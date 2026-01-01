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Marketing Research & Public Opinion Polling

Companies

Platinum Company Profiles

OvationMR

OvationMR

OvationMR is a leading marketing insights agency based in New York City offering access to global audiences and insights for business decision-makers and research practitioners supporting global...

Gold Company Profiles

3 Away Projects

3 Away Projects

At 3 Away Projects, we realize your dreams are just three contacts away, three bold moves away, or three dares away. The key is to take the courageous steps to move without fear! The firm focuses on...

yorCMO

yorCMO

Most businesses struggle to align their marketing strategy with their growth initiatives. At yorCMO, we develop custom marketing strategies to help close this gap. Our strategies bring clarity to...

Company Profiles

& Associates

& Associates

& Associates provides strategic marketing, communications and public relations, design and production services from start to finish.

123 Design

123 Design

Award winning industrial design company providing product design consultancy services that span the entire product design and development, 3D modeling, prototyping, engineering and manufacturing...

21st Century Research

21st Century Research

21st Century Research is a market research firm founded in 1972. It developed numerous corporate studies about technology markets in China, Russia, Middle East, Europe and special industry segments...

Aduro

Aduro

Strategy oriented. Results driven. It's not just our tagline, it's our motto. Enterprise Public Relations is NOT your typical PR agency. Forget about big retainers and year-long commitments. We...

Advocate USA LLC

Advocate USA LLC

Texas Research and Investment If you want to do business in the Lone Star State, you need to know Texans are a whole 'nother breed of consumers. We help companies make successful entries into Texas...

Ameredia

Ameredia

Ameredia is a full-service multicultural advertising agency and marketing communications firm specializing in Asian American, Middle Eastern, European American and Latin American markets.

Anderson Jones PR

Anderson Jones PR

Anderson Jones PR is an insights-driven, full service public relations and social media marketing agency. We uncover your target audience's specific behaviors, interests, needs and motivations to...

AsiaBIZ Strategy Pte Ltd

AsiaBIZ Strategy Pte Ltd

AsiaBIZ Strategy Private Limited is a Singapore-based consultancy. Our coverage includes Asia's 20 biggest countries. CONSULTING SERVICE SUMMARY 1. STRATEGY DEVELOPMENT A. CORPORATE...

Authentic Response

Authentic Response

Authentic Response has been a leader in the market research industry since 1998. Our online sample solutions, include multiple proprietary processes that ensure legitimate survey responses of the...

Bakari Media Group

Bakari Media Group

When you are looking for a way to penetrate the urban market, look no further than Bakari Media Group--"The Urban Ad Company." Bakari Media Group, a full-service advertising agency, located...

Brand Fever

Brand Fever

With a reputation for creative excellence, Brand Fever is a catalyst for driving brand value online, offline and mobile.

Brogan & Partners Convergence Marketing

Brogan & Partners Convergence Marketing

Brogan & Partners Convergence Marketing, established in 1984, is an $80 million convergence marketing firm with 71 employees. Brogan & Partners assists clients through the entire communications...

BTA Advertising

BTA Advertising

Advertising, Marketing, Management

Cline Group Advertising

Cline Group Advertising

Scuba Diving Marketing, Press Services, Advertising and Trade Show Services for the Tourism, Resort and Scuba Diving Industry since 1990.

Communications Technology Int'l Inc.

Communications Technology Int'l Inc.

Communications Technology International Incorporated (ComTec) is a premier audience response system software developer and rental service provider. As the developer of Unity, Synthesis and Elect...

Delamere-Pennine Associates

Delamere-Pennine Associates

Services for market research, media/press releases and communications, ProAV, and public relations.

Denmark The Agency

Denmark The Agency

Since 1986, DENMARK {the agency} has helped clients sell billions of dollars worth of products and services by executing effective branding, advertising and public relations programs. Our client...

Discovery Data

Discovery Data

Discovery Data offers the only database with a single consolidated view of the financial services industry, including 33,000 firms and over 2 million professionals. The world’s largest, most...

Dunsmore Consultancy

Dunsmore Consultancy

Dunsmore Consultants - marketing public relations, in house and commercial publications, staff and customer surveys, speechwriting, internal communications.

E-Business Consulting

E-Business Consulting

E-Business Consulting works in the internet marketing consulting fields and aims new sales and development strategies to enterprises that want to win the new competitive challenge. We want to be a...

