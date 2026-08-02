Recent Headlines
Why Yes Studio Announces "A Mid-Autumn Moon's Dream" Concert Tour Benefiting Stray Animals
Combining Classic Mythology with Pop Hits, Proceeds to Benefit Stray Animals - August 02, 2026 - Why Yes Studio
JetVoy Introduces a Private Coordination and Concierge Service for Global Mobility, Access, and Seamless Execution
JetVoy delivers private coordination and concierge services for high-net-worth clients across global mobility, residences, access, and multi-location execution. - June 22, 2026 - JetVoy
Interpreters Unlimited Helps Shape AI Translation Oversight in Federal Language Access Report
New federal report delivered to the President and Congress highlights the growing national importance of interpretation and translation services across healthcare, education, government, and public safety. - June 14, 2026 - Interpreters Unlimited, Inc.
Interpreters Unlimited First to Add AI Interpretation and Translation to GSA SIN 541930
As artificial intelligence gains traction across government, Interpreters Unlimited has become the first language services provider to add AI powered interpretation and translation services to GSA SIN 541930. The company combines AI innovation with human oversight, aligning with recent federal recommendations that emphasize safeguards, accountability, and qualified linguists in high stakes language access situations. - June 14, 2026 - Interpreters Unlimited, Inc.
Interpreters Unlimited Debuts AI Assistants to Enhance Customer and Linguist Experience
Interpreters Unlimited has launched new AI-powered assistants for customers and linguists, delivering real-time support through a simple conversational interface. Users can quickly access appointment details, manage assignments, and get answers 24/7, streamlining workflows and improving efficiency. The innovation reflects IU’s continued investment in technology to enhance language services. - May 24, 2026 - Interpreters Unlimited, Inc.
Alconost Announces Public Availability of the MQM Tool API — Automating Project Management for Distributed Manual Translation Quality Evaluation
New API enables programmatic project setup, linguist coordination, progress tracking, and structured export — while keeping all linguistic evaluation fully human-performed. - March 19, 2026 - Alconost Inc.
In the Age of AI, Interpreters Unlimited Doubles Down on Human Accuracy for High Stakes Documents
As AI translation tools gain traction, legal and immigration experts warn that automated errors can lead to costly delays and rejected filings. Interpreters Unlimited has launched Certified Translation by Interpreters Unlimited™, a secure online portal delivering certified, court accepted human translations in 70+ languages, combining speed, accountability, and legal compliance for high stakes documents. - March 03, 2026 - Interpreters Unlimited, Inc.
Alconost Launches Free MQM Annotation Tool for MQM-Based Translation Quality Analysis
Alconost, a localization company working with a network of 3,500+ professional linguists across more than 120 language pairs, today announced the launch of the Alconost MQM Annotation Tool, a free, web-based tool for annotating translation errors using the MQM framework. The tool is available at... - February 06, 2026 - Alconost Inc.
New AI-Based OCR Extraction Tool Launched
OCR-Extraction.com has launched an AI-powered optical character recognition (OCR) tool designed to extract and convert text from images into structured digital formats. The platform uses artificial intelligence–driven workflows to process images of varying quality, including low-resolution and rotated files, and supports features such as batch processing, AI-generated summaries, and downloadable reports in multiple formats. - December 24, 2025 - Ocr-Extraction
Group-Q Broadens Industry Expertise by Adding Two New Strategic Advisors
Joe DiDamo and Candace Palangi Join Group-Q’s Leadership Team Group-Q, a leading architect of global growth in the language services industry, today announced the appointment of two accomplished Strategic Advisors: Joe DiDamo and Candace Palangi, effective 12/8/2025. These key appointments... - December 08, 2025 - Group-Q
Making Connections Since 1970, Interpreters Unlimited Turns 55
Interpreters Unlimited celebrates 55 years as a leader in language services, evolving from a small local company to a nationwide provider of interpretation, ASL, and translation in 200+ languages. With advocacy, tech innovation, and AI integration, IU continues breaking language barriers and ensuring access for all. - August 18, 2025 - Interpreters Unlimited, Inc.
