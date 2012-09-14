PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Janadhar India Has Deployed Its Team for Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Janadhar India, an election campaign management company, has deployed its team of political analysts in Delhi to help candidates and political parties manage assembly elections in 2020. - December 18, 2019 - Janadhar India

Pulse of the City News Honors Three Companies for Providing Outstanding Customer Service Pulse of the City News announces the most recent winners of its prestigious Pulse Award for Customer Satisfaction, and all of them are consecutive-year honorees. - December 18, 2019 - Pulse of the City News

Code2action and Beantown Enterprises Have Executed an Agreement for Mobile Marketing Services with Three Upscale Gentlemen's Nightclubs in Massachusetts Code2action announces an agreement to create and manage mobile marketing campaigns for three of the highest volume, upscale gentlemen's clubs in all of Massachusetts. - December 13, 2019 - Code2action Inc.

GenSales, LLC Announces New Vice President of Client Success, Eric Nichols This week, Active Demand Generation service provider, GenSales, welcomed a new member to its leadership team. Eric Nichols was brought in to fill the important role of Vice President of Client Success. This role has ultimate responsibility for customer success activities (e.g., on-boarding, support, services, adoption, advocacy, retention, etc.) and customer success outcomes (e.g., renewals, up-sell, etc.). - December 13, 2019 - GenSales

GES Development Brings Home Eighth Consecutive Pulse of the City News Award for Customer Satisfaction Boston-area residential contractor earns its eighth straight Pulse Award for outstanding customer satisfaction. - December 08, 2019 - Pulse of the City News

CrowdReviews Partnered with Insurance Nexus Announce: Creating Fast, Agile and Service-Driven Insurance, Hippo and AXA Insurance to Join Live Webinar Insurance leaders to join Insurance Nexus to discuss strategies to successfully implement insurance technology, Wednesday, December 11, 10am EDT. It is generally now accepted that for insurance, innovation is a "must-have," rather than a luxury. To attract and retain consumers today, to remain... - December 07, 2019 - CrowdReviews.com

A-Team Group Names Winners of 2019 Data Management Insight Awards A-Team Group announced the winners of its 2019 Data Management Insight Awards at a well-attended ceremony at Merchant Taylors’ Hall today. - December 06, 2019 - A-Team Group

The Talk Awards Honors Businesses for Providing Outstanding Customer Service Year After Year Businesses ranking high in customer satisfaction bring home consecutive Talk Awards for Customer Satisfaction. - December 06, 2019 - The Talk Awards

SPi Global Signs Agreement to Acquire SPS from Springer Nature Group SPi Global has signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Scientific Publishing Services (SPS) from research and education publisher Springer Nature Group. SPS is an end-to-end solutions provider for print and digital publishers offering a diversified suite of services to science, technology and medical (STM) and humanities and social sciences (HSS) book and journal publishers, and has evolved to become a full-service offshore partner. - December 05, 2019 - SPi Global

Code2action Announces the Execution of a Substantial Services Agreement with HB Brand Partners and the Intent to Complete a Merger Into a Publicly Traded Shell Company Code2action Announces the Execution of a Substantial Services Agreement with HB Brand Partners and the Intent to Complete a Merger into a Publicly Traded Shell Company prior to year end 2019. - December 04, 2019 - Code2action Inc.

Market Research and Strategy Firm S2 Research Publishes Research Guide for Marketers Las Vegas-based market research and marketing strategy firm S2 Research has published "Six Simple Market Research Strategies for Marketing Planning." The free report, written with marketers in mind, details several turnkey research tactics, each designed to help marketing strategists create... - December 04, 2019 - S2 Research

Salon IAOMO Earns Nine Consecutive Talk Awards for Customer Satisfaction Pittsburgh salon earns its ninth prestigious Talk Award thanks to outstanding customer service. - December 02, 2019 - The Talk Awards

SeeLevel HX Announces Support for The Global Good Fund Leading mystery shopping company kicks off giving season with mission-aligned nonprofit social enterprise partnership. - November 28, 2019 - SeeLevel HX

B2C E-Commerce Sales in Eastern Europe Projected to Rise in 2019, Reports yStats.com yStats.com, Hamburg-based desk research firm specialized in E-Commerce & Online Payment market intelligence, has released a new publication: “Eastern Europe B2C E-Commerce Market 2019.” According to this report’s findings, online retail sales in the countries of Eastern Europe are expected to maintain double-digit growth in 2019. - November 23, 2019 - yStats.com GmbH & Co. KG

Registration Started for TechnoPulse, a Machine Learning Challenge by Decimal Point Analytics Showcase Machine Learning skills by tackling real-world challenges - November 22, 2019 - Decimal Point Analytics Pvt. Ltd.

