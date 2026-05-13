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Within Beer, Wine, & Liquor Stores
Mack Brands Unveils Redesign of Tequila Rosaluz and Conte Camillo, Challenging Traditional Spirits Packaging
Mack Brands, led by founder and CEO Nic Mack, today announced a complete redesign of its flagship bottles for Tequila Rosaluz and Conte Camillo - signaling a deliberate shift away from ornate, traditional luxury toward minimalist, design-led functionality. - May 13, 2026 - Mack Brands
Odaingerous Fashionably Sparkling Wine Partners with Park Street, Toasting to Style, Self-Expression, and the Art of Celebration
Odaingerous Fashionably Sparkling Wine — the bold new champagne from designer and cultural disruptor Odain Watson — has officially signed with leading alcohol distributor Park Street, marking an exciting new chapter that merges the worlds of luxury fashion and fine wine. - August 22, 2025 - Odaingerous LLC
DC Wine & Spirits Launches Expanded Gift Basket Collection for Every Occasion
DC Wine & Spirits announced the launch of its expanded luxury gift basket collection, designed for various occasions like weddings, graduations, and get-well-soon gestures. The baskets feature premium wines paired with gourmet treats, offering customization options like personal notes and eco-friendly packaging. - June 12, 2025 - DC Wine & Spirits
High Rise Launches New 10mg THC Sleek Cans: a Little More Lift, Same Real Ingredients
High Rise just launched new 10mg sleek cans—made with real fruit, clean ingredients, and 5mg of CBD for a balanced boost. It’s a stronger option for fans of our signature 5mg THC seltzers, crafted for those who want a little more lift without the alcohol. Now available in Pineapple, Blood Orange, and Blueberry. Learn more at highrisebev.com. - April 18, 2025 - High Rise Beverage Co.
New Bartender Battle Show Debuts
Spirit For Spirits, a brand new original bartender battle show, has been released on YouTube. - December 13, 2024 - Spirit For Spirits
Veeno.it: the New Frontier of Monthly Wine Subscriptions
Veeno.it offers a unique wine experience through a monthly subscription, delivering two carefully selected bottles to your door. Each box includes tasting notes and insights on winemaking and regions, offering an accessible way to explore wine culture. Subscribers gain access to exclusive events, tastings, and workshops, connecting them to quality wines and local producers. Veeno.it blends tradition with innovation, making it ideal for both wine enthusiasts and curious newcomers. - November 08, 2024 - Veeno Srls
SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka and The Tech Way Team Up
SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka announces a partnership with The Tech Way, launching the Tech Way Limited Edition vodka bottle to support the Institute's student-athletes. It celebrates school pride, offering fans and businesses a way to join with The Tech Way’s mission through their purchases. A portion of proceeds will support the student-athletes. Available at select locations in Georgia and online at socialhousevodka.com - October 30, 2024 - Social House Vodka
FANG Exchange Unveils Partnership with SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka
Social House® Vodka announces a partnership with FANG Exchange, an NIL Collective supporting Florida A&M University (FAMU) athletes. The collaboration celebrates FAMU athletes with the release of the FANG Exchange Limited Edition Vodka. A portion of sales will go directly to FANG Exchange, aiding FAMU athletes’ academic and athletic pursuits. This initiative, supported by Social House® Vodka’s mission to empower HBCUs offers fans & local businesses a way to contribute to FAMU's athletic success. - October 30, 2024 - Social House Vodka
SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka and TIGMA Unveil Special Edition Vodka; Portion of Proceeds Supporting Local Student-Athletes
SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka has announced a new partnership with TIGMA (Today I Give My All), an organization dedicated to advancing Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities for student-athletes at Appalachian State University. This collaboration includes the release of the exclusive SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka TIGMA Limited Edition bottle, designed to celebrate school pride and provide direct financial support to Appalachian State student-athletes who are affiliated with TIGMA. - October 23, 2024 - Social House Vodka
Unbound Spirits Brands Announces Les Terribles Bourbon
Unbound Spirits Brands of Algoma, WI, announced the launch of Les Terribles Bourbon, a remarkably complex blend of premium bourbons that are "triple aged"; re-casked in new charred American white oak casks from Adirondack Barrel Cooperage, then re-casked again and finished in French Cognac and Armagnac casks. - July 19, 2024 - Unbound Spirits
Wild Bill's Olde Fashioned Soda Co. and Bazooka Candy Brands Team Up Again to Unveil New Ring Pop® Craft Soda Flavors
Wild Bill's Olde Fashioned Soda Co. Expands Ring Pop® Craft Soda Line with Two Exciting New Flavors: Strawberry and Watermelon - July 02, 2024 - Wild Bill's Olde Fashioned Soda Co.
