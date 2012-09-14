Post Profile for Your Business
Submit Press Release
Join Now
Sign In
Businesses
Articles
Press Releases
Business Directory
Products & Services
Jobs
Recent Press Releases
Press Release Pricing
Submit Press Release
Businesses
Products & Services
Products
Services
Press Releases
Jobs
Directory
>
Business Services & Professional, Scientific, & Technical Services
>
Advertising & Marketing
> Marketing Research & Public Opinion Polling
Marketing Research & Public Opinion Polling
Within this category:
Companies
Press Releases
Products
Services
Jobs
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Marketing Research & Public Opinion Polling
GOLD COMPANY PROFILES
Profile your business on PR.com
GosReports
BEIJING, China
Gos International Inc. is one of the leading distributors of market research reports in the world today. We host more than 40,000 research...
COMPANY PROFILES
Profile your business on PR.com
& Associates
Mill Valley, CA
& Associates provides strategic marketing, communications and public relations, design and production services from start to finish.
21st Century Research
Venice, FL
21st Century Research is a market research firm founded in 1972. It developed numerous corporate studies about technology markets in China,...
abcd
Atlanta, GA
iZigg has quickly become one of the fastest growing mobile media firms in the US now providing mobile media services to over 25,000 organizations...
Aduro
Frederick, MD
Strategy oriented. Results driven. It's not just our tagline, it's our motto. Enterprise Public Relations is NOT your typical PR agency.
Advocate USA LLC
Dallas, TX
Texas Research and Investment If you want to do business in the Lone Star State, you need to know Texans are a whole 'nother breed of consumers.
Ameredia
San Francisco, CA
Ameredia is a full-service multicultural advertising agency and marketing communications firm specializing in Asian American, Middle Eastern,...
Anderson Jones PR
Decatur, GA
Anderson Jones PR is an insights-driven, full service public relations and social media marketing agency. We uncover your target audience's...
AsiaBIZ Strategy Pte Ltd
Singapore, Singapore
AsiaBIZ Strategy Private Limited is a Singapore-based consultancy. Our coverage includes Asia's 20 biggest countries. CONSULTING SERVICE...
Authentic Response
New York, NY
Authentic Response has been a leader in the market research industry since 1998. Our online sample solutions, include multiple proprietary...
Bakari Media Group
Dallas, TX
When you are looking for a way to penetrate the urban market, look no further than Bakari Media Group--"The Urban Ad Company."...
Brand Fever
Atlanta, GA
With a reputation for creative excellence, Brand Fever is a catalyst for driving brand value online, offline and mobile.
Brogan & Partners Convergence Marketing
Raleigh, NC
Brogan & Partners Convergence Marketing, established in 1984, is an $80 million convergence marketing firm with 71 employees. Brogan & Partners...
BTA Advertising
IASI, Romania
Advertising, Marketing, Management
Cline Group Advertising
Plano, TX
Scuba Diving Marketing, Press Services, Advertising and Trade Show Services for the Tourism, Resort and Scuba Diving Industry since 1990.
Communications Technology Int'l Inc.
Cresskill, NJ
Communications Technology International Incorporated (ComTec) is a premier audience response system software developer and rental service...
Delamere-Pennine Associates
Salt Lake City, UT
Services for market research, media/press releases and communications, ProAV, and public relations.
Denmark The Agency
Atlanta, GA
Since 1986, DENMARK {the agency} has helped clients sell billions of dollars worth of products and services by executing effective branding,...
Discovery Data
Eatontown, NJ
Discovery Data offers the only database with a single consolidated view of the financial services industry, including 33,000 firms and over...
Dunsmore Consultancy
Stirling, United Kingdom
Dunsmore Consultants - marketing public relations, in house and commercial publications, staff and customer surveys, speechwriting, internal...
E-Business Consulting
Padova, Italy
E-Business Consulting works in the internet marketing consulting fields and aims new sales and development strategies to enterprises that...
ECCO International Communications Networ...
London, United Kingdom
ECCO International Communications Network is a company created by partners around the world to provide the consistent standards and operating...
GCiS China Strategic Research
Beijing, China
For over 12 years, GCiS China Strategic Research has been working with our clients to understand, and perform better in the China Market.
JP Marketing Group
Orlando, FL
JP Marketing is a full service graphic design and marketing communications firm. specializing in full service marketing solutions, advertising,...
McKinley Marsh & Associates, LLC
Bel Air, MD
McKinley Marsh & Associates is the premier search and research firm that provides such services as recruiting support, career counseling,...
MediaChoice
Phoenix, AZ
MediaChoice, Inc. (www.media-choice.com) is the premier provider of intelligent marketing information to the media and advertising industries.
MutualMind, Inc.
Addison, TX
MutualMind is a SaaS-based social intelligence platform enabling customers to understand, visualize, and act on social data. The entire...
Nordic eMarketing
Reykjavik, Iceland
Nordic eMarketing was founded in 1994 in Reykjavík, Iceland. Over the years we have offered internet marketing solutions to a wide...
Opinion Market Research
mumbai, India
Opinion is a independent Market Research field work agency based in Mumbai - India specializing in conducting high quality fieldwork for...
OutSourcedMarketingPros.com
Carle Place, NY
Outsourcedmarketingpros.com are experienced in setting up appointments for several diverse businesses and have a successful track record.
Perry & Banks Integrated Sales & Marketi...
Portland, ME
Full service integrated sales and marketing company offering contact center services customized for integrated communication with maximum...
Platforma Brand Advisers
Kyiv, Ukraine
Platforma unites professionals in the brand value creation and management sphere. We have the market research, strategic planning and...
PollStream Inc.
Toronto, Canada
PollStream is an effective solution for engaging customers, business associates and your workforce in a meaningful two-way dialog. Online...
Pressman Advertising and Marketing Limit...
Mumbai, India
Pressman PR, the specialist public relations division of Pressman Advertising & Marketing Ltd. is one of India’s best known and...
Progressia Global Consulting
cairo, Egypt
Progressia explore, develop & facilitate business opportunities nationally & internationally through the specialized services of Market...
Report Buyer
London, United Kingdom
Report Buyer has a comprehensive range of market reports for all industry sectors. Our mission is to help you find the right business...
Response Innovations Inc.
Hershey, PA
Research. Information. Business Intelligence. Response Innovations Inc., a premier information agency, provides unparalleled research,...
RP Media Group
Brooklyn, NY
RP MEDIA GROUP is full house advertising agency specializing in Ethnic markets. Services include: Media buying, marketing & strategies,...
SevenTwenty Strategies
Washington, DC
720 Strategies is an award-winning, grassroots advocacy and political persuasion firm, specializing in integrated communications campaigns...
Shootingstar Media & Enetertainemnt Ltd
delhi, India
Shootingstar Media & Entertainment Ltd is india's largest media and entertainment company and its business activities extend to Event...
Siters Consulting
New Delhi, India
Siters Consulting is a Business Consulting Group with its core expertise in areas related to Franchising, Retail, Media & PR. We are...
vi 24/7
Atlanta, GA
vi 24/7 is a business solutions company specializing in advertising & marketing, public relations, investment banking and media research. We...
VIDA PR & Marketing Group
Memphis, TN
VIDA PR & Marketing Group is a full service, Hispanic PR & Marketing firm specializing in crafting our clients’ messages and...
Vie Marketing
Hackensack, NJ
Vie Marketing is an artistic and inventive agency providing integrated marketing, advertising and interactive solutions for small and mid-size...
Companies 1 - 44 of 44
Page:
1
Promote Your Business
Press Release Pricing
Email this page to a friend
PR.com
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Help