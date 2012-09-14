PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Imani Lee Expands Its Language Services Work Throughout California Imani Lee continues to expand their operations throughout the state of California as it enters into an expanded agreement with The City of San Diego for translation services in various languages. Imani Lee’s relationship with the City of San Diego, began after their work with the San Diego Adoption... - December 13, 2019 - Imani Lee, Inc.

mLogic and axle ai Offer Smart mTape(TM), Complete Media Archiving and Search Bundle Searchable media archives are now a reality. mLogic and axle ai are announcing immediate availability of a complete media archiving solution which integrates video search software from axle ai, Inc., mLogic’s mTape Thunderbolt LTO drive and Apple’s most powerful Mac mini computer. - December 12, 2019 - axle ai, Inc.

XTM International Successfully TISAX Certified XTM International, the developer of the leading translation management system, XTM Cloud, has obtained the TISAX certificate. TISAX is widely recognized by manufacturers and suppliers in the automotive industry as it ensures the mutual exchange and evaluation mechanism for the information security of... - December 11, 2019 - XTM International

Acutrans Launches New Web Site Acutrans, a leading translation service provider with 20 years of translation experience, just launched their new website - taking advantage of new web-enabled technologies. - December 06, 2019 - Acutrans

Imani Lee Assists with the Expansion of Global Multi-Language E-Commerce Websites E-commerce continues its rapid expanse globally and the stakes are high for online retailers. With 6,900 languages spoken globally, in order to reach 84% of the most beneficial buyers, an e-commerce website needs to offer a minimum of 10 languages. - December 06, 2019 - Imani Lee, Inc.

Imani Lee, Inc. and Imani Lee Language Services Receives Best of Southern California Award for the 8th Consecutive Year Imani Lee, Inc. and Imani Lee Language Services has been awarded the Best of Southern California Award in the categories of Language Translation in Life Sciences and Legal, Language Interpretation, and USCIS Certification and Notary Services by the Southern California Award Program. Each year, the Southern... - December 04, 2019 - Imani Lee, Inc.

Language Garden to Hold Language Exchange Meetups at New Location in Taipei City, Taiwan The Language Garden will hold their weekly language exchange meetups at the ground floor garden area of Terminal C in Taipei City, Taiwan, starting on December 10, 2019. Previously, the Language Garden meetups were held in a smaller capacity in various cafes around Taipei. Beginning in December, however,... - November 28, 2019 - Meitefusi

Imani Lee Reaches a New Milestone with the Completion of Over 9,000 Certified and Notarized Consumer Translations New company milestone; completing over 9,000 United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) approved certified and notarized translation of foreign documents. - November 27, 2019 - Imani Lee, Inc.

GPI Receives 2019 W³ Award from The Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts for New Website Globalization Partners International (GPI), a provider of website, software and document translation services, announced today its new corporate website www.globalizationpartners.com was awarded a Silver Award for Best Professional Services Website from The Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts’ W³ Awards. - October 26, 2019 - Globalization Partners International

XTM International Release XTM Cloud v12.1 XTM International has released a new update of its enterprise level translation management system and computer-aided translation tool. XTM Cloud v12.1 continues to deliver unprecedented levels of security, productivity, and connectivity thanks to numerous enhancements. - October 11, 2019 - XTM International

Milton Keynes Council Chooses Absolutes Interpreting and Translations In the 40 years Milton Keynes has existed, it has grown by leaps and bounds. Consequently, it has seen an increase in the number of people living there. These people aren’t all the same. Thus, Milton requires more language services, such as Public Service Interpreting and Certified Translation... - September 13, 2019 - Absolute Interpreting and Translations Ltd.

XTM International Release XTM Portal v12.0 A new version of XTM Portal, an optional module that enables users to simply submit translation requests, has been released. XTM Portal v12.0 introduces a few important improvements for enterprises, including the use of project templates, improved cost estimates, and a new project listing page. - September 03, 2019 - XTM International

Shakti Enterprise Launches Financial Translation Services The financial industry is more global and interconnected than before. It also faces increased regulatory oversight and new requirements to present financial and regulatory information in multiple languages. In such a scenario, translation services come into the picture. When dealing with financial documents,... - August 30, 2019 - Shakti Enterprise

Interpreters Unlimited Named One of the Fastest Growing Private Companies in San Diego Interpreters Unlimited, Inc. (IU) is proud to announce being named as one of the Top 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies in San Diego, as published by the San Diego Business Journal. Every year the Business Journal researches and releases the list of the 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies in San... - August 15, 2019 - Interpreters Unlimited, Inc.