Introducing Zero Zero Natural Wine Shop: Miami's Newest Destination for Organic and Biodynamic Wines
Zero Zero Natural Wine Shop is thrilled to announce its grand opening as Miami's newest haven for natural wine enthusiasts. With a wide selection of organic, biodynamic, and low intervention wines, Zero Zero aims to bring a unique and curated experience to wine lovers in the city. Also features a micro retailer aptly dubbed Zero Proof, Miami’s first and only retailer specializing in nonalcoholic beverage offerings. - May 16, 2024 - Zero Zero
Madrona Dry Gin Wins Gold at San Francisco World Spirits Competition
Founded in 2000, the San Francisco World Spirits Competition is the oldest and largest competition of its kind. - May 03, 2024 - Madrona Distillery
New, Curated Wine and Spirits Store Opens in Ancram, NY. Owned and Operated by Rachel Merriam, Culinary Institute of America Graduate and Sommelier.
Fulton and Forbes Wines, Spirits and Wares in Ancram, NY - April 08, 2024 - Fulton and Forbes
The Wine Concierge Hosts Black Women Winemakers: the Changing Landscape of Maryland Wine Brunch
This event is not your average wine tasting and brunch - it's a celebration of Maryland's explosive growth in the wine industry, with over 100 wineries and vineyards making their mark in the past decade. But what truly sets this event apart is the spotlight on Black wine producers, who have historically been underrepresented in the industry. - March 21, 2024 - The Wine Concierge
Wild Bill's Olde Fashioned Soda Co. Partners with Bazooka Candy Brands to Unveil Nostalgic Limited Edition Ring Pop® Flavors
Turn back time with every sip. Wild Bill's & Ring Pop's limited edition craft sodas in Blue Raspberry and Berry Blast are here to transport you to the sweet days of yesteryear. - February 29, 2024 - Wild Bill's Olde Fashioned Soda Co.
New Marketplace for New and Used Winery Equipment and Supplies Launches
CellarsCorner.com is an online marketplace designed to connect buyers and sellers of winery equipment and supplies across the world. They strive to provide the most user-friendly platform in the industry to facilitate locating equipment and supplies. - August 11, 2023 - CellarsCorner
Newest NOM 1414 Tequila: Luna Nueva Tequila: Sip Intentionally, Live Intentionally
Luna Nueva Tequila, inspired by the ancient reverence for the new moon, embodies intentionality. Handcrafted with sustainable practices, it symbolizes new beginnings and positive change. Sip intentionally, embrace purpose, and manifest dreams with Luna Nueva Tequila. - July 20, 2023 - Luna Nueva Tequila
Grovedale Winery Offers Free Glass of Wine the Day After Phillies Win
Local Winery runs promotion to bring baseball fans together in the community. - April 30, 2023 - Grovedale Winery
Wine + Culture Festival Hosts at Underground Atlanta with Major Sponsors
The Wine & Culture Festival, hosted by The Hue Society, is back with its 5th annual festival. The Wine & Culture Festival is the most inclusive wine festival dedicated to consumer education, brand awareness, industry advancement, and cultural experiences through the Black lens. - April 26, 2023 - The Hue Society
Indulge in the Rich Flavors of Napoleon Bonaparte's Vintage 1792 Madeira in Miami
Old Liquors Inc., a Miami-based company specializing in ultra-rare vintage wine and spirits from around the world, is hosting the “Experience of a Lifetime,” an exclusive event that will allow a select group of 24 individuals to taste some of the oldest and rarest wines and spirits in the world. This unforgettable experience will take place on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 7 pm at Klaw Restaurant's Private Dining Room. - February 09, 2023 - Old Liquors Inc.
Rutherford Wine Company Launches Low Alcohol, Low Calorie Wine Brand
Napa Wine Company Introduces California Sessions. - February 06, 2023 - Rutherford Wine Company
Miami Company Makes World Record Sale of Harewood Barbados Rum from 1780 for $29,999
Old Liquors Inc., a Miami-based company, made a world record sale of the 1780 Harewood Barbados rum for $29,999 to a collector in Switzerland. The rum has a rich history dating back to the 18th century and was discovered in 2011 in the cellar of Harewood House in England. It was previously sold at Christie's in 2013 for $9,500. The recent sale highlights the value and appeal of this unique rum to collectors. - January 06, 2023 - Old Liquors Inc.
