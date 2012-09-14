PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

3Sixty Pharma Solutions Announces Successful Submission of Start-Up Biotech Investigational New Drug Application 3Sixty Pharma Solutions LLC, www.3sixtypharma.com, last week announced the successful submission to FDA of its first Investigational New Drug (IND) Application on behalf of one of its start-up biotech clients. This news comes on the heels of the formal organization in 2018 of 3Sixty Pharma Solutions’... - December 16, 2019 - 3Sixty Pharma Solutions

Virun® Making an Impact at PGA Show January 2020 Virun® will be amongst the 1,000+ interactive exhibitors attending the PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando, Florida January 21 through January 24. - December 06, 2019 - VIRUN

RetroMAD1, the World's First Antiviral Protein, Saves Cats Suffering from Feline Leukemia, a Disease Once Thought Incurable Biovalence Technologies owns a proprietary recombinant proteomic technology platform that covers around 100 different proteins with potential antiviral therapeutic. The company’s mission is to save lives by applying recent advancement in genomics and proteomics on infectious diseases that have no cure today. - December 05, 2019 - Biovalence Technologies Pte Ltd

Nuriv® Delivers Impressive Lineup of Patented CBD Formulations Nuriv® releases patented CBD formulations: RELAX, SLEEP, JOINT, along with its stand-alone CBD products, Hazelnut, Chocolate Brownie and French Vanilla. These release a powerfull Micellized form of CBD in amazing flavors, such as Peanut Butter Cup and Chocolate Brownie. Micellized compounds that are water insoluble absorb quicker, half speedy onset and improved Pharmacokinetics. 20mg CBD per 10ml serving and 22 servings per 8oz. - November 20, 2019 - VIRUN

Bold Health Partners with the University of Pennsylvania for Clinical Trial of Its Zemedy IBS App The School of Arts and Science of the prestigious University of Pennsylvania has tendered a public invitation for suitable individuals to participate in a waitlist randomised control trial aimed at investigating the potential benefits of the Zemedy mobile app in patients with Irritable Bowel Syndrome. - November 13, 2019 - Bold Health

Global Regenerative Group Enters Into Distribution Partnership with Aurafix & Remodem Global Regenerative Group, a proven company in the field of medicine and innovation, is pleased to announce partnerships with Remodem and Aurafix. - November 09, 2019 - Global Regenerative Group

NuvOx Pharma US Patent Issuance - Radiotherapy and Chemotherapy with an Oxygen Therapeutic NuvOx Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing NanO2TM emulsion for oxygen delivery today announced the issuance of US Patent 10,456,468 – Fractionated Radiotherapy and Chemotherapy with an Oxygen Therapeutic. NanO2TM emulsion is designed to increase tumor oxygen levels... - November 03, 2019 - NuvOx Pharma

Alzheimer’s Stem Cell Study to Renew by Alzheimer’s Awareness Month MD Stem Cells plans to continue ACIST Alzheimer’s, Autism, Dementia study at least additional year. - October 31, 2019 - MD Stem Cells

CADASIL Eligibility in the NEST Neurologic Stem Cell Treatment Study MD Stem Cells reports how hereditary stroke syndrome may benefit. - October 30, 2019 - MD Stem Cells

Aciont Issued Key Patent Covering the Novel Design of the Visulex Ocular Drug Delivery Device Aciont was issued a U.S. patent that covers an important aspect of the novel design of its main Visulex ocular drug delivery system which has been tested for safety and efficacy in its lead clinical program under U.S. IND. - October 12, 2019 - Aciont Inc.

Omni Health Announces CEO Resignation Omni Health, Inc., (OTC: OMHE) Andrey Soloviev announces his resignation from the position of CEO of Omni Health, Inc. effective 08/20/2019. Safe Harbor Statement Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term... - September 27, 2019 - Omni Health

Cayman Awarded 1.5 Million Dollar SBIR Grant The NIH’s National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal & Skin Diseases (NIAMS) has awarded Cayman Chemical with a Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant to develop its patented small molecule bone repair agent KMN-159. - September 25, 2019 - Cayman Chemical Company

Oncoheroes Biosciences Inc. and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH Sign Exclusive Licensing Agreement for Volasertib Oncoheroes Biosciences Inc (“Oncoheroes”) and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (“Boehringer Ingelheim”) have signed a worldwide, exclusive licensing agreement for volasertib, an investigational anti-cancer compound that was originally discovered and developed by Boehringer... - September 19, 2019 - Oncoheroes Biosciences Inc.

