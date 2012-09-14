PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Biotechnology
Biopharmaceuticals & Biotherapeutics
Biotechnology Research Equipment
Biotechnology Research Services
  
Biotechnology
Arteric Arteric Summit, NJ
Arteric is a full-service interactive agency with a technology tool belt filled with open-source technologies, including PHP, MySQL, SQLite,... 
African Biosciences Inc. African Biosciences Inc. Wilmington, DE
African Biosciences Inc through its subsidiaries aims to be the premier bioscience research service provider in Nigeria and across the African... 
Alpha Omega Alpha Omega Nazareth Illit, Israel
Alpha Omega develops and manufactures cutting-edge biomedical research and clinical equipment used worldwide in various neurological fields. 
Amit Biotech Amit Biotech Kolkata, India
A complete Biotechnological Company based in Kolkata, West Bengal, India - The company is mainly associated with agriculture, plantation,... 
BatchMaster Software, Inc. BatchMaster Software, Inc. Laguna Hills, CA
BatchMaster Software, Inc. Is a global supplier of ERP systems for the Process Manufacturing industry. BatchMaster is solely for Process... 
Baxa Corporation Baxa Corporation Englewood, CO
Baxa, a customer-focused medical device company, provides innovative, solution-based technologies for fluid handling and delivery. Its systems... 
Blue Sky Biotech Blue Sky Biotech Worcester, MA
Blue Sky Biotech, Inc. is a Contract Research Organization (CRO) in the pharmaceutical R&D market. As a trusted partner to nine of Fortune’s... 
Blue Sky Biotech, Inc. Blue Sky Biotech, Inc. Worcester, MA
Blue Sky Biotech, Inc. is an integrated service provider of “Gene To Screen” discovery biologicals. Currently, Blue Sky offers... 
Burnham Institute Burnham Institute San Diego, CA
Our mission is to conduct world-class, collaborative medical research to cure human disease,... 
Colorado BioScience Association Colorado BioScience Association Denver, CO
Colorado BioScience Association (CBSA) provides services and support for Colorado's growing biosciences industry. With more than 350 members,... 
ComplianceFDA ComplianceFDA MA
FDA Warning Letters, Regulations, US Code categorization and search database. Consulting services include Auditing, GxP compliance,... 
CoreTherm Medical Inc. CoreTherm Medical Inc. Oldsmar, FL
CoreTherm Medical Inc. is a subsidiary of the Swedish company ProstaLund. We are a leading developer and manufacturer of innovative urological... 
Cornerstone BioPharma Cornerstone BioPharma
Cornerstone BioPharma, Inc., located next to North Carolina’s Research Triangle Park, is an emerging specialty pharmaceutical company... 
DNAvision DNAvision Charleroi, Belgium
DNAVision is a leading provider of applied pharmacogenetic & pharmacogenomic services. DNAVision offers the powerful combination of... 
EarthPulse Tech, LLC EarthPulse Tech, LLC Stuart, FL
Magnetic Therapy, Ltd. is a privately held biotechnology company based in Freeport the Bahamas; specializing in the use of very weak electromagnetic... 
La Merie Business Intelligence La Merie Business Intelligence Barcelona, Spain
La Merie S.L. is a business intelligence enterprise which provides R&D information to the biopharmaceutical industry. Our deliverables... 
Mehta Enterprise Mehta Enterprise Mumbai, India
We act as sourcing agents in India for foreign companies. We locate producers for the foreign buyers for their requirement of various chemicals,... 
MoBiTec GmbH MoBiTec GmbH Goettingen, Germany
MoBiTec GmbH, Goettingen, Germany, is a privately held company, founded in 1987, that offers research tools for molecular and cell biology. 
MorphoSys AG MorphoSys AG (MORG.DE) Germany
MorphoSys is one of the world's leading biotechnology companies focusing on fully human antibodies. With its proprietary technologies, MorphoSys... 
New Life Scientific, Inc. New Life Scientific, Inc. (NWLS) 
New Life Scientific, Inc. (NWLF) is a developmental biotech company whose core focus is to commercialize the vast amount of scientific research... 
Novatein Biosciences Novatein Biosciences
Novatein Biosciences is a biological reagents provider located in the greater Boston area. Novatein Biosciences' scientific team is a group... 
Novatek International Novatek International Montreal, Canada
Novatek is known worldwide for leadership in pioneering 21 CFR Part 11 compliant solutions for the entire product life cycle of healthcare... 
PPDI PPDI (PPDI) Wilmington, NC
PPD is a leading international contract research organization providing product development, including clinical testing, laboratory services,... 
Precision Metalform Ltd Precision Metalform Ltd Port Coquitlam, Canada
Precision Metalform is an industry leader in close tolerance sheet metal products, specializing in enclosures and fine limit cabinetry manufacture. 
Regenocyte Worldwide Regenocyte Worldwide Bonita Springs, FL
Regenocyte is a world leader in the therapeutic use of Adult Stem Cell Therapy. Since 2006 Regenocyte© stem cell therapy has treated... 
ScienceScope ScienceScope Bath, United Kingdom
Since its’ founding in 1982, Abington Partners has become a leading UK company providing Datalogging hardware and software for science education. 
TimTec Corporation TimTec Corporation Newark, DE
TimTec is a leading provider of synthetic organic and natural ... 