ECCO International Communications Network

ECCO International Communications Network

ECCO International Communications Network is a company created by partners around the world to provide the consistent standards and operating systems of a large multinational group alongside the...

GCiS China Strategic Research

GCiS China Strategic Research

For over 12 years, GCiS China Strategic Research has been working with our clients to understand, and perform better in the China Market. We provide value-added analysis and strategic recommendations...

JP Marketing Group

JP Marketing Group

JP Marketing is a full service graphic design and marketing communications firm. specializing in full service marketing solutions, advertising, PR, branding and sales promotion. We provide ...

MediaChoice

MediaChoice

MediaChoice, Inc. (www.media-choice.com) is the premier provider of intelligent marketing information to the media and advertising industries. MediaChoice’s RatingZone technology has...

MutualMind, Inc.

MutualMind, Inc.

MutualMind is a SaaS-based social intelligence platform enabling customers to understand, visualize, and act on social data. The entire platform runs on IBM SoftLayer. Customers include IBM, American...

Nordic eMarketing

Nordic eMarketing

Nordic eMarketing was founded in 1994 in Reykjavík, Iceland. Over the years we have offered internet marketing solutions to a wide range of national and international companies. These...

Opinion Market Research

Opinion Market Research

Opinion is a independent Market Research field work agency based in Mumbai - India specializing in conducting high quality fieldwork for consumers, institutional, and rural research on a nation wide...

OutSourcedMarketingPros.com

OutSourcedMarketingPros.com

Outsourcedmarketingpros.com are experienced in setting up appointments for several diverse businesses and have a successful track record. Some of our clients have earned $3 for every dollar they have...

Perry & Banks Integrated Sales & Marketing

Perry & Banks Integrated Sales & Marketing

Full service integrated sales and marketing company offering contact center services customized for integrated communication with maximum effectiveness.  Our streamlined, customized programs...

Platforma Brand Advisers

Platforma Brand Advisers

Platforma unites professionals in the brand value creation and management sphere. We have the market research, strategic planning and brand identity development specialists in our team. Our...

PollStream Inc.

PollStream Inc.

PollStream is an effective solution for engaging customers, business associates and your workforce in a meaningful two-way dialog. Online polls tap into people’s fundamental desire to declare...

Pressman Advertising and Marketing Limited

Pressman Advertising and Marketing Limited

Pressman PR, the specialist public relations division of Pressman Advertising & Marketing Ltd. is one of India’s best known and most respected public relations consultancies.

Progressia Global Consulting

Progressia Global Consulting

Progressia explore, develop & facilitate business opportunities nationally & internationally through the specialized services of Market Research, Management Consultancy and Export Management;...

Report Buyer

Report Buyer

Report Buyer has a comprehensive range of market reports for all industry sectors. Our mission is to help you find the right business intelligence. Report Buyer has over 10,000 reports covering...

Response Innovations Inc.

Response Innovations Inc.

Research. Information. Business Intelligence. Response Innovations Inc., a premier information agency, provides unparalleled research, information, and business intelligence capabilities to media,...

RP Media Group

RP Media Group

RP MEDIA GROUP is full house advertising agency specializing in Ethnic markets. Services include: Media buying, marketing & strategies, research and create services including print design, video...

SevenTwenty Strategies

SevenTwenty Strategies

720 Strategies is an award-winning, grassroots advocacy and political persuasion firm, specializing in integrated communications campaigns that leverage the best of online, video, print and...

Shootingstar Media & Enetertainemnt Ltd

Shootingstar Media & Enetertainemnt Ltd

Shootingstar Media & Entertainment Ltd is india's largest media and entertainment company and its business activities extend to Event Management, public relation, advertising, films, model and...

Siters Consulting

Siters Consulting

Siters Consulting is a Business Consulting Group with its core expertise in areas related to Franchising, Retail, Media & PR. We are a knowledge based, highly networked multi-faceted Management...

vi 24/7

vi 24/7

vi 24/7 is a business solutions company specializing in advertising & marketing, public relations, investment banking and media research. We work closely with our clients to elevate the...

VIDA PR & Marketing Group

VIDA PR & Marketing Group

VIDA PR & Marketing Group is a full service, Hispanic PR & Marketing firm specializing in crafting our clients’ messages and delivering them to the Hispanic community. In addition to...

Vie Marketing

Vie Marketing

Vie Marketing is an artistic and inventive agency providing integrated marketing, advertising and interactive solutions for small and mid-size organizations. Vie Marketing combines strategy and...

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