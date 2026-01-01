Products & Services

Within Internet Educational Services

Platinum Products & Services

Continuous Personnel Monitoring

Continuous Personnel Monitoring

Bchex

Service

Would You Be Interested to Know if Your Employee Got Arrested Last Night? Chex365: Your Premier Solution for Continuous Criminal Monitoring in North Carolina.

Employment Drug Screening Services

Employment Drug Screening Services

Bchex

Service

Employment Drug Screening Services You want a safe, productive workplace. Our employment drug screening services are designed to help you achieve just that.

Healthcare Call Center & Virtual Assistants

Healthcare Call Center & Virtual Assistants

SS Support Network

Service

HIPAA-compliant inbound and outbound call center services for medical clinics, home care agencies, NEMT providers, and healthcare organizations. Our agents handle appointment scheduling, patient...

K12 and Higher Education Screening Programs

K12 and Higher Education Screening Programs

Bchex

Service

K12 and Higher Education have sophisticated screening requirements that can included personnel and volunteer screening, student screening, continuous monitoring, drug testing programs, bus driver...

NEMT Dispatch Services

NEMT Dispatch Services

SS Support Network

Service

24/7 live dispatch infrastructure for non-emergency medical transportation fleets. Our trained dispatchers manage trip assignment, will-call returns, driver coordination, and real-time schedule...

NEMT Medical Billing & Claims Processing.

NEMT Medical Billing & Claims Processing.

SS Support Network

Service

End-to-end medical billing and revenue cycle management for NEMT and healthcare providers. Our billing specialists handle claims submission, denial management, accounts receivable follow-up, payment...

Pre-Employment Background Checks

Pre-Employment Background Checks

Bchex

Service

Welcome to Smarter Background Checks Imagine background checks that are fast, accurate, and stress-free. With our AI-powered technology, you can trust that your screening process is in good hands.

Provider Credentialing & Compliance — same drill.

Provider Credentialing & Compliance — same drill.

SS Support Network

Service

Broker-ready credentialing services for NEMT companies, drivers, and healthcare providers. We manage the complete credentialing lifecycle: Medicaid provider enrollment, broker network applications...

TransportBPO — 24/7 Call Answering & Dispatch for Transportation Fleets

TransportBPO — 24/7 Call Answering & Dispatch for Transportation Fleets

SS Support Network

Service

TransportBPO is our dedicated call answering and dispatch service built exclusively for transportation fleets — taxi, limousine, towing, trucking, courier, shuttle, and NEMT. Every booking,...

Volunteer Background Checks

Volunteer Background Checks

Bchex

Service

Secure Volunteer Screening Our platform simplifies the entire screening process, making it seamless and stress-free for you and your volunteers.

Gold Products & Services

Online Elementary School

Online Elementary School

American High School

$1,450.00Product

American High School’s Online elementary School is a new and unique learning experience to help children build a strong foundation for future academic success by providing engaging educational...

Online High School

Online High School

American High School

Product

American High School customizes our curriculum in order to meet each student’s academic needs. We believe it is more productive for the curriculum to “fit” the student than trying...

Online Middle School

Online Middle School

American High School

$1,899.00Product

Our extensive and proven curriculum has been continually refined for years and is among the best available. All courses are taught by highly qualified teachers who care about your child’s...

Products & Services

30 Hour LSAT Prep Course

30 Hour LSAT Prep Course

Alpha Score Seminars Inc.

$389.00Service

Alpha-Score offers a comprehensive 30 Hour LSAT Prep course for $389. We will help you score higher and help you get into the Law School of your choice. All of our ...

48 Hour LSAT Prep Course

48 Hour LSAT Prep Course

Alpha Score Seminars Inc.

$589.00Service

Alpha-Score offers a comprehensive 48 Hour LSAT Prep Course for $$589. We will help you score higher and help you get into the Law School of your choice. All of our courses are taught by the highest...

ACT

ACT

Christina International High School

Product

CIHS offers free SAT and ACT prep classes to all enrolled students and to non-enrolled military families. Call 1.877.211.4870 for details.

Administrative Support

Administrative Support

C² Technologies, Inc.

Service

AP Advanced Placement Classes

AP Advanced Placement Classes

Christina International High School

Product

Christina International High School offers 20 AP classes approved by the College Board for advanced placement. These online classes are self-paced and a great way to earn college credits. For more...

Aromatherapy

Aromatherapy

JEMiner Consultant

$80.00Service

Aromatherapy Touch treatments with essential oils Aromatic massage Consultation Workshops

Aromatic Pamper Party

Aromatic Pamper Party

JEMiner Consultant

$60.00Service

Aromatic Pamper Party The hostess' guest will experience:  Facials, hand masques, mini massages and touch therapy using various aromatic skin...

Beginner Violin Play Alongs, Suzuki book 1 and more

Beginner Violin Play Alongs, Suzuki book 1 and more

StringsAlong.com

$10.00Product

Beginner Violin Lessons Online Play Alongs with Video Accompaniment You will Accelerate your learning naturally because while playing w/ the pros you'll Be led by master musicians every...

BID MAGNET

BID MAGNET

PajamaExecutive.com

$124.95Product

3 DVD'S AND 3 SOFTWARE APPLICATIONS WRITTEN BY ME! I do things differently than every other successful ebay seller, so it only makes sense that I would create a package that "STANDS OUT OF THE...

