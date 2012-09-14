PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Rocksolid Surfaces Embraces Comprehensive Background Checks for Their Countertop Installers and Field Personnel
Rocksolid Surfaces continues to take deliberate steps to protect their customers through a robust, credible and verifiable employee compliance program. - December 12, 2019 - Rocksolid Surfaces
Superior Fence & Rail
Fence Franchise Expands National Presence to Texas
Fence contractor near Dallas / Fort Worth becomes the newest locally owned Superior Fence & Rail franchise. - December 05, 2019 - Superior Fence & Rail
Athyron LLC
Miura Board(TM) Debuts in City of Gainesville Public Park
Miura Board(TM) was chosen by the City of Gainesville after thoroughly evaluating and testing several alternatives to wood. Don Musen, Natural Areas Maintenance Supervisor of the Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Affairs Department stated the following, “I can finally build ramps and boardwalks I... - November 06, 2019 - Athyron LLC
Antis Roofing and Waterproofing
Antis Roofing Executive Earns Irvine Chamber's 40 Under 40 Award
Aaron Antis, 33, moved up the ranks at Antis Roofing and is currently VP of Sales and Field Operations. He was one of this year's winners demonstrating business achievements, community engagement and integrity at Irvine Chamber of Commerce's 40 Under 40 Awards. - October 13, 2019 - Antis Roofing and Waterproofing
Nova USA
ExoClad Rainscreen QuickClips from Nova USA Accommodate the Natural Swelling & Contraction of Wood Siding
ExoClad Rainscreen QuickClips were especially-developed by Nova USA Wood Products to accommodate the natural swelling and shrinkage of wood siding throughout each of the four seasons despite the amount of moisture or dryness. This includes compressing the wood to absorb board expansion when the humidity... - October 10, 2019 - Nova USA
Nova USA
Dan Schock Named Regional Sales Manager for Nova USA’s TrailerDecking.com Division
Dan Schock has been named regional sales manager for Nova Products Inc.’s TrailerDecking.com division. He is responsible for the sale and distribution of the company’s complete line of Apitong trailer decking, flooring, accessories and supplies throughout eight Midwest states including Wisconsin,... - October 01, 2019 - Nova USA
Builders Site Protection Now Offering VersiShield and StringerShield Temporary Guardrail Systems
Surface Protection supplier, Builders Site Protection has added Safety Maker's VersiShield and StringerShield products to its product line. These temporary guardrail systems are designed to allow builders to quickly erect an OSHA compliant guardrail system on stringer stairs and balconies. - September 25, 2019 - Builders Site Protection
IB Roof Systems and Antis Roofing and Waterproofing Gift New Roof to Thomas House Family Shelter
Thomas House Shelter's new location is off to a great start thanks to a roof donation from IB Roof Systems and Antis Roofing and Waterproofing. - September 11, 2019 - Antis Roofing and Waterproofing
Antis Roofing and Waterproofing
Antis Roofing Announces Two Executive Promotions
Susan DeGrassi becomes VP Administration and Cause and Aaron Antis is promoted to VP Sales and Field Operations. - August 21, 2019 - Antis Roofing and Waterproofing
Edge Guard Temporary Barrier System Supplied by Builders Site Protection for Legacy Emanuel Hospital Construction Projects
Builders Site Protection, a surface protection supplier, will be supplying Edge Guard temporary negative air barrier systems to Andersen Construction for ongoing construction work at Portland's Legacy Emanuel hospital. - August 14, 2019 - Builders Site Protection
Ferguson Roofing Celebrates 80th Year with Charitable Campaign
In order to celebrate its 80th year in business, Ferguson Roofing has been awarding 80 grants during 2018 and 2019 through its “80 in 80” charitable campaign. “Our 80 in 80 program was born out of our long relationship with the St. Louis community,” said President Jason Shupp. - August 09, 2019 - Ferguson Roofing
Nova USA
Nova USA’s Apitong Oil Enhances the Durability & Luster of Automotive Wood Product Applications
Nova USA’s Apitong Oil was specifically-designed to enhance the durability and beauty of nearly all exterior wood products used in heavy duty automotive and industrial applications. Developed with a proprietary blend of Tung oil, UV blockers, fungicide, and trans-oxide pigments, Apitong Oil’s... - July 17, 2019 - Nova USA
BTR Construction Welcomes Project Manager/ Estimator
BTR welcomes Chris Coleman and his many years of roofing and construction experience to the team. - July 11, 2019 - BTR Construction
Centennial Woods LLC
