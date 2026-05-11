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Within Mergers & Acquisitions
Groce, Rose & Moore, LLC Launches Private Credit Advisory Platform
Groce, Rose & Moore, LLC (GRM) just launched its new dedicated Private Credit Advisory platform focused on advising privately-owned and sponsor-backed companies in securing non-dilutive capital across the full spectrum of debt markets. - May 11, 2026 - Groce, Rose & Moore, LLC
Avignon Global Deliver Strategic Accounting and Financial Services for Growing Businesses
Avignon Global introduces modern approach to accounting, combining financial expertise with strategic business insight. As businesses navigate increasingly complex financial environments, Avignon Global offers a comprehensive suite of services that go beyond traditional accounting. The firm... - March 18, 2026 - Avignon Global LLC
1-800-Biz-Broker Announces Successful Sale of Desert DME, a Profitable Riverside County DME Rental & Service Provider
Business Broker secured deal in under two weeks after screening 300+ buyers using the firm’s AI-powered systems and qualified buyer network - February 24, 2026 - 1-800-Biz-Broker
CanVeer Biopharma Accepted Into Prestigious Intellectual Property Ontario (IPON) Program to Advance IP Strategy for Neonatal Therapy
CanVeer has been accepted into the highly competitive & prestigious Intellectual Property Ontario (IPON) Program. Through IPON CanVeer is eligible to receive up to CAD $300,000 in lifetime funding (on an 80% cost-share basis) to strengthen its intellectual property portfolio for its lead asset AlveoShield™. The program also grants access to expert advisory services in IP strategy, commercialization, training, and portfolio development. - January 28, 2026 - CanVeer Biopharma Inc.
Studiothink Strengthens Canadian Leadership, Naming Three Internal Partners
At a time when many independent Canadian businesses are quietly closing their doors, Studiothink is making a different decision. The Surrey-based branding, website, and marketing agency announced today that three internal leaders Kurtis Boylan, Jessica Summers, and Tori Thistlethwaite have become... - January 26, 2026 - Studiothink
Island Insurance Group Launches ContractRiskFinder, a Free AI Platform for Understanding Contract and Document Risk
Island Insurance Group today announced the launch of ContractRiskFinder, a free AI-powered platform designed to help individuals and businesses identify potential risks in contracts and documents before signing. The tool analyzes agreements in minutes and highlights common exposure areas such as liability, renewal, and termination terms, supporting clearer understanding and more informed decision-making. - January 20, 2026 - Island Insurance Group
CanVeer Biopharma Launches Validation Program for Flagship Neonatal Therapeutic and Appoints Executive Team
CanVeer announces the launch of the validation program for its flagship product, AlveoShield™ (Investigational New Drug). The program targets preterm newborns with or at risk of developing bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD). Bronchopulmonary dysplasia is a chronic respiratory disease affecting preterm neonates who require assisted ventilation. AlveoShield™ is designed to potentially prevent and treat BPD. CanVeer also announces the appointment of Sherif Louis as CEO and Behzad Yeganeh as CSO. - January 13, 2026 - CanVeer Biopharma Inc.
