Rocksolid Surfaces Embraces Comprehensive Background Checks for Their Countertop Installers and Field Personnel Rocksolid Surfaces continues to take deliberate steps to protect their customers through a robust, credible and verifiable employee compliance program. - December 12, 2019 - Rocksolid Surfaces

Fence Franchise Expands National Presence to Texas Fence contractor near Dallas / Fort Worth becomes the newest locally owned Superior Fence & Rail franchise. - December 05, 2019 - Superior Fence & Rail

Miura Board(TM) Debuts in City of Gainesville Public Park Miura Board(TM) was chosen by the City of Gainesville after thoroughly evaluating and testing several alternatives to wood. Don Musen, Natural Areas Maintenance Supervisor of the Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Affairs Department stated the following, “I can finally build ramps and boardwalks I... - November 06, 2019 - Athyron LLC

Antis Roofing Executive Earns Irvine Chamber's 40 Under 40 Award Aaron Antis, 33, moved up the ranks at Antis Roofing and is currently VP of Sales and Field Operations. He was one of this year's winners demonstrating business achievements, community engagement and integrity at Irvine Chamber of Commerce's 40 Under 40 Awards. - October 13, 2019 - Antis Roofing and Waterproofing

ExoClad Rainscreen QuickClips from Nova USA Accommodate the Natural Swelling & Contraction of Wood Siding ExoClad Rainscreen QuickClips were especially-developed by Nova USA Wood Products to accommodate the natural swelling and shrinkage of wood siding throughout each of the four seasons despite the amount of moisture or dryness. This includes compressing the wood to absorb board expansion when the humidity... - October 10, 2019 - Nova USA

Dan Schock Named Regional Sales Manager for Nova USA’s TrailerDecking.com Division Dan Schock has been named regional sales manager for Nova Products Inc.’s TrailerDecking.com division. He is responsible for the sale and distribution of the company’s complete line of Apitong trailer decking, flooring, accessories and supplies throughout eight Midwest states including Wisconsin,... - October 01, 2019 - Nova USA

Builders Site Protection Now Offering VersiShield and StringerShield Temporary Guardrail Systems Surface Protection supplier, Builders Site Protection has added Safety Maker's VersiShield and StringerShield products to its product line. These temporary guardrail systems are designed to allow builders to quickly erect an OSHA compliant guardrail system on stringer stairs and balconies. - September 25, 2019 - Builders Site Protection

IB Roof Systems and Antis Roofing and Waterproofing Gift New Roof to Thomas House Family Shelter Thomas House Shelter's new location is off to a great start thanks to a roof donation from IB Roof Systems and Antis Roofing and Waterproofing. - September 11, 2019 - Antis Roofing and Waterproofing

Antis Roofing Announces Two Executive Promotions Susan DeGrassi becomes VP Administration and Cause and Aaron Antis is promoted to VP Sales and Field Operations. - August 21, 2019 - Antis Roofing and Waterproofing

Edge Guard Temporary Barrier System Supplied by Builders Site Protection for Legacy Emanuel Hospital Construction Projects Builders Site Protection, a surface protection supplier, will be supplying Edge Guard temporary negative air barrier systems to Andersen Construction for ongoing construction work at Portland's Legacy Emanuel hospital. - August 14, 2019 - Builders Site Protection

Ferguson Roofing Celebrates 80th Year with Charitable Campaign In order to celebrate its 80th year in business, Ferguson Roofing has been awarding 80 grants during 2018 and 2019 through its “80 in 80” charitable campaign. “Our 80 in 80 program was born out of our long relationship with the St. Louis community,” said President Jason Shupp. - August 09, 2019 - Ferguson Roofing

Nova USA’s Apitong Oil Enhances the Durability & Luster of Automotive Wood Product Applications Nova USA’s Apitong Oil was specifically-designed to enhance the durability and beauty of nearly all exterior wood products used in heavy duty automotive and industrial applications. Developed with a proprietary blend of Tung oil, UV blockers, fungicide, and trans-oxide pigments, Apitong Oil’s... - July 17, 2019 - Nova USA

