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Platinum Company Profiles

Heartstrings Pet Hospice & In-Home Euthanasia, LLC.

Heartstrings Pet Hospice & In-Home Euthanasia, LLC.

Heartstrings Pet Hospice – Company Overview Compassion. Dignity. Respect. Heartstrings Pet Hospice is a privately owned, multi-state veterinary practice specializing in in-home pet euthanasia,...

Liminatus Pharma, Inc

Liminatus Pharma, Inc

www.liminatuspharma.com

Mako Medical Laboratories

Mako Medical Laboratories

Mako Alliance. Full service Laboratories located in 11 states with the goal of having a laboratory in all 50 states wishing the next three years. Over 1500 employees performing over 4100 different...

Massive Therapeutics

Massive Therapeutics

Through community-focused commercial growing in the Caribbean, Massive Therapeutics produces medical-grade marijuana for global cannabis companies, innovating eco-friendly and customizable supply...

MindScape Retreat

MindScape Retreat

MindScape Retreat – Ibogaine Treatment Center Location: Cozumel, Mexico a peaceful island offering a safe, private, and healing environment away from the chaos of city life. What We Treat Our...

Prometheus Security Group Global

Prometheus Security Group Global

About Prometheus Security Group (PSG) Prometheus Security Group are the recognized subject matter experts (SME’s) in the security industry. Delivering next-generation security solutions,...

Tesla BioHealing, Inc.

Tesla BioHealing, Inc.

Tesla BioHealing, Inc., based in Milford, Delaware, is a manufacturer of biophoton generation devices dedicated to pioneering BioHealing technologies. It specializes in producing advanced...

Virb

Virb

About Virb Virb is the first human capital-as-a-service platform that sources, trains, and deploys new talent globally into the clinical research industry. We believe in creating opportunities for...

Gold Company Profiles

Bench International

Bench International

Bench International is celebrating 50 years as the longest-serving woman-founded executive search firm in life sciences and healthcare. Specializing in executive search, board services, talent...

Botanical Advocacy and Education

Botanical Advocacy and Education

Botanical Advocacy and Education is a Nonprofit that has been formed to reenergize Grassroots Advocacy and Education for the purpose of protecting the right of all American adults to use natural,...

Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd.

Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd.

Equator Pure Nature Co. Ltd. (“EPN”), formed in 2012, and based in Bangkok, Thailand, produces, markets, and sells natural, hypoallergenic, non-irritation certified household and personal...

FOXG1 Research Foundation

FOXG1 Research Foundation

The FOXG1 Research Foundation (FRF) is the parent-led, global rare disease patient organization driving the research to find treatments and ultimately a cure for every individual in the world with...

Good Mana

Good Mana

Good Mana® is a Hawai’i company that supports and works closely with local organic farmers. We process everything fresh in our innovative drying facility in Waimanalo. The result is the...

Gotham Biotech

Gotham Biotech

Gotham Biotech is a new startup specializing in the development of ELISA based immunodiagnostic assays and in the non-invasive detection of fungal pneumonia pathogens, headquartered in Portland,...

MedCare Medical Devices Canada

MedCare Medical Devices Canada

MedCare Medical Devices Canada is an importer, distributor and regulatory consulting firm specializing in rapid diagnostics, point of care, telehealth, patient comfort, mobility and digital health...

microNeb, Inc.

microNeb, Inc.

microNeb, Inc is an emerging medical device-pharmaceutical company dedicated to creating innovative drug delivery methods for pharmaceuticals that address critical and chronic health issues,...

Nadrich & Cohen, LLP

Nadrich & Cohen, LLP

Nadrich & Cohen Accident Injury Lawyers is a personal injury law firm with 16 offices in California. The firm has been helping injury victims recover compensation for their medical bills, lost...

One Cell Foods, Inc.

One Cell Foods, Inc.

About One Cell Foods, Inc. One Cell Foods, Inc (OCF) is a bio-manufacturer of high-quality, non-GMO plant-based protein. OCF has been a member of the Santa Fe Business Incubator for the past...

PharmAbbie, Inc.

PharmAbbie, Inc.

Incorporated in Delaware and located in Groton, Connecticut, PharmAbbie, Inc. is a late-stage companion animal pharmaceutical development company with six products in various stages of regulatory...

Plan Medigap

Plan Medigap

There are 10 Medigap Policies that provide coverage standardized by Federal and State laws for your protection. Several insurance companies offer these options. The choices and costs vary from one...

Source-Omega

Source-Omega

An Ideal Omega-3 Sufficiency Index: The foundation for lowering high blood fats is DHA sufficiency. Blood fats in droplets are called triglycerides [1]. DHA is the most effective omega-3 for lowering...

TNi NewAge Globe Health Food Vitamin Shop.

TNi NewAge Globe Health Food Vitamin Shop.

US Biologic, Inc.

US Biologic, Inc.

US Biologic develops groundbreaking orally delivered vaccines, changing global disease prevention and allowing safe, effective, and cost-efficient delivery of preventative interventions to wildlife,...

Company Profiles

AayurMed Biotech P Ltd

AayurMed Biotech P Ltd

AayurMed is a company with two business lines. AyurHerb is focused on cultivation and processing of medicinal and other natural herbs. AyurMed is focused on herbal teas, extracts and stevia products.

AcuAids

AcuAids

Acupuncture, Hypnosis with deep sleep induction forcing your body and mind into weight loss, stop smoking, eliminate insomnia, face lift and more. The company AcuAids was developed by a holistic...

