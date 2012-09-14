Post Profile for Your Business
Business Services & Professional, Scientific, & Technical Services
> Translation & Interpretation Services
Translation & Interpretation Services
Translation & Interpretation Services
Authentic Response
New York, NY
Authentic Response has been a leader in the market research industry since 1998. Our online sample solutions, include multiple proprietary...
Business Link Consulting
Zielonki, Poland
We are Polish company located in Cracow (southern Poland). It is a big tourist and business centers with many foreign visitors and big expat...
Communication Legal Translation
Deira, United Arab Emirates
Meeting Your Communication Needs … Communication Legal Translation is a Dubai-based firm that provides a full range of communication...
Integrated Language Solutions
India
A Full Service language solutions company,premier language service provider in India. Our pool of language specialists bring their extraordinary...
iSpeak
Panama City, Panama
Founded in 1998, iSpeak is a translation & localization firm with a large roster of small to large clients ranging from corporate to NGO...
Language123
New York, NY
Language123, the Translation Marketplace. Find translators and interpreters or promote your translation services online. For more information...
Lingo24 Translation Services
London, United Kingdom
Much more than a traditional translation agency, Lingo24 provides professional language translation and other services to blue chip companies...
OnTheGoSystems, Inc.
Las Vegas, NV
ICanLocalize is a self-managed website translation service, providing professional human translation for small and medium websites. Our...
PROMT
St. Petersburg, Russia
PROMT (www.e-promt.com) is the world leader in the field of applied linguistics and development of machine translation technologies for...
RoundTable Studio
Seychelles
RoundTable Studio specializes in translation for the Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese language markets and we are focused on optimizing...
Sublime India Language IT Services
India
Sublime services was established to cater to the needs of organizations relating to globalization, internationalization & localization,...
Sublime Translation Private Limited
Delhi, India
We are a Multilingual Translation, Localization, Globalization & Internationalization (An ISO 9001:2000) Company specialized in the...
TN Foreign Language Institute
Nashville, TN
The Tennessee Foreign Language Institute (TFLI), an agency of the State of Tennessee established in 1986 by the General Assembly and dedicated...
Transpanish
NY
Transpanish offers Spanish Translation Services at convenient prices. Free Quote. Discounts for New Customers
Trusted Translations, Inc.
Falls Church, VA
Trusted Translations, Inc. is the leading English to Spanish translation agency specialized in complex and high-volume English to Spanish...
VIDA PR & Marketing Group
Memphis, TN
VIDA PR & Marketing Group is a full service, Hispanic PR & Marketing firm specializing in crafting our clients’ messages and...
Voices.com
London, Canada
Voices.com is the industry leading website that connects businesses with professional voice talent. Radio and television stations, advertising...