BTR Construction Welcomes Project Manager/ Estimator BTR welcomes Chris Coleman and his many years of roofing and construction experience to the team. - July 11, 2019 - BTR Construction

Centennial Woods, LLC Celebrates 20 Years in Business with a Brand Update Centennial Woods, LLC is rolling out a new look for their company in celebration of their 20th year in business. “After 20 years of serving our clients, customers, and team members, we took a look back over our history. We decided it was time to update and upgrade our logo to reflect the commitment... - June 03, 2019 - Centennial Woods LLC

Rocksolid Surfaces Donates Outdoor Bar for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Cleveland OH Rocksolid Surfaces, www.Rocksolid-Surfaces.com, fabricator of granite, quartz, solid surfaces and wood continue to extend their generosity with donated materials and labor for local home building project. - June 01, 2019 - Rocksolid Surfaces

Nova USA’s ExoShield Wood Stain Provides Longest-Lasting, Natural Finish for Hardwoods & Softwoods Nova USA’s ExoShield Wood Stain was specifically-designed to provide long-lasting, superior protection for exterior decking, siding and outdoor furniture, while creating a naturally durable finish with exceptional color stability. Using a proprietary blend of Tung oil, UV blockers, fungicide, and... - May 30, 2019 - Nova USA

Regatta Universal Exports to Source Rough Marble and Granite Block Regatta Universal Exports started sourcing rough marble and granite blocks, direct from Indian granite and marble quarries, at a high level in different parts of the world. - May 25, 2019 - Regatta Universal Exports

30-Year-Old Southern California Roofing Company Defies the Odds Antis Roofing & Waterproofing Company thrives with a "give to grow" philosophy. - May 10, 2019 - Antis Roofing and Waterproofing

JDH Decks & Fences Opens New ActiveYards® Showroom in Savannah, GA JDH Decks & Fences, a Georgia-based ActiveYards® Dealer, opened a new location in Savannah, Georgia. The opening of this showroom is a much-welcomed addition to the market, fulfilling the needs of their continually growing customer base including home and business owners, and contractors alike. This... - May 08, 2019 - ActiveYards

New Stair Protection Product, Ram Board Stair Armor, Now Offered by Builders Site Protection Surface protection supplier Builders Site Protection is now offering all-new stair protection product Stair Armor made by Ram Board. Stair Armor is industry's first bespoke surface protection for stairs, and ensures that stair treads of any size are not damaged during construction. - May 08, 2019 - Builders Site Protection

Rocksolid Surfaces in Cleveland, Ohio Expands Solid Surface Fabrication with New Facility Rocksolid Surfaces, www.Rocksolid-Surfaces.com, fabricator of Granite, Quartz, Solid Surfaces and Wood moves its solid surface division into expanded building for strategic growth and flexibility. Located at 15740 Industrial Parkway in Cleveland, Ohio, the solid surface division of Rocksolid Surfaces... - May 02, 2019 - Rocksolid Surfaces

Fence Company Franchise Earns Both Local and National Recognition Superior Fence & Rail has experienced unrivaled success in the fence industry and with its recent expansion, is the first successful fence franchise in the country. - April 19, 2019 - Superior Fence & Rail

Regatta Universal Exports Welcomes 6 New Marble Products Regatta Universal Export added six new marble products to its marble product category that already has lots of hot selling marble products. These new marble products are in white, black and green hues. - April 08, 2019 - Regatta Universal Exports

Owners of Rocksolid Surfaces in Cleveland Ohio Recognized for Their Philanthropic Contributions Rocksolid Surfaces, www.Rocksolid-Surfaces.com, fabricator of granite, quartz, solid surfaces and wood congratulate J.B., John and Patrick Walsh for their fundraising and generosity. Over $140,000 Raised in Support of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS). For the past five years, J.B. Walsh, President... - March 14, 2019 - Rocksolid Surfaces

Builders Site Protection to Provide Temporary Floor Protection to W.G. Clark’s Main Street Flats Project Temporary floor protection products CoverGuard, Clean & Safe, and Walk-Off mats will be used in the construction of W.G. Clark's new Main Steet Flats multi-use development. Builders Site Protection has been chosen as the sole surface protection provider for this new construction project in downtown Bellevue, Washington. - March 13, 2019 - Builders Site Protection

Innova to Open a US$40 Million Plant in Kenya to Build Green Affordable Homes MMTC is a 100% green city and is currently in the Final Phase 3 of development and is set to complete in 2020. It will be home to 4,800 affordable green mid-rise residences. - February 15, 2019 - Innova Eco Building System, LLC.