Sh!tshow Wine Introduces a New Wine to Their Collection: Sh!tshow Reserve
A Fine Wine for the Times announced the release of a new wine this holiday season: Sh!tshow Reserve. It’s the perfect gift for any wine lover looking for a rich, aged red wine. The wine is a single barrel aged an additional 10 months in New American Oak barrel. This aged Cabernet Sauvignon is available for sale online now, in time for the holiday season. - November 29, 2022 - Grovedale Winery
The World’s Largest Spirits & Wine Rating Competition, PR%F Awards 2022, Masked & Unmasked, November 5 & 6 at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas
PR%F Awards Spirits, Wine & Beverage competition is set to be held in Las Vegas on November 5 and 6 at the William F. Harrah College of Hospitality at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. PR%F Awards has partnered with the college of hospitality as a platform to provide valuable education and... - October 03, 2022 - Proof Awards
Smuttynose Brewing to Host First Full Strum Music Festival Featuring Country Stars Jordan Davis and LOCASH
Outdoor Country Music Festival Featuring Popular Artists Coming to Seacoast NH Next Month. - September 08, 2022 - Smuttynose
Red Eye Louie's Announces Launch of Tequila Plata
All that glitters is not gold, and Tequila Plata proves that! - August 15, 2022 - Red Eye Louie's
BlackSquare to Provide Global Spirits Brand Beam Suntory with Direct-to-Consumer Ecommerce Technology
BlackSquare Inc. is pleased to announce that they have entered into a strategic partnership with Beam Suntory. BlackSquare will be responsible for providing Beam Suntory with cutting edge direct-to-consumer (DTC) ecommerce technology, beginning with the creation of a brand home for iconic whisky brand Laphroaig in Germany and the UK. - August 09, 2022 - BlackSquare Inc.
Chaumette Vineyards & Winery Named the Top Winery Restaurant in the US, Recognized by USA Today’s 10Best Readers' Choice Awards
Chaumette Vineyards & Winery was voted the number one winery restaurant in the nation by USA Today’s 10Best Readers' Choice Awards for 2022. The Grapevine Grill in Ste. Genevieve, MO is one of 10 honorees in the Best Winery Restaurant category, which recognizes wineries that also operate... - August 05, 2022 - Chaumette Vineyards and Winery
FemAle Brew Fest, the Country’s Pioneering Beer Festival Celebrating Women in the Brewing Industry, Returns to Fort Lauderdale
In 2021, this pioneering festival celebrating women in brewing was hosted at the newly opened Kimpton Goodland - Fort Lauderdale Beach and will be returning to this amazing hotel in 2022. - July 07, 2022 - FemAle Brew Fest
Tri-County Veterans Support Network Fundraiser Comedy Show at Striped Pig Distillery Raises Nearly $40,000
Striped Pig Distillery proudly hosted Best Medicine Brigade comedy show to support local veterans and families in crisis, in the first event featuring comedians from every branch of service. - April 14, 2022 - Local Choice Spirits
FemAle Brew Fest to Partner with the Norton Museum of Art on Their Women’s Walk Community Day
The Women’s Walk Community Day will feature among many events, an Artist Demo, Women Crafting Beer: A Panel Discussion and a Beer Tasting with several Florida breweries. - March 17, 2022 - FemAle Brew Fest
Call for Entries – Boston Wine Competition
Competition managers are now accepting entries across the globe for the first annual Boston Wine Competition, which will take place November 3 - 4, 2022. To promote winners, the competition will recognize all platinum, gold, and premium award winners in the Boston Globe, which reaches over 223,000... - March 08, 2022 - Boston Wine Competition
Smuttynose Introduces the Kind Series with a New Hazy Kind IPA and Double Kind DIPA
Smuttynose Releases Two New Year-Round Beers as an Extension to their Flagship Finestkind IPA. - February 18, 2022 - Smuttynose
10th Mountain Whiskey & Spirits Named 2021 Craft Distillery of the Year
Craft whiskey subscription service RackHouse Whiskey Club has announced its 2021 Craft Distillery of the Year Award winner as 10th Mountain Whiskey & Spirits out of Vail, Colorado. - December 12, 2021 - 10th Mountain Whiskey & Spirit Co.