Centennial Woods, LLC Celebrates 20 Years in Business with a Brand Update
Centennial Woods, LLC is rolling out a new look for their company in celebration of their 20th year in business. “After 20 years of serving our clients, customers, and team members, we took a look back over our history. We decided it was time to update and upgrade our logo to reflect the commitment... - June 03, 2019 - Centennial Woods LLC
Rocksolid Surfaces Donates Outdoor Bar for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Cleveland OH
Rocksolid Surfaces, www.Rocksolid-Surfaces.com, fabricator of granite, quartz, solid surfaces and wood continue to extend their generosity with donated materials and labor for local home building project. - June 01, 2019 - Rocksolid Surfaces
Nova USA
Nova USA’s ExoShield Wood Stain Provides Longest-Lasting, Natural Finish for Hardwoods & Softwoods
Nova USA’s ExoShield Wood Stain was specifically-designed to provide long-lasting, superior protection for exterior decking, siding and outdoor furniture, while creating a naturally durable finish with exceptional color stability. Using a proprietary blend of Tung oil, UV blockers, fungicide, and... - May 30, 2019 - Nova USA
Regatta Universal Exports to Source Rough Marble and Granite Block
Regatta Universal Exports started sourcing rough marble and granite blocks, direct from Indian granite and marble quarries, at a high level in different parts of the world. - May 25, 2019 - Regatta Universal Exports
30-Year-Old Southern California Roofing Company Defies the Odds
Antis Roofing & Waterproofing Company thrives with a "give to grow" philosophy. - May 10, 2019 - Antis Roofing and Waterproofing
ActiveYards
JDH Decks & Fences Opens New ActiveYards® Showroom in Savannah, GA
JDH Decks & Fences, a Georgia-based ActiveYards® Dealer, opened a new location in Savannah, Georgia. The opening of this showroom is a much-welcomed addition to the market, fulfilling the needs of their continually growing customer base including home and business owners, and contractors alike. This... - May 08, 2019 - ActiveYards
New Stair Protection Product, Ram Board Stair Armor, Now Offered by Builders Site Protection
Surface protection supplier Builders Site Protection is now offering all-new stair protection product Stair Armor made by Ram Board. Stair Armor is industry's first bespoke surface protection for stairs, and ensures that stair treads of any size are not damaged during construction. - May 08, 2019 - Builders Site Protection
Rocksolid Surfaces in Cleveland, Ohio Expands Solid Surface Fabrication with New Facility
Rocksolid Surfaces, www.Rocksolid-Surfaces.com, fabricator of Granite, Quartz, Solid Surfaces and Wood moves its solid surface division into expanded building for strategic growth and flexibility. Located at 15740 Industrial Parkway in Cleveland, Ohio, the solid surface division of Rocksolid Surfaces... - May 02, 2019 - Rocksolid Surfaces
Superior Fence & Rail
Fence Company Franchise Earns Both Local and National Recognition
Superior Fence & Rail has experienced unrivaled success in the fence industry and with its recent expansion, is the first successful fence franchise in the country. - April 19, 2019 - Superior Fence & Rail
Regatta Universal Exports Welcomes 6 New Marble Products
Regatta Universal Export added six new marble products to its marble product category that already has lots of hot selling marble products. These new marble products are in white, black and green hues. - April 08, 2019 - Regatta Universal Exports
Owners of Rocksolid Surfaces in Cleveland Ohio Recognized for Their Philanthropic Contributions
Rocksolid Surfaces, www.Rocksolid-Surfaces.com, fabricator of granite, quartz, solid surfaces and wood congratulate J.B., John and Patrick Walsh for their fundraising and generosity. Over $140,000 Raised in Support of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS). For the past five years, J.B. Walsh, President... - March 14, 2019 - Rocksolid Surfaces
Builders Site Protection to Provide Temporary Floor Protection to W.G. Clark’s Main Street Flats Project
Temporary floor protection products CoverGuard, Clean & Safe, and Walk-Off mats will be used in the construction of W.G. Clark's new Main Steet Flats multi-use development. Builders Site Protection has been chosen as the sole surface protection provider for this new construction project in downtown Bellevue, Washington. - March 13, 2019 - Builders Site Protection
Innova to Open a US$40 Million Plant in Kenya to Build Green Affordable Homes
MMTC is a 100% green city and is currently in the Final Phase 3 of development and is set to complete in 2020. It will be home to 4,800 affordable green mid-rise residences. - February 15, 2019 - Innova Eco Building System, LLC.