COB Certified E-Business Manager Program - Public Course

COB Certified E-Business Manager Program - Public Course

Echo E-Business

$0.00Service

Attend the COB Certified E-Business Manager Program and learn how to increase your profits, enhance your reputation and increase efficiency! This cutting-edge E-Business Management course is the...

College Application Counseling

College Application Counseling

InGenius Prep

Service

Successful applications consist of various components such as personal statements, supplementary essays, recommendation letters, resume and addenda. All these components must speak together in one...

College Preparatory Candidacy Building

College Preparatory Candidacy Building

InGenius Prep

Service

Candidacy Building is working one-on-one with aspiring college students who are not quite at the application stage, but ready to begin shaping their application profiles from a very early stage in...

Computer Training For Children Featuring The Imagine Tomorrow Program

Computer Training For Children Featuring The Imagine Tomorrow Program

Computer Kiddies of Manalapan

Service

About our ImagineTomorrow TM programs for young learners We offer child care activity sessions provided by the ImagineTomorrowTM software package. The ImagineTomorrow programs help to boost...

Computer Training Programs for older children and adults

Computer Training Programs for older children and adults

Computer Kiddies of Manalapan

Service

Programs for older children and adults In addition to the ImagineTomorrowTM programs for young learners, we also offer customized training and educational programs for grade school children,...

Conference Planning

Conference Planning

C² Technologies, Inc.

Service

Corporate Universities

Corporate Universities

C² Technologies, Inc.

Service

Credit Recovery

Credit Recovery

Christina International High School

Product

CIHS also offers 28 Credit Recovery classes for both middle and high school students that are self-paced, allowing for early completion. Students work only on what they don't know, allowing for...

Database Management

Database Management

C² Technologies, Inc.

Service

Disaster Recovery

Disaster Recovery

C² Technologies, Inc.

Service

E-Business Strategy Consulting

E-Business Strategy Consulting

Echo E-Business

Service

Are you uncertain how to implement e-business effectively? Are you seeking profitable digital strategies for your organisation? Echo E-Business creates comprehensive plans for your web sites,...

E-Commerce

E-Commerce

Echo E-Business

Service

E-Commerce Strategy, Management and Implementation Our plans for e-commerce include the following: -The key elements for your successful online storefront or bookings system -Web Site architecture...

E-Marketing Management

E-Marketing Management

Echo E-Business

Service

E-Marketing Strategy We can create an Internet Marketing Strategy for your business. We spend time analysing your web site(s), business and current marketing activities, and work closely with you to...

EKG, Phlebotomy, Medical Assistant Training with Certifications

EKG, Phlebotomy, Medical Assistant Training with Certifications

Phlebotomy Career Training

$399.00Service

Phlebotomy Career Training specializes in training students in Electrocardiogram Technician, Telemetry (Cardiac Arrhythmia Technician), Phlebotomy and Medical Assistant Certification. Student who...

eLearning Design & Development

eLearning Design & Development

CommLab India

Service

Four Levels of Custom Courseware Development At CommLab, our courses fall under one of these four categories. Level I: Usually, for level 1 courses the content needs to be segregated into...

Enterprise-Wide Information Systems

Enterprise-Wide Information Systems

C² Technologies, Inc.

Service

ESL & ELL

ESL & ELL

Christina International High School

Product

CIHS offers a number of ESL and ELL learning opportunities all online. Call 1.877.211.4870 for details.

Facilities Management and Maintenance

Facilities Management and Maintenance

C² Technologies, Inc.

Service

High School Completion

High School Completion

Christina International High School

Product

"Finish Now" - Students that have completed high school but have not graduated may be eligible to earn their high school diploma by transferring to Christina International High School and...

High School Equivalency Diploma

High School Equivalency Diploma

Christina International High School

Product

"Welcome Back" - CIHS welcomes back all students that did not finish high school. Open to all adults eighteen years of age or older who left high school; this comprehensive program leads to...

High School Online

High School Online

Christina International High School

Product

Grades 9-12 Christina International High School offers students the opportunity to take one or more classes online following an engaging and completely interactive online curriculum. These self-paced...

Home School

Home School

Christina International High School

Product

CIHS offers home schooled students a full curriculum in both middle and high school grades. CIHS can also help maintain all home school records including transcripts. Call 1.877.211.4870 for details.

HR Planning and Policy

HR Planning and Policy

C² Technologies, Inc.

Service

Installation / Training

Installation / Training

C² Technologies, Inc.

Service

InteracTrivia Online Multiplayer Trivia Game

InteracTrivia Online Multiplayer Trivia Game

InteracTrivia

Product

InteracTrivia is an online, interactive, multiplayer trivia challenge allowing users to go head-to-head against other players around the world in a battle of knowledge - all happening in real time.

Intranet Architecture

Intranet Architecture

C² Technologies, Inc.

Service

Inventory Management

Inventory Management

C² Technologies, Inc.

Service

INVESTINGAME™

INVESTINGAME™

Social Research Foundation, Inc.

$100.00Service

FREE Preview is at:http://www.investingame.comInvestingame™ is the first interactive web-based stock market investing education for the beginning or untrained investor. It is designed for the busy...

Products & Services 1 - 50 of 85