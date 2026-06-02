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Within Lumber & Other Construction Materials Merchant Wholesalers
Klauer Steel Siding Achieves Class A Fire Rating Certification Amid Growing Focus on Wildfire-Resilient Construction
Klauer Manufacturing Company announced that its steel siding has achieved a Class A fire rating certification following testing in accordance with ASTM E84-25 standards. As wildfire resiliency requirements continue to evolve, the certification provides builders, contractors, architects, and homeowners with verified fire-performance data while maintaining the durability, low-maintenance benefits, and long-term value steel siding is known for. - June 02, 2026 - Klauer Manufacturing
Denver-Based Decorative Materials Expands with New Steamboat Springs Showroom
Colorado's Premier Luxury Tile and Stone Specialist Strengthens Mountain Market Presence - May 28, 2026 - Decorative Materials
DDP Roofing Promotes Joe Fairley to Director of Business Development & Marketing to Lead National Growth Strategy
DDP Roofing announces the promotion of Joe Fairley to Director of Business Development & Marketing. In this expanded leadership role, Fairley will lead national account growth, strategic marketing initiatives, and regional sales support while overseeing business development and marketing teams. The promotion reflects DDP Roofing’s continued investment in leadership development, market expansion, and strengthening its position as a premier self-performing commercial roofing partner. - May 20, 2026 - DDP Roofing Services, Inc.
KRC Rock Announces Grand Opening of Perris Location, Expanding 42-Year Legacy Into the Inland Empire
KRC Rock, a long-established Southern California supplier of natural stone, boulders, and landscape and hardscape materials, is announcing the grand opening of its newest location in Perris, California. The yard officially opened to the public on Friday, May 1, 2026, marking the company’s expansion into the Inland Empire. - May 04, 2026 - KRC Rock Inc.
EnviroSeal Open-Cell Products Earn PFAS-Free Certification
Quadrant Performance Materials announced that its EnviroSeal open-cell spray foam products—OC Platinum, OCX, and OC PRO—have earned PFAS-Free Certification from Intertek. The certification confirms the products contain no PFAS and meet strict testing standards, reinforcing Quadrant’s commitment to transparency, responsible manufacturing, ultra-low VOC technology, and healthier indoor environments. - April 13, 2026 - Quadrant Performance Materials
Aging in Place North Carolina Announces “Well Lived NC Expo” — A Family Event Blending Education, Community, and Fun
Aging in Place North Carolina is proud to announce the Well Lived NC Expo, a dynamic and engaging community event taking place on Saturday, June 27, 2026, from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Netsports, located at 3717 Davis Dr., Morrisville, NC. Designed for seniors and their grown children, this free,... - April 03, 2026 - Aging in Place North Carolina
Melvin T. Morgan Roofing Announces New Office Location in Lynchburg, VA
Melvin T. Morgan Roofing has relocated to a new office at 503 Old Plantation Dr, Suite 301, Lynchburg, VA 24502. The move supports continued growth and expanded service capacity for residential roof repair and roof replacement in Lynchburg, VA. The company remains committed to providing professional roofing services, storm damage repair, and full roof installations throughout the Lynchburg area. - February 13, 2026 - Melvin T. Morgan Roofing
Harbor Roofing Achieves GAF Master Elite® Contractor Status
Harbor Roofing Achieves GAF Master Elite® Contractor Status — Recognized Among the Top 2% of Roofing Contractors Nationwide. Harbor Roofing, a veteran-owned and operated roofing company serving Valrico, Brandon, Plant City, Riverview, and the greater Tampa Bay area, has officially earned... - January 21, 2026 - Harbor Roofing
Kapoor Plastics Grows Its Polycarbonate Sheet Range with More Thickness and Colour Options
Kapoor Plastics supplies polycarbonate sheets in multiple thicknesses and colours, including black polycarbonate sheets, helping buyers choose the right material with clear specs and steady supply. - January 15, 2026 - Kapoor Plastics
EnviroSeal® Insulation Products Earn A.I.R. Seal of Excellence™
Quadrant Performance Materials (QPM), a leading manufacturer of spray foam insulation systems for the residential and commercial building envelope, is proud to announce that their EnviroSeal products have earned the A.I.R. Seal of Excellence™ (Assurance, Integrity, and Reliability), a... - January 12, 2026 - Quadrant Performance Materials
A New Chapter in 2025: TransTint® Joins General Finishes
General Finishes has officially welcomed TransTint® Wood Dyes into its family of premium, American-made brands. This partnership unites two companies rooted in craftsmanship and innovation. Trusted for over 20 years by furniture makers and woodworkers, TransTint® now benefits from expanded support and distribution while maintaining the same vibrant color performance makers rely on. - December 16, 2025 - TransTint Wood Dyes
DDP Appoints Joe Fairley as Director of Business Development – National Accounts
DDP Roofing Services, Inc., a national leader in commercial roofing solutions, today announced the appointment of Joe Fairley as Director of Business Development, National Accounts. In this role, Fairley will spearhead strategic growth initiatives, expand enterprise-level client partnerships, and strengthen their national presence. - December 12, 2025 - DDP Roofing Services, Inc.
