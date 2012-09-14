PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Announcing FemAle Brew Fest(TM) 2020 - South Florida’s 4th Annual Beer Festival Celebrating Women in the Brewing Industry
In 2020, this pioneering festival celebrating women in brewing will be hosted at South Florida’s newest retail and entertainment destination, Dania Pointe. - December 11, 2019 - FemAle Brew Fest
Chaumette to Feature Special New Year’s Eve Dinner Menu
Chaumette Vineyards & Winery is featuring a special New Year’s Eve dinner menu on Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 5 – 8 p.m. to celebrate the beginning of the next decade. After a champagne tasting from owner Hank Johnson, dinner will be prepared by Executive Chef Rob Beasley. “Throughout... - December 11, 2019 - Chaumette Vineyards and Winery
Worldwide Launch of HighSake: the Pinnacle of Japanese Sake Craftsmanship
For expansion of life and experiences - December 05, 2019 - HighSake
Vino Indiana Announces Sponsorship with Fort Wayne FC
Local Wine Distributor is Official Wine & Spirits Sponsor for 2020 Season - November 15, 2019 - Vino Indiana
Zipps Liquor
Zipps Liquor Continues to Expand Throughout Texas
Zipps Liquor - Locally Owned Liquor Store Chain Expands After 25 years in the Industry - October 29, 2019 - Zipps Liquor
Chaumette Celebrates Its History with Wine Tasting Event
Chaumette Vineyards & Winery is hosting a wine tasting on Sunday, Sept. 29 from noon to 5 p.m. to celebrate their ancestor, Jean de la Chaumette, on the anniversary of his wedding 325 years ago. “Visitors from across the state are welcome to join us in celebrating our rich history,”... - October 08, 2019 - Chaumette Vineyards and Winery
Bald Man Brewing Company
"Drink for Pink" Breast Cancer Fund Raising Beer Introduced
Bald Man Brewing’s "Spirit In The Sky" Strawberry Rhubarb Ale in Select Retailers Now. - October 02, 2019 - Bald Man Brewing Company
Sea Aged Cider Running Out of Stock, A Perfect Solution Found; An Almost Never Ending Supply of Apples, Which Now Creates an Even Bigger Market
Doing something different often leads to criticism, or praise, rarely both. However, when you do something different and it has a massive impact. That does lead to both criticism and praise. - September 27, 2019 - Sea Aged Wine
IZO Mezcal
IZO Mezcal Now Available at Select Costco Locations
Starting this month, IZO Mezcal will be available at these select Costco locations in Southern California and Arizona: Vista, Temecula, Chula Vista, Tucson, Glendale, Mesa. - September 11, 2019 - IZO Mezcal
Ming River
Ming River Sichuan Baijiu Wins Gold at the 2019 San Francisco World Spirits Competition
Baijiu continues to gain ground in the US spirits world. - April 18, 2019 - Ming River
Great Value Wine Tastings from the Comfort of Your Own Home with The Grape Reserve
Tasting and experiencing wines from around the world has become a whole lot easier with the introduction of The Grape Reserve’s wine subscription. For £33/month, you’ll receive 2 bottles of standout wines from independent winemakers along with tasting notes and a complementary recipe... - April 14, 2019 - The Grape Reserve
Anarchist Wine Co., Founded on a Passion for Creative Offerings, Debuts Enticing Releases in Its New Napa Tasting Room
Declaring independence from conformity, Anarchist Wine Co. recently released its fresh and innovative lineup of wines challenging the status quo. Anarchist Wine Co. began as a project at The Wine Foundry in Napa, which specializes in ultra-premium custom-made wines. Alongside The Wine Foundry’s... - March 28, 2019 - Anarchist Wine Co.
FemAle Brew Fest to Feature the Special Collaboration Brew Created by the Pink Boots Society Florida Chapter Members in Celebration of International Women’s Day
FemAle Brew Fest continuous its highlight of women in brewing at this incredible annual beer festival featuring female beer experts and brewsters. - March 09, 2019 - FemAle Brew Fest
The Beauty & The Taste, a New Fine Wine Online Boutique Has Launched in London
A new eCommerce dedicated to fine wine has entered the market. The Beauty & The Taste is an online boutique offering a selected yet extensive list of iconic wines available by the bottle and delivered next day in London and the United Kingdom. - March 06, 2019 - Storytailers Ltd
Greenville County Winery Recycled Over 10,000 Wine Bottles in 2018
Upstate South Carolina winery uses innovative bottle recycling program to keep over 9,000lbs of glass out of local area landfills. - January 31, 2019 - City Scape Winery LLC
FemAle Brew Fest
Announcing FemAle Brew Fest® 2019 - South Florida’s 3rd Annual Beer Festival Celebrating Women in the Brewing Industry
The now popular female-focused beer festival is back for its third year and moving to the incredible Pegusus Park in partnership with Gulfstream Park. - January 29, 2019 - FemAle Brew Fest
Sea Aged Cider Has Arrived. Now Available in Europe, Sea Aged Cider Tastes Much Softer and Smoother Than Non Sea Aged.