Paras Biopharmaceuticals Successfully Develops Cytofold StructQuant® Technology for Cytoplasmic Disulphide Formation, (for Active Folding) for Complex Therapeutic Protein Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy is pleased to announce that its proprietary technology, Cytofold StructQuant®, is established for the high-level expression of homogeneously folded disulfide bond containing proteins in the cytoplasm of E. Coli. The technology offers all cost benefits of expression... - September 10, 2019 - Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy

Global Regenerative Group & Kanfit3D Enter Into Distribution Partnership Pleased to announce a new distribution partnership between Global Regenerative Group, a company which has developed extensive experience in the most advanced medical device industries, and Kanfit3D. - September 05, 2019 - Global Regenerative Group

Biosynthetic Technologies Inks Patent License Agreement with Cayman Chemical for the Global Pharmaceutical and R&D Markets Biosynthetic Technologies (BT) today announced it has signed on with Cayman Chemical for the production and distribution of novel Estolide compounds for pharmaceutical testing applications. BT is excited to partner with Cayman Chemical to provide discovery and pre-clinical development services to the... - September 05, 2019 - Cayman Chemical Company

CrystalGenomics Receives Orphan Drug Designation from the US FDA for CG-745 in Pancreatic Cancer CrystalGenomics, Inc. (KOSDAQ: 083790) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation to CG-745, a clinical stage histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor being developed for several hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, for the treatment of patients... - August 30, 2019 - CrystalGenomics, Inc.

New Research Benchmarks Clinical Investigator Satisfaction with Pharma Sponsors and Central Laboratories 8-year Study Tracks Central Lab Performance and Identifies Covance as Leading the Way in Clinical Investigator Satisfaction. - August 13, 2019 - Life Science Strategy Group, LLC

Arteric Named a Top 100 Healthcare Marketing Agency by MM&M Latest accolade follows a year of 30% revenue growth and thought leadership. - August 09, 2019 - Arteric

Global Regenerative Group Becomes Global Partner for Pharmaceutical Wholesaler Prosupplier GmbH Representing Their CureOs® Synthetic BONE GRAFT Global Regenerative Group, developer and global distributor of new and innovative products in the field of Regenerative Medicine, today announces its partnership with Prosupplier GmbH, a pharmaceutical wholesaler with an experienced and specialist team, whose products include CureOs® Synthetic BONE GRAFT. - August 02, 2019 - Global Regenerative Group

Hans Kaspersetz Shares Arteric's Approaches to Leveraging Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Marketing at Digital Pharma West Two Case Studies Illustrate the Impact of AI on Accelerating Business, and the Insights That Result - June 23, 2019 - Arteric

Multiplex ELISAs Offer Powerful Profiling Capabilities Cayman now offers multiplex immunoassay technology powered by Quansys Biosciences. This line of fully quantitative Q-Plex™ multiplex ELISAs and chemiluminescent Q-View™ imagers provides a highly sensitive means to simultaneously measure multiple markers using a single sample. “Adding... - June 22, 2019 - Cayman Chemical Company

The OMEGATOF, a Fully Integrated Benchtop Spectrometer Instrument for High-Mass MALDI Applications with the Power of CovalX Technology Inside CovalX has partnered with Shimadzu Scientific Instruments to offer the OMEGATOF, an integrated MALDI solution for ultra high-mass detection. With a focus on the detection of large molecules, including biotherapeutics, protein complexes, aggregates, and antibody-antigen interactions in a benchtop footprint... - June 13, 2019 - CovalX