Cabinets To Go Expands to Bowling Green, KY with New Showroom
Cabinets To Go has opened a new showroom at 1435 Campbell Lane in Bowling Green, KY, next to Lumber Liquidators. The location offers an expanded selection of kitchen and bath cabinetry, countertops, and accessories, along with free 3D design services. President and CEO Jason Delves invites the community to explore stylish, affordable options and expert design help. Founded in 2008, Cabinets To Go has over 100 stores nationwide, helping homeowners create beautiful, functional spaces. - October 28, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Announces Houston Store Relocation
Lumber Liquidators has relocated its Houston store to 11760 S. Sam Houston Parkway West, next to its sister company, Cabinets To Go. The move offers customers a one-stop destination for flooring and cabinetry solutions. The new showroom features an expanded selection of hardwood, laminate, vinyl, and engineered floors, with expert staff providing design and installation support. - October 28, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Announces Tampa Store Relocation
Lumber Liquidators has opened a new Tampa location next to Cabinets To Go, offering customers a one-stop shop for flooring and cabinetry. The updated showroom features hardwood, laminate, vinyl, and engineered flooring, with expert staff ready to assist with design and installation. The company continues its commitment to quality products and exceptional service. - October 21, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Celebrates New Bowling Green Store on Campbell Lane
Lumber Liquidators has opened its new Bowling Green store at 1435 Campbell Lane, offering an upgraded shopping experience and wide selection of quality flooring options. Conveniently located next to Cabinets To Go, the store provides homeowners and pros a one-stop destination for renovation needs. - October 21, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Cabinets To Go Opens New Austin Showroom on Metric Blvd.
Cabinets To Go opens its new Austin showroom at 10701 Metric Blvd., next to Lumber Liquidators. The store offers quality, affordable cabinets in a wide selection of styles and a free 3D design service to help homeowners, contractors, and DIYers bring their kitchen and bathroom renovation dreams to life. - October 14, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Announces Store Relocation in Houston to Enhance Customer Experience
Lumber Liquidators has relocated its Spring, TX, store to 17955 North Freeway, Houston, which opened October 2. The new location, next to sister company Cabinets To Go, creates a one-stop destination for flooring and cabinetry. Customers will enjoy a seamless home improvement experience with expert guidance, flooring and cabinetry solutions, and professional services—all in a larger, more convenient space. - October 07, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Builders Site Protection Releases New Surface Protection Catalog
Builders Site Protection has released their new surface protection catalog. This new catalog features exciting new products such as Cabinet Armor as well as entirely new negative air and medical construction focused product lines from Omni CleanAir. - September 25, 2025 - Builders Site Protection
Construct CRM Democratizes E-Commerce for the Building Products Industry, Over $1 Billion in 2026 Material Sales Forecasted
Construct CRM launches free, distributor-branded CRMs for contractors, integrating with ERPs like DMSI and Epicor. Partners like Richards Building Supply (60+ locations) report strong sales team excitement and customer adoption. Serving 25,000+ contractors, it offers project management, financing, and more, forecasting $1B in 2026 online sales. License it to streamline operations and boost contractor efficiency. - September 18, 2025 - Construct CRM
Lumber Liquidators Announces Five Strategic Store Relocations
Lumber Liquidators completed five strategic store relocations in Michigan, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, and California to strengthen market presence and enhance customer convenience. The moves reflect the company’s growth strategy, aiming to deliver better access, improved service, and high-quality flooring options across its 200+ store network - September 03, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Tectum Roofing Expands Leadership in Roofing Solutions with Quality, Innovation, and Community Commitment
