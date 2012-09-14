PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Doeren Mayhew Named Among Forbes’ Most Recommended Tax Firms Doeren Mayhew, a nationally recognized CPA and advisory firm, has been named as one of Forbes’ most recommended tax firms in the United States. Compiled by Forbes in partnership with market research company Statista, the list was created from nearly 2,000 survey responses from CPAs, enrolled agents,... - December 19, 2019 - Doeren Mayhew

Doeren Mayhew Expands Houston Presence via Acquisition of Evans & Chastain LLC Doeren Mayhew, a global certified public accounting and advisory firm with locations in Texas, Michigan, Florida, North Carolina, Switzerland and England, has completed its acquisition of Evans & Chastain, LLC, a Houston-based accounting firm. The acquired firm will begin operating under the Doeren... - December 18, 2019 - Doeren Mayhew

Transworld Commercial Real Estate Assists Landlord in Leasing 2,258 SF of Office Space in Wheat Ridge Transworld Commercial Real Estate, a leading commercial real estate firm in the state of Colorado, is pleased to announce that American Income Life leased 2,258 SF of office space in the Wheat Ridge Medical Plaza located at 3895 Upham St. Principal & Managing Broker Phil Kubat represented the landlord. American... - November 02, 2019 - Transworld Commercial Real Estate

REAL Trends Launches 2019 Real Estate Website Rankings REAL Trends. Inc., the Trusted Source in residential brokerage, released today the top residential real estate brokerage and team websites in its 2019 REAL Trends Website Rankings. - October 30, 2019 - REAL Trends

Auto Industry Conference Highlights New Magnesium Technology from China At an international conference in Atlanta, new Chinese technology for advanced, fuel-efficient automobiles is being highlighted. Many major auto manufacturers are attending; there is a special presentation, sponsored by Galaxy Trade and Technology, through the Institute of Metal Research, Chinese Academy of Sciences, featuring engineer Yuan Yansheng. This is an example of a new, reciprocal approach to Chinese science and industry. - October 28, 2019 - Asia-Pacific Group

HealthSwap Advisors and Its Platform Bed License Exchange is Now Senwell Senior Investment Advisors HealthSwap Advisors, LLC and its online platform, Bed License Exchange, is excited to announce that they are now operating under Senwell Senior Investment Advisors. Bed License Exchange has become the nation’s leader in bed license transactions since its launch in 2015. Managing Partners, Ben and... - September 07, 2019 - Senwell Senior Investment Advisors

ExitHolding Launches New Website for Mergers and Acquisitions of Middle-to-Large Internet Business ExitHolding is the world’s leading M&A advisory and business brokerage service for middle-to-large Internet businesses. - August 22, 2019 - ExitHolding

Transworld Commercial Real Estate Completes 6,000+ SF Office Lease in Denver Transworld Commercial Real Estate, a leading commercial real estate firm in the state of Colorado, is pleased to announce that G&A Partners leased office space at 8055 E Tufts Ave in Denver with the support of Principal & Managing Broker, Phil Kubat. G&A Partners provides HR solutions for... - August 18, 2019 - Transworld Commercial Real Estate

Namaste Pure Designs Salon Sells a Retail Condo in Denver with the Assistance of Transworld Commercial Real Estate Transworld Commercial Real Estate, a leading commercial real estate firm in the state of Colorado, is pleased to announce that Namaste Pure Design Salons sold a retail condo at 1301 Speer Blvd in Denver with the support of Principal & Managing Broker, Phil Kubat. Namaste Pure Design Salons started... - July 28, 2019 - Transworld Commercial Real Estate

Louisiana Companies Raise Over $191 Million in Venture Capital in 2018, the Highest Level Recorded by Cara Stone’s Louisiana Venture and Angel Capital Report Cara Stone, LLP (“Cara Stone”), the nation’s fastest growing capital markets law firm, released the Louisiana Venture and Angel Capital Report (“Report”) which shows that Louisiana companies raised a record level of venture capital in 2018. Louisiana companies raised a... - July 25, 2019 - Cara Stone, LLP

Benidict Hoffman: China’s Economy Could Benefit from Rate Cut Benidict Hoffman analysts say rate cut may prompt Chinese consumers to spend more of their substantial savings. - July 15, 2019 - Benidict Hoffman