UAE Embassy Enables Digital Attestation for UK Documents — Helpline Group Launches Streamlined Services to Support the Transition
The UAE Embassy has introduced digital attestation for UK-issued documents. In response, Helpline Group now offers streamlined support services to help clients adapt to the new digital process smoothly and efficiently. - July 08, 2025 - Helpline Group
Interpreters Unlimited Offers Language Access Plan Development
Interpreters Unlimited launches Language Access Plan services to help organizations meet rising legal and community demands for inclusive language access. With over 25 million LEP individuals in the U.S., IU’s expert-led plans offer customized strategies, compliance support, and ongoing guidance to ensure meaningful access for all. - June 05, 2025 - Interpreters Unlimited, Inc.
BIG Language Solutions Continues as the Official Translation Partner of The American Chamber of Commerce in Spain
BIG Language Solutions, a premier global language service provider, is proud to announce the continuation of its partnership with The American Chamber of Commerce in Spain (AmChamSpain). As the official translation partner, BIG remains committed to supporting AmChamSpain, and its members, with... - May 27, 2025 - BIG Language Solutions
Helpline Group Gears Up to Assist International Investors Ahead of Saudi–US Investment Forum 2025
Helpline Group is prepared to support international businesses ahead of the Saudi–US Investment Forum 2025 in Riyadh. With major global leaders attending and Saudi Arabia focusing on AI, clean energy, biotech, and smart cities under Vision 2030, the event marks a new era of foreign investment. Helpline Group offers end-to-end services including company registration, investor visa support, compliance, and market-entry consultation to help global firms establish a strong presence in the Kingdom. - May 12, 2025 - Helpline Group
PATH Honors Sayed Ali of Interpreters Unlimited for His Dedication to Fighting Homelessness in San Diego
Interpreters Unlimited CEO Sayed Ali will be honored by PATH at their “A Toast to Home San Diego” event on April 24 for his leadership and dedication to ending homelessness. - April 24, 2025 - Interpreters Unlimited, Inc.
Helpline Group Guides Clients Through Saudi Arabia’s New Business Registration Law – Effective April 2025
Saudi Arabia has implemented a new Business Registration Law in 2025 to simplify and modernize the commercial registration process. Key changes include a unified national commercial registration, removal of regional CR requirements, annual confirmation instead of renewals, and updated trade name rules allowing non-Arabic names. - April 15, 2025 - Helpline Group
Interpreters Unlimited Appoints Terry Quintero as Director of OPI, VRI, and AI Language Services
Interpreters Unlimited (IU) is proud to announce the appointment of Terry Quintero as the Director of Over-the-Phone Interpretation (OPI), Video Remote Interpretation (VRI), and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Language Services. Terry comes on board with a wealth of experience, having previously... - March 07, 2025 - Interpreters Unlimited, Inc.
The Linguistic Society of America Issues Statement: Four Reasons Why English Should Not be the Official Language of the United States
Grounded in empirical findings and history, the statement explains that the four stated premises of the Executive Order are inaccurate. The United States has always been a multilingual country, enforcing one official language can generate intense resistance and embolden discrimination against linguistic minorities, immigrants already value English and recognize its value in the workplace, and supporting multilingualism makes a nation and its people stronger. - March 06, 2025 - Linguistic Society of America
Interpreters Unlimited Named One of America’s Top 100 Small Businesses
U.S. Chamber of Commerce CO-100 list celebrates Interpreters Unlimited as one of America’s top 100 small businesses driving growth and innovation in their communities and around the world. - September 08, 2024 - Interpreters Unlimited, Inc.
GoPhrazy Reinvents Media Localization with a Culture - First Approach
Bringing Multilingual Dubbing, Voice Over, Subtitling, and Captioning to New Heights Through the Lens of Culture - August 15, 2024 - GoPhrazy
Interpreters Unlimited Recognizes Olympics Translation
As the world has come together for the 2024 Olympics, a global celebration of athleticism and unity, Language Service Provider Interpreters Unlimited (IU) recognizes the significant role that language and diversity play in fostering an inclusive and harmonious event. The Olympics remains a true... - August 04, 2024 - Interpreters Unlimited, Inc.