Tectum Roofing, a trusted name in residential and commercial roofing, today announced new milestone/expansion/initiative, reinforcing its reputation as a leader in durable, energy-efficient, and customer-focused roofing solutions. - September 01, 2025 - Tectum Roofing
Roadside Lumber & Hardware Celebrates 50th Anniversary Serving Agoura Hills, California
Roadside Lumber & Hardware, a trusted local supplier of building materials and home improvement products, is proud to celebrate its 50th anniversary of serving Agoura Hills, California, and surrounding areas. Since opening its doors in 1975, the retail small business has become a cornerstone... - August 25, 2025 - Roadside Lumber & Hardware, Inc.
TeamCraft Roofing to Launch ShelterGuard.AI, a Revolutionary AI Platform for Proactive Storm Damage Monitoring
TeamCraft Roofing, a leading commercial roofing company, announced today the upcoming launch of ShelterGuard.AI, a groundbreaking open API platform designed to proactively monitor and assess the impact of severe weather events on commercial real estate portfolios. Engineered by in-house Artificial... - August 07, 2025 - TeamCraft Roofing Inc.
Lumber Liquidators' New Huntsville Store is Now Open for Business
Lumber Liquidators new store in Huntsville, AL at 10035 Memorial Parkway SW is officially open, drawing strong interest from homeowners and contractors. The location, next to a Cabinets To Go, offers convenience and high-quality flooring at great prices. CEO Jason Delves says the store’s early success reflects the brand’s renewed focus on value, service, and customer satisfaction, and is part of a broader national growth strategy. - July 29, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Announces Store Move in Grand Rapids
Lumber Liquidators is relocating its Comstock Park store to a new location adjacent to the Cabinets To Go location in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The move includes a temporary mobile showroom and plans for a permanent store, creating an integrated home improvement experience. This transition reflects the company’s commitment to optimizing its presence, enhancing convenience, and delivering trusted flooring solutions to the community. - July 22, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Relocates to New Strategic Location in San Diego, CA
Lumber Liquidators is relocating its San Diego store to 6906 Miramar Road, Unit B, opening July 15, 2025. The new location offers enhanced convenience, a modern showroom, and access to its sister store, Cabinets To Go. This move supports customer needs with a wide flooring selection, expert services, and reinforces the company’s commitment to value and community engagement. - July 15, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Announces Store Move in Huntsville, AL
Lumber Liquidators is relocating its Huntsville, AL, store to 10035 Memorial Parkway SW, with an opening set for early July 2025. The move reflects the company’s continued growth and focus on customer convenience, offering a wide range of flooring options, expert services, and enhanced accessibility. Located next to a Cabinets To Go, the new store strengthens community ties and supports the brand’s mission to deliver quality, value, and trusted flooring solutions across the Country. - July 08, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Expands Its Flooring Offerings
Lumber Liquidators has added InstaCarpet tile to its flooring lineup, enhancing its range of DIY-friendly and affordable products. Designed for easy installation and durability, the carpet tiles are ideal for high-traffic areas like basements and playrooms. The addition supports the company’s mission to offer practical, cost-effective solutions for homeowners and contractors while expanding design options and reinforcing its role as a leader in home improvement. - July 01, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Announces New Bowling Green Location
Lumber Liquidators is relocating its Bowling Green store to 1435 Campbell Lane, with a full storefront opening August 2025 alongside a new Cabinets To Go. A mobile showroom is open now, offering flooring solutions and expert support. The new location will feature the latest in flooring trends and professional services, creating a one-stop renovation destination. - June 17, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Expands Operations with New Distribution Center in Lawrenceburg, TN
