Receive press releases from companies in this category:
Janadhar India, an election campaign management company, has deployed its team of political analysts in Delhi to help candidates and political parties manage assembly elections in 2020. - December 18, 2019 - Janadhar India
Pulse of the City News announces the most recent winners of its prestigious Pulse Award for Customer Satisfaction, and all of them are consecutive-year honorees. - December 18, 2019 - Pulse of the City News
Code2action announces an agreement to create and manage mobile marketing campaigns for three of the highest volume, upscale gentlemen's clubs in all of Massachusetts. - December 13, 2019 - Code2action Inc.
This week, Active Demand Generation service provider, GenSales, welcomed a new member to its leadership team. Eric Nichols was brought in to fill the important role of Vice President of Client Success. This role has ultimate responsibility for customer success activities (e.g., on-boarding, support, services, adoption, advocacy, retention, etc.) and customer success outcomes (e.g., renewals, up-sell, etc.). - December 13, 2019 - GenSales
Boston-area residential contractor earns its eighth straight Pulse Award for outstanding customer satisfaction. - December 08, 2019 - Pulse of the City News
Insurance leaders to join Insurance Nexus to discuss strategies to successfully implement insurance technology, Wednesday, December 11, 10am EDT.
It is generally now accepted that for insurance, innovation is a "must-have," rather than a luxury. To attract and retain consumers today, to remain... - December 07, 2019 - CrowdReviews.com
A-Team Group announced the winners of its 2019 Data Management Insight Awards at a well-attended ceremony at Merchant Taylors’ Hall today. - December 06, 2019 - A-Team Group
Businesses ranking high in customer satisfaction bring home consecutive Talk Awards for Customer Satisfaction. - December 06, 2019 - The Talk Awards
SPi Global has signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Scientific Publishing Services (SPS) from research and education publisher Springer Nature Group. SPS is an end-to-end solutions provider for print and digital publishers offering a diversified suite of services to science, technology and medical (STM) and humanities and social sciences (HSS) book and journal publishers, and has evolved to become a full-service offshore partner. - December 05, 2019 - SPi Global
Code2action Announces the Execution of a Substantial Services Agreement with HB Brand Partners and the Intent to Complete a Merger into a Publicly Traded Shell Company prior to year end 2019. - December 04, 2019 - Code2action Inc.
Las Vegas-based market research and marketing strategy firm S2 Research has published "Six Simple Market Research Strategies for Marketing Planning." The free report, written with marketers in mind, details several turnkey research tactics, each designed to help marketing strategists create... - December 04, 2019 - S2 Research
Pittsburgh salon earns its ninth prestigious Talk Award thanks to outstanding customer service. - December 02, 2019 - The Talk Awards
Leading mystery shopping company kicks off giving season with mission-aligned nonprofit social enterprise partnership. - November 28, 2019 - SeeLevel HX
yStats.com, Hamburg-based desk research firm specialized in E-Commerce & Online Payment market intelligence, has released a new publication: “Eastern Europe B2C E-Commerce Market 2019.” According to this report’s findings, online retail sales in the countries of Eastern Europe are expected to maintain double-digit growth in 2019. - November 23, 2019 - yStats.com GmbH & Co. KG
Showcase Machine Learning skills by tackling real-world challenges - November 22, 2019 - Decimal Point Analytics Pvt. Ltd.
Leading technology companies will be meeting this week at the Campaigns and Elections Innovation summit on Wednesday and Thursday showcasing the latest trends and techniques for optimizing the effectiveness of political campaigns. CampaignTester™ will be demonstrating its mobile focus group platform... - November 22, 2019 - CampaignTester
The International Conference on Architecture and Civil Engineering 2020 (ACE 2020) (www.architectureconferences.com) will be held on 12th – 13th March 2020 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The Conference is organized by The International Institute of Knowledge Management under the theme “Building... - November 20, 2019 - CrowdReviews.com
Speakers underline the need for collaboration to ensure RegTech growth and innovation.
