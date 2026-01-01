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Exam Preparation & Tutoring

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Platinum Company Profiles

EdPower

EdPower

We are on a mission to Empower Educators. EdPower’s platforms are designed to serve as the foundation for effective instructional technology use by implementing award-winning tools that create...

International School of Arizona

International School of Arizona

The International School of Arizona (ISAZ) is a not-for-profit school offering classes from pre-school (2 yrs.) through fifth grade. ISAZ offers a unique program following curriculum set forth by...

Gold Company Profiles

American High School

American High School

American High School (AHS) is a nationally accredited online school, educational technology innovator, and workforce development leader dedicated to reimagining the future of learning through...

Company Profiles

A+ Tutoring Test Preparation

A+ Tutoring Test Preparation

Professional SAT, ACT & GRE tutoring in the Dayton and Cincinnati, OH areas by professional test prep tutors. Proven scores into the 99th percentile. Please call for availability and rates in...

Allied National High School

Allied National High School

The First Choice in Education At Allied, we offer an alternative to traditional high school. We provide superior high school instruction in an online environment. We give students options –...

Alpha Score Seminars Inc.

Alpha Score Seminars Inc.

LSAT Test Preparation Courses (30 and 48 hour courses), Personal Tutoring, and Law School admissions assistance.

Awesome Home Tuition

Awesome Home Tuition

Awesome Home Tuition is a tuition agency in Singapore which offering home tuition for primary, secondary and junior college students. We have a pool of experience and committed home tutors who...

Awesome Tuition Agency

Awesome Tuition Agency

In Singapore, students are able to get the specialized tutoring they need from an experienced home tutor, as Awesome Tuition Agency has officially opened. It is a leading tuition agency provides...

Brookhaven Academy

Brookhaven Academy

Brookhaven was founded in 2007 to serve the needs of quality multilingual preschool, private kindergarten, and after school programs in the Allen, McKinney, and Plano, Texas communities. About...

Christina International High School

Christina International High School

At Christina International High School (CIHS) we make dreams come true. CIHS offers a complete online curriculum for students in grades 6-12 as well as adults needing to finish their high school...

Chyten Educational Services

Chyten Educational Services

The Chyten Educational Services concept is unlike any other in the tutoring and test preparation industry. Chyten tutors are experienced instructors with Master’s degrees and an average of...

GATE Forum Private Limited

GATE Forum Private Limited

GATE Forum is into conduction Test Series, Training, Correspondence and Classroom Coaching for Graduate Aptitude Training for Engineers conducted by IITs and IISc. GATE Forum covers over 25 cities...

ICR Education Society Bhopal

ICR Education Society Bhopal

We at ICR Education Society and Research Center are collective team of Architects, professionals and technocrats to provide platform for emerging professionals in the most creative & technical...

IELTS-blog

IELTS-blog

IELTS-blog.com makes it possible for everybody to prepare and ace the IELTS test by themselves, without any additional help. The weblog’s motto is “No surprises!” and indeed it...

Improve Tuition

Improve Tuition

Improve Tuition is a Private Tuition Company for children aged five to 18 years. Established since 2007, we offer a range of subjects from Maths, English and Science, at all levels from SATs, GCSEs...

Infinitecourses.com

Infinitecourses.com

Infinitecourses.com is India's Most Informative and top education portal for study in India with over 5 million monthly visitors. The site provides information on top colleges, courses, jobs, careers...

InGenius Prep

InGenius Prep

InGenius Prep pairs admissions officers from the top schools with students who have mastered the admissions process to give you the best guidance possible. Admissions is an art, but we approach it...

ISM-Houston Inc.

ISM-Houston Inc.

Our Vision To be the premier resource for Houston area supply chain professionals. Our Mission ISM-Houston's aim is to support and drive the success of supply management professionals through highly...

ITSMexams.com

ITSMexams.com

ITIL Certification IT Service Management is acknowledged and respected internationally. This website is dedicated to building your knowledge of the ITIL Service Support and Service Delivery processes...

Labour India gurukulam International School

Labour India gurukulam International School

The Labour India International Gurukulam School & Junior College is a dream come true, in fullfilling the aspirations of parents earning for better educational opportunities for their wards. It marks...

My Teacher Tutor

My Teacher Tutor

If your student needs extra help or an enriched curriculum environment, call now for a complimentary initial consultation. We will pair your student with a certified teacher with classroom experience...

Network Enterprise Training

Network Enterprise Training

Network Enterprise Training is your premier training center in Oklahoma. We are committed to providing instructor led training to businesses and individuals. Through our partnership with...

Nurses Learning Center

Nurses Learning Center

The Nurses Learning Center has been a bastion of hope for all aspiring nurses in Michigan and across the U.S. since 2005. Originating in Michigan, nurses from all over have collaborated to develop...

Phlebotomy Career Training

Phlebotomy Career Training

Phlebotomy Career Training is a licensed proprietary school located at 28050 Ford Rd. Ste. A, Garden City, MI 48135. Our school has been in operation since 2009 and we are proud to have some of the...

Science, Math, and Technology Center of Excellence

Science, Math, and Technology Center of Excellence

Science, Math, and Technology Center of Excellence (SMATCOE) provides SAT/ACT/ PSAT training to students, as well as math tutoring and math enrichment. The focus on the company is to stress the...

Sinatabu Inc.

Sinatabu Inc.

Sinatabu Inc. is in the business of offering an online learning management platform to parents and students in grades K-12 on a subscription basis. Parents will be able to subscribe to the services...

TeachMeIT

TeachMeIT

TeachMeIT.com (www.teachmeit.com), a US-based leading Online IT courses provider, offers a catalog of over 250 courses in several technologies, from desktop application essentials and the basics of...

Tutorology

Tutorology

For more than 16 years, Tutorology has provided accessible, affordable online academic tutoring solutions to Families, Schools, Libraries and Corporate entities. Our qualified and experienced tutors...

uCertify

uCertify

Provider of exam simulation software and study notes for IT certifications such as MCSE, MCSD, CompTIA, CIW, JCP, OCP etc.

Vogel Prep Educational Services

Vogel Prep Educational Services

Vogel Prep’s Education Center in Scottsdale offers a personalized plan to help students earn top test scores, top grades and instill confidence and optimism. Tutoring services focus on...

Weathington Loan Broker Academy

Weathington Loan Broker Academy

Loan Broker Academy.

WyzAnt

WyzAnt

WyzAnt is the premier online tutor matching provider with a database of over 15,000 tutors ready to share their expertise in a variety of academic disciplines. Find a chemistry tutor, Spanish tutor,...

WyzAnt Tutoring

WyzAnt Tutoring

WyzAnt (pronounced "Wise Ant") has a fully searchable database of over 10,000 tutors who teach over 140 different subjects. These certified tutors come to your home to teach you any...

Zador schools of Spanish Alicante and Vitoria

Zador schools of Spanish Alicante and Vitoria

ZADOR, schools of Spanish in Spain, in Alicante and Vitoria, offers a varied program of Intensive Spanish Courses to foreigners to learn Spanish in Spain with a communicative approach; several types...

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