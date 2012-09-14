PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
$400 in WyzAnt Credit for $360 $400 in WyzAnt Credit for $360, from WyzAnt Tutoring
$360.00
WyzAnt credit can be used to recieve tutoring lessons from any of the amazing tutors that WyzAnt has. When you pay $360 you will recieve $400 in credit. That's a 10% discount!
30 Hour LSAT Prep Course 30 Hour LSAT Prep Course, from Alpha Score Seminars Inc.
$389.00
Alpha-Score offers a comprehensive 30 Hour LSAT Prep course for $389. We will help you score higher and help you get into the Law School of your choice. All of our ...
48 Hour LSAT Prep Course 48 Hour LSAT Prep Course, from Alpha Score Seminars Inc.
$589.00
Alpha-Score offers a comprehensive 48 Hour LSAT Prep Course for $$589. We will help you score higher and help you get into the Law School of your choice. All of our courses are taught by the highest caliber...
College Application Counseling College Application Counseling, from InGenius Prep

Successful applications consist of various components such as personal statements, supplementary essays, recommendation letters, resume and addenda. All these components must speak together in one voice...
College Preparatory Candidacy Building College Preparatory Candidacy Building, from InGenius Prep

Candidacy Building is working one-on-one with aspiring college students who are not quite at the application stage, but ready to begin shaping their application profiles from a very early stage in order...
EKG, Phlebotomy, Medical Assistant Training with Certifications EKG, Phlebotomy, Medical Assistant Training with Certifications, from Phlebotomy Career Training
$399.00
Phlebotomy Career Training specializes in training students in Electrocardiogram Technician, Telemetry (Cardiac Arrhythmia Technician), Phlebotomy and Medical Assistant Certification. Student who reside...
LSAC Application Counseling LSAC Application Counseling, from InGenius Prep

Successful applications consist of various components such as personal statements, supplementary essays, recommendation letters, resume and addenda. All these components should speak cohesively in one...
MBA Application Counseling MBA Application Counseling, from InGenius Prep

Successful applications are more than the sum of their parts. All of the components - your personal statement, supplementary essays, resume, addenda-- need to speak together in one voice about who you...
Mock Interview Mock Interview, from InGenius Prep

You have seven seconds to make a first impression in person. Those few seconds can change the course of your college, business school, or medical school career. InGenius Prep will work with you on the...
MyExamCenter.com MyExamCenter.com, from Sinatabu Inc.
$0.00
MyExamCenter.com is a subscription online learning management webportal for parents and students in grades K-12. Parents are able to subscribe to the services and add their children as students. The...
Pre-Business Candidacy Building Pre-Business Candidacy Building, from InGenius Prep

Getting admitted to a good MBA program requires a fair amount of planning. Unlike other professional schools, candidates to business school are expected to spend a few years in the “real world”...
Pre-Law Candidacy Building Pre-Law Candidacy Building, from InGenius Prep

Candidacy Building is working one-on-one with aspiring law students who are not quite at the application stage, but ready to begin shaping their application profiles from a very early stage in order to...
Premed Application Counseling Premed Application Counseling, from InGenius Prep

These packages are for the premedical student who is preparing for their application phase to medical school. After you’ve put the time into your coursework and studying for the MCAT, now is the...
Premed Essay Editing Packages Premed Essay Editing Packages, from InGenius Prep

Your written materials are the most individualized representation of who you are on your application. Your personal statement and secondary essays are your opportunity to express your personal voice and...
Spanish language Courses for Adults Spanish language Courses for Adults, from Zador schools of Spanish Alicante and Vitoria
$0.00
ZadorSpain Spanish language Schools offer you different programs for adults to learn the Spanish language. The most popular courses among our students are the General Spanish courses: - Standard Course,...
Subject Tutoring Subject Tutoring, from Chyten Educational Services

Tutoring in Math, Science, English, History and Foreign Language. Tutoring for the AP Exams and SAT Subject Tests also available.
Test Preparation Test Preparation, from Chyten Educational Services

SAT, ACT, PSAT, ISEE and SSAT. Private, small group and class formats available. Not sure which test to take for college applications? Take Chyten's proprietary ACT vs. SAT Comparison Test.
Tutoring Tutoring, from My Teacher Tutor
$65.00
There is no registration or sign up fee. Our minimum session is one hour. Overall time of each tutoring session is based on the student's individual needs and time constraints. Should you desire to end...
