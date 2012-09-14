Platinum Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com

Business Brokerage , from Manheim Realty

Are you thinking of buying or selling a Business? If so, you have come to the right place. Manheim Business Brokers is one of the largest and most experienced business brokerage firms in the United States.

Business Consulting , from Manheim Realty

Manheim Business Consulting is a leading business and technology advisor. Our clients are both large and small businesses and are in both the public and private sectors. Our more than 30 years of expertise...

Commercial Brokerage , from Manheim Realty

With over 30 years experience in real estate services, Manheim Realty, Inc. has developed a superior set of expertise focused on achieving our clients' goals. We represent Buyers and Sellers, and Landlords...

Franchise Business Brokerage Services , from FranchiseBusinessBroker.com

Buy or Sell a Franchise Business. We are a Business Brokerage, Mergers and Acquisitions firm, with affiliates throughout the United States. Our sole purpose is to represent buyers and sellers in the purchase...

Mergers & Acquisitions , from Manheim Realty

To be successful in mergers and acquisitions, companies must focus on the entire process from inception of the transaction to completion, and beyond. At Manheim Mergers & Acquisitions, we offer a professional...

Exit Planning Services , from The Christman Group

Good Gaming , from CMG Holdings LLC

Just last year, CMG made a bold move into the burgeoning video gaming space, acquiring Good Gaming Inc., a North American, high-powered site that builds champions and is the training ground for players...

Investment Banking , from The Christman Group

M&A Insight , from The Christman Group

A short monthly newsletter containing articles of on topics of interest to business owners, atttorneys, financial consultants, estate planners, insurance professionals, and other professionals involved...

Mergers & Acquisitions , from Madison Street Capital

Helping clients sell their business for maximum value For each sell-side engagement, our experienced deal team completes an exhaustive financial analysis to pinpoint the firm’s pre-transaction value.

Private Placements of Debt & Equity (Capital Raise) , from Madison Street Capital

Uncover the best way to finance growth and help your business flourish Capital Raise – having access to long term capital is vital to a company’s success. We assist our clients throughout...

Retirement Satisfaction Predictor , from The Christman Group

Visit www.christmangroup.com to download your free copy

Retirement Satisfactor Predictor for Business Owners , from The Christman Group

visit www.christmangroup.com to download your FREE copy.

Strategic Advisory Services , from Madison Street Capital

While we have vast experience with an array of solutions and methodologies, we know that one size does not fit all. We subscribe to a collaborative approach to providing each client with sound strategic...

The $10 Trillion Opportunity: Designing Successful Exit Strategies for Middle Market Business Owners , from The Christman Group

BOOK DESCRIPTION Exit planning is an important topic given that an over 7.7 million business owners will need exit planning services as the baby boomer generation approaches retirement. These businesses...