Group-Q Broadens Industry Expertise by Adding Two New Strategic Advisors
Joe DiDamo and Candace Palangi Join Group-Q’s Leadership Team Group-Q, a leading architect of global growth in the language services industry, today announced the appointment of two accomplished Strategic Advisors: Joe DiDamo and Candace Palangi, effective 12/8/2025. These key appointments... - December 08, 2025 - Group-Q
Louisiana Venture & Angel Capital Report Highlights Record Funding, Broader Participation, and Signs of Maturity
Cara Stone, LLP today released the 2024 Louisiana Venture & Angel Capital Report, the state’s most comprehensive analysis of early-stage investment activity. Covering data from 2011 through 2024, the report shows an entrepreneurial ecosystem that is diversifying across industries,... - October 17, 2025 - Cara Stone, LLP
A Fiduciary Standard for the Future of Employee Health Plans
Paul H. Flowers Jr. becomes the first African American to earn the prestigious accolade. Vows to put $1B+ back into the NWI/Chicagoland economy through education and benefits consultation. - October 13, 2025 - Superior Insurance Advisors
Vamstar Launches U.S.-Focused RFP AI to Transform MedTech Procurement
Vamstar has launched its U.S.-focused RFP AI, a healthcare-native platform transforming how MedTech firms secure contracts across America. Debuting at The MedTech Conference in San Diego, it delivers real-time opportunity discovery, built-in compliance, and faster, smarter responses, helping suppliers win more in a competitive, compliance-heavy market. - October 07, 2025 - Vamstar
3PG Advisors, LLC Announces Executive Promotion
Nick Bramblett Appointed Chief Operating Officer of 3PG Advisors, LLC - September 21, 2025 - 3PG Advisors, LLC
3PG Advisors, LLC Announces Strategic Expansion
Gloria G. Palmer, CPA / COO Elevated to Co-Founder and President of New Business Unit: Source Expert Advisors, LLC - September 21, 2025 - 3PG Advisors, LLC
Russell Consulting Group Evolves Into Russell Strategy Group with Bold Rebrand and Renewed Focus on Growth
The Russell Consulting Group, a trusted name in business strategy and executive advisory, is proud to announce its official rebrand to Russell Strategy Group (RSG). This transformation reflects the firm’s sharpened focus on helping growth-minded companies evolve with clarity, confidence, and... - July 28, 2025 - Russell Strategy Group
CXBERRIES Unveils CXNOVA: A Next-Gen Automation Framework Built for Intelligent Enterprise Transformation
CXBERRIES launches CXNOVA, a modern automation framework that enables intelligent, governed, and scalable enterprise automation with measurable outcomes. Download the whitepaper to explore CXNOVA’s strategic impact. - July 24, 2025 - CXBERRIES Services Pvt. Ltd.
The Secret Weapon Behind MedTech and Pharma’s Survival: Vamstar’s Agentic AI Is Quietly Reshaping Commercial Strategy Amid Economic Chaos
In the face of skyrocketing costs, tariff turmoil, and pricing pressure, leading life sciences companies are turning to a new kind of intelligence — one that doesn’t just inform decisions, but takes them. - May 27, 2025 - Vamstar
Dalwadi Hospitality Management Promotes New Vice President of Operations
Dalwadi Hospitality Management Promotes Hospitality Industry Leader Tonyia Felts to Vice President of Operations Dalwadi Hospitality Management, a premier hotel management company, is pleased to announce the promotion of Tonyia Felts from Director of Operations to Vice President of Operations. In... - April 12, 2025 - Dalwadi Hospitality Management LLC
7aSavvy Unveils Expert Guide to Demystify SBA Loan Processing Time-to-Funding
Today, the Innovative SBA 7(a) Loan Facilitator 7asavvy.com, released a new step by step guide on the SBA loan process, how long it takes and provides tips to speed up the loan funding process. - April 09, 2025 - 7asavvy LLC
Ruhi Ventures BV Announces Spin-Off of Advisory Division Into RVC Ventures LLC - FZE
RuhiVC will operate as an independent advisory firm, expanding its investment consultancy and financial structuring services globally. - March 13, 2025 - Ruhi Ventures Capital Partners
Aventura Acquisitions Expands Efforts to Help Business Owners Exit Smoothly Amid Baby Boomer Retirements, AI Disruptions, and Market Shifts
As Baby Boomers retire and AI-driven automation reshapes industries, many business owners face crucial transition decisions. Aventura Acquisitions is expanding efforts to provide a confidential, fair, and seamless exit strategy for owners in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and Washington, D.C. With fast closings, market-driven valuations, and a focus on preserving business legacies, Aventura helps owners secure their future while ensuring company continuity. - February 14, 2025 - Aventura Acquisitions LLC
LCAB Holdings Acquires Wormley Brothers Enterprises, Expanding National Footprint, Adding Commercial Roofing to Its Portfolio of Services
LCAB Holdings, Inc., a Veteran-owned holding company based in Smyrna, GA, proudly announces the acquisition of Wormley Brothers Enterprises, Inc., a leading roofing contractor with a national presence extending across the eastern United States. This strategic acquisition marks another step in... - January 23, 2025 - LCAB Holdings, Inc.