The Filling Station Taphouse Leases Space in Englewood with the Assistance of Transworld Commercial Real Estate Transworld Commercial Real Estate, a leading commercial real estate firm in the state of Colorado, is pleased to announce that the Filling Station Taphouse leased space at 3242 S Acoma in Englewood with the support of Commercial Broker, Chris Lindgren. The Filling Station Taphouse is a family-owned... - July 04, 2019 - Transworld Commercial Real Estate

Mile High Hygiene Spa Leases Space in Edgewater with the Assistance of Transworld Commercial Real Estate Transworld Commercial Real Estate, a leading commercial real estate firm in the state of Colorado, is pleased to announce that Mile High Hygiene Spa leased space at 5390 W 25th Avenue in Edgewater with the support of Broker Associate, Chris Lindgren. Mile High Hygiene Spa is a dental hygiene office... - July 03, 2019 - Transworld Commercial Real Estate

Benidict Hoffman Warns Downside Risks Threaten Global Economy Benidict Hoffman economists warn that ongoing trade war could reduce global GDP in 2020. - June 26, 2019 - Benidict Hoffman

Silicon Prairie Investment Crowdfunding Portal Company Registers as Intrastate Broker-Dealer Silicon Prairie Portal & Exchange (https://sppx.io), the Minnesota-based investment crowdfunding portal operator serving issuers and investors in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin and Michigan along with its affiliate Silicon Prairie Online, an SEC and FINRA reporting Federal Funding Portal company supporting... - June 17, 2019 - Silicon Prairie Portal & Exchange

Nutrimedy Raises $2.15 Million in Seed Funding Round Nutrimedy, a Massachusetts-based company focused on clinical nutrition, recently announced that it closed its seed funding round with $2.15 million dollars from various investors. - May 23, 2019 - Nutrimedy Inc.

Doeren Mayhew Launches CYBERCLAW™ - A New Suite of IT Security Solutions Doeren Mayhew’s IT Advisory and Security Group has extended its service offerings by introducing CyberClaw™, a new suite of cybersecurity solutions designed to help protect organizations of all sizes against cybercrime. Cybercrime is one of the leading risks threatening organizations daily,... - February 20, 2019 - Doeren Mayhew

Ostberg Elected a Director of Moore Stephens US Tax Services Limited Moore Stephens US Tax Services Limited, part of the Moore Stephens Doeren Mayhew group, is pleased to announce that Linus Ostberg has been elected a director effective January 1, 2019. Ostberg has advised on cross border tax matters for more than 11 years with a particular focus on private clients. - February 15, 2019 - Doeren Mayhew

AcquireTek Acquires Clear IT Addition of new CTO expands acquisition firm’s technology strategy development. - February 14, 2019 - AcquireTek

Stayli Launches Free Business Document Templates Platform Stayli helps businesses thrive with the launch of a website of templates for entrepreneurs. This platform gives them access to documents ranging from: agreement, pitch deck, business plan, cold e-mail samples, and an invoice generator web app at no cost. These resources are of high quality and can be... - February 13, 2019 - Stayli

Lyco Scoops Two International Finance Awards Zambian specialized business advisory and capital raising firm has scooped two International Finance’s Financial awards. - February 11, 2019 - Lyco Business Solutions

Singapore Management University (SMU) Partners with IMAA to Provide Best Practices in Mergers & Acquisitions Education Singapore Management University (SMU) and the Institute for Mergers, Acquisitions and Alliances (IMAA) announced a new collaboration that aspires to set new standards of learning within the Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) landscape in South East Asia. This partnership aims to make global best practices... - January 31, 2019 - Institute for Mergers, Acquisitions and Alliances (IMAA)

Ian Houghton Receives Merger & Acquisition Master Intermediary Designation The M&A Source® announces it has conferred Ian Houghton of Vancouver, BC its prestigious designation of Merger & Acquisition Master Intermediary (M&AMI). - January 05, 2019 - Pacific M&A and Business Brokers Ltd.