Political Campaigns Use Artificial Intelligence to Detect Emotion in Videos with CampaignTester™ Leading technology companies will be meeting this week at the Campaigns and Elections Innovation summit on Wednesday and Thursday showcasing the latest trends and techniques for optimizing the effectiveness of political campaigns. CampaignTester™ will be demonstrating its mobile focus group platform... - November 22, 2019 - CampaignTester

CrowdReviews Partnered with TIIKM to Announce: the International Conference on Architecture and Civil Engineering (ACE 2020) The International Conference on Architecture and Civil Engineering 2020 (ACE 2020) (www.architectureconferences.com) will be held on 12th – 13th March 2020 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The Conference is organized by The International Institute of Knowledge Management under the theme “Building... - November 20, 2019 - CrowdReviews.com

A-Team RegTech Summit Emphasises Urgency of Efficient, Enterprise-Wide Compliance Speakers underline the need for collaboration to ensure RegTech growth and innovation. A-Team Group’s RegTech Summit returned to New York on November 14, 2019 with an excellent turnout of over 230 practitioners, regulators, start-ups and solution providers all keen to explore how the financial... - November 17, 2019 - A-Team Group

The Talk Awards Honors Businesses in the United States & Canada for Outstanding Customer Service Businesses rank high in customer satisfaction and earn Talk Awards for Customer Satisfaction. - November 17, 2019 - The Talk Awards

CreativeWorks Marketing Wins Another Industry Gold CreativeWorks Marketing, a reputable agency based in Markham, Ontario, was recently awarded high marks in the Branding Refresh category of The MarCom Awards. The overall competition, globally held by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), recognizes excellence in marketing... - November 14, 2019 - CreativeWorks Marketing

IBM, Lenovo, HPE and Huawei Top ITIC 2019 Mid-Year Server Reliability Poll IBM, Lenovo hardware up to 24x more reliable; 28x more economical vs. least reliable White box. For the 11th straight year, the IBM Z and IBM Power Systems and Lenovo's x86 ThinkSystem servers, for the sixth year in a row, achieved the highest server reliability rankings among 18 different hardware... - November 12, 2019 - ITIC

CrowdReviews Partnered with BusinessLive to Announce: Bilateral Ties to Play Key Role in Meeting India's $5T Economy Target: Al Saleh at UAE-India Economic Forum 2019 UAE-India Economic Forum 2019 wraps up the 5th edition gracefully. The 5th Edition of the UAE India Economic Forum observed a grand opening at Waldorf Astoria, Dubai International Financial Centre on Monday, November 4 with the participation of High Dignitaries and Officials, leading experts and leaders... - November 07, 2019 - CrowdReviews.com

CrowdReviews Partnered with Convergent Event to Announce: Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones "MODON" to Host Future Factory Show in Riyadh As Saudi Arabia continues to evolve with the aim of becoming a global powerhouse, the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones "MODON" is proud to host the Future Factory Show that will be held at Al Faisaliah Hotel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on 18 November 2019. “The... - November 06, 2019 - CrowdReviews.com

CrowdReviews Partnered with Strategic Exhibitions & Conference to Announce: World Tolerance Summit 2019 Gains Momentum, More Sponsors Join 2-Day Event The Organising Committee of World Tolerance Summit acknowledged the growing support for the upcoming event, and appreciated the participation of more sponsors. The two-day World Tolerance Summit (WTS held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime... - November 06, 2019 - CrowdReviews.com

Pulse of the City News Recognizes Companies for Outstanding Customer Service Pulse of the City News announces the most recent winners of its prestigious Pulse Award for Customer Satisfaction, including consecutive-year honorees and a first-time winner. - November 06, 2019 - Pulse of the City News

DTR Inc.’s Rock on Neon Radio Now on Mixcloud Rock on Neon Radio is a Live365 radio station and has added Mixcloud shows to its music programming. - November 04, 2019 - DTR Inc.

