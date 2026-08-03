Recent Headlines
DataXGrowth Launches The Growth Trail, a Free Marketing Strategy Game Built to Expose Fragile Growth
The browser-based diagnostic challenges marketers to manage 12 quarters of growth decisions and reveals whether they created a durable growth engine or an expensive illusion. - August 03, 2026 - DataXGrowth
New COMPASS™ Study Reveals Boat Buyers Remain Highly Impressionable Long After They Begin Shopping
COMPASS™ is a new syndicated national study examining what happens after consumers enter the boat market. The research identifies where buyers lose momentum, how manufacturers and dealers can influence purchase decisions, and provides companies of all sizes with affordable access to large-scale buyer insights that can strengthen sales, marketing, and customer experience. - August 03, 2026 - Unmuted Consumer Insights, LLC
MJI Marketing Urges Businesses to Pair SEO with Generative Engine Optimization as AI Reshapes How Consumers Search
For more than two decades, businesses have relied on search engine optimization to improve visibility online. Ranking well in search engines became the benchmark for digital success, leading organizations to invest heavily in technical optimization, keyword research, content development, and authoritative backlinks. Today, however, a new question is emerging across boardrooms and marketing departments alike. Does SEO still matter? - July 22, 2026 - MJI Marketing
New Experiment: Adding "AI-Powered" to a Product Made Consumers Want to Pay About a Quarter Less
A SegmentOS experiment with 265 U.S. adults found the same app, relabeled "AI-powered," saw willingness to pay drop about 25% (median $13 to $10). Trust and intent to try did not change. The AI label acted as a discount, not a premium. - July 16, 2026 - SegmentOS
A-Team Group Launches "Digital Assets & Tokenisation Insight" to Track Institutional Embrace of Programmable Finance
A-Team Group has announced the launch of Digital Assets & Tokenisation Insight (DATI), a dedicated news, analysis, and educational channel designed to track the rapid and strategic embrace of tokenised programmable financial assets and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) networks by global... - July 11, 2026 - A-Team Group
Emotion AI Thinks There's One Right Answer. A High School Researcher is Proving There Isn't.
A non-commercial research project led by high school student Evelyn Kim at Singapore American School has opened public participation. Contributors watch ten short video clips and record how they read each person's emotion — no right or wrong answers, 10 to 15 minutes. The study challenges a foundational assumption of emotion-recognition AI: that everyone reads a face the same way. Anyone 14 or older can participate. - July 03, 2026 - MindLensLab
A-Team Group Announces Capital Markets Technology APAC Awards 2026 Winners and Launches "State of the Market" Report
A-Team Group today announced the highly anticipated winners of the 2nd annual Capital Markets Technology APAC Awards 2026. These prestigious awards celebrate the most innovative solution providers and financial institutions that are reshaping the capital markets technology landscape across the... - July 02, 2026 - A-Team Group
Fortified CEO Ben DeBow: The End of Tech Abundance — AI is Powerful, Not Efficient, and the Bill Has Come Due - a Luminary Societies Salon
DeBow's thesis is that AI made building easy but did not make accounting easy. "AI is powerful, but it isn't efficient — it spends more to reach a result that could have cost far less," he said. Business users now create apps and agents faster than technology teams can support or govern them, producing a structural accountability gap — systems built fast and accounted for late. - June 24, 2026 - The Luminary Societies
New Study: 36% of Americans Have Punished a Brand for Using AI — and the Wealthiest Customers Punish Hardest
A new SegmentOS study of 1,017 U.S. consumers finds that 36% have penalized a brand for using AI in the past six months, and 68% would choose a "human-made" product over an identical "AI-made" one at the same price. The backlash is strongest among the youngest and highest-earning customers. - June 24, 2026 - SegmentOS
A-Team Group Announces Winners of the TradingTech Insight Awards USA 2026
A-Team Group today announced the winners of the 2026 TradingTech Insight Awards USA, unveiled at the TradingTech Summit New York. - June 11, 2026 - A-Team Group
A Team Group Announces Winners of RegTech Insight Awards Europe 2026
