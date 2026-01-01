Baxa, a customer-focused medical device company, provides innovative, solution-based technologies for fluid handling and delivery. Its systems and devices promote the safe and efficient preparation,...
New Life Scientific, Inc. (NWLF) is a developmental biotech company whose core focus is to commercialize the vast amount of scientific research from Eastern Europe on stem cell applications and other...
Uqora is a San Diego based biotechnology company dedicated to improving urinary tract health. Founded by Jenna Ryan (whose background is in tech) and her partner Spencer Gordon, a biochemist, the two...