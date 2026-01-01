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Biotechnology

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Platinum Company Profiles

Prometheus Security Group Global

Prometheus Security Group Global

About Prometheus Security Group (PSG) Prometheus Security Group are the recognized subject matter experts (SME’s) in the security industry. Delivering next-generation security solutions,...

Gold Company Profiles

FOXG1 Research Foundation

FOXG1 Research Foundation

The FOXG1 Research Foundation (FRF) is the parent-led, global rare disease patient organization driving the research to find treatments and ultimately a cure for every individual in the world with...

microNeb, Inc.

microNeb, Inc.

microNeb, Inc is an emerging medical device-pharmaceutical company dedicated to creating innovative drug delivery methods for pharmaceuticals that address critical and chronic health issues,...

One Cell Foods, Inc.

One Cell Foods, Inc.

About One Cell Foods, Inc. One Cell Foods, Inc (OCF) is a bio-manufacturer of high-quality, non-GMO plant-based protein. OCF has been a member of the Santa Fe Business Incubator for the past...

Company Profiles

Alpha Omega

Alpha Omega

Alpha Omega develops and manufactures cutting-edge biomedical research and clinical equipment used worldwide in various neurological fields. With offices in the United States, Israel and Germany,...

Amit Biotech

Amit Biotech

A complete Biotechnological Company based in Kolkata, West Bengal, India - The company is mainly associated with agriculture, plantation, pisciculture and animal husbandry and bulk drugs to name a...

Apollo Green

Apollo Green

Apollo Green is Canada’s leader in cannabis genetics. The company’s mission is to provide an ever-growing bank of seeds and clones to medical patients and recreational consumers. Apollo...

BatchMaster Software, Inc.

BatchMaster Software, Inc.

BatchMaster Software, Inc. Is a global supplier of ERP systems for the Process Manufacturing industry. BatchMaster is solely for Process manufacturers such as Food & Beverage, Nutraceutical,...

Baxa Corporation

Baxa Corporation

Baxa, a customer-focused medical device company, provides innovative, solution-based technologies for fluid handling and delivery. Its systems and devices promote the safe and efficient preparation,...

Blue Sky Biotech

Blue Sky Biotech

Blue Sky Biotech, Inc. is a Contract Research Organization (CRO) in the pharmaceutical R&D market. As a trusted partner to nine of Fortune’s Top 10 Pharmaceutical Companies, Blue Sky has a...

Blue Sky Biotech, Inc.

Blue Sky Biotech, Inc.

Blue Sky Biotech, Inc. is an integrated service provider of “Gene To Screen” discovery biologicals. Currently, Blue Sky offers 3 linked laboratory service segments: Molecular Biology,...

Burnham Institute

Burnham Institute

Our mission is to conduct world-class, collaborative medical research to cure human disease, improve quality of life, and thus create a legacy ...

Colorado BioScience Association

Colorado BioScience Association

Colorado BioScience Association (CBSA) provides services and support for Colorado's growing biosciences industry. With more than 350 members, the CBSA actively works to promote the growth of the...

ComplianceFDA

ComplianceFDA

FDA Warning Letters, Regulations, US Code categorization and search database. Consulting services include Auditing, GxP compliance, and Validation

CoreTherm Medical Inc.

CoreTherm Medical Inc.

CoreTherm Medical Inc. is a subsidiary of the Swedish company ProstaLund. We are a leading developer and manufacturer of innovative urological devices and treatments, primarily for benign prostatic...

Cornerstone BioPharma

Cornerstone BioPharma

Cornerstone BioPharma, Inc., located next to North Carolina’s Research Triangle Park, is an emerging specialty pharmaceutical company that is currently focused on the development and...

DNAvision

DNAvision

DNAVision is a leading provider of applied pharmacogenetic & pharmacogenomic services. DNAVision offers the powerful combination of different technologies in expression profiling, SNP...

EarthPulse Tech, LLC

EarthPulse Tech, LLC

Magnetic Therapy, Ltd. is a privately held biotechnology company based in Freeport the Bahamas; specializing in the use of very weak electromagnetic fields to induce deep, recuperative sleep and to...

La Merie Business Intelligence

La Merie Business Intelligence

La Merie S.L. is a business intelligence enterprise which provides R&D information to the biopharmaceutical industry. Our deliverables are a tool for your innovation in R&D based on selected,...

Mehta Enterprise

Mehta Enterprise

We act as sourcing agents in India for foreign companies. We locate producers for the foreign buyers for their requirement of various chemicals, pharmaceuticals, dyes etc.

MoBiTec GmbH

MoBiTec GmbH

MoBiTec GmbH, Goettingen, Germany, is a privately held company, founded in 1987, that offers research tools for molecular and cell biology. Products include two- & one-hybrid systems for in vivo...

MorphoSys AG

MorphoSys AG

MorphoSys is one of the world's leading biotechnology companies focusing on fully human antibodies. With its proprietary technologies, MorphoSys is developing not only the next generation of...

New Life Scientific, Inc.

New Life Scientific, Inc.

New Life Scientific, Inc. (NWLF) is a developmental biotech company whose core focus is to commercialize the vast amount of scientific research from Eastern Europe on stem cell applications and other...

Novatein Biosciences

Novatein Biosciences

Novatein Biosciences is a biological reagents provider located in the greater Boston area. Novatein Biosciences' scientific team is a group of scientists with extensive experience and expertise in...

Novatek International

Novatek International

Novatek is known worldwide for leadership in pioneering 21 CFR Part 11 compliant solutions for the entire product life cycle of healthcare quality operations. Novatek provides solutions for...

Parvus Therapeutics U.S., Inc.

Parvus Therapeutics U.S., Inc.

Parvus Therapeutics Inc. is a privately held biopharmaceutical company developing Navacims™, a platform technology based on foundational research published in 2016 (Nature 530:434), to treat...

PPDI

PPDI

PPD is a leading international contract research organization providing product development, including clinical testing, laboratory services, biostatistical analysis, regulatory services, clinical...

Precision Metalform Ltd

Precision Metalform Ltd

Precision Metalform is an industry leader in close tolerance sheet metal products, specializing in enclosures and fine limit cabinetry manufacture. With advanced TRUMPF automation, cutting edge...

Regenocyte Worldwide

Regenocyte Worldwide

Regenocyte is a world leader in the therapeutic use of Adult Stem Cell Therapy. Since 2006 Regenocyte© stem cell therapy has treated cardiomyoptathy, COPD, spinal cord injury, dementia, cystic...

ScienceScope

ScienceScope

Since its’ founding in 1982, Abington Partners has become a leading UK company providing Datalogging hardware and software for science education. In January 2002 Sciencescope was formed to provide...

TimTec Corporation

TimTec Corporation

TimTec is a leading provider of synthetic organic and natural compounds for bioscreening, targeted ...

Uqora

Uqora

Uqora is a San Diego based biotechnology company dedicated to improving urinary tract health. Founded by Jenna Ryan (whose background is in tech) and her partner Spencer Gordon, a biochemist, the two...

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