A-Team Group’s RegTech Summit returned to New York on November 14, 2019 with an excellent turnout of over 230 practitioners, regulators, start-ups and solution providers all keen to explore how the financial... - November 17, 2019 - A-Team Group
Businesses rank high in customer satisfaction and earn Talk Awards for Customer Satisfaction. - November 17, 2019 - The Talk Awards
CreativeWorks Marketing, a reputable agency based in Markham, Ontario, was recently awarded high marks in the Branding Refresh category of The MarCom Awards. The overall competition, globally held by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), recognizes excellence in marketing... - November 14, 2019 - CreativeWorks Marketing
IBM, Lenovo hardware up to 24x more reliable; 28x more economical vs. least reliable White box.
For the 11th straight year, the IBM Z and IBM Power Systems and Lenovo's x86 ThinkSystem servers, for the sixth year in a row, achieved the highest server reliability rankings among 18 different hardware... - November 12, 2019 - ITIC
UAE-India Economic Forum 2019 wraps up the 5th edition gracefully.
The 5th Edition of the UAE India Economic Forum observed a grand opening at Waldorf Astoria, Dubai International Financial Centre on Monday, November 4 with the participation of High Dignitaries and Officials, leading experts and leaders... - November 07, 2019 - CrowdReviews.com
As Saudi Arabia continues to evolve with the aim of becoming a global powerhouse, the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones "MODON" is proud to host the Future Factory Show that will be held at Al Faisaliah Hotel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on 18 November 2019.
“The... - November 06, 2019 - CrowdReviews.com
The Organising Committee of World Tolerance Summit acknowledged the growing support for the upcoming event, and appreciated the participation of more sponsors.
The two-day World Tolerance Summit (WTS held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime... - November 06, 2019 - CrowdReviews.com
Pulse of the City News announces the most recent winners of its prestigious Pulse Award for Customer Satisfaction, including consecutive-year honorees and a first-time winner. - November 06, 2019 - Pulse of the City News
Rock on Neon Radio is a Live365 radio station and has added Mixcloud shows to its music programming. - November 04, 2019 - DTR Inc.
Restaurants rank high in customer satisfaction and earn Talk Awards for Customer Satisfaction. - November 01, 2019 - The Talk Awards
Drive-thru performance benchmark study finds that the average QSR is losing roughly $89K per store location per year in the drive-thru. - October 31, 2019 - SeeLevel HX
Globalization Partners International (GPI), a provider of website, software and document translation services, announced today its new corporate website www.globalizationpartners.com was awarded a Silver Award for Best Professional Services Website from The Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts’ W³ Awards. - October 26, 2019 - Globalization Partners International
The UAE has been India’s evergreen growth partner, through trade, investments, job creation and remittances. And there is scope for more, made clear by the leaders of the two nations amid a series of bilateral summits over the years.
The efforts are showing: The UAE is one of the biggest FDI investors... - October 25, 2019 - CrowdReviews.com
Paving the way for the digital enterprise of the future, the 3rd Annual Digital Saudi 2030 Show, the Kingdom’s biggest Digital Transformation Show is back.
The organizers of the show have partnered with the National Digital Transformation Unit (NDU) which is the centre of excellence mandated to... - October 25, 2019 - CrowdReviews.com
Las Vegas career college receives high marks for customer satisfaction, earning it nine straight Talk Awards. - October 23, 2019 - The Talk Awards
America’s Leading CX Consultancy Earns Industry’s Highest Honor. - October 20, 2019 - CX Orlando Research and Revenue Architects
Connected Insurance USA Summit (Nov 20-21, Chicago) is bringing together over 700+ senior insurance leaders to redefine the future of insurance.