Wordbee Announces Certification and E-learning Program Wordbee is pleased to announce its new e-learning and certification program for clients and their translators, developed in conjunction with Wordcraft International. - August 14, 2019 - Wordbee S.A

Wordbee Announces New Terminology Management Solution Wordbee is pleased to announce the release of their Terminology Management Solution or term base. The term base is compliant with TBX 3.0 and integrates seamlessly with Wordbee's project management, invoicing, CAT Tool, and linguistic resources management modules. "We wanted to design a solution... - August 09, 2019 - Wordbee S.A

XTM International to Host Webinar with Systran XTM, a leading enterprise-grade translation management system, announced that it will co-host a webinar with Systran, a leading provider of real-time translation solutions, entitled "So, you think your game is localized?" This complimentary event is scheduled for July 18, 2019 and will feature experts from XTM and Systran sharing their knowledge on game localization. - July 10, 2019 - XTM International

IVANNOVATION Language Management Launches New Website IVANNOVATION Language Management has launched its new website to reflect its evolving role in the foreign language translation and localization market. The site presents the company's expanded range of services, including translation, localization, and interpretation. It also publishes regular articles... - July 05, 2019 - IVANNOVATION

Meet XTM at the 2019 TAUS Global Content Conference XTM, developer of an award-winning translation management system, will exhibit at the 2019 TAUS Global Content Conference in Salt Lake City commencing on the 27th of June. This event concentrates on the state-of-the-art innovations in global content and global businesses, attracting delegates from leading enterprises to hold focused discussions with industry peers. - June 27, 2019 - XTM International

XTM Attends Game Quality Forum Global 2019 Game Quality Forum Global 2019 is the industry event connecting industry leaders to learn, share experience and discuss quality in gaming content localization along with all aspects of the quality lifecycle, from development, through release to live support. This year, XTM is proud to be sponsoring the event taking place on June 25-27 in Amsterdam. - June 26, 2019 - XTM International

XTM International at the 8th Language Technology Industry Summit XTM, the developer of an award-winning translation management system, is attending and sponsoring the 8th Language Technology Industry Summit. The event is taking place on June 24-25 in Brussels and is bringing industry leaders to learn, connect, and forge new relationships in the area of multilingual intelligence. - June 21, 2019 - XTM International

Shakti Enterprise Launches Website Translation Services In today's globalized business arena, opportunities for international business present the need to communicate in different languages. Here arises the need for website translation services. It is the starting point to penetrate a new market and increase ROI. Website Translation Service is a cost-effective... - June 20, 2019 - Shakti Enterprise

Ernst & Young Announces Sayed Ali of Interpreters Unlimited as Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019 Award Finalist Interpreters Unlimited President, Sayed Ali named Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Of The Year finalist after multiple years as a semifinalist. - June 01, 2019 - Interpreters Unlimited, Inc.

Concordis Language Services Announces Focus on Providing High-Quality Business Translation Services for 2019 and Beyond Concordis Language Services says it will focus its efforts on providing businesses with cost-effective translation services and reducing the time it takes to deliver large volume translations, based on industry standards. - May 29, 2019 - Concordis Language Services

XTM Cloud v11.7 is Now Out XTM International, the company behind the enterprise-class translation management system, announces the release of XTM Cloud v11.7. - May 29, 2019 - XTM International

XTM LIVE, The Translation Technology Summit, is Coming to London on May 20-21 XTM International, the company behind XTM Cloud, the award-winning translation management software, hosts XTM LIVE on May 20-21 in London. The two-day event features riveting power talks, engaging panel discussions, instructive workshops, and a remarkable keynote speech. It’s the perfect opportunity to connect with translation and localization professionals from international enterprises. - May 17, 2019 - XTM International

Shakti Enterprise Launches Assamese Translation Services Assamese is a branch of the Indo-Aryan language, which evolved in the 7th century AD having its roots in the Sanskrit language. It is the official language of Assam. Assamese is spoken by nearly 13 million people. Countries, where Assamese is spoken, include Bangladesh, China, Myanmar, United Kingdom,... - May 08, 2019 - Shakti Enterprise

Sayed Ali of Interpreters Unlimited Wins SBA Small Business Person of the Year Award President and CEO of Interpreters Unlimited, Sayed Ali, wins second honor of 2019 with the Small Business Administration San Diego District Office’s Small Business Person of the Year Award. - April 26, 2019 - Interpreters Unlimited, Inc.

Wordbee Partners with Translia in Translation Management Solutions Selling Wordbee announced today the expansion of its sales resources in the People's Republic of China with the appointment of the reseller company Translia Limited. - April 24, 2019 - Wordbee S.A

Ernst & Young Announces Sayed Ali of Interpreters Unlimited as Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award Semifinalist Ernst & Young has announced that Sayed Ali, President & CEO of Interpreters Unlimited, is a semifinalist for the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award in San Diego. The awards program recognizes entrepreneurs who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal... - April 18, 2019 - Interpreters Unlimited, Inc.

Phipps Reporting Opens New Office in Wisconsin Phipps Reporting, one of Inc. 5000's fastest growing companies in America, opened a new office in Milwaukee, conveniently located downtown at 740 N. Plankinton Avenue. Joining the Phipps team is Scott Marcus as Director of Wisconsin operations. - April 08, 2019 - Phipps Reporting Wisconsin, LLC

XTM International Win the 2019 Think Global Localization Technology of the Year Award XTM International, a developer of the leading translation mangement system, is proud to be honoured at Think Global Forum Awards held on 3rd April in Dublin and San Diego. - April 07, 2019 - XTM International

XPAND K.K. Launches XPAND.CODES Reader App Multi-barcode reader that can read QR/XPAND/EAN Codes available on the App Store. - April 05, 2019 - XPAND K.K.