Cider needs to be pasteurised to kill harmful bacteria, this also tends to make the taste dull and lifeless. However, once Sea Aged in patented on land seawater tanks, it changes completely. - January 09, 2019 - Sea Aged Wine
Headache Cured Before It Even Starts
Sea Aged Wine of Javea Spain have made an important discovery. - December 17, 2018 - Sea Aged Wine
Iconic Wine Retailer Launches Online Shop
Voted the Best Place to Buy Wine in Sonoma County since 2012, after 28 years the local, family-owned retailer Bottle Barn has finally made the leap to online. In addition to their 15,000 square foot warehouse in Santa Rosa, the business now has a curated, online retail site in order to continue to provide customers across the country with access to their unique wine inventory. - November 21, 2018 - Bottle Barn
Teaz Vodka
Two Years After Launch, Award-Winning Teaz Vodka is One of the World’s Finest
Teaz Vodka is an exotic, premium, award-winning vodka made in France, featuring a silky, soft, fresh flavor and packaged within a carefully crafted, easily recognized bottle accentuating the female figure. - November 12, 2018 - Teaz Vodka
The Casual Pint
A Year of Beer for The Casual Pint in Rivergate (Charlotte, NC)
For husband and wife Bruce and Theresa Allen, the doors to their passions opened for the first time November 2017. With the annual celebration marked Saturday, November 10th, The Casual Pint Rivergate looks back on the journey in its first year of business, community and family. “Bruce has a serious... - November 01, 2018 - The Casual Pint
Sonoma Distilling Company Looks Ahead: the Evolution of a Craft Brand
Pioneering Northern California Craft Whiskey House Heads into a Busy Fourth Quarter with Refreshed Branding, Seasonal "Distiller’s Edition" Releases and an Expanded Production Facility - October 04, 2018 - Sonoma Distilling Company
Ming River
Ming River Sichuan Baijiu Wins Double Gold at NY World Wine and Spirits Competition
Ming River Sichuan Baijiu, a brand that launched earlier this year, has won double gold at the 2018 New York World Wine & Spirits Competition. The double gold award is the highest award given at the competition, signifying a gold medal rating from all judges. The judging panel consists of experienced... - September 24, 2018 - Ming River
Sea Aged Wine Expand Their Operations to the Canary Islands
This is a move seen by many in the industry as an expansion to ultimately cover most of Europe and the USA. Sea Aged Wine, the company, has invented tanks which can age wine in seawater on land. This dramatically lowers the carbon footprint of sea ageing wine and has environmental benefits for the open seas. - September 08, 2018 - Sea Aged Wine
Announcing the Launch of Troly's Website
Troly.io is the face of the wine management platform made by wine enthusiasts for wine enthusiasts. Today is an exciting day for the Troly team. It’s also a big day for the Australian wine industry. After a lot of hard work - many long days and nights in which far more coffee was drank instead... - August 09, 2018 - Troly
Sea Aged Wine Have Experts Taste the Latest Batch of Wine
Sea Aged Wine based in Javea Spain have been ageing wine in seawater on land in patented tanks. This is to conform to health rules by the FDA in the USA. - June 22, 2018 - Sea Aged Wine
Moonlight Meadery
Moonlight Meadery Earns Gold (Again)
Moonlight Meadery Earns Gold at the 12th Annual San Diego International Beer Competition. - May 07, 2018 - Moonlight Meadery
Sea Aged Wine Have Now Started to Age Cava in Their Sea Ageing Tanks
Cava being the Spanish equivalent to Champagne from France and Prosecco from Italy. - April 03, 2018 - Sea Aged Wine
Just Wines Doubles Product Offering to 6,000
Australians’ thirst for diversity has driven the company’s expansion to become 2nd biggest online retailer. - March 15, 2018 - Just Wines
Japanese Wine Cellar Opens Its Digital Doors
Japanese spirit specialists have unveiled the dekantā cellar, with an inaugural collection of 40 red wines from Japan, available for delivery to wine enthusiasts worldwide. - March 15, 2018 - dekanta
Federal Gov in the USA Ensure Safety of Wine Drinkers. Sea Aged Wine, the Company, Are Not Affected by the Ruling.
The federal government in the USA have made a statement that wine aged in and coming directly from the sea or ocean is not allowed to be consumed as it could be contaminated. - March 12, 2018 - Sea Aged Wine
The Sea Aged Wine Company Based in Xàbia Spain Are Turning Green. Environmental Green That Is.