With over 350 executives already registered to attend, this will be the largest executive gathering for forward-thinking carriers. CEOs, COOs, CMOs, SVP and... - October 19, 2019 - CrowdReviews.com
Sandstorm Digital, a leading digital performance agency specializing in Content Marketing, Paid Advertising (Search & Social), Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Social Media Marketing, and Analytics, announced the opening of its first office in the United States, just outside of Washington D.C.,... - October 18, 2019 - Sandstorm Digital
The book is written by DTR Inc. CEO, Jay Goldberg. The radio station is a Live365 station that plays songs from established artists and independent artists. The songs are from the 1960s through the current decade. - October 16, 2019 - DTR Inc.
The financial services industry is in a state of upheaval: banks are in the midst of digital transformation and the cooperation between banks and fintech companies is creating new networked ecosystems. As a result, banks today have the opportunity to generate added value for their customers with innovative... - October 16, 2019 - CrowdReviews.com
Katy-based real estate team earns its fifth straight Pulse Award by providing excellent customer service. - October 16, 2019 - Pulse of the City News
MGS Entertainment Show steps into the limelight from November 12-14, 2019 in Cotai Expo Hall A & B of The Venetian Macao. This year, MGS is divided into seven distinct areas: Leisure Technology, Gaming Equipment, E-sports, Security Systems, Integrated Resorts (IR’s), Procurement Fair, Hotel... - October 13, 2019 - CrowdReviews.com
Hamburg-based leading secondary market research company yStats.com reports on the latest developments of the E-Commerce market of Kazakhstan in their latest publication, “Kazakhstan B2C E-Commerce Market 2019.” The report finds that online retail sales are expected to grow as factors of online shopping adoption and increased internet penetration drive the market. - October 12, 2019 - yStats.com GmbH & Co. KG
The E-Invoicing Exchange Summit took place in Vienna from September 30 to October 2, 2019. More than 200 international experts, thought leaders and key decision-makers gathered to discuss best practices, new market developments, international solutions, and formed valuable, long-lasting business partnerships.
Topics... - October 12, 2019 - CrowdReviews.com
"We are living in a world that rejects all forms of discrimination, and promotes intellectual, social and cultural diversity," says Dr Hamad bin Sheikh Ahmed Al Shaibani.
Ministry of Human Resources & Emiratisation, Roads and Transport Authority of Dubai and Emirates Real Estate Solutions... - October 11, 2019 - CrowdReviews.com
Three businesses have ranked high in customer satisfaction for multiple years, earning them consecutive Talk Awards. - October 11, 2019 - The Talk Awards
yStats.com, a leading secondary market research firm based in Hamburg, Germany, has published a new report, titled “Western Europe B2C E-Commerce & Online Payment Market 2019.” The report summarizes the key E-Commerce and payment trends in the region and projects continued growth of online retail sales through 2022. - October 10, 2019 - yStats.com GmbH & Co. KG
The cruise line has made its first into automation and will be sharing pricing insights at upcoming EyeforTravel North America 2019, Chicago, Oct. 28-29
In the cruise industry pricing is becoming increasingly complex. At any given point in time Royal Caribbean International has around 4.5 million price... - October 10, 2019 - CrowdReviews.com
yStats.com, a leading secondary market research company based in Hamburg, Germany, has released a new report, entitled “Ukraine B2C E-Commerce Market 2019.” The report projects that online retail sales in Ukraine will remain on the growth path this year, driven by a higher online shopper penetration rate and emerging online retail trends. - October 09, 2019 - yStats.com GmbH & Co. KG
Pulse of the City News announces the most recent winners of the prestigious Pulse Award for Customer Satisfaction, and all are consecutive-year honorees. - October 09, 2019 - Pulse of the City News
Kantar today unveiled a dynamic new health report that provides a clear line of sight to the most important factors shaping the highly-complex global healthcare market. The report, "Healthcare 2020: The 10 Key Influencers of Global Health and Wellness," enables key industry stakeholders to achieve a better understanding of the magnitude of diseases and the many aspects of health-related outcomes – both within and across country lines. - October 08, 2019 - Kantar
