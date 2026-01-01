Company Profiles Apollo Green Apollo Green is Canada’s leader in cannabis genetics. The company’s mission is to provide an ever-growing bank of seeds and clones to medical patients and recreational consumers. Apollo... Blue Sky Biotech Blue Sky Biotech, Inc. is a Contract Research Organization (CRO) in the pharmaceutical R&D market. As a trusted partner to nine of Fortune’s Top 10 Pharmaceutical Companies, Blue Sky has a... Cornerstone BioPharma Cornerstone BioPharma, Inc., located next to North Carolina’s Research Triangle Park, is an emerging specialty pharmaceutical company that is currently focused on the development and... MoBiTec GmbH MoBiTec GmbH, Goettingen, Germany, is a privately held company, founded in 1987, that offers research tools for molecular and cell biology. Products include two- & one-hybrid systems for in vivo... Parvus Therapeutics U.S., Inc. Parvus Therapeutics Inc. is a privately held biopharmaceutical company developing Navacims™, a platform technology based on foundational research published in 2016 (Nature 530:434), to treat... Regenocyte Worldwide Regenocyte is a world leader in the therapeutic use of Adult Stem Cell Therapy. Since 2006 Regenocyte© stem cell therapy has treated cardiomyoptathy, COPD, spinal cord injury, dementia, cystic...