Superior Fence & Rail Marks Nine and First in North Carolina with Newest Raleigh Fence Company Franchise Fence supply and fence installation contractor to open ninth fence franchise location, with service to Raleigh-Durham and surrounding areas. - February 02, 2019 - Superior Fence & Rail

Superior Fence & Rail Expands to Panhandle with Pensacola Fence Company Franchise Fence supply and fence installation contractor to open eighth fence franchise location, service to Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, and surrounding counties. - January 25, 2019 - Superior Fence & Rail

Rocksolid Surfaces’ Eco-Friendly Practices Extend Into Multiple Uses for Reclaimed Wood Rocksolid Surfaces, www.Rocksolid-Surfaces.com, fabricator of granite, quartz, solid surfaces and wood has expanded their fabrication versatility with reclaimed wood surfacing. With the push for more environmentally focused products in the building industry, it’s no surprise that Rocksolid Surfaces... - January 16, 2019 - Rocksolid Surfaces

Centennial Woods Reclaimed Wood Products Earn GREENGUARD Gold Certification for Supporting Healthier Indoor Environments Centennial Woods, LLC, the leading producer of reclaimed wood from snow fences in Wyoming, has earned UL Environment’s GREENGUARD Gold Certification for their sustainable, carbon-negative reclaimed wood products. Products that have achieved this certification are proven to meet some of the world’s... - December 17, 2018 - Centennial Woods LLC

Temporary Floor Protection and Carpet Film Being Provided by Builders Site Protection to LMC Construction’s New Residential Construction Projects Surface protection provider Builders site Protection is providing RamBoard floor protection and Carpet Film to LMC Construction's new residential and mixed-use projects. These two new developments in Portland, Oregon are relying on surface protection to prevent cotsly delays during their finish installations. - December 12, 2018 - Builders Site Protection

Regatta Universal Exports Participated in the 53rd Edition of Marmomac 2018 The 53rd edition of Marmomac 2018 held in Italy recently was a successful event for global natural stone supplier Regatta Universal Exports. The company pays many thanks to all of its clients who actively attended the exhibition of natural stone products and got relevant answers to their queries on natural stone products, services, industry, trends, and more. - November 21, 2018 - Regatta Universal Exports

Superior Fence & Rail Continues Rapid Expansion in Florida with Fourth Franchise Location Locally owned fencing contractor and wholesale outlet opens third fence franchise location, now servicing the Pasco and Hernando County areas. - November 20, 2018 - Superior Fence & Rail

Superior Fence & Rail Goes National with Newest Nashville Fence Company Franchise Locally owned fencing contractor to open sixth fence franchise location, now serving M d Tennessee are from Nashville, TN. - November 20, 2018 - Superior Fence & Rail

Athyron LLC Launches Miura Board™ "The Most Durable 100% Recycled Alternative to Wood and Plastic" Miura Board™ is a wood-free, fiber-reinforced thermoplastic available as decking, siding, and sheets. It exhibits remarkable properties: stronger than conventional plastic, reduced thermal expansion, improved wear resistance, and improved resistance to crystallization at low temperatures. 100% recyclable. Miura Board™ can be nailed, drilled, cut, routed, and sanded just like wood; however, it can also be waterjet, laser cut and welded like metal. - November 13, 2018 - Athyron LLC

Sheffield Metals International Opening New Facility in Southern California Sheffield Metals International, a leading distributor of coated and bare metal coil and sheet products, is opening a new facility on the West Coast just outside of Los Angeles. - October 17, 2018 - Mazzella Companies

Keeping Vets Safe and Dry with Vital Home Repairs Join San Diego's Habitat for Humanity on October 12 when it steps in to help an Air Force veteran repair his home with a new roof, carpet and updated plumbing. The non-profit runs its VetRepair program with help from local building companies. - October 10, 2018 - Antis Roofing and Waterproofing