The Talk Awards Recognizes Restaurants Nationwide for Outstanding Customer Service Restaurants rank high in customer satisfaction and earn Talk Awards for Customer Satisfaction. - November 01, 2019 - The Talk Awards

Fast-Food Drive-Thrus Are Losing Millions via SeeLevel HX & QSR Magazine QSR Drive-Thru Study Drive-thru performance benchmark study finds that the average QSR is losing roughly $89K per store location per year in the drive-thru. - October 31, 2019 - SeeLevel HX

GPI Receives 2019 W³ Award from The Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts for New Website Globalization Partners International (GPI), a provider of website, software and document translation services, announced today its new corporate website www.globalizationpartners.com was awarded a Silver Award for Best Professional Services Website from The Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts’ W³ Awards. - October 26, 2019 - Globalization Partners International

CrowdReviews Partnered with Business Live to Announce: UAE-India Economic Forum 2019 Focus on New Investment Opportunities The UAE has been India’s evergreen growth partner, through trade, investments, job creation and remittances. And there is scope for more, made clear by the leaders of the two nations amid a series of bilateral summits over the years. The efforts are showing: The UAE is one of the biggest FDI investors... - October 25, 2019 - CrowdReviews.com

CrowdReviews Partnered with Convergent Event to Announce: Re-imagining the Future of the Digital Enterprise Paving the way for the digital enterprise of the future, the 3rd Annual Digital Saudi 2030 Show, the Kingdom’s biggest Digital Transformation Show is back. The organizers of the show have partnered with the National Digital Transformation Unit (NDU) which is the centre of excellence mandated to... - October 25, 2019 - CrowdReviews.com

Northwest Career College Earns Ninth Consecutive Talk Award for Outstanding Customer Satisfaction Las Vegas career college receives high marks for customer satisfaction, earning it nine straight Talk Awards. - October 23, 2019 - The Talk Awards

CX Orlando Named MSPA Elite Firm for 2020 America’s Leading CX Consultancy Earns Industry’s Highest Honor. - October 20, 2019 - CX Orlando Research and Revenue Architects

CrowdReviews Partnered with Insurance Nexus to Announce: USAA, AmFam, Liberty Mutual Join Connected Insurance USA 2019 Connected Insurance USA Summit (Nov 20-21, Chicago) is bringing together over 700+ senior insurance leaders to redefine the future of insurance. With over 350 executives already registered to attend, this will be the largest executive gathering for forward-thinking carriers. CEOs, COOs, CMOs, SVP and... - October 19, 2019 - CrowdReviews.com

UAE-Based Digital Marketing Agency Expands Into North America Sandstorm Digital, a leading digital performance agency specializing in Content Marketing, Paid Advertising (Search & Social), Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Social Media Marketing, and Analytics, announced the opening of its first office in the United States, just outside of Washington D.C.,... - October 18, 2019 - Sandstorm Digital

Incite Group Announces Chief Product Officers from Groupon, Macy’s and Mastercard to Join Customer Experience Summit in San Francisco Incite Group, part of Reuters Events, today announced the global brands that will share their customer experience strategies at this year’s Open Mobile & Digital Experience Summit in San Francisco. The Summit will bring together more than 400 globally recognized brands at the forefront of... - October 17, 2019 - Incite Group

CrowdReviews Partnered with Incite Group to Announce: Incite Group Announces Chief Product Officers from Groupon, Macy’s and Mastercard to Join Customer Experience Summit Incite Group -part of Reuters Events- today announced the global brands that will share their customer experience strategies at this year’s Open Mobile & Digital Experience Summit in San Francisco. The Summit will bring together more than 400 globally recognized brands at the forefront of... - October 17, 2019 - CrowdReviews.com

Look Inside Feature for DTR Inc. CEO Jay Goldberg's Book Rock on Neon Radio’s Top 1000 Songs of All Time Available on Amazon The book is written by DTR Inc. CEO, Jay Goldberg. The radio station is a Live365 station that plays songs from established artists and independent artists. The songs are from the 1960s through the current decade. - October 16, 2019 - DTR Inc.