New Research Benchmarks Pharma’s Changing Utilization of Real-World Evidence (RWE) and Its Impact on Contract Research Organizations (CROs) Study Tracks Utilization of Real-World Data (RWD), Real-World Evidence (RWE) and Supportive Services and Implications to CROs. - June 11, 2019 - Life Science Strategy Group, LLC

Global Regenerative Group (GRG) Announced That the Global Regenerative Academy Has Been Launched The Global Regenerative Academy is an integral part of the Global Regenerative Group, a privately-held medical technologies company specializing exclusively on Regenerative Medicine and stem cell technologies, products, and therapies that significantly enhance the body’s natural healing ability. - June 06, 2019 - Global Regenerative Group

Matreya, LLC is Now a Part of Cayman Chemical Company to Better Serve the Lipid Community Cayman Chemical, an industry-leading supplier of bioactive lipids, analytical standards, and contract lipidomic services, announced today that it has acquired Matreya, LLC, a lipid biochemical company located in State College, Pennsylvania, with strengths in synthesis, extraction, and purification of natural products. Matreya stocks a wide selection of high-purity sphingolipids, phospholipids, fatty acids and esters, and sterols to be used as research standards. - June 05, 2019 - Cayman Chemical Company

BPOG Extractables Testing of AdvantaPure(R)’s Key Silicone and TPE Tubing Products is Complete; Test Results Help Drug Manufacturers Compare Tubing BioPhorum Operations Group extractables testing was recently completed on several of AdvantaPure’s tubing and hose products. The fluid transfer products are typically used in biopharm and pharmaceutical manufacturing processes. The Group’s standardized extractables test protocol was followed and performed by an independent lab and involved testing to four different exposure times as long as 70 days. The comprehensive testing was undertaken by AdvantaPure to meet customer requests. - May 31, 2019 - AdvantaPure

Arteric Advances Healthcare Marketing and Engagement Campaigns at Biopharma eMarketing Summit President and Chief Strategist Shares Two Case Studies That Illustrate How to Leverage Artificial Intelligence to Achieve Business Goals. - May 10, 2019 - Arteric

Eurofarma Synapsis Receives Registrations Until June 21 Sustainable entrepreneurship platform in Latin America in partnership with Endeavor, encourages innovation in health area. - May 09, 2019 - Eurofarma

Reuters to Make Documentary on Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy – Innovations in Biologics: Insights of a Leading Expert Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy is proud to announce that Reuters.com / Reuters Plus has selected the Finland-based company, working on biologics manufacturing & innovations in the healthcare segment as a valued contributor to the future of healthcare solutions. The documentary is part of their... - May 07, 2019 - Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy

NanoCellect Biomedical Begins Distribution to Europe NanoCellect Biomedical Inc., a leader in the development and manufacture of microfluidic cell sorting solutions for cell-based assays, today announced an exclusive distribution agreement with Basel, Switzerland-based Bucher Biotec AG. The agreement covers sales in Switzerland of NanoCellect’s WOLF®Cell... - May 01, 2019 - NanoCellect

MD Stem Cells New Alzheimer’s Treatment Shows Early Benefits Initial memory improvements following ACIST stem cells may hold promise for ALZ. - April 24, 2019 - MD Stem Cells

Standigm Raises US $11.5 Million in Series B Round Funding to Advance Its AI-Powered Drug Pipelines Toward License-Out Standigm, an AI-powered drug discovery company, has raised $11.5 million in a Series B funding round. The funds will be used to scale the AI technology platforms and advance its drug discovery pipelines for untreatable diseases. - March 29, 2019 - Standigm

Are Antioxidants the Solution to Burning and Itchy Eyes? A recently published study in The Ocular Surface journal authored by Experimentica Ltd. in collaboration with researchers from Loyola University Chicago and the University of Missouri – Kansas City suggests that a topical antioxidant formulation can improve the pathological signs associated with dry-eye disease. - March 26, 2019 - Experimentica Ltd

Daryn Henry Joins Arteric as Creative Director Veteran Digital Communicator Brings Decades of Award-Winning Experience to Boundary-Pushing Agency. - March 15, 2019 - Arteric