Lumber Liquidators is opening a new state-of-the-art distribution center in Lawrenceburg, TN, set to open in June 2026. This facility will centralize inventory, streamline operations, reduce lead times, and improve service. The expansion reflects strong company growth and a long-term commitment to efficient nationwide delivery and customer satisfaction. - June 10, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Lumber Liquidators Announces Grand Opening of Its Newest Location in Franklin, TN
Lumber Liquidators has opened a new store in Franklin, TN at 1124 W McEwen Dr. Opened May 9, 2025, the location offers hardwood, vinyl, laminate, and more—plus expert design help and installation. CEO Jason Delves says the new store reflects the brand’s commitment to quality flooring at great prices. With hundreds of stores nationwide, Lumber Liquidators continues to lead in flooring value and service. - June 03, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
DuxxBak Composite Decking Now Available Nationwide Through Lowe’s Online, Offering Water-Shedding Technology for Elevated Outdoor Spaces
DuxxBak Composite Decking has announced nationwide availability through Lowes.com. Known for its patented water-shedding technology, DuxxBak creates dry, usable space beneath elevated decks. This milestone marks the culmination of a strategic partnership with AmeriLux International and brings the full product line—DuxxBak Dekk, I.Dekk, Optima, and Commercial Dekk—to homeowners and contractors across the U.S. - May 20, 2025 - DuxxBak Composite Decking
New Lumber Liquidators Brings Back Iconic April Flooring Sale
Under new leadership and ownership, the new Lumber Liquidators is celebrating its comeback by bringing back its famous April Flooring Sale. Originally started over 20 years ago, the event has become a customer favorite for deep discounts on hardwood, laminate, and waterproof flooring. With over 200 stores nationwide, the sale offers major savings on overstocked and limited-quantity products—available while supplies last. - April 29, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Quadrant Performance Materials Expands Customer Facing Team
Quadrant Performance Materials (QPM), the manufacturer of the EnviroSeal Insulation System for the residential and commercial building envelope, is pleased to announce the addition of 19 new team members: 16 salespeople, 2 field technicians, and a builder development manager. With this expansion,... - January 29, 2025 - Quadrant Performance Materials
Cabinets To Go honored as One of the Best Places To Work in 2025
Cabinets to Go has been named a winner of Glassdoor’s 17th annual Employees’ Choice Awards, honoring the Best Places to Work 2025. This prestigious recognition celebrates companies that prioritize on-the-job experiences, and unlike other workplace awards, the Glassdoor Employees’... - January 22, 2025 - F9 Brands Inc.
Building Products Inc. Acquires Heartland Millwork, Expanding Custom Millwork Capabilities
The acquisition is effective immediately. Customers can expect a seamless transition as the two companies integrate their operations while maintaining their commitment to quality and service. - January 10, 2025 - Building Products Inc.
Builders Site Protection Providing DoorGuard to the New Student Success Center at OSU Cascades
DoorGuard temporary door protection is being provided by surface protection specialists Builders Site Protection to Andersen Construction's new student success center project at OSU in Bend, Oregon. - October 31, 2024 - Builders Site Protection
True Metal Supply Donates Essential Supplies to Hurricane Helene Victims in Western North Carolina
True Metal Supply has donated truckloads of essential supplies to help the victims of Hurricane Helene in Western North Carolina. The company is using West Court Baptist Church in Marion, NC as a distribution center to provide items such as water, food, and shelter materials to affected families. Mason Burchette, Owner of True Metal Supply, emphasized the company's commitment to supporting the community during this difficult time. - October 11, 2024 - True Metal Supply
F9 Investments Completes Purchase of LL Flooring
F9 Investments, LLC completed the acquisition of 219 LL Flooring stores, which will now operate as Lumber Liquidators. Lumber Liquidators, originally founded by Tom Sullivan—owner of F9 Investments—returns to the F9 Brands portfolio, which includes companies in home improvement and décor. Sullivan expressed excitement about reuniting with Lumber Liquidators, while Jason Delves, CEO of F9 Brands, will lead the company, focusing on offering over 400 - October 01, 2024 - F9 Brands Inc.