Tomedes Unveils Human Review Option on MachineTranslation.com
Setting a new standard in translation quality with Human Review feature. - August 04, 2024 - Tomedes
Tomedes Launches AITranslator.com, Setting the Benchmark in AI Translation Tech
AITranslator.com improves SME efficiency through fast, accurate, and low-cost translation. - August 04, 2024 - Tomedes
Get Instant Quotes Online and Order Captions in Multiple Languages with GTS Translation
GTS Translation launches an innovative online price quoting and ordering system for video translation services in multiple languages. This new feature allows users to upload MP4 video/audio files, select translation languages, and receive instant price quotes. With support for over 30 languages and various caption formats, the service enhances accessibility, engagement, and global reach. The streamlined process ensures quick, accurate, and synchronized captions, making content more accessible. - August 02, 2024 - GTS Translation Services
Day Translations', The Linguist Magazine, Releases Its 3rd Edition: Exploring Linguistic Diversity in the Gaming World and More
The Linguist Magazine is proud to announce the official release of its 3rd edition. This edition is packed with fresh insights and in-depth articles, making it a must-read for language enthusiasts, professionals, and anyone interested in the dynamic world of linguistics and... - July 18, 2024 - Day Translations, Inc.
From Isolation to Inclusion, Interpreters Unlimited Urges Equal Education with Language Services
As most schools have already ended their '23-'24 school year, it's time to look ahead and prepare for the '24-'25 academic year. Imagine a Non-English speaking student joining your school mid-year without an interpreter—struggling to understand lessons, feeling isolated, and missing out on... - June 25, 2024 - Interpreters Unlimited, Inc.
Stateside Affairs Garners Statewide and International Recognitions in Public Relations and Communications
Stateside Affairs has built momentum following several accolades in the first quarter of 2024. These honors demonstrate the excellence that the firm brings to its clients in the area of public relations and communications. The firm also wants to wish a happy Women’s History Month to all the empowering and strong women across the globe. - April 03, 2024 - Stateside Affairs
Day Translations Launches VIP: Your Gateway to Global Expansion
Day Translations, a leading language services provider, takes a significant stride in empowering businesses with the launch of Day Translations VIP - an enterprise solution tailored for global success in translation, localization, interpreting, and audiovisual services. In a world where businesses... - March 07, 2024 - Day Translations, Inc.
Day Translations Unveils The Linguist Magazine, a Quarterly Showcase of Linguistic Excellence
Day Translations, a global leader in language services, is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated publication, The Linguist Magazine, on January 12, 2024. This quarterly newsletter magazine aims to be a beacon of linguistic insight, covering a myriad of engaging topics in... - January 19, 2024 - Day Translations, Inc.
Day Translations Launches Innovative Watch App for On-Demand Language Services
Day Translations, a leading provider of language services, has just unveiled its cutting-edge watch app designed to streamline access to interpreting and translation services on demand. Available for both iOS and Android platforms, the Day Interpreting and Day Translations watch apps promise to... - January 03, 2024 - Day Translations, Inc.
Traductores MINISTERIO: Breaking Linguistic and Legal Barriers with Their Innovative Blog
In a world where every word can make a difference, Traductores MINISTERIO not only translate but also shed light on the enigmatic universe of sworn translation through their brand-new blog. - October 19, 2023 - Traductores Ministerio
Interpreters Unlimited Named Local Leader in Language Services
Interpreters Unlimited has been named to the inaugural Nimdzi Local Leaders in Language Services List. This new ranking covers the top Language Service Providers in each region of the world. - September 28, 2023 - Interpreters Unlimited, Inc.
Interpreters Unlimited Named Finalist Honoree for Outstanding Social Responsibility
Language Service Provider Interpreters Unlimited (IU) has been named a finalist honoree for Outstanding Social Responsibility in the San Diego Business Journal’s 2023 Nonprofit & Citizenship Awards. - September 11, 2023 - Interpreters Unlimited, Inc.
Interpreters Unlimited Named Global Interpreting Leader
Language Service Provider Interpreters Unlimited (IU) has ranked as a global interpreting leader by research firm Nimdzi Insights. IU was named to the 2023 Nimdzi Interpreting Index, the ranking of the top 34 largest interpreting service providers in the United States and Worldwide. The ranking is... - August 31, 2023 - Interpreters Unlimited, Inc.
Day Awards 2023
Day Translations Incorporated is thrilled to announce the upcoming Day Awards 2023, a prestigious event that normally coincides with International Translation Day on September 30th, but this year will premiere on the 2nd of October. The event promises to be a celebration of the best talents,... - August 23, 2023 - Day Translations, Inc.
Marc Westray of Interpreters Unlimited Named One of the Leaders of Influence in Advertising PR & Marketing
The San Diego Business Journal (SDBJ) announced their list of the Leaders of Influence in Advertising PR & Marketing and has named Marc Westray of Language Service Provider Interpreters Unlimited (IU) as one of the honorees. - August 04, 2023 - Interpreters Unlimited, Inc.