A Team Group today announced the winners of its RegTech Insight Awards Europe 2026. - May 21, 2026 - A-Team Group
A-Team Group Announces Capital Markets Pioneers in 2026 Innovation Awards
A-Team Group today officially announced the winners of its Innovation Awards 2026, celebrating the visionaries redefining the landscape of capital markets technology. - April 29, 2026 - A-Team Group
Professor Publishes "Mastering Health Informatics: A Comprehensive Career Guide" to Prepare the Next Generation of Digital Health Leaders
Dr. Christopher K. Gransberry has published "Mastering Health Informatics: A Comprehensive Career Guide," a new textbook designed to help students and professionals navigate careers in health informatics, healthcare data, and digital health transformation. The book explores how information science, technology, and leadership intersect to improve healthcare systems and patient outcomes. - March 18, 2026 - Gransberry & Associates
A-Team Group Announces Winners of the TradingTech Insight Awards Europe 2026
A-Team Group has announced the winners of the TradingTech Insight Awards Europe 2026, recognising excellence across more than 50 categories spanning the European trading technology landscape. Presented following the TradingTech Summit London on 26th February, the awards honour the solution... - February 26, 2026 - A-Team Group
Interpret Launches Good Entertainment Group Panel, Expanding Trusted Audience Access Into 5 New Verticals
New panel extends the community-driven foundation of Good Gamer Group to entertainment, leisure, and technology audiences worldwide. - February 25, 2026 - Interpret
Influencers at the Center of iGaming Growth: Famesters Releases New iGaming Report for 2026
Famesters' new report reveals how influencer marketing drives trust and player acquisition in the $100B+ iGaming industry, highlighting the power of micro-influencers and live streaming. - February 03, 2026 - Famesters
Opinion Store Launches Online Panels for Consumer Research in Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan
Opinion Store, a leading provider of online market research services, today announced the expansion of its operations to Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan. After over two years of successfully delivering high-quality online market research services in Uzbekistan,... - January 31, 2026 - Opinion Store
Scott Dempsey Appointed as Associate Vice President (Americas) at Netscribes
Netscribes, a global leader in business research, data analytics and digital transformation solutions, today announced the appointment of Scott Dempsey as Associate Vice President (Americas). In this role, Scott will lead growth and client engagement across the Americas, strengthen strategic... - December 20, 2025 - Netscribes
Jeffery Manchak Appointed Associate Vice President (Americas) at Netscribes
Netscribes, a global leader in business research, data analytics, and digital transformation solutions, today announced the appointment of Jeffery Manchak as Associate Vice President (Americas). In this role, Jeffery will lead growth and client engagement across North and South America,... - December 18, 2025 - Netscribes
A-Team Group Names Winners of Its Data Management Insight Awards – Europe 2025
The winners of A-Team Group’s fourth annual Data Management Insight Awards – Europe 2025 have been announced. - December 03, 2025 - A-Team Group
Midas Consulting to Help U.S. Exporters Capitalize on New U.S.–Argentina Trade Framework
Midas Consulting helps U.S. firms leverage the new U.S.-Argentina trade framework to enter Argentina's market. It provides market entry, GTM strategy, risk assessment, and competitive simulation to ensure profitable and sustainable growth. - November 30, 2025 - Midas Consulting
A-Team Group Names Winners of Its RegTech Insight Awards - USA for 2025
A-Team Group has announced the winners of its RegTech Insight Awards - USA 2025. - November 20, 2025 - A-Team Group
A-Team Group, a Division of Finelight Group, Announces Acquisition of Eagle Alpha’s Events Business
Finelight Group is delighted to announce that its subsidiary, A-Team Group, has successfully completed the acquisition of the events division of Eagle Alpha, a leading provider of alternative data solutions for the investment community. - November 10, 2025 - A-Team Group
RealityMine Data Shows: ChatGPT Isn’t Reshaping Prime Day Shopping — Yet
RealityMine analysed behavioural data from Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days (Oct 8–9, 2025) to see if ChatGPT is changing shopping behaviour. The findings show Prime Day still runs on its usual dynamics, with only small signs that ChatGPT users shop more deliberately. AI may be influencing intent, but not yet driving real-time retail behaviour. - October 19, 2025 - RealityMine