Stoneforge Consulting Group Announces Innovative Business Consulting Solutions for Small to Medium Enterprises
Stoneforge Consulting Group in Sarasota, FL, unveils its enhanced Business Consulting Service tailored for small-to-medium enterprises. Focused on sustainable growth, it offers Virtual CFO Services, Business Growth Consulting, and Financial Management, addressing cash flow, risk, sales execution, and long-term planning. Leveraging its proprietary Five I’s Framework — Instinct, Insight, Intention, Implementation, and Inspection — Stoneforge ensures actionable strategies and efficient execution. - January 17, 2025 - Stoneforge Consulting Group
Pan Ocean Capital Empowers Entrepreneurs to Shape the Future
Pan Ocean Capital has launched an initiative to support 101 innovative ideas with the potential to transform industries. The initiative aims to provide entrepreneurs with the funding, mentorship, and resources necessary to bring their ideas to life and drive growth. - January 14, 2025 - Pan Ocean Capital
Vamstar & Pricia Join Forces to Transform Pricing in the Nordics Pharmaceutical Sector
Vamstar partners with Nordic consultancy Pricia to combine its AI-driven Pricing Co-Pilot with Pricia’s expertise in pricing strategy, support, and turnkey systems, enhancing pharma pricing decisions. - December 12, 2024 - Vamstar
Metal Fabrication and Machining Business Acquired by Elmsley Capital
BMI Mergers & Acquisitions Successfully Guides Byrne Chiarlone LP Through Transaction - December 10, 2024 - BMI Mergers & Acquisitions
Madison Funeral Home Under New Ownership, Championing Inclusivity and Pre-Need Planning for All
Madison Funeral Home, under new ownership since November 7, 2024, is emphasizing inclusivity for all ethnicities and cultures while highlighting the importance of pre-need funeral planning to ease the burden on families. - December 04, 2024 - James Consulting Firm Dba Madison Funeral Home
MDN Group Empowers SMEs with Strategic Partnerships for Sustainable Growth and Innovation
MDN Group has long recognised the pivotal role that SMEs play in driving innovation and economic progress. With extensive expertise in navigating complex market dynamics, MDN Group’s initiatives focus on connecting SMEs with like-minded partners, resources, and capital solutions to foster sustainable growth and competitive advantage. - November 21, 2024 - MDN Group
HafeziCapital Expands International Feasibility Study Services to MENA in Key Sectors: Farming, Ports, Education, Hospitals, Infrastructure, and Oil & Gas
HafeziCapital, a leading international consulting firm renowned for its expertise in structuring and conducting in-depth Feasibility Studies, proudly announces the expansion of its International Feasibility Study services to address critical sectors in the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America,... - November 12, 2024 - Hafezi Capital LLC
CXBERRIES Releases Whitepaper on Key Strategies to Maximize Value from ITSM Investments
CXBERRIES, a trusted leader and innovator in Service Management Consulting & services, proudly announces the release of its latest whitepaper, "How Policies and Processes Fuel Successful ITSM Tool Implementation." This in-depth guide sheds light on the crucial, yet often overlooked,... - October 17, 2024 - CXBERRIES Services Pvt. Ltd.
LCAB Holdings Acquires Holt & Holt Drywall, Expanding Commercial Construction Services Across the Southeast
LCAB Holdings, Inc., a commercial construction holding company based in Smyrna, GA, announces the acquisition of Holt & Holt, Inc., a leading drywall contractor in the greater Atlanta metro area and Southeast region. Holt & Holt has over 40 years of experience delivering top-quality... - October 04, 2024 - LCAB Holdings, Inc.
