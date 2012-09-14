PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Pharmaceuticals
Biotechnology
Drugs & Druggists' Sundries Merchant Wholesalers
Medical Laboratories & Research
Pharmaceutical & Medicine Manufacturing
  
Opti-Nutra Ltd. Opti-Nutra Ltd. London, United Kingdom
Opti-Nutra™ is dedicated to researching, developing and manufacturing innovative nutritional supplements for performance-driven consumers. Opti-Nutra™ upholds superior quality standards... 
Arteric Arteric Summit, NJ
Arteric is a full-service interactive agency with a technology tool belt filled with open-source technologies, including PHP, MySQL, SQLite,... 
Green Hemp Farms Green Hemp Farms New Port Richey, FL
Green Hemp Farms started with 300L CO2 Extraction Equipment with VTA-70 and Interchim HPLC molecular distillation installed in 2018 in a... 
M. Davis & Sons, Inc. M. Davis & Sons, Inc. Wilmington, DE
M. Davis and Sons VTi by MDavis 5th Generation Woman-Owned Industrial Construction Company 
MobilDrTech, Inc. MobilDrTech, Inc. Sugar Land, TX
MobilDrTech, Inc. (www.mobildrtech.com) is a full-service telemedicine systems and equipment provider. Founded in 2009 and based in Sugar... 
Red Pill Medical, Inc. Red Pill Medical, Inc. Phoenix, AZ
Red Pill Medical Inc. is a health and wellness company that researches, develops, manufactures and markets organically grown, hemp-derived... 
Sentynl Therapeutics, Inc. Sentynl Therapeutics, Inc.
www.sentynl.com 
Source-Omega Source-Omega Chapel Hill, NC
An Ideal Omega-3 Sufficiency Index: The foundation for lowering high blood fats is DHA sufficiency. Blood fats in droplets are called triglycerides... 
Vibcare Pharma Vibcare Pharma
Vibcare Pharma Pvt. Ltd. is a growing PCD Pharma company in India and is committed to increasing access to high-quality healthcare by developing,... 
WraSer Pharmaceuticals WraSer Pharmaceuticals Ridgeland, MS
Based in Ridgeland, Mississippi, privately held WraSer Pharmaceuticals is an emerging pharmaceutical company that identifies, develops,... 
AayurMed Biotech P Ltd AayurMed Biotech P Ltd Mumbai, India
AayurMed is a company with two business lines. AyurHerb is focused on cultivation and processing of medicinal and other natural herbs. AyurMed... 
AcuAids AcuAids North Lima, OH
Acupuncture, Hypnosis with deep sleep induction forcing your body and mind into weight loss, stop smoking, eliminate insomnia, face lift... 
African Biosciences Inc. African Biosciences Inc. Wilmington, DE
African Biosciences Inc through its subsidiaries aims to be the premier bioscience research service provider in Nigeria and across the African... 
All Medical Personnel All Medical Personnel Atlanta, GA
All Medical Personnel is a locally minority owned and operated company that has been serving the needs of the metropolitan Atlanta healthcare... 
All Natural Medicine Clinic, LLC All Natural Medicine Clinic, LLC Rockville, MD
Doctors working at All Natural Medicine Clinic all come from China with both conventional and traditional Chinese medical training, treating... 
Alpha Omega Alpha Omega Nazareth Illit, Israel
Alpha Omega develops and manufactures cutting-edge biomedical research and clinical equipment used worldwide in various neurological fields. 
Amazing-Solutions, Premier Enterprises Amazing-Solutions, Premier Enterprises Los Angeles, CA
Natural home and health care products. Products for vaginal dryness, to provide allergy relief, to help alleviate pain, eliminate headaches,... 
Amazon Botanicals Amazon Botanicals Newark, De
Amazon Botanicals manufactures Amazon Raintree herbs and remedies. We are committed to providing cutting edge Amazon herbs and herbal formulas. 
AminoGenesis AminoGenesis Irvine, ca
AminoGenesis is the leader in breakthrough anti-aging, Amino Acid technology with ingredients shown to help reverse the signs of aging &... 
Amit Biotech Amit Biotech Kolkata, India
A complete Biotechnological Company based in Kolkata, West Bengal, India - The company is mainly associated with agriculture, plantation,... 
Ashna Foods Ashna Foods Chennai, India
Ashna Foods produces under the Brand Name E2H (Eat to Health). Products produced under E2H Brand umbrella are meant to provide Good Health... 
Asia Pacific 2000 Ltd Asia Pacific 2000 Ltd Wellington, New Zealand
--Manufactured and exclusively licensed (Asia Pacific region) from Bion-tec GBMH(www.bion-pad.de)-- The BION-pad® is the absolute... 
Asian exporters Asian exporters mumbai, India
May we take this opportunity to introduce “Asian Exporters” as Importers, Exporters and Manufacturers of Medical Supplies, Medical Equipment... 