Standigm Launches Artificial Intelligence-Driven Drug Discovery Service at 2019 BIO-Asia International Conference in Tokyo, Japan Standigm, a company using the advanced AI technology to drug discovery, launched the customized early drug discovery and target study service, "Standigm Insight®," at 2019 BIO-Asia International Conference in Tokyo, Japan. Standigm Insight® provides AI-driven new indication prediction and novel target analysis service for customer’s in-house products. - March 04, 2019 - Standigm

Sanyal Biotechnology Hires IQVIA / BuzzeoPDMA DEA Compliance Group Sanyal Bio has expanded into pre-clinical and clinical contract research on cannabinoids. Sanyal Bio currently holds a DEA Schedule 1 Import License for Cannabis Extracts and THC, with applications pending for Research, Analytical and Manufacturing licenses. IQVIA's DEA Compliance group is well-respected for their expertise and Sanyal Bio looks forward to working with this reputable group going forward. - February 13, 2019 - Sanyal Biotechnology

Plant Extract Can Help Prevent Cancer Recurrence says the Beljanski Foundation Rauwolfia Vomitoria, a Natural Plant Extract, Inhibits Cancer Stem Cells - February 08, 2019 - The Beljanski Foundation

Milestone in Cancer Stem Cell Research by Beljanski Foundation Research Shows Pao Pereira, a Natural Plant Extract, Inhibits Cancer Stem Cells. - February 08, 2019 - The Beljanski Foundation

Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy Announces Successful Development of Biologically Active Romiplostim (N-Plate® Biosimilar) Production Technology Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy today announced the achievement of a major milestone – the successful development of biologically active Romiplostim (N-Plate® biosimilar) production technology. Romiplostim has been produced with a proprietary and innovative continuous manufacturing process... - January 31, 2019 - Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy

Hans Kaspersetz Joins Digital Pharma West Advisory Board Digital Marketing Thought Leader to Help Craft Agenda for Leading Healthcare Marketing Conference. - January 25, 2019 - Arteric

Global OrthoBiologic Expands Its Operation Under the Name Global REGENERATIVE Group (GRG) Global OrthoBiologic has announced today that it will expand its operation under the name Global REGENERATIVE Group (GRG) with headquarters to remain in Miami, Florida (globalregenerative.group) and will consist of 4 divisions, which will operate independently – Trade, Academy, Care and Finance. - January 16, 2019 - Global Regenerative Group

Bioquark Inc. and Ectocrine Technologies LLC to Collaborate on Mosquito-Derived Health Product Development The common mosquito, while being responsible for up to a million human deaths each year, may paradoxically also hold biochemical secrets to cure diseases that effect hundreds of millions of people around the globe. - January 12, 2019 - Bioquark Inc.

Kannaki Ramamoorthy Joins Arteric as Quality Assurance Manager Software-Development Veteran Leads Team Renowned for Impeccable Standards. - December 21, 2018 - Arteric

Clinical Safety and Efficacy Data of DSP-Visulex Published in Current Eye Research Aciont Inc. announced today that data from the clinical study of the DSP-Visulex technology is published online ahead of print in Current Eye Research. Reference: Papangkorn K, Truett KR, Vitale AT, Jhaveri C, Scales DK, Foster CS, Montieth A, Higuchi JW, Brar B, Higuchi WI. Novel dexamethasone sodium phosphate treatment (DSP-Visulex) for noninfectious anterior uveitis: a randomized phase I/II clinical trial. Current Eye Research. - December 06, 2018 - Aciont Inc.

Silas Kim Joins Arteric as Talent Acquisition Manager Fills talent pool at rapidly growing healthcare digital marketing agency - November 30, 2018 - Arteric

CrystalGenomics Signs Export Agreement with PharmArtis for Acelex in Russia CrystalGenomics, Inc. announced today that they have signed an Export Agreement with PharmArtis International for the commercialization of Acelex® (polmacoxib) in Russia. Based on the terms of the agreement, CrystalGenomics will supply finished product of Acelex to PharmArtis and PharmArtis will... - November 24, 2018 - CrystalGenomics, Inc.