Grace Mukupa, PH.D and MBA, Added to the Distinguished Speakers List for 2019 Manchester Group & Associates, a Washington, DC government relations firm, has added Dr. Mukupa to speak on the topic of balancing government work and career. - January 02, 2019 - MG&A Global

Mrs. Odil Nyombo Wade Speaks Up for Women, Girls, and the Youth During DR Congo's Election Being the voice of women, girls, and children suffering from violence, rape, and trauma from the effects of war in the Democratic Republic of the Congo is the mission of Mrs. Odil Nyombo Wade and the Congo Diaspora USA. - January 01, 2019 - MG&A Global

Silicon Prairie Investment Crowdfunding Portal First to Offer Self-Directed IRA Funding Option Silicon Prairie Online (https://sppx.io), the first investment crowdfunding portal company to link blockchain based distributed ledgers under an Initial Crowd Offering model is pleased to announce the ability to invest with a Self-Directed Individual Retirement Account (SD-IRA) through an integration... - December 02, 2018 - Silicon Prairie Portal & Exchange

Ensunet Makes It Easier for Enterprises to Find Their Ideal M&A Technology Partner All-New Ensunet Website Showcases Company’s Expertise in Post-Merger Integration - November 09, 2018 - Ensunet Technology Group

James Monroe Capital Corporation Announces Domain Renewal and is Preparing to Enter the $24.1 Billion Legal Cannabis Market James Monroe Capital Corporation, (OTC: JMON), is pleased to announce that it has renewed its company domain through www.namecheap.com. The company is currently updating the new web site. The company is entering the legal cannabis market which is estimated to be worth $24.1 billion dollars. The company... - November 01, 2018 - James Monroe Capital Corp.

Steve Ihm, Allstate VP Assistant General Counsel Featured on The Law Department as a Business Enabler by Chuki Obiyo of Morae Global Steve Ihm, Vice President Assistant General Counsel and Assistant Secretary at Allstate Insurance Company joins Chuki Obiyo of Morae Global to discuss practical legal and business insights on the law department’s mission to protect and enable the business. "To be a business enabler, law departments... - October 30, 2018 - Morae Global

SIER Capital Participates in Acquisition of Security Systems Integrator SIER Capital is excited to announce its participation in the recent acquisition of Aysco Security Consultants (“Aysco”). The company is one of the largest and fastest growing technology integrators for video, access control and visual analytics, with deep experience in the utilities and healthcare... - October 17, 2018 - SIER Capital, LLC

Lisa McGarrity, Morningstar Associate General Counsel Featured on The Law Department as a Business Enabler by Chuki Obiyo Lisa McGarrity, Morningstar, Inc. Associate General Counsel and Global Head of Employee Relations, joined Chuki Obiyo of Morae Global to discuss practical legal and business insights on the law department’s mission to protect and enable the business. - October 11, 2018 - Morae Global

Office Liquidation Solutions and Phoenix Computers Partner to Help Students and Children OLS has partnered with Phoenix Computers, a local 501(c)(3) non-profit that refurbishes computers for low income students, families and disabled clients in the Washington area in order to provide upgraded computers to those in need. - October 02, 2018 - OLS Trading, Inc.

Zarvic Brothers Sends Letter to Manning & Napier, Inc. Board of Directors Zarvic Brothers, a holder of the outstanding common shares of Manning & Napier, Inc (MN) ("Zarvic" or the "Company"), today announced that it has sent a letter to the Company's Board of Directors that outlines what it believes is the value-maximizing path forward for Manning & Napier, Inc. - September 19, 2018 - ZarVic Brothers LLC

Pre-Revenue Biotech Firms Can Apply to List in Hong Kong JC Legal Publishes Guide to Listing Requirements Biotech companies now enjoy a new mode of fundraising in Asia. Biotech companies failing to meet the prescribed financial criteria for listing in Hong Kong can also apply to list on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEx), ranked among the world’s top three stock exchanges by proceeds. - September 18, 2018 - JC Legal

Justin Choi, Anixter General Counsel Featured on The Law Department as a Business Enabler by Chuki Obiyo Justin Choi, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary of Anixter International, joined Chuki Obiyo of Morae Global to discuss practical legal and business insights on the law department’s mission to protect and enable the business. “To be a better business enabler, lawyers... - September 16, 2018 - Morae Global

Mark Eaton Joins Campio Partners - Livonia, Michigan Mark is joining Campio after completing his work as Senior Independent Advisor to Deloitte Consulting’s Real Estate & Location Consulting (RE+LS) practice. “Mark brings a special set of skills in strategic advisory all focused on developing solutions to help users of real estate make... - September 14, 2018 - Campio

NASCAR Legend and Three-Time Winston Cup Series Champion, Darrell Waltrip, to Deliver Keynote at 2018 Fall Nashville Leadership Luncheon Host and founder of the Nashville Leadership Luncheon, Blain Wease, of the Provincial Development Group, announced today that the keynote speaker for the 2018 Fall event will be NASCAR legend and FOX Sports broadcaster, Darrell Waltrip. The luncheon will be held on Friday, October 5, 2018, in the Lexus Lounge at the Bridgestone Arena. - September 13, 2018 - Provincial Development Group, LLC

