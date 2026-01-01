GTS Translation is a leading provider of professional translation services, renowned for its exceptional quality and reliability. Our team of expert linguists delivers precise and culturally accurate...
Legal Language Services offers assistance in translation, interpreting and transcription, as well as services ranging from consulting on international litigation to multimedia production of marketing...
ICanLocalize is a self-managed website translation service, providing professional human translation for small and medium websites.
Our service lets translate websites of any size, from the smallest...
PROMT (www.e-promt.com) is the world leader in the field of applied linguistics and development of machine translation technologies for the European languages. PROMT aims at creation of software that...