A-Team Group Announces Inaugural AI in Capital Markets Award Winners
A-Team Group has announced the winners of its inaugural AI in Capital Markets Awards, recognizing the top AI and machine learning solutions driving real-world value for financial institutions globally. - October 15, 2025 - A-Team Group
A-Team Group Announces Winners of the Data Management Insight Awards – USA 2025
A-Team Group is delighted to announce the winners of its annual Data Management Insight Awards – USA 2025. This year's awards were celebrated in a virtual ceremony on September 18, recognizing the most innovative and impactful data management solutions and services in the North American... - September 19, 2025 - A-Team Group
EETech Announces Gold Sponsorship of WE United to Advance Female Leadership in the Industry
EETech, a leader in media and marketing solutions for the electronics industry, proudly announces its Gold sponsorship of WE United. - September 03, 2025 - EETech Media
WebGlobals Launches Real Estate Digital Growth System in Australia
WebGlobals, a Sydney-based digital marketing agency, has launched its Real Estate Digital Growth System in Australia. Designed for agents, agencies, and developers, the done-for-you service includes websites, Google Business Profiles, local ads, SEO, and ongoing support. Focused on authenticity and professionalism, it helps real estate professionals grow online without marketing stress. A free 30-minute strategy call is available. - August 28, 2025 - WebGlobals
Breadboard Appoints Industry Veteran Nemanja Jokanovic as Vice President of Sales
Strategic hire accelerates growth in AI-powered electronics supply chain automation market following EETech Group acquisition. - August 07, 2025 - EETech Media
EETech Acquires AI-Powered Breadboard to Transform Electronics Supply Chain
Deal establishes a new category of "intelligent procurement" that will define the next decade of electronics design and sourcing. - August 06, 2025 - EETech Media
RealityMine Appoints Portner as Senior Vice President, Client Development to Accelerate North American Growth
RealityMine appoints seasoned consumer insights leader Adam Portner as Senior Vice President, Client Development, further strengthening its U.S. presence and focus on serving tech and media clients on the West Coast. - July 30, 2025 - RealityMine
Golub Joins RealityMine to Lead Panel Partner Strategy, Execution Brings Over 20 Years’ Experience to Behavioural Data Pioneer
RealityMine, the leader in privacy-compliant behavioural data, has appointed Andy Golub as Senior Vice President, Panel Solutions, overseeing the company’s growing relationships with proprietary panel owners across five continents. - July 17, 2025 - RealityMine
A-Team Group Announces Capital Markets Technology APAC Awards 2025 Winners and Launches Inaugural "State of the Market" Report
A-Team Group today announced the highly anticipated winners of the inaugural Capital Markets Technology APAC Awards 2025. These prestigious awards celebrate the most innovative solution providers and financial institutions that are reshaping the capital markets technology landscape across the... - July 05, 2025 - A-Team Group
£4bn Boost for UK Facilities Management Market to 2029
A new report from MTW Research forecasts a £4 billion boost for the UK Facilities Management (FM) market by 2029, with real-term growth kicking off in 2025 as inflation eases. Drawing on outsourcing market data exceeding £100 billion, the report signals a stabilising FM market after recent volatility, with nearly 70% of FM companies reporting growth over the past year. - July 02, 2025 - MTW Research
A-Team Group Announces Winners of the 2025 TradingTech Insight Awards USA
A-Team Group is delighted to announce the winners of the 2025 TradingTech Insight Awards USA, recognising the leading providers of trading technology, infrastructure, and consultancy services for capital markets across North America. - June 24, 2025 - A-Team Group
Small Screens, Big Impact: How Influencers Are Fueling App Growth in 2025 — A New Report from Famesters
62.5% of web traffic is mobile. Famesters' 2025 report shows TikTok leads app campaigns (68%), micro-creators drive trust, and AI boosts ROI. See why influencers are key for app growth. - June 16, 2025 - Famesters
EETech Announces Advisory Board with Strategic Addition of 4 Industry Names
Seasoned executives bring decades of experience in scaling operations, driving growth, and guiding digital transformation across global brands. - June 03, 2025 - EETech Media