Victor George Vodka Owner Awarded 2.4 Million Dollars to Build Fort Lauderdale's First Black Owned Distillery
One of the fastest growing Black owned vodka brands in the U.S. building distillery in Florida. - November 17, 2021 - Victor George Spirits LLC
Hard Seltzer Box Co. 2021 Advent Calendar Launches Now
Hard Seltzer Box Co. launched its first ever Hard Seltzer Advent Calendar, featuring 24 craft hard seltzer brands from 24 craft brewers across the USA. The Hard Seltzer Box Co. 2021 Advent Calendar is a seltzer variety pack, a countdown calendar and a party sampler gift box all in one; giving... - November 08, 2021 - Hard Seltzer Box Co.
Female Brew Fest to Feature Six Beers Brewed Especially for the Festival, and Three Beers Brewed by the Pink Boots Alaska Chapter
The Festival will feature brews from as far as Alaska and six beers brewed especially for the 2021 FemAle Brew Fest. - September 16, 2021 - FemAle Brew Fest
Annual Balloon Glow Taking Place at Chaumette Vineyards & Winery
Chaumette Vineyards & Winery is announcing their plans to host the 2021 Balloon Glow event Thursday, Sept 23 and Friday, Sept 24. This annual event will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., weather permitting. Children and pets are welcome, and admission and parking are... - September 11, 2021 - Chaumette Vineyards and Winery
Artist Contest Launched for NFT Release for Historic Charleston Bottled in Bond Bourbon
A woman owned spirits company continues driving change in the trillion dollar alcohol industry with an NFT release and a new way for spirits to be marketed and sold while celebrating local artists everywhere. - September 10, 2021 - Local Choice Spirits
Pubinno Builds the Internet of Beer for the Future of Draft Beer
Tech start-up Pubinno creates an ecosystem called "Internet of Beer." With this ecosystem, Pubinno aims to bring all the stakeholders of the draft beer industry, from bartenders to breweries. Pubinno creates this ecosystem with its AI-powered technologies like Smart Tab, Smart Clean, and Smart Hub. - September 06, 2021 - Pubinno
Dallas Millennial Market Returns to Four Corners Brewery in September
After a tumultuous year and a half for small businesses, the shopping market experience provides an opportunity to reconnect with the local community. - August 27, 2021 - Dallas Millennial Market
10th Mountain Rye Whiskey Wins Gold at 2021 Whiskies of the World
10th Mountain Whiskey & Spirit Co. of Vail, CO, wins Gold at this year's Whiskies of the World Competition for its Rye Whiskey. - August 26, 2021 - 10th Mountain Whiskey & Spirit Co.
FemAle Brew Fest Announces List of Craft Beer Experiences for 2021 Attendees
FemAle Brew Fest will feature multiple Craft Beer Experiences including a Sensory Course by Yakima Chief Hops and an exclusive book signing and reading with “A Woman’s Place is in the Brewhouse” author Tara Nurin. - August 17, 2021 - FemAle Brew Fest
Chaumette Vineyards & Winery Opens Hiking Center
Chaumette Vineyards & Winery is announcing the opening of the Chaumette Hiking Center in Ste. Genevieve, which provides gourmet dining for guests along their two-mile loop trail, the Norton Trail. The Chaumette Hiking Center is open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will also... - July 02, 2021 - Chaumette Vineyards and Winery
Announcing FemAle Brew FestTM 2021 - South Florida’s 4th Annual Beer Festival Celebrating Women in the Brewing Industry
In 2021, this pioneering festival celebrating women in brewing will be hosted at the newly opened Kimpton Goodland - Fort Lauderdale Beach. - June 16, 2021 - FemAle Brew Fest
Small Wine Company, Takes Big Steps in Promoting COVID Vaccinations by Creating a New Party Theme, “Vaccibrations”
With more and more people receiving their 2nd COVID vaccination, the Vaccibration (TM) is the new party trend. - April 13, 2021 - Class With Sass Wines LLC
CT Mom Brings Smiles in an Unconventional Way
CT mom brings smiles in an unconventional way with cheeky and unique wine labels and other party decor. - March 02, 2021 - Class With Sass Wines LLC
Sativa Bliss Announces an Innovation in Their Customer Service Department
Sativa Bliss Cannabis Boutique, one of the promising cannabis retailers in Ontario which is committed to providing a unique shopping experience, announces new capabilities in their customer service department which serves as a key differentiator in the cannabis retail business. - February 16, 2021 - Sativa Bliss
Sativa Bliss Features the Famous Strains for a Sexy Valentine's Day
For weedy lovers, Valentine’s Day is just one of those days to express pleasure and self-expression. Sativa Bliss details here some of the sweet and relaxing strains for that perfect intimate celebration on February 14. - February 14, 2021 - Sativa Bliss