3M Lead Check Swabs , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$22.95

3M™ LeadCheck™ Swabs (8 Swabs per pack) are non-hazardous and provide a rapid, sensitive and specific test for leachable lead on any surface. Get this product - certifiedkit.com/product/lead-check-instant-lead-test/

Air Quality Test Kit , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$150.00

Are you or your family breathing in toxic organic chemicals from cigarettes, varnishes, paints and solvent? This Air Quality Test Kit is a library search for over 7,000 toxic compounds affecting indoor...

Asbestos Test Kit , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$32.00

Check for the presence of Cancer causing asbestos fibers. This certified testing kit is what you need to ensure your personal environments are not contaminated with environmentally hazardous Asbestos.

Bistro Coffee Mug, Featuring Subway® Logo , from Subway

$6.50

This 12oz bistro mug holds just the right amount and features a large C-handle for easy grip. Stylish two tone color coordination, white with a green base and rim. Subway® eat fresh printed on one...

Coffee Sticks , from Revital U International

$54.99

Our Coffee Sticks come in convenient, single servings. Taking one Stick a day can help you: enjoy increased energy, improved focus and help with your weight journey. Use them at home or on the go. Take...

Disposable Lead Dust Wipe Templates , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$9.00

Take Lead Dust Wipe Samples easily with the pre-measured 1 square foot disposable template. Get this product - https://certifiedkit.com/product/disposable-lead-dust-wipe-templates/

Disposable Poly Spun Coverall with Hood & Boot- 25 Pack , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$25.00

For protection head to toe on your next renovation project, this blue zippered front coverall is your best bet. PRODUCT DESCRIPTION Spun-bond polypropylene coveralls offer cool, breathable and comfortable...

E Coli Water Test Kit , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$42.75

Protect your family from dangerous Coliform and E. Coli Bacteria. This test kit checks for the presence AND the amount of E. Coli bacteria in water. E. coli is found is in water; human or animal feces.

EPA Renovation Repair and Painting Rule , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$67.00

Federal law requires that individuals receive certain information before renovating six square feet or more of painted surfaces in a room, for interior project, or more than twenty square feet of painted...

Essential Spanish for the Speech-Language Pathologist & Audiologist Dictionary , from EssentialSpanish.com

$12.00

Our 44 page dictionary covers important terminology for today's busy professionals! Clear and concise English to Spanish translations along with part of speech. This book is used by an abundant number...

Essential Spanish for the Speech-Language Pathologist Workbook , from EssentialSpanish.com

$30.00

Our first book covering a plethora of important information that all SLPs must have if they have Spanish speaking caseloads. 122 Pages 8 1/2" X 11" Spiral Bound Information covered includes: Part...

Executive Polo Shirt - Oxford, Featuring Subway® Logo , from Subway

$20.00

This versatile medium weight polo shirt in 100% pique cotton is sure to be a favorite. Featured in Oxford with the Subway® logo embroidered on the left sleeve. Its detailing includes three button wood-tone...

Fold-able Pandemic Mask N95- 10 Pack , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$20.00

Each box contains 10 individually sealed masks and are 95% effective against particulate aerosols free of oils. PRODUCT DESCRIPTION Conforms to American NIOSH 42 CFR Part 84 standard as N95 class, with...

Fuel Spill Test Kit , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$125.00

This fuel spill Test kit is designed to check for the amount of Gasoline and Diesel Range Organic Compounds in soil. Dangerous levels of either of these types of compounds can threaten you in many different...

Heavy Metal Testing Kit , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$190.00

Check for the presence of highly toxic heavy metals in solids and liquids with Environmental Innovative Technologies’ SGL Certified heavy metal testing kit for solids and liquids. PRODUCT DESCRIPTION Heavy...

Heavy Metal Toxicity Test Kit , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$237.50

Exposure to high levels of toxic metals can cause severe health problems such as auto-immune diseases, nervous system damage, and various types of cancer. Check for the amount of toxic metals in soil,...

HEPA Vacuum Canister Cleaner , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$329.00

This compact canister makes it exceptionally easy to move and carry around. PRODUCT DESCRIPTION This HEPA vacuum canister cleaner features: HEPA filter system that captures 99.97% of dust and particles...

HEPA Vacuum Cleaner , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$700.00

This HEPA vacuum is fully equipped to safely collect hazardous lead-dust generated during renovations and abatement activities. PRODUCT DESCRIPTION This Nilfisk vacuum exceeds the EPA’s standards...

Journal Notebook, Featuring Subway® Logo , from Subway

$5.50

This 5X7 inch spiral bound journal is a durable way to document your information. Journal cover is green with the Subway® logo in silver. Inside paper is white with 100 ruled pages. Plenty of room...

Lead in Dust Testing Kit , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$125.00

Lead poisoning causes Nervous System damage, stunted growth, delayed development, and can cause Liver and Kidney failure. If you suspect that your house has lead hazards, take immediate steps to reduce...

Lead in Paint, Dust, or Soil Test Kit , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$28.50

EIT Certified Test Kit for lead in paint, dust, or soil, single pack or 5-pack, is easy and simple to use. All tests are run by EPA approved methods PRODUCT DESCRIPTION Lead in Paint, Dust or Soil Test...

Lead in Toys Test Kit , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$47.00

Check toys and other products for the presence of lead. All tests are run by ASTM approved method and meet all EPA, State and certification agencies requirements. Kit comes complete with everything needed...