All Medical Personnel

All Medical Personnel

All Medical Personnel is a locally minority owned and operated company that has been serving the needs of the metropolitan Atlanta healthcare community since 1991. As a full service staffing company...

All Natural Medicine Clinic, LLC

All Natural Medicine Clinic, LLC

Doctors working at All Natural Medicine Clinic all come from China with both conventional and traditional Chinese medical training, treating patients with natural medical methods, like acupuncture,...

Alpha Omega

Alpha Omega

Alpha Omega develops and manufactures cutting-edge biomedical research and clinical equipment used worldwide in various neurological fields. With offices in the United States, Israel and Germany,...

Amazing-Solutions, Premier Enterprises

Amazing-Solutions, Premier Enterprises

Natural home and health care products. Products for vaginal dryness, to provide allergy relief, to help alleviate pain, eliminate headaches, help with weight loss, and safe, natural cleaning...

Amazon Botanicals

Amazon Botanicals

Amazon Botanicals manufactures Amazon Raintree herbs and remedies. We are committed to providing cutting edge Amazon herbs and herbal formulas. Products currently manufactured include Cats claw herb,...

AminoGenesis

AminoGenesis

AminoGenesis is the leader in breakthrough anti-aging, Amino Acid technology with ingredients shown to help reverse the signs of aging & increase collagen & elastin production in skin. The...

Amit Biotech

Amit Biotech

A complete Biotechnological Company based in Kolkata, West Bengal, India - The company is mainly associated with agriculture, plantation, pisciculture and animal husbandry and bulk drugs to name a...

Apollo Green

Apollo Green

Apollo Green is Canada’s leader in cannabis genetics. The company’s mission is to provide an ever-growing bank of seeds and clones to medical patients and recreational consumers. Apollo...

Ashna Foods

Ashna Foods

Ashna Foods produces under the Brand Name E2H (Eat to Health). Products produced under E2H Brand umbrella are meant to provide Good Health and value for money.  WHO WE ARE? Ashna Foods is...

Asia Pacific 2000 Ltd

Asia Pacific 2000 Ltd

--Manufactured and exclusively licensed (Asia Pacific region) from Bion-tec GBMH(www.bion-pad.de)-- The BION-pad® is the absolute latest in medical technology: it can alleviate pain, reduce...

Asian exporters

Asian exporters

May we take this opportunity to introduce “Asian Exporters” as Importers, Exporters and Manufacturers of Medical Supplies, Medical Equipment & General Consumables. Asian Exporters Importers...

Asian Power Cyclopes

Asian Power Cyclopes

We are mfrs of Semi automatic candle making machinery School chalk making machinery Nails making machinery Paper pin, Gem clip, Staple pin making machinery Paper Napkin, Toilet roll making...

Baebies, Inc.

Baebies, Inc.

At Baebies our sole focus is to advance newborn screening and other pediatric testing worldwide. Baebies is guided by the vision that “everyone deserves a healthy start.” Baebies delivers...

Balaji Exports

Balaji Exports

We deal in herbles raw materials, as per specification of the buyers.

Baltic Development Group OU

Baltic Development Group OU

Baltic Development Group  Perfumes and Cosmetics distribution in the Baltic States and Finland http://www.balticdevelopmentgroup.com

BatchMaster Software, Inc.

BatchMaster Software, Inc.

BatchMaster Software, Inc. Is a global supplier of ERP systems for the Process Manufacturing industry. BatchMaster is solely for Process manufacturers such as Food & Beverage, Nutraceutical,...

Bawell Water Ionizers

Bawell Water Ionizers

Bawell manufactures alkaline drinking water ionizer systems for the home. Bawell water filters will ionize your tap water to create alkaline ionized drinking water which has many medically researched...

Baxa Corporation

Baxa Corporation

Baxa, a customer-focused medical device company, provides innovative, solution-based technologies for fluid handling and delivery. Its systems and devices promote the safe and efficient preparation,...

Best Nutritions

Best Nutritions

Thenutri.com, online comparison for Discount Vitamins and Weight Loss Supplements marketplace offering exclusive buying opportunities from the huge range of health products on the basis of price and...

BioNaturalle

BioNaturalle

Manufacturers of Dietary Ingredients and Botanical Extracts: Lutein, Lycopene, Natural Beta Carotene, Herbal Extracts. BioNaturalle belongs to the Gangwal ...

Bioprex Labs

Bioprex Labs

A professionally managed organization, Bioprex Labs is an established manufacturer of Nutraceuticals, Standardized Herbal Extracts, Phytochemicals and Essential Oils About Us Established in...

Blue Sky Biotech

Blue Sky Biotech

Blue Sky Biotech, Inc. is a Contract Research Organization (CRO) in the pharmaceutical R&D market. As a trusted partner to nine of Fortune’s Top 10 Pharmaceutical Companies, Blue Sky has a...

Blue Sky Biotech, Inc.

Blue Sky Biotech, Inc.

Blue Sky Biotech, Inc. is an integrated service provider of “Gene To Screen” discovery biologicals. Currently, Blue Sky offers 3 linked laboratory service segments: Molecular Biology,...

BrandStar

BrandStar

O2 Media is a fully integrated media and television production company, and the leader in branded entertainment, creating and producing more than 2,000 episodes for its four award-winning shows...

Burnham Institute

Burnham Institute

Our mission is to conduct world-class, collaborative medical research to cure human disease, improve quality of life, and thus create a legacy ...

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