Superior Fence & Rail
Superior Fence & Rail Marks Nine and First in North Carolina with Newest Raleigh Fence Company Franchise
Fence supply and fence installation contractor to open ninth fence franchise location, with service to Raleigh-Durham and surrounding areas. - February 02, 2019 - Superior Fence & Rail
Superior Fence & Rail
Superior Fence & Rail Expands to Panhandle with Pensacola Fence Company Franchise
Fence supply and fence installation contractor to open eighth fence franchise location, service to Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, and surrounding counties. - January 25, 2019 - Superior Fence & Rail
Rocksolid Surfaces’ Eco-Friendly Practices Extend Into Multiple Uses for Reclaimed Wood
Rocksolid Surfaces, www.Rocksolid-Surfaces.com, fabricator of granite, quartz, solid surfaces and wood has expanded their fabrication versatility with reclaimed wood surfacing. With the push for more environmentally focused products in the building industry, it’s no surprise that Rocksolid Surfaces... - January 16, 2019 - Rocksolid Surfaces
Centennial Woods LLC
Centennial Woods Reclaimed Wood Products Earn GREENGUARD Gold Certification for Supporting Healthier Indoor Environments
Centennial Woods, LLC, the leading producer of reclaimed wood from snow fences in Wyoming, has earned UL Environment’s GREENGUARD Gold Certification for their sustainable, carbon-negative reclaimed wood products. Products that have achieved this certification are proven to meet some of the world’s... - December 17, 2018 - Centennial Woods LLC
Temporary Floor Protection and Carpet Film Being Provided by Builders Site Protection to LMC Construction’s New Residential Construction Projects
Surface protection provider Builders site Protection is providing RamBoard floor protection and Carpet Film to LMC Construction's new residential and mixed-use projects. These two new developments in Portland, Oregon are relying on surface protection to prevent cotsly delays during their finish installations. - December 12, 2018 - Builders Site Protection
Regatta Universal Exports Participated in the 53rd Edition of Marmomac 2018
The 53rd edition of Marmomac 2018 held in Italy recently was a successful event for global natural stone supplier Regatta Universal Exports. The company pays many thanks to all of its clients who actively attended the exhibition of natural stone products and got relevant answers to their queries on natural stone products, services, industry, trends, and more. - November 21, 2018 - Regatta Universal Exports
Superior Fence & Rail
Superior Fence & Rail Continues Rapid Expansion in Florida with Fourth Franchise Location
Locally owned fencing contractor and wholesale outlet opens third fence franchise location, now servicing the Pasco and Hernando County areas. - November 20, 2018 - Superior Fence & Rail
Superior Fence & Rail
Superior Fence & Rail Goes National with Newest Nashville Fence Company Franchise
Locally owned fencing contractor to open sixth fence franchise location, now serving M d Tennessee are from Nashville, TN. - November 20, 2018 - Superior Fence & Rail
Athyron LLC
Athyron LLC Launches Miura Board™ "The Most Durable 100% Recycled Alternative to Wood and Plastic"
Miura Board™ is a wood-free, fiber-reinforced thermoplastic available as decking, siding, and sheets. It exhibits remarkable properties: stronger than conventional plastic, reduced thermal expansion, improved wear resistance, and improved resistance to crystallization at low temperatures. 100% recyclable. Miura Board™ can be nailed, drilled, cut, routed, and sanded just like wood; however, it can also be waterjet, laser cut and welded like metal. - November 13, 2018 - Athyron LLC
Sheffield Metals International Opening New Facility in Southern California
Sheffield Metals International, a leading distributor of coated and bare metal coil and sheet products, is opening a new facility on the West Coast just outside of Los Angeles. - October 17, 2018 - Mazzella Companies
Keeping Vets Safe and Dry with Vital Home Repairs
Join San Diego's Habitat for Humanity on October 12 when it steps in to help an Air Force veteran repair his home with a new roof, carpet and updated plumbing. The non-profit runs its VetRepair program with help from local building companies. - October 10, 2018 - Antis Roofing and Waterproofing
Karim Rashid Collaborates with Venetian Gold Luxury