Lead in Water Test Kit , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$35.00

Lead poisoning causes nervous system damage, stunted growth, delayed development, and can cause liver and kidney failure. EIT Certified Test Kit for Lead in Drinking Water is easy and simple to use. PRODUCT...

Lead Safety Student Manual , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$10.00

Lead safety for remodeling, repair, and safety. PRODUCT DESCRIPTION A pocket-sized edition of the joint EPA-HUD curriculum in lead safety for remodeling, repair, and painting. Easy to carry around on...

Lead, Mold, and Asbestos Testing Kit , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$109.00

This combo testing kit is what you need to ensure your personal environments are not contaminated with three of the most common environmental hazards. This test kit is for the analysis of one mold sample,...

License Plate Frame Featuring Subway® logos , from Subway

$3.00

The license plate frame fits perfectly around your license plate. It is oversized to expose the entire plate and meets all state requirements. The frame is white with the Subway® logos on top and follow...

Mini Football Featuring Subway® Logo , from Subway

$2.50

This long passing, bright yellow football has the Subway logo silk screen in green. The 7 inch vinyl football is sure to provide hours of playing time. Show off your spirit for the Subway® restaurant...

Mold Information , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$25.00

This report provides key information that will help property managers and maintenance staff understand exactly what mold is, how to detect it, prevent it, and eradicate it; including when and how to hire...

Mold Testing Kit , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$34.00

Our mold test kit is certified by AIHA. EIT Test Kit is easy and simple to use. Kit comes complete with everything needed to take 5 samples for the amount of mold in the home or office. PRODUCT DESCRIPTION Mold...

Motor Oil Test Kit , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$128.25

Check the breaking point of your oil and see what metals are present that could potentially harm your engine. Good, clean oil is one of the most important fluids in a motor. You can greatly extend the...

RRP Training And Record Keeping Made Easy Combo Pack , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$35.00

Stay in compliance with all EPA regulations of the Renovate, Right, and Painting Rule. PRODUCT DESCRIPTION This CD/DVD set combines the Record Keeping Made Easy CD and the RRP Training Program DVD in...

Smart Caps , from Revital U International

$49.99

Our Smart Caps support your daily routine by activating the best version of U! With only one capsule a day, you can begin experiencing an uplifted mood, increased physical and mental energy. Its convenient...

Smart Cocoa , from Revital U International

$49.99

revital U Smart Cocoa is the perfect drink to keep you warm this winter. Our organic raw cacao base provides a delicious chocolate taste you can enjoy, while reaping amazing benefits! At only 25 calories...

Smart Coffee , from Revital U International

$49.99

Our Coffee is designed to energize you from within. With only one scoop a day, you can begin feeling physically alert, experience better mental focus and help with your weight management. Take it as regular...

Spanish Nursery Rhymes Series - 8 Book Series , from EssentialSpanish.com

$33.25

Hardcover children's books Get all 8 for the price of 7!

Spanish Nursery Rhymes Series Conejitos Felupitos (Fluffy Bunnies) , from EssentialSpanish.com

$4.75

Hardcover children's book

Spanish Nursery Rhymes Series El Niñito Azul (Little Boy Blue) , from EssentialSpanish.com

$4.75

Hardcover children's book

Spanish Nursery Rhymes Series Gatitos Mimosos (Cudly Kittens) , from EssentialSpanish.com

$4.75

Hardcover children's book

Spanish Nursery Rhymes Series Humpty Dumpty , from EssentialSpanish.com

$4.75

Hardcover children's book

Spanish Nursery Rhymes Series Los Bebés Del Zoológico (Zoo Babies) , from EssentialSpanish.com

$4.75

Hardcover children's book

Spanish Nursery Rhymes Series Los Perritos Jugetones (Playful Puppies) , from EssentialSpanish.com

$4.75

Hardcover children's book

Spanish Nursery Rhymes Series Mary Tenía Una Ovejita (Mary Had A Little Lamb) , from EssentialSpanish.com

$4.75

Hardcover children's book

Start Small Finish Big, A Book by Fred DeLuca , from Subway



At age 17 Fred DeLuca borrowed $1,000 from a friend and started SUBWAY® Restaurants. Paul Orfalea, without business experience or start up money, leased a garage, rented a copy machine and launched...

Subway® Logoed Cap - Stone , from Subway

$8.00

This stone colored hat features the green Subway® logo embroidered on the front and an easy cloth buckle adjustment on the back. Accented with green: color sewn eyelets, a button top and bill edging.

Tacky Mat 24 x 36: 60 Pack , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$65.00

This tacky mat is very effective used directly outside contained work areas to prevent dust and debris from entering a clean work area, and also to prevent dust and debris from being removed from a work...

USA Gift Certificate Book to Subway® Restaurants , from Subway

$25.00

The perfect gift for your family and friends is a gift certificate to Subway restaurants. Each book includes a quantity of 5, $5.00 Gift Certificates and has a value of $25.00 for use in the United States...

Vibrating HEPA Vacuum Attachment , from Environmental Innovative Technologies

$37.85

Vibrating HEPA vacuum attachment will fit most hoses. PRODUCT DESCRIPTION This vibrating HEPA Vacuum attachment for HEPA vacuum cleaners helps increase the effectiveness of the suction by vibrating to...

Firefly DE500A USB Otoscope , from MobilDrTech, Inc.

$299.00

Firefly DE500 is one of the industry’s most advanced high precision handheld digital otoscope with image and video capture capabilities. It provides high accuracy in observing the external ear, ear...