Curt Kramer, Navistar General Counsel Featured on The Law Department as a Business Enabler by Chuki Obiyo Curt Kramer, Senior Vice President and General Counsel of Navistar International Corporation, joined Chuki Obiyo of Morae Global to discuss practical legal and business insights on the law department’s mission to protect and enable the business. It has become standard practice for law departments... - August 27, 2018 - Morae Global

Doeren Mayhew Expands Multi-Family Housing Audit Practice via Acquisition Doeren Mayhew, a top 65 multi-regional certified public accounting and advisory firm, announced today that an agreement has been signed with Michigan CPA Steven Champa. For more than 30 years, Champa focused on performing multi-family housing audits, including U.S. Department of Housing (HUD) and Michigan... - August 08, 2018 - Doeren Mayhew

Campio Completes 201,810 SF Sale-Leaseback in New Albany, OH Campio is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed a 201,810 SF sale-leaseback project located at 8865 Smith Mills Road-North, New Albany OH 43054 on behalf of their client, Amcor Rigid Plastics. The buyer was Livingston Street Capital, LLC which is controlled by Peter Scola and Joe Fox. “It... - June 23, 2018 - Campio

Jason LeRoy Selected as "40 Under Forty" Honoree by NACVA Doeren Mayhew is proud to announce its shareholder Jason LeRoy has been selected as a 2018 “40 Under Forty” honoree by the National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts (NACVA). NACVA’s annual “40 Under Forty” list recognizes the nation’s brightest emerging... - May 27, 2018 - Doeren Mayhew

Campio Completes 195,000 SF Sale-Leaseback in Asheville, NC Campio is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed a 195,000 SF sale-leaseback project located at 3055 Sweeten Creek Rd., Asheville NC 28803 on behalf of their client, Amcor Flexibles Americas. The buyer was Realty Income Corporation. About Campio Campio is a corporate real estate advisory... - May 15, 2018 - Campio

Campio Completes 149,815 SF Sale-Leaseback in Nicholasville, KY Campio is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed a 149,815 SF sale-leaseback project located at 801 Memorial Drive, Nicholasville KY on behalf of their client, Amcor Rigid Plastics. The buyer was Realty Income Corporation. About Campio Campio is a corporate real estate advisory firm... - May 15, 2018 - Campio

Campio Completes 1,975 SF Lease in Troy, MI Campio is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed a 1,975 SF lease project located at 667 E. Big Beaver Road, Troy, MI on behalf of their client, Pridestaff. The landlord was Choice Properties represented by Chris Nagorski of Skyline Properties. About Campio Campio is a corporate real... - May 15, 2018 - Campio

Campio Completes 107,880 SF Lease in Greenwood, IN Campio with the partnership of Colliers International is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed a 107,880 SF lease project located at 642 Chaney, Greenwood IN on behalf of their client, Amcor Rigid Plastics. The landlord was Pinchal & Company represented by Bryan Poynter of Cushman... - May 12, 2018 - Campio

Campio Completes 222,563 SF Lease in Hazelwood, MO Campio is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed a 222,563 SF lease project located at 6200 Aviator Drive, Hazelwood MO on behalf of their client, Amcor Rigid Plastics. The landlord was Panattoni represented by Katie Haywood and Brian Bush of CBRE. About Campio Campio is a corporate... - May 12, 2018 - Campio

Octane Software Solutions, an IBM Analytics Partner, Rolls Into Canberra Sydney based IBM Analytics partner Octane Software Solutions has moved into the Canberra market and recruited Micheal Connor and Greg Taylor as practice leads. Octane will be offering the delivery and support of the IBM suite of Planning and Analytics applications. - May 02, 2018 - Octane Software Solutions

Madison Street Capital Advises Professional Pipe, Inc. (“PPI”) on Its Majority Recapitalization by KJM Capital, LLC Madison Street Capital, an international investment banking firm, served as exclusive advisor to Professional Pipe, Inc. (“PPI”) on the majority recapitalization of its business by KJM Capital, LLC. PPI designs and installs process piping to manufacturing facilities, including the nation’s... - April 12, 2018 - Madison Street Capital