Since its conception some three years ago, the idea of saving the environment was at the forefront of the company. Since they refused to age wine on the sea bed and destroy the creatures environment that live there. They are now going even more environment friendly. - March 01, 2018 - Sea Aged Wine
FemAle Brew Fest® 2018 Announces Growing List of Participants in the 2nd Annual Beer Festival Celebrating Women in the Brewing Industry
List of the breweries and partners for the FemAle Brew Fest® keeps growing - February 20, 2018 - FemAle Brew Fest
History Repeating Itself; Sea Aged Wine with Jordan River Winery to Age Wine in Sea Water
When what we were doing in the past can make things taste better today. - February 12, 2018 - Sea Aged Wine
FemAle Brew Fest
Announcing FemAle Brew Fest® 2018 - South Florida’s 2nd Annual Beer Festival Celebrating Women in the Brewing Industry
The Lillith Fair of Craft Beer returns for its second year and is moving to Huizenga Plaza in the heart of downtown Fort Lauderdale. - February 06, 2018 - FemAle Brew Fest
Ballot Open for Rare Karuizawa 35 Year Japanese Whisky
A ballot for dekantā’s Karuizawa The Cities of Japan 35 Year Old Sherry Cask collection, showcasing bottle designs inspired by Japan’s most iconic cities with rare Japanese whisky of the silent distillery, closes Wednesday 7 February at midnight (GMT). - February 02, 2018 - dekanta
Sea Age Wine Have Achieved Incredible Results After Just 1 Month; With a Discovery Found by Mistake
Remarkable discovery which was found by chance - January 27, 2018 - Sea Aged Wine
Israel to Benefit from Sea Aged Wine Tanks
This is how the Israeli wine business will be benefiting from a new invention. It has several benefits for Jews and for the Israeli wine industry. - January 14, 2018 - Sea Aged Wine
Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits
Yellow Tail Wine Teams Up with "Sandwich King" Jeff Mauro for Food Truck Road Trip to Football's Biggest Game
Yellow Tail, America’s No. 1 imported wine, takes food, fun and celebration to 32 stops in nine cities as food truck tailgate tour heads to Minneapolis. - January 12, 2018 - Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits
Greenville South Carolina Winery Rolls Out Innovative Bottle Recycling Program
City Scape Winery rolls out new bottle recycling program designed to keep its wine bottles out of Greenville County landfills with innovative new program. - January 10, 2018 - City Scape Winery LLC
New Sea Aged Wine. Aged in Tanks on Land, the Wine in Bottles Has a Controlled Temperature and in Complete Darkness. First Batch Nearing Completion.
Sea Aged Wine. Not just for the rich but now available for all. It has been said many times at tastings that Sea Aged Wine does taste different and it does have a uniqueness about it. (Joanna Lumley & Jennifer Saunders. Stated on this BBC wine program). And often it is said that it's “A taste... - January 08, 2018 - Sea Aged Wine
Shezmu Cellars
Revolutionary Meadery/Winery Allows Anyone to Invest
Described as a perfect storm of location, market trending, and experience, Shezmu Cellars is looking to define a new category of alcohol, mead. It launched its Fundable campaign today. - December 15, 2017 - Shezmu Cellars
Chateau de Pommard
Château de Pommard Welcomes New Assistant Winemaker
The Next Generation Winemaking Team; Château de Pommard Welcomes New Assistant Winemaker Eric Pignal - December 15, 2017 - Chateau de Pommard
Irish Spirit Takes "Dublin’s Own" DWD Whiskey Back to the USA
Coinciding with this weekend’s launch of their online store for rare and historic Irish whiskey, Irish Spirit have announced an exclusive release of historic DWD Irish whiskey "Heritage Edition" to US and international markets, where the brand thrived in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Newly... - November 24, 2017 - Irish Spirit
Josh Cellars Launches $10 Million Digital Advertising Campaign
Nostalgic Wine Ads Feature Founder Joseph Carr Sharing Stories Behind the Wine in Unconventional Settings. - November 16, 2017 - Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits
Chef Jay Hajj
This Boston Chef Has Cooked Thanksgiving Dinner Every Day for 20+ Years
Jay Hajj, the chef-owner of beloved Boston casual dining landmark Mike's City Diner, has served Thanksgiving dinner every day for more than 20 years, learning plenty of secrets along the way. His turkey dishes are widely proclaimed among the best in America. This native of Lebanon shares the secrets to perfect all-American Thanksgiving dinner in his new "Beirut to Boston" cookbook. - November 09, 2017 - Chef Jay Hajj
Compass Wines and Spirits, LLC Acquires Midwest Wine Selections
Compass Wines and Spirits, LLC announced today that it has acquired Midwest Wine Selections, a leading distributor of several Midwest regional wine brands distributed throughout the Chicago metro market and surrounding