There is nothing more luxurious than Italian Marble and gold combined together to create the perfect Italian furniture of your dreams. Karim Rashid is a designer who has collaborated with Venetian Gold to create unique, refined, and one of a kind pieces that are the true embodiment of lavishness, art, and luxury. - October 02, 2018 - Venetian Gold
Rocksolid Surfaces Fabricates Reclaimed Wood Executive Conference Table for Cleveland VA
Cleveland, Ohio Granite Countertop and Wood Fabricator Makes Special Conference Table from Reclaimed Bowling Alley Lane for Cleveland VA Regional Benefit Office. - September 19, 2018 - Rocksolid Surfaces
TubCoat Temporary Bathtub and Shower Protection Now Distributed Nationwide by Builders Site Protection
TubCoat, the leading liquid tub mask surface protection, is now being distributed nationwide by Builders Site Protection. TubCoat is the building industry's standard for bathtub and showerpan surface protection. - August 15, 2018 - Builders Site Protection
Antis Roofing and Waterproofing Boosts California Sales Team with Two New Hires
Antis Roofing and Waterproofing adds two sales account executives to cover its growing presence in the Los Angeles and San Diego roofing materials and installation markets. - July 19, 2018 - Antis Roofing and Waterproofing
Recognized Roofing Contractor Expands Into Georgia’s Northeast Region
Athens Roof Experts is now serving the Clarke, Oconee, and Jackson counties of Georgia with roof repair, restoration, and full-service roof replacement on residential and commercial properties. - July 05, 2018 - Athens Roof Experts
All-New Surface Protection Product, Ram Board Painter’s Board, Now Distributed by Builders Site Protection
Surface protection supplier Builders Site Protection is pleased to announce the release of Ram Board Painter's Board; a versatile new surface protection product. Designed for use on floors, walls, countertops, and nearly any interior finish, Painter's Board is a versatile solution for stopping overspray nearly everywhere. - June 13, 2018 - Builders Site Protection
Sky Wolf Mosaic Co., Ltd.
FISHFUN Presents Cutting Edge Marble Mosaic
The Many Patterns for Custom-made Marble Mosaic Designs - June 07, 2018 - Sky Wolf Mosaic Co., Ltd.
Latest Collection of Acoustic Baffles for Modern Workspaces
Sontext is an eminent company, dedicated to developing modern day office solutions to a number of architectural noise problems. You can visit the company website of Sontext to find detailed information about its products and services or schedule a consultation meeting. - May 23, 2018 - Sontext Pty Ltd
Ferguson Roofing Celebrates 80 Years in Business with Charitable Campaign
Ferguson Roofing is proud to announce its “80 in 80” campaign to honor area organizations and charitable events before celebrating its 80th year in business in 2019. The campaign launched Sun., April 1. The “80 in 80” campaign features three distinct categories of support, each... - April 07, 2018 - Ferguson Roofing
Temporary Elevator Protection Being Provided by Builders Site Protection to Andersen Construction’s Block 20 Project
Builders Site Protection is providing Andersen Construction with surface protection for elevators, floors and toilets. This surface protection includes Toilet Sheath, All-Protect and Shoe Covers; ensuring that Andersen's new Block 20 project will be blemish free and will be completed on time. - April 06, 2018 - Builders Site Protection
Remodeling Show & DeckExpo
Remodeling Show & DeckExpo Collaborate with VIBE to Deliver Additional Networking Opportunities for VIP Buyers and Sellers
Excitement builds as Remodeling Show & DeckExpo partner with a2z Inc., the leading provider of solutions and services to the events industry, to announce the launch of the Remodeling Show & DeckExpo VIBE. The VIBE (Very Important Business Exchange) program is a unique networking event that will... - March 13, 2018 - Remodeling Show & DeckExpo
Superior Fence & Rail
Accelerated Fence Franchise Growth Continues as Superior Fence & Rail Opens 3rd Franchise
Locally owned fencing contractor and wholesale outlet opens third fence franchise location, now serving the Palm Beach County area. - February 21, 2018 - Superior Fence & Rail
All-New Surface Protection Product, All-Protect, Now Distributed by Builders Site Protection
Builders Site Protection is proud to announce the addition of All-Protect to its product line. All-Protect is an adhesive fiber based material that can be applied to nearly all interior surfaces and finishes. Featuring water resistance and rapid installation, All-Protect is an ideal solution for elevator cabs, countertops, stairs, and glass panels. - February 15, 2018 - Builders Site Protection