RealityMine Appoints David Stanton as Chief Marketing Officer to Accelerate Growth in U.S. Tech Market
RealityMine, leading provider of privacy-first digital behavioural data, is pleased to announce the appointment of David Stanton as its new Chief Marketing Officer. Based in New Jersey, Stanton joins the company’s Senior Management Team and will report directly to CEO Chris Havemann. With... - May 23, 2025 - RealityMine
A-Team Group Announces Winners of RegTech Insight Awards Europe 2025
The awards recognise both established providers and innovative newcomers providing RegTech solutions to capital market participants that significantly improve their ability to respond effectively to evolving and ever more complex regulatory requirements. - May 21, 2025 - A-Team Group
DX Media Direct Named Top Direct Marketing Firm in Texas
Local North Texas advertising agency is named Top Direct Marketing Firm in Texas. - May 15, 2025 - DX Media Direct
Launching ClayboxAI: Empowering Asia’s CXOs with the Region’s First AI Fluency Bootcamp & Executive Advisory
Ecosystm Group today announced the launch of ClayboxAI, a new transformation and advisory venture designed to help business leaders become fluent in artificial intelligence and drive AI-led innovation across their organisations. - May 01, 2025 - Ecosystm
A-Team Group Names Winners of Its Innovation Awards 2025
The winners of A-Team Group’s Innovation Awards2025 have been announced. The awards, now in their fifth year, recognise the latest and emerging products and services that are making an impact on the operations of capital markets participants. - May 01, 2025 - A-Team Group
Murat Demiral Appointed as Advisor for EMEA at Netscribes
Netscribes, a global leader in business research, data analytics, and digital transformation solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Murat Demiral as its Advisor for Europe. With a leadership career spanning top global organizations including Procter & Gamble, British American... - April 24, 2025 - Netscribes
Akshat Bhatnagar Appointed as Chief Operating Officer at Netscribes
Netscribes, a global leader in business research, data analytics and digital transformation solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Akshat Bhatnagar as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Akshat joins Netscribes from Accenture, where he served as Vice President – Operations,... - April 16, 2025 - Netscribes
£40m Uplift in Shower Market to 2028
New data on UK Shower Enclosures, Screens & Trays from MTW Research indicates that while volume demand remains subdued, specific growth opportunities will underpin an additional £40m for the showers market from H2 2025 to 2028. - April 04, 2025 - MTW Research
Blockmedia Expands National Presence with Strategic Location in Covington, Louisiana
Blockmedia LLC, a premier technology and innovation firm specializing in Artificial Intelligence (AI) development and advanced software engineering, is proud to announce the establishment of an additional location in Covington, Louisiana. This strategic expansion aligns with the company’s vision to diversify its operational footprint while fostering technological advancement in emerging regional markets. - March 16, 2025 - Blockmedia LLC
XtraGlobex Launches Dual-Eligibles HQ and CarePayments Pod
New Resources Address the Rapidly Evolving Dual-Eligible Healthcare Landscape. - March 07, 2025 - XtraGlobex, Inc.
yorCMO Launches Strategic Partnership with Pinnacle Business Guides at Annual Summit
This collaboration strengthens the integration of marketing leadership and business strategy, ensuring that companies can scale efficiently while maintaining strong operational and financial foundations. By combining yorCMO’s fractional marketing leadership with Pinnacle’s expertise in business execution, the partnership delivers a comprehensive approach to sustainable growth. - March 06, 2025 - yorCMO
Factum Global Asia Expands with Three Senior Executive Consultants, Enhancing Expertise in Key Sectors
Factum Global Asia expands its Asia-Pacific presence with three senior Executive Consultants: Christopher Chew (Vietnam) in healthcare, Chris Choy (Malaysia) in ESG and Industry 4.0, and Harshit H. Jain (India) in financial services and blockchain. Their expertise enhances Factum Global’s ability to drive sustainable growth and market expansion. - March 04, 2025 - Factum Global
A-Team Group Announces winners of Its TradingTech Insight Awards Europe 2025
A-Team Group has revealed the winners of the TradingTech Insight Awards Europe 2025. - March 01, 2025 - A-Team Group