Karim Rashid Collaborates with Venetian Gold Luxury There is nothing more luxurious than Italian Marble and gold combined together to create the perfect Italian furniture of your dreams. Karim Rashid is a designer who has collaborated with Venetian Gold to create unique, refined, and one of a kind pieces that are the true embodiment of lavishness, art, and luxury. - October 02, 2018 - Venetian Gold

Rocksolid Surfaces Fabricates Reclaimed Wood Executive Conference Table for Cleveland VA Cleveland, Ohio Granite Countertop and Wood Fabricator Makes Special Conference Table from Reclaimed Bowling Alley Lane for Cleveland VA Regional Benefit Office. - September 19, 2018 - Rocksolid Surfaces

TubCoat Temporary Bathtub and Shower Protection Now Distributed Nationwide by Builders Site Protection TubCoat, the leading liquid tub mask surface protection, is now being distributed nationwide by Builders Site Protection. TubCoat is the building industry's standard for bathtub and showerpan surface protection. - August 15, 2018 - Builders Site Protection

Antis Roofing and Waterproofing Boosts California Sales Team with Two New Hires Antis Roofing and Waterproofing adds two sales account executives to cover its growing presence in the Los Angeles and San Diego roofing materials and installation markets. - July 19, 2018 - Antis Roofing and Waterproofing

Recognized Roofing Contractor Expands Into Georgia’s Northeast Region Athens Roof Experts is now serving the Clarke, Oconee, and Jackson counties of Georgia with roof repair, restoration, and full-service roof replacement on residential and commercial properties. - July 05, 2018 - Athens Roof Experts

All-New Surface Protection Product, Ram Board Painter’s Board, Now Distributed by Builders Site Protection Surface protection supplier Builders Site Protection is pleased to announce the release of Ram Board Painter's Board; a versatile new surface protection product. Designed for use on floors, walls, countertops, and nearly any interior finish, Painter's Board is a versatile solution for stopping overspray nearly everywhere. - June 13, 2018 - Builders Site Protection

FISHFUN Presents Cutting Edge Marble Mosaic The Many Patterns for Custom-made Marble Mosaic Designs - June 07, 2018 - Sky Wolf Mosaic Co., Ltd.

Latest Collection of Acoustic Baffles for Modern Workspaces Sontext is an eminent company, dedicated to developing modern day office solutions to a number of architectural noise problems. You can visit the company website of Sontext to find detailed information about its products and services or schedule a consultation meeting. - May 23, 2018 - Sontext Pty Ltd

Ferguson Roofing Celebrates 80 Years in Business with Charitable Campaign Ferguson Roofing is proud to announce its “80 in 80” campaign to honor area organizations and charitable events before celebrating its 80th year in business in 2019. The campaign launched Sun., April 1. The “80 in 80” campaign features three distinct categories of support, each... - April 07, 2018 - Ferguson Roofing

Temporary Elevator Protection Being Provided by Builders Site Protection to Andersen Construction’s Block 20 Project Builders Site Protection is providing Andersen Construction with surface protection for elevators, floors and toilets. This surface protection includes Toilet Sheath, All-Protect and Shoe Covers; ensuring that Andersen's new Block 20 project will be blemish free and will be completed on time. - April 06, 2018 - Builders Site Protection

Remodeling Show & DeckExpo Collaborate with VIBE to Deliver Additional Networking Opportunities for VIP Buyers and Sellers Excitement builds as Remodeling Show & DeckExpo partner with a2z Inc., the leading provider of solutions and services to the events industry, to announce the launch of the Remodeling Show & DeckExpo VIBE. The VIBE (Very Important Business Exchange) program is a unique networking event that will... - March 13, 2018 - Remodeling Show & DeckExpo

Accelerated Fence Franchise Growth Continues as Superior Fence & Rail Opens 3rd Franchise Locally owned fencing contractor and wholesale outlet opens third fence franchise location, now serving the Palm Beach County area. - February 21, 2018 - Superior Fence & Rail