Interpreters Unlimited Stresses Language Service Support for Immigration
The United States has long prided itself on being a staple of hope and refuge for individuals seeking a better life. To maintain this legacy and ensure fairness, it is vital that language services be prioritized within the immigration system and beyond. - June 13, 2023 - Interpreters Unlimited, Inc.
Interpreters Unlimited Gives a Human Touch to AI and Machine Translation
Interpreters Unlimited offers a hybrid AI powered Machine Translation and human translation service, taking the speed and efficiency of Machine Translation, backed by AI, and combines it with the expertise of human translators, creating the best of both worlds. - May 27, 2023 - Interpreters Unlimited, Inc.
Stateside Affairs Named Winner of Gold and Bronze Stevie® Awards in 2023 American Business Awards® for Achievements in Website Development
Stateside Affairs was the only award winner representing a New Jersey company in two categories. Additionally, Stateside Affairs’ Social Media and Public Relations Manager LisaMarie Gaeta won a Silver Stevie® Award in the Communications Professional of the Year category and a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Marketer of the Year category. She was the sole award winner representing a company from the State of New Jersey in both of these categories. - May 15, 2023 - Stateside Affairs
Summary of Criminal Law and Procedure in the US in Swahili
“Summary of Criminal Law and Procedures in the United States” is an informative resource that provides a brief overview of the criminal justice system, including the court system, and legal procedures. It also includes information on criminal offenses and their associated penalties, as well as important legal terms and concepts. The booklet has been translated into Swahili to better serve refugees and immigrants from Swahili-speaking countries. - April 26, 2023 - Mucyo Balinda
Translation Services Provider Into23 Unveils Additional Discount for Companies
Founded by Richard Delanty, a translation industry veteran, Into23 combines the latest in tech with a global network of translators to deliver one of the fastest turnaround times in the industry. Launching additional benefits on all its translation services, Richard hopes more companies will be spurred to consider unlocking their growth potential with this promotion. - February 10, 2023 - Into23
Milengo Launches Localization Project Management Bootcamp
Milengo, rated among the Top-100 language service companies launches a free localization project management bootcamp for Linguistics students in Poland working in collaboration with Andrej Zito, founder of The Localization Academy. Applications accepted till February, 1. - January 29, 2023 - Milengo
CSH Translation Named Best Translation Company in Miami 2022
Local Miami language service provider recognized for excellence in translation by readers of the Daily Business Review in 2022 “Best Of” awards. - January 06, 2023 - CSH Translation
Stateside Affairs Named Gold Stevie® Award Winner in International 2022 Stevie Awards for Women in Business, for Innovative Achievements in Social Media
Stateside Affairs is honored to win a Gold Stevie® Award in the international, 19th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stateside Affairs was the only U.S. company to be named a Finalist in the Social Media Team of the Year category, ultimately winning the Gold Stevie®. Each year,... - November 21, 2022 - Stateside Affairs
Globalization Partners International Launches New Translation Services Portal
Globalization Partners International (GPI), a provider of website, software, and document translation services, announced the launch of its new Translation Services Portal. - October 31, 2022 - Globalization Partners International
Apto Global Launches New Consumer Mobile App to Create a Community of Intentional Travelers and Language Learners
Apto Global, a dedicated culture, language and travel community that helps people adapt to life anywhere, announces the launch of its new consumer mobile application that is now available for iOS and Android. The timing could not be better to connect intentional travelers with local communities... - August 17, 2022 - Apto Global
Day Awards 2022 Ceremony by Day Translations, Inc.
Day Awards Ceremony is a yearly event held by Day Translations, Inc. - August 10, 2022 - Day Translations, Inc.
Interpreters Unlimited Recognition Continues
Language Service Provider Interpreters Unlimited recognized by the Small Business Administration, Vonage, Slator and Nimdzi. - June 25, 2022 - Interpreters Unlimited, Inc.
Interpreters Unlimited Named SBA San Diego Minority Owned Small Business of the Year
Interpreters Unlimited President Sayed Ali and Vice President Shamus Sayed, along with the company, won the SBA San Diego Minority Owned Small Business of the Year award based on their contributions, achievements, and philanthropy individually and as a business. - June 16, 2022 - Interpreters Unlimited, Inc.