|Arteric Summit, NJ
Arteric is a full-service interactive agency with a technology tool belt filled with open-source technologies, including PHP, MySQL, SQLite,...
|African Biosciences Inc. Wilmington, DE
African Biosciences Inc through its subsidiaries aims to be the premier bioscience research service provider in Nigeria and across the African...
|Alpha Omega Nazareth Illit, Israel
Alpha Omega develops and manufactures cutting-edge biomedical research and clinical equipment used worldwide in various neurological fields.
|Amit Biotech Kolkata, India
A complete Biotechnological Company based in Kolkata, West Bengal, India - The company is mainly associated with agriculture, plantation,...
|BatchMaster Software, Inc. Laguna Hills, CA
BatchMaster Software, Inc. Is a global supplier of ERP systems for the Process Manufacturing industry. BatchMaster is solely for Process...
|Baxa Corporation Englewood, CO
Baxa, a customer-focused medical device company, provides innovative, solution-based technologies for fluid handling and delivery. Its systems...
|Blue Sky Biotech Worcester, MA
Blue Sky Biotech, Inc. is a Contract Research Organization (CRO) in the pharmaceutical R&D market. As a trusted partner to nine of Fortune’s...
|Blue Sky Biotech, Inc. Worcester, MA
Blue Sky Biotech, Inc. is an integrated service provider of “Gene To Screen” discovery biologicals. Currently, Blue Sky offers...
|Burnham Institute San Diego, CA
Our mission is to conduct world-class, collaborative medical research to cure human disease,...
|Colorado BioScience Association Denver, CO
Colorado BioScience Association (CBSA) provides services and support for Colorado's growing biosciences industry. With more than 350 members,...
|ComplianceFDA MA
FDA Warning Letters, Regulations, US Code categorization and search database. Consulting services include Auditing, GxP compliance,...
|CoreTherm Medical Inc. Oldsmar, FL
CoreTherm Medical Inc. is a subsidiary of the Swedish company ProstaLund. We are a leading developer and manufacturer of innovative urological...
|Cornerstone BioPharma
Cornerstone BioPharma, Inc., located next to North Carolina’s Research Triangle Park, is an emerging specialty pharmaceutical company...
|DNAvision Charleroi, Belgium
DNAVision is a leading provider of applied pharmacogenetic & pharmacogenomic services.
DNAVision offers the powerful combination of...
|EarthPulse Tech, LLC Stuart, FL
Magnetic Therapy, Ltd. is a privately held biotechnology company based in Freeport the Bahamas; specializing in the use of very weak electromagnetic...
|La Merie Business Intelligence Barcelona, Spain
La Merie S.L. is a business intelligence enterprise which provides R&D information to the biopharmaceutical industry. Our deliverables...
|Mehta Enterprise Mumbai, India
We act as sourcing agents in India for foreign companies. We locate producers for the foreign buyers for their requirement of various chemicals,...
|MoBiTec GmbH Goettingen, Germany
MoBiTec GmbH, Goettingen, Germany, is a privately held company, founded in 1987, that offers research tools for molecular and cell biology.
|MorphoSys AG (MORG.DE) Germany
MorphoSys is one of the world's leading biotechnology companies focusing on fully human antibodies. With its proprietary technologies, MorphoSys...
|New Life Scientific, Inc. (NWLS)
New Life Scientific, Inc. (NWLF) is a developmental biotech company whose core focus is to commercialize the vast amount of scientific research...
|Novatein Biosciences
Novatein Biosciences is a biological reagents provider located in the greater Boston area. Novatein Biosciences' scientific team is a group...
|Novatek International Montreal, Canada
Novatek is known worldwide for leadership in pioneering 21 CFR Part 11 compliant solutions for the entire product life cycle of healthcare...
|PPDI (PPDI) Wilmington, NC
PPD is a leading international contract research organization providing product development, including clinical testing, laboratory services,...
|Precision Metalform Ltd Port Coquitlam, Canada
Precision Metalform is an industry leader in close tolerance sheet metal products, specializing in enclosures and fine limit cabinetry manufacture.
|Regenocyte Worldwide Bonita Springs, FL
Regenocyte is a world leader in the therapeutic use of Adult Stem Cell Therapy. Since 2006 Regenocyte© stem cell therapy has treated...
|ScienceScope Bath, United Kingdom
Since its’ founding in 1982, Abington Partners has become a leading UK company providing Datalogging hardware and software for science education.
|TimTec Corporation Newark, DE
TimTec is a leading provider of synthetic organic and natural ...