Scioto Properties Closes Record $80 MM Real Estate Portfolio Acquisition
Scioto Properties is proud to announce the portfolio acquisition of 277 properties across 17 states. This transaction, totaling $80 million, is the company’s largest acquisition to date and significantly expands Scioto's national footprint, underscoring its position as the nation’s... - September 05, 2024 - Scioto Properties
Versailles Group, Ltd. Announces the Successful Sale of MSK Precision Products, Inc. to CORE Industrial Partners Portfolio Company Precision X Group
Versailles Group, Ltd. announced the successful sale of MSK Precision Products, Inc. to PrecisionX Group, a portfolio company of CORE Industrial Partners. MSK, known for precision machining and assembly in sectors like medical and aerospace, was sold by Brinkman International Group as part of a strategic realignment. The acquisition will enhance PrecisionX's capabilities, expanding its reach in high-growth markets. Versailles Group acted as the exclusive financial advisor for the transaction. - September 04, 2024 - Versailles Group Ltd.
Franchise Magazine USA Launches as Top Source for News, Tools, and Connections
Franchise Magazine USA has launched as a leading resource for the franchise industry, delivering news, tools, connections, and personal development guidance. It features a comprehensive AI-powered franchise directory and offers access to certified franchise consultants who provide free consultations to guide readers through every step of the process. - August 13, 2024 - Franchise Magazine USA
QCWIB Implements Innovative AI Assistant to Fast-Track B2B Opportunities for Women-Owned Businesses Nationwide
Meet Quinn AI, the AI assistant helping thousands of women founders to fast track their chances at corporate contracting. - August 06, 2024 - Queen City Women in Business Inc.
Atlantic Health Strategies Welcomes Melissa Scopa as Director of Quality Assurance
Atlantic Health Strategies is pleased to announce Melissa Scopa as the new Director of Quality Assurance, effective July 15, 2024. Melissa brings over a decade of experience in quality assurance and compliance in the behavioral health sector. Her expertise in regulatory and payer requirements will enhance their commitment to exceeding standards and delivering exceptional value. Visit Atlantic Health Strategies for more information. - July 15, 2024 - Atlantic Health Strategies
Vamstar Introduces Groundbreaking AI Pricing Solutions for Healthcare Industry
Vamstar, a global leader in AI-powered commercial, procurement, and supply chain solutions, proudly unveils its latest AI-driven pricing capabilities designed to empower Pharmaceutical and MedTech companies. Vamstar's innovative offerings include the AI-Based Pharma Net Price Tracker and the... - May 18, 2024 - Vamstar
SubjectData and Mashbot Join Forces to Launch Bedrok, a Groundbreaking AI-Powered Due Diligence Platform for Private Equity and Venture Capital
SubjectData, a preeminent firm in the IT due diligence and M&A project consulting space, and Mashbot, a leading provider of cloud-based SaaS platforms, today announced the launch of Bedrok, a revolutionary new SaaS platform that leverages generative AI to streamline and enhance the due diligence process for private equity and venture capital firms. - May 07, 2024 - Bedrok
Introducing Strategique Partners: Your Premier Partner in Behavioral Health Growth
Strategique Partners is thrilled to announce the launch of a transformative consultancy platform dedicated to driving growth and success in the behavioral health industry. The platform offers two distinct service lines: M&A expertise tailored specifically to behavioral health companies,... - March 29, 2024 - Strategique Partners
Blueline Ventures Launches Small Business Acquisition Fund
Blueline Ventures Launches New Private Equity Fund Targeting the Acquisition of Small to Mid-Size Businesses Blueline Ventures, a leading investment firm specializing in long-term value creation, is proud to announce the launch of its latest private equity fund, BLV Fund 1. This innovative fund is... - March 22, 2024 - Blueline Ventures
Joe Santora Achieves Certified Mergers and Acquisitions Professional Designation