F9 Brands Signs Agreement with LL Flooring Holdings Inc. to Purchase Going-Concern Business
F9 Brands, Inc., a division of F9 Investments, LLC, has signed an asset purchase agreement that includes the acquisition of 219 stores and inventory from LL Flooring Holdings, Inc., which has been in Chapter 11 bankruptcy since August 2024. This deal, led by Tom Sullivan, will keep more than 200 stores open and save up to 1,000 jobs. The acquisition is expected to close by the end of September, pending court approval. - September 10, 2024 - F9 Brands Inc.
AmeriLux International Named Master Distributor for Duxxbak Composite Decking
Duxxbak Composite Decking (Duxxbak) is proud to announce its partnership with AmeriLux International, a leader in the distribution of building materials. AmeriLux International will become the master distributor for Duxxbak Composite Decking products, effective August 1, 2024. This strategic... - August 06, 2024 - DuxxBak Composite Decking
Antis Roofing Celebrates 35 Years in Business with a "Roof Give" Contest
Calling for nominations: Tell Antis Roofing & Waterproofing which Southern California 501c3 nonprofit needs a new roof. The 35-year-old roofing company is sponsoring a "Roof Give" contest that will provide a new roof to an organization most in need. - July 24, 2024 - Antis Roofing and Waterproofing
Understanding Fastener Substitutions in FM-Approved RoofNav Assemblies
Ace Screws LLC's response to an article titled "The lightning round: A quick look at multiple issues currently facing the industry" in the June 2024 issue of Professional Roofing magazine. - July 16, 2024 - Ace Screws LLC
Quadrant Performance Materials Launches EnviroSeal Platinum Series
Quadrant Performance Materials (QPM), a leading manufacturer of spray foam insulation systems for the residential and commercial building envelope, announces the release of the EnviroSeal® Platinum Series. This updated product portfolio promises to revolutionize the spray foam industry with... - July 15, 2024 - Quadrant Performance Materials
Essential Roofing Supply LLC Secures Distribution Partnership with Ace Screws for Premium Roofing Fasteners
Ace Screws LLC announces Essential Roofing Supply LLC as an approved distributor of Ace Screws roofing fasteners. This partnership marks a significant milestone for Essential Roofing Supply LLC and underscores its commitment to delivering excellence to roofing contractors across the nation. - May 07, 2024 - Ace Screws LLC
Essential Roofing Supply LLC Expands Product Line - Elevating Performance and Reliability for Large-Scale Projects
Essential Roofing Supply is excited to announce the launch of its newest innovation, Larger and Longer Commercial Roofing Fasteners, tailored to meet the rigorous demands of larger, low-slope commercial roofing projects. - May 07, 2024 - Ace Screws LLC
Del Sol Roofing Secures Gold as "Best Roofing Company" in the 2023 Miami-Dade Favorites Awards by The Miami Herald Magazine
Del Sol Roofing Achieves Gold Standard as "Best Roofing Company" in the 2023 Miami-Dade Favorites Awards by The Miami Herald Magazine, Setting a New Benchmark for Excellence in the Roofing Industry - January 25, 2024 - Del Sol Roofing
Miami's Climate-Friendly Makeover: Roof Insulation for a Greener Future
Del Sol Roofing Leads the Way to Sustainable Living in Miami, FL - October 31, 2023 - Del Sol Roofing
Angie Watson Joins TrailerDecking.com Sales Support Staff
Angie Watson has joined the sales support staff of TrailerDecking.com, a leading international supplier of tropical hardwood decking and flooring. She is responsible for the dissemination of product and service information, facilitating orders and aiding the company’s overall new business and... - October 10, 2023 - Nova USA