CrowdReviews Partnered with Vereon AG to Announce: 8th Swiss Payment Forum: Trends in the Financial Services Industry The financial services industry is in a state of upheaval: banks are in the midst of digital transformation and the cooperation between banks and fintech companies is creating new networked ecosystems. As a result, banks today have the opportunity to generate added value for their customers with innovative... - October 16, 2019 - CrowdReviews.com

Liz Carter & Team Realty Wins Fifth Consecutive Pulse of the City News Customer Satisfaction Award Katy-based real estate team earns its fifth straight Pulse Award by providing excellent customer service. - October 16, 2019 - Pulse of the City News

CrowdReviews Partnered with MGS Entertainment Show to Announce: A Press Conference at the Plaza Restaurant to Announce Major News MGS Entertainment Show steps into the limelight from November 12-14, 2019 in Cotai Expo Hall A & B of The Venetian Macao. This year, MGS is divided into seven distinct areas: Leisure Technology, Gaming Equipment, E-sports, Security Systems, Integrated Resorts (IR’s), Procurement Fair, Hotel... - October 13, 2019 - CrowdReviews.com

With Growing Consumer and Governmental Interest, the B2C e-Commerce Grows in Kazakhstan, Reports yStats.com Hamburg-based leading secondary market research company yStats.com reports on the latest developments of the E-Commerce market of Kazakhstan in their latest publication, “Kazakhstan B2C E-Commerce Market 2019.” The report finds that online retail sales are expected to grow as factors of online shopping adoption and increased internet penetration drive the market. - October 12, 2019 - yStats.com GmbH & Co. KG

CrowdReviews Partnered with Vereon AG to Announce: E-Invoicing Exchange Summit Vienna: Opportunities, Challenges and Implications for the E-Invoicing Industry The E-Invoicing Exchange Summit took place in Vienna from September 30 to October 2, 2019. More than 200 international experts, thought leaders and key decision-makers gathered to discuss best practices, new market developments, international solutions, and formed valuable, long-lasting business partnerships. Topics... - October 12, 2019 - CrowdReviews.com

CrowdReviews Partnered with Strategic Exhibitions & Conference to Announce: Leading Public, Private Sector Organisations Line Up to Sponsor World Tolerance Summit 2019 "We are living in a world that rejects all forms of discrimination, and promotes intellectual, social and cultural diversity," says Dr Hamad bin Sheikh Ahmed Al Shaibani. Ministry of Human Resources & Emiratisation, Roads and Transport Authority of Dubai and Emirates Real Estate Solutions... - October 11, 2019 - CrowdReviews.com

The Talk Awards Recognizes Customer Service Achievements in Businesses Across the Country Three businesses have ranked high in customer satisfaction for multiple years, earning them consecutive Talk Awards. - October 11, 2019 - The Talk Awards

Top E-Commerce and Payment Trends in Western Europe Revealed in a New Report by yStats.com yStats.com, a leading secondary market research firm based in Hamburg, Germany, has published a new report, titled “Western Europe B2C E-Commerce & Online Payment Market 2019.” The report summarizes the key E-Commerce and payment trends in the region and projects continued growth of online retail sales through 2022. - October 10, 2019 - yStats.com GmbH & Co. KG

CrowdReviews Partnered with EyeforTravel to Announce: How Royal Caribbean Pricing Tactics Are Setting Sail with AI The cruise line has made its first into automation and will be sharing pricing insights at upcoming EyeforTravel North America 2019, Chicago, Oct. 28-29 In the cruise industry pricing is becoming increasingly complex. At any given point in time Royal Caribbean International has around 4.5 million price... - October 10, 2019 - CrowdReviews.com

B2C E-Commerce Market in Ukraine to Maintain Growth in 2019, Says yStats.com yStats.com, a leading secondary market research company based in Hamburg, Germany, has released a new report, entitled “Ukraine B2C E-Commerce Market 2019.” The report projects that online retail sales in Ukraine will remain on the growth path this year, driven by a higher online shopper penetration rate and emerging online retail trends. - October 09, 2019 - yStats.com GmbH & Co. KG

Pulse of the City News Awards Companies for Their Commitment to Outstanding Customer Service Pulse of the City News announces the most recent winners of the prestigious Pulse Award for Customer Satisfaction, and all are consecutive-year honorees. - October 09, 2019 - Pulse of the City News