Joe Santora with Transworld Business Advisors has successfully earned the Certified Mergers and Acquisitions Professional (CM&AP) designation. Mr. Santora joins an elite group as one of less than 500 global professionals to hold this designation. This prestigious certification signifies Joe's dedication to excellence and expertise in the complex field of mergers and acquisitions. - November 30, 2023 - Transworld Business Advisors
Cara Stone, LLP Welcomes New Partner Marla Calvert Miller, Opens Lake Charles Office
Cara Stone, LLP ("Cara Stone") is pleased to announce that Marla Calvert Miller has joined Cara Stone as a Partner. She will open and head Cara Stone's Lake Charles office. "I am excited to join Cara Stone," said Marla, "not just for myself, but for my clients. Joining... - November 18, 2023 - Cara Stone, LLP
Next Point Ventures Announces Strategic Partnership with Egg Beauty Labs
Next Point Ventures and Egg Beauty Labs have joined up to hatch beautiful brands. - October 19, 2023 - Next Point Ventures, LLC
Next Point Ventures and Meta Viable Solutions Bring Prep4M&A to Market
Prep4M&A is a new offering from Next Point Ventures and Meta Viable Solutions focused on helping the underserved SMB market with buying and selling their businesses. Mergers and acquisitions can be very complex and Prep4M&A helps make the path to success clearer. - September 26, 2023 - Next Point Ventures, LLC
Louisiana Private Companies Raise Over $215 Million in Venture Capital in 2022, the Highest Level Recorded by Cara Stone’s Louisiana Venture and Angel Capital Report
Cara Stone, LLP (“Cara Stone”) the nation’s fastest growing capital markets law firm released the Louisiana Venture and Angel Capital Report (“Report”) which shows that Louisiana companies raised a record level of venture capital in 2022. Louisiana companies raised a total of over $215,000,000 across 34 venture capital deals in 2022. - August 17, 2023 - Cara Stone, LLP
OIG Invests in Peltbeam, a 5G mmWave Technology Company
Optimal Investment Group (OIG), a Sherman Oaks CA based private equity firm, announced today it has completed an additional investment in Orange County based Peltbeam, Inc., a 5G mmWave technology company. - June 26, 2023 - Optimal Investment Group
Joshua Garvey Appointed as Grand Rapids Managing Shareholder of Beene Garter, A Doeren Mayhew Firm
Beene Garter, A Doeren Mayhew Firm, an affiliate of Michigan-based national accounting and advisory firm Doeren Mayhew, has named Joshua Garvey as the Grand Rapids managing shareholder. - June 07, 2023 - Doeren Mayhew
Reveal Acquires US-Based PartnerHacker to Bring "Nearbound" to the Market
The acquisition of the most influential partnerships media company marks a major milestone in Reveal’s ambition to revolutionize B2B partnerships. - February 22, 2023 - PartnerHacker
New Docuseries – Constant Purpose: Small Businesses Changing the World - Highlights the Entrepreneurial Spirit and Small Business Growth
New docuseries highlights entrepreneurial ventures making an impact on their community. The series, “Constant Purpose: Small Businesses Changing the World” premiered on YouTube today. The first episode features Bayou Terrebonne Distillers, a whiskey distiller based out of Houma, Louisiana. - January 22, 2023 - Cara Stone, LLP
MDN Group Announces Pre-M&A Advisory Services
MDN Group, a leading independent investment banking advisory company specialising in mergers and acquisitions and strategic advice, has recently introduced a new service to its portfolio: Pre-M&A Advisory. This preliminary stage project is retainer-based and explores the possibility of an M&A transaction. It usually takes about two months and a written confirmation is provided of the interest in the M&A deal. - January 10, 2023 - MDN Group
Hafezi Capital Delivers Feasibility Study for Pediatric Oncology Center in Khartoum, Sudan
Hafezi Capital International Consulting developed a strong Feasibility Study for Sudan Children's Cancer Organization in Khartoum, Sudan. The study reviewed the number of cases within the region and develop an analysis for demands and financial viability for the project. - December 28, 2022 - Hafezi Capital LLC