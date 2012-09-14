30 Hour LSAT Prep Course , from Alpha Score Seminars Inc.

$389.00

Alpha-Score offers a comprehensive 30 Hour LSAT Prep course for $389. We will help you score higher and help you get into the Law School of your choice. All of our ...

48 Hour LSAT Prep Course , from Alpha Score Seminars Inc.

$589.00

Alpha-Score offers a comprehensive 48 Hour LSAT Prep Course for $$589. We will help you score higher and help you get into the Law School of your choice. All of our courses are taught by the highest caliber...

Administrative Support , from C² Technologies, Inc.





Aromatherapy , from JEMiner Consultant

$80.00

Aromatherapy Touch treatments with essential oils Aromatic massage Consultation Workshops

Aromatic Pamper Party , from JEMiner Consultant

$60.00

Aromatic Pamper Party The hostess' guest will experience: Facials, hand masques, mini massages and touch therapy using various aromatic skin care products. Demonstrations...

COB Certified E-Business Manager Program - Public Course , from Echo E-Business

$0.00

Attend the COB Certified E-Business Manager Program and learn how to increase your profits, enhance your reputation and increase efficiency! This cutting-edge E-Business Management course is the essential...

College Application Counseling , from InGenius Prep



Successful applications consist of various components such as personal statements, supplementary essays, recommendation letters, resume and addenda. All these components must speak together in one voice...

College Preparatory Candidacy Building , from InGenius Prep



Candidacy Building is working one-on-one with aspiring college students who are not quite at the application stage, but ready to begin shaping their application profiles from a very early stage in order...

Computer Training For Children Featuring The Imagine Tomorrow Program , from Computer Kiddies of Manalapan



About our ImagineTomorrow TM programs for young learners We offer child care activity sessions provided by the ImagineTomorrowTM software package. The ImagineTomorrow programs help to boost confidence,...

Computer Training Programs for older children and adults , from Computer Kiddies of Manalapan



Programs for older children and adults In addition to the ImagineTomorrowTM programs for young learners, we also offer customized training and educational programs for grade school children, middle...

Conference Planning , from C² Technologies, Inc.





Corporate Universities , from C² Technologies, Inc.





Database Management , from C² Technologies, Inc.





Disaster Recovery , from C² Technologies, Inc.





E-Business Strategy Consulting , from Echo E-Business



Are you uncertain how to implement e-business effectively? Are you seeking profitable digital strategies for your organisation? Echo E-Business creates comprehensive plans for your web sites, intranets...

E-Commerce , from Echo E-Business



E-Commerce Strategy, Management and Implementation Our plans for e-commerce include the following: -The key elements for your successful online storefront or bookings system -Web Site architecture -...

E-Marketing Management , from Echo E-Business



E-Marketing Strategy We can create an Internet Marketing Strategy for your business. We spend time analysing your web site(s), business and current marketing activities, and work closely with you to come...

EKG, Phlebotomy, Medical Assistant Training with Certifications , from Phlebotomy Career Training

$399.00

Phlebotomy Career Training specializes in training students in Electrocardiogram Technician, Telemetry (Cardiac Arrhythmia Technician), Phlebotomy and Medical Assistant Certification. Student who reside...

eLearning Design & Development , from CommLab India



Four Levels of Custom Courseware Development At CommLab, our courses fall under one of these four categories. Level I: Usually, for level 1 courses the content needs to be segregated into "need-to-know"...

Enterprise-Wide Information Systems , from C² Technologies, Inc.





Facilities Management and Maintenance , from C² Technologies, Inc.





HR Planning and Policy , from C² Technologies, Inc.





Installation / Training , from C² Technologies, Inc.





Intranet Architecture , from C² Technologies, Inc.





Inventory Management , from C² Technologies, Inc.





INVESTINGAME™ , from Social Research Foundation, Inc.

$100.00

FREE Preview is at:http://www.investingame.comInvestingame™ is the first interactive web-based stock market investing education for the beginning or untrained investor. It is designed for the busy person...

IT Support and Help Desk , from C² Technologies, Inc.





Knowledge Management , from C² Technologies, Inc.





LAN/WAN Administration , from C² Technologies, Inc.





Logistics Support , from C² Technologies, Inc.





LSAC Application Counseling , from InGenius Prep



Successful applications consist of various components such as personal statements, supplementary essays, recommendation letters, resume and addenda. All these components should speak cohesively in one...

MBA Application Counseling , from InGenius Prep



Successful applications are more than the sum of their parts. All of the components - your personal statement, supplementary essays, resume, addenda-- need to speak together in one voice about who you...

Mock Interview , from InGenius Prep



You have seven seconds to make a first impression in person. Those few seconds can change the course of your college, business school, or medical school career. InGenius Prep will work with you on the...

MyExamCenter.com , from Sinatabu Inc.

$0.00

MyExamCenter.com is a subscription online learning management webportal for parents and students in grades K-12. Parents are able to subscribe to the services and add their children as students. The...

Online Fleet Safety Course , from TrafficSchool.com, Inc.

$34.95

Now you can complete your driver safety education requirements with TrafficSchool.com. Our user-friendly traffic school programs allow you to enjoy the speed and convenience of learning...

Online Learning , from The Learning House, Inc.



The Learning House, Inc. is a comprehensive online education solutions company which helps colleges and universities offer and manage their online degree programs. Our core services include: The Learning...

Online Surveys , from C² Technologies, Inc.





Performance Management , from C² Technologies, Inc.





Pre-Business Candidacy Building , from InGenius Prep



Getting admitted to a good MBA program requires a fair amount of planning. Unlike other professional schools, candidates to business school are expected to spend a few years in the “real world”...

Pre-Law Candidacy Building , from InGenius Prep



Candidacy Building is working one-on-one with aspiring law students who are not quite at the application stage, but ready to begin shaping their application profiles from a very early stage in order to...

Premed Application Counseling , from InGenius Prep



These packages are for the premedical student who is preparing for their application phase to medical school. After you’ve put the time into your coursework and studying for the MCAT, now is the...

Premed Essay Editing Packages , from InGenius Prep



Your written materials are the most individualized representation of who you are on your application. Your personal statement and secondary essays are your opportunity to express your personal voice and...

Professional Editing Service , from The Writing Tutor



Taking advantage of professional editing services saves your organization time and ensures that you reach your target audience. The Writing Tutor offers professional editing services to large and small...

Professional Writing Services , from The Writing Tutor



Taking advantage of professional writing services saves your organization time and ensures that you reach your target audience. The Writing Tutor offers professional writing services to large and small...

Program Management , from C² Technologies, Inc.





Rapid Content Development using Authoring Tools , from CommLab India



Courseware Development using Authoring Tools for Rapid eLearning In addition to using Flash, Photoshop, HTML and XML, which are the de facto industry tools for courseware development, we are also adept...

Recruitment and Selection , from C² Technologies, Inc.





Retention , from C² Technologies, Inc.





S.I.R.E. Search Engine Optimization , from GreenBUILT Research & Development LLC

$0.00

www.greenbuilt-research.com/services/sireseo.html Affordable search engine optimization that increases visibility and drives targeted traffic; powered by our proprietary S.I.R.E. SEO technology