoft Exchange Server and our BlackBerry Enterprise Server. It is always on and always connected. Get up to date email, contacts and calendars...
WebAward Competition for Website Development WebAward Competition for Website Development, from Web Marketing Association

The Web Marketing Association is pleased to announce the call for entries for its 9th annual WebAward Competition (www.2005webaward.org), the Internet’s premier award competition that judges website development...
Website Analysis Website Analysis, from The POTENTL Agency

A quality website is important because it is often the first impression you give potential customers. Customers will form an opinion about the business based on the website. Request a FREE analysis of...
Website Development Website Development, from PR.com

Whether or not your company has its own website, PR.com will benefit you. If your company does not have a website, then your PR.com company profile can completely serve as your company website. You get...
Websites Websites, from The POTENTL Agency

Designing, Developing and Launching Amazing Websites WEBSITES The POTENTL Agency has developed some beautiful websites. From informational to ecommerce to non-profit, we've developed hundreds of amazing...
Gold Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
Angkor Zipline Silver Zipline Eco-Adventure Tour Angkor Zipline Silver Zipline Eco-Adventure Tour, from Angkor Zipline
$59.00
Angkor Zipline’s silver eco-adventure is perfect for anyone with a limited amount of time or budget, still wanting to experience the thrill of the only zipline inside the UNESCO World Heritage designated...
Branded Entertainment Branded Entertainment, from Winters Rock Entertainment
$0.00
Winters Rock Entertainment is a multi-award winning film & television production company. WRE is a one stop shop for all aspects of branded entertainment development and production.
Cancun Airport Group Transportation Cancun Airport Group Transportation, from Cancun Airport Transportation
$69.00
To go from Cancun Airport to to any place in Cancun or Riviera Maya, our Cancun Airport Transportation brand is a guarantee of excellence in private transfers service for groups. Our professional drivers...
Cancun Airport Luxury Transportation Cancun Airport Luxury Transportation, from Cancun Airport Transportation
$69.00
Looking for the best Luxury Transportation services from the Cancun Airport? Look no more, at Cancun Airport Transportation we have Luxury SUV’s to perform this service for you. The capacity of the...
Cancun Airport Private Transportation Cancun Airport Private Transportation, from Cancun Airport Transportation
$35.00
The private transportation service we provide from Cancun Airport is perfect for you if you have a party of 1 to 9 people (any number in between). The vehicle you reserve is only for you so you don't share...
Certified QuickBooks ProAdvisor Certified QuickBooks ProAdvisor, from EMC Financial Management Resources, LLC

As Certified QuickBooks ProAdvisors we provide services to help business owners who need bookkeeping and payroll services managed through QuickBooks. We Provide: Personalized QuickBooks Training Standard...
Concierge Services Concierge Services, from Pizzazz Production
$0.00
Pizzazz Production (www.pizzazzproduction.com) offers to each of our corporate and artist-clients concierge services. We offer business and leisure travel services through our affiliate travel company.
Contract CFO Services Contract CFO Services, from EMC Financial Management Resources, LLC

At EMC Financial we offer Contract CFO Services for your small business. Do you need help with setting up and managing your accounting systems, payroll, A/R, and A/P? Our CFO contract services can handle...
Criminal Defense Criminal Defense, from Law Office of Steven Rodemer, LLC

Full service criminal defense in both federal and state courts. Practice limited to El Paso, Teller, Fremont and Douglas Counties.
Documentary & Doc-Series Production Documentary & Doc-Series Production, from Winters Rock Entertainment
$0.00
Winters Rock Entertainment is a multi-award winning documentary film production company. We create films for brands, organizations, and individuals.
Domestic Violence Defense Domestic Violence Defense, from Law Office of Steven Rodemer, LLC

Recognized domestic violence defense attorney and former prosecutor. Practice limited to El Paso, Teller, Fremont and Douglas Counties.
DUI Defense DUI Defense, from Law Office of Steven Rodemer, LLC

Recognized DUI defense attorney and former prosecutor. Practice limited to El Paso, Teller, Fremont and Douglas Counties.
Entertainment Management Services Entertainment Management Services, from Pizzazz Production
$0.00
Over the years, Pizzazz Production (www.pizzazzproduction.com) represented an illusionist and actress as well as artists from various genres such as R&B, pop, rock, and hip-hop. We are personable,...
Event Management Event Management, from Pizzazz Production
$0.00
Pizzazz Production (www.pizzazzproduction.com) is a practitioner in event management services. Pizzazz Production is a full-service event management service provider; we make sure that we bring pizzazz...
Eventene Event Planning Eventene Event Planning, from Eventene

The Eventene web app enables organizers to easily manage numerous events ranging from simple parties to more complex events spanning multiple days, invitation lists, locations, and activities. Additionally,...
Fractional Chief Marketing Officer Fractional Chief Marketing Officer, from JRcmo.com
Gold Zipline Eco-Adventure Canopy Tour Gold Zipline Eco-Adventure Canopy Tour, from Angkor Zipline
$99.00
The Zipline Gold eco-adventure that has made Angkor famous. The only zipline tour inside Angkor Park is a safe, world-class adventure that is thrilling while maintaining an emphasis on safety, fun &...