XTM International Releases XTM Cloud v11.6 XTM International, a company famed for an award-winning online translation management system, has now released XTM Cloud v11.6. - March 21, 2019 - XTM International

Akorbi Ranks in the Top 10 Language Service Providers in the US Slator, an independent language services industry analyst firm ranked Texas based Akorbi, the 9th largest langage service provider (LSP) in the nation, and 27th largest organization worldwide in their recent Language Service Provider Index (LSPI). The Slator LSPI is the language service industry’s... - March 15, 2019 - Akorbi

Wordbee Welcomes Marcin Woyna-Orlewicz as Business Development Manager Marcin Woyna-Orlewicz has joined Wordbee as Business Development Manager for global enterprises who require a truly end-to-end solution for localization. - March 14, 2019 - Wordbee S.A

XPAND K.K. Releases XPAND.CODES Reader JS A JavaScript multi-barcode reader that can read QR/EAN/UPC/XPAND Code without the need to download an app. - February 28, 2019 - XPAND K.K.

ISI Language Solutions Featured on Rob Lowe’s Success Files Week of February 25th, 2019 ISI Language Solutions is proud to be featured on Rob Lowe’s Success Files the week of February 25th, 2019 across multiple major media markets within the United States. Success Files, hosted by Rob Lowe is an award-winning program highlighting new stories and innovative concepts through groundbreaking... - February 27, 2019 - ISI Language Solutions

Ooona Toolkit Announced as the Official GOSUB Subtitling Software GOSUB is pleased to announce that their subtitling and closed captioning courses are now available on OOONA’s web-based Toolkit. This transition represents a pooling of the expertise in the subtitling industry. - February 18, 2019 - GOSUB.tv E-Learning

ISI Language Solutions Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification and HITRUST Certification of the NIST Cybersecurity Framework to Manage Risk and Improve Security HITRUST CSF Certification and HITRUST Certification of the NIST Cybersecurity Framework validates ISI Language Solutions is committed to meeting key regulations and protecting sensitive information. - January 29, 2019 - ISI Language Solutions

Wordbee Growing – New Bees Joining the Hive to Expand Services, Boost Productivity and Sales In order to keep up with the increase in the customer base, Wordbee decided to boost the team’s effectiveness by hiring new collaborators. - January 08, 2019 - Wordbee S.A

Wordbee and MQ Spectrum Announce Technology Partnership The Luxembourg-based Wordbee developed the world’s most feature rich Translation Management Solution (TMS) and is joining forces with MQ Spectrum, Singapore’s leading IT consultation and development house. - November 15, 2018 - Wordbee S.A

North Meets South: Canada’s OXO and Brazil’s Ccaps Join Forces to Better Serve Enterprise Clients with a Global Reach The new OXO will be a company with a highly effective workflow and a human touch for businesses expanding across borders. - November 13, 2018 - Ccaps Translation and Localization

GPI to Showcase Translation Services Connector at Sitecore Symposium Globalization Partners International (GPI), a leading provider of document, software and website translation services, announced today they will be a sponsor at Sitecore Symposium October 8-11, 2018 in Orlando, FL. Conference attendees will get the opportunity to gain knowledge and insights into delivering... - October 05, 2018 - Globalization Partners International

GPI’s Translation Services Connector Tested and Verified by Sitecore’s Globalization Partners International (GPI), a leading provider of document, software and website translation services, announced today GPI's Translation Services Connector for Sitecore has passed the Technology Alliance Program Tested & Verified Connector requirements. Sitecore's ongoing focus on... - September 22, 2018 - Globalization Partners International

TranscriptionWing Offers Clean-Up Editing Service for Sonix Machine Transcript Customers New York-based general transcription service TranscriptionWing™ is now one of the approved vendors offering transcription clean-up solutions to customers of Sonix, a fully-automated transcription service. TranscriptionWing was vetted as "Gold Level" by Sonix for “high quality, excellent... - September 12, 2018 - TranscriptionWing

Wordbee Announces Online Subtitles Translator as Part of CAT Tool Wordbee has developed the first professional video subtitle translation tool to be integrated directly in a CAT tool, featuring video preview and more. - August 26, 2018 - Wordbee S.A

Specialized Spanish-Language Learning Center Opens in Venice Florida The Language Studio of Southwest Florida is now open for class registration and other Spanish-Language Services. The Language Studio will provide Spanish classes that are designed for business and healthcare professionals. In addition to specialty courses, the studio also offers classes in Conversational Spanish. Another option for business clients is customized classes taught at their business location. Spanish language translation and interpretation services is also available. - August 14, 2018 - The Language Studio of Southwest Florida

Wordbee Chooses Wordcraft as a Translation Management Solutions Reseller Wordbee announced the expansion of its sales resources in Germany with the appointment of the Specialist Reseller Wordcraft. - July 28, 2018 - Wordbee S.A