Asian Power Cyclopes Asian Power Cyclopes DEHRADUN, India
We are mfrs of Semi automatic candle making machinery School chalk making machinery Nails making machinery Paper pin, Gem clip, Staple... 
Baebies, Inc. Baebies, Inc. Durham, NC
At Baebies our sole focus is to advance newborn screening and other pediatric testing worldwide. Baebies is guided by the vision that “everyone... 
Balaji Exports Balaji Exports Kolkata, India
We deal in herbles raw materials, as per specification of the buyers. 
Baltic Development Group OU Baltic Development Group OU Tallinn, Estonia
Baltic Development Group  Perfumes and Cosmetics distribution in the Baltic States and Finland http://www.balticdevelopmentgroup.com 
BatchMaster Software, Inc. BatchMaster Software, Inc. Laguna Hills, CA
BatchMaster Software, Inc. Is a global supplier of ERP systems for the Process Manufacturing industry. BatchMaster is solely for Process... 
Bawell Water Ionizers Bawell Water Ionizers Boca Raton, FL
Bawell manufactures alkaline drinking water ionizer systems for the home. Bawell water filters will ionize your tap water to create alkaline... 
Baxa Corporation Baxa Corporation Englewood, CO
Baxa, a customer-focused medical device company, provides innovative, solution-based technologies for fluid handling and delivery. Its systems... 
Best Nutritions Best Nutritions Cypress, TX
Thenutri.com, online comparison for Discount Vitamins and Weight Loss Supplements marketplace offering exclusive buying opportunities from... 
BioNaturalle BioNaturalle Mumbai, India
Manufacturers of Dietary Ingredients and Botanical Extracts: Lutein, Lycopene, Natural Beta Carotene, Herbal Extracts. BioNaturalle belongs... 
Bioprex Labs Bioprex Labs Pune, India
A professionally managed organization, Bioprex Labs is an established manufacturer of Nutraceuticals, Standardized Herbal Extracts, Phytochemicals... 
Blue Sky Biotech Blue Sky Biotech Worcester, MA
Blue Sky Biotech, Inc. is a Contract Research Organization (CRO) in the pharmaceutical R&D market. As a trusted partner to nine of Fortune’s... 
BrandStar BrandStar Pompano Beach, FL
O2 Media is a fully integrated media and television production company, and the leader in branded entertainment, creating and producing... 
Burnham Institute Burnham Institute San Diego, CA
Our mission is to conduct world-class, collaborative medical research to cure human disease,... 
Cachet Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. Cachet Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. Bhiwadi, India
Cachet Pharmaceuticals Private Limited, established in 1978 is a pharmaceutical unit ranked amongst Top - 100 Companies of Indian pharmaceutical... 
Cactus Botanics Limited Cactus Botanics Limited Shanghai, China
Cactus Botanics Limited is an UK base company. We cooperate with manufactories all over the world, mainly in China, to develop and market... 
CaraMedica Pharmaceuticals CaraMedica Pharmaceuticals
CaraMedica Pharmaceuticals is an emerging marketing, sales and development company based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. CaraMedica... 
Carmel Pharma Carmel Pharma Columbus, OH
Carmel Pharma is the manufacturer of the PhaSeal® System, today’s only clinically proven closed-system drug transfer device (CSTD)... 
ChangshaOrganic Herb Inc ChangshaOrganic Herb Inc changsha, China
Organic Herb Inc. is a Chinese high bio-technology manufacturer and has gain high reputation for its high quality products and competitive... 
Chrysalis Health & Beauty Business Solutions Limited Chrysalis Health & Beauty Business Solut... nottingham, United Kingdom
Chrysalis Health & Beauty Business Solutions Limited is a UK company specialist in the Development & Sales and Marketing of innovative... 
CME Outfitters, LLC CME Outfitters, LLC Rockville, MD
We've come a long way since opening our doors in the summer of 2002. In the ensuing years, we have earned a solid reputation for developing... 
Colorado BioScience Association Colorado BioScience Association Denver, CO
Colorado BioScience Association (CBSA) provides services and support for Colorado's growing biosciences industry. With more than 350 members,... 
ComplianceFDA ComplianceFDA MA
FDA Warning Letters, Regulations, US Code categorization and search database. Consulting services include Auditing, GxP compliance,... 
Consult The Guru Consult The Guru London, United Kingdom
Online marketing consultancy offers PR and marketing ideas tailor made for your business by an award-winning creative team. 
CoreTherm Medical Inc. CoreTherm Medical Inc. Oldsmar, FL
CoreTherm Medical Inc. is a subsidiary of the Swedish company ProstaLund. We are a leading developer and manufacturer of innovative urological... 
Cornerstone BioPharma Cornerstone BioPharma
Cornerstone BioPharma, Inc., located next to North Carolina’s Research Triangle Park, is an emerging specialty pharmaceutical company... 
Crone Kline Rinde LLP Crone Kline Rinde LLP New York, NY
CKR is a unique law firm providing strategic legal services for a variety of clients ranging from entrepreneurs and start-up companies to... 
