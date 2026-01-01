Business Directory>Business Services & Professional, Scientific, & Technical Services>Translation & Interpretation Services>

Translation & Interpretation Services

Companies

Gold Company Profiles

GTS Translation Services

GTS Translation Services

GTS Translation is a leading provider of professional translation services, renowned for its exceptional quality and reliability. Our team of expert linguists delivers precise and culturally accurate...

Company Profiles

Authentic Response

Authentic Response

Authentic Response has been a leader in the market research industry since 1998. Our online sample solutions, include multiple proprietary processes that ensure legitimate survey responses of the...

Business Link Consulting

Business Link Consulting

We are Polish company located in Cracow (southern Poland). It is a big tourist and business centers with many foreign visitors and big expat community.  Our business is to provide translation...

Communication Legal Translation

Communication Legal Translation

Meeting Your Communication Needs …  Communication Legal Translation is a Dubai-based firm that provides a full range of communication services to law firms, advertising agencies,...

Integrated Language Solutions

Integrated Language Solutions

A Full Service language solutions company,premier language service provider in India. Our pool of language specialists bring their extraordinary talent and drive to every project. We seek...

iSpeak

iSpeak

Founded in 1998, iSpeak is a translation & localization firm with a large roster of small to large clients ranging from corporate to NGO to government entities. To date, iSpeak has developed a...

Language123

Language123

Language123, the Translation Marketplace. Find translators and interpreters or promote your translation services online. For more information about our services, features and the future of the...

Legal Language Services

Legal Language Services

Legal Language Services offers assistance in translation, interpreting and transcription, as well as services ranging from consulting on international litigation to multimedia production of marketing...

Lingo24 Translation Services

Lingo24 Translation Services

Much more than a traditional translation agency, Lingo24 provides professional language translation and other services to blue chip companies and other translation agencies throughout the world. On...

OnTheGoSystems, Inc.

OnTheGoSystems, Inc.

ICanLocalize is a self-managed website translation service, providing professional human translation for small and medium websites. Our service lets translate websites of any size, from the smallest...

PROMT

PROMT

PROMT (www.e-promt.com) is the world leader in the field of applied linguistics and development of machine translation technologies for the European languages. PROMT aims at creation of software that...

RoundTable Studio

RoundTable Studio

RoundTable Studio specializes in translation for the Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese language markets and we are focused on optimizing client value by offering an unbeatable blend of service,...

Sublime India Language IT Services

Sublime India Language IT Services

Sublime services was established to cater to the needs of organizations relating to globalization, internationalization & localization, multilingual documentation, Software & Web Development with...

Sublime Translation Private Limited

Sublime Translation Private Limited

We are a Multilingual Translation, Localization, Globalization & Internationalization (An ISO 9001:2000) Company specialized in the following services: Translation, Website and Software...

TN Foreign Language Institute

TN Foreign Language Institute

The Tennessee Foreign Language Institute (TFLI), an agency of the State of Tennessee established in 1986 by the General Assembly and dedicated to responsive public service, strives to facilitate...

Transpanish

Transpanish

Transpanish offers Spanish Translation Services at convenient prices. Free Quote. Discounts for New Customers

Trusted Translations, Inc.

Trusted Translations, Inc.

Trusted Translations, Inc. is the leading English to Spanish translation agency specialized in complex and high-volume English to Spanish translations. Based in the metro Washington DC area, our...

VIDA PR & Marketing Group

VIDA PR & Marketing Group

VIDA PR & Marketing Group is a full service, Hispanic PR & Marketing firm specializing in crafting our clients’ messages and delivering them to the Hispanic community. In addition to...

Voices.com

Voices.com

Voices.com is the industry leading website that connects businesses with professional voice talent. Radio and television stations, advertising agencies and Fortune 500 companies rely upon the...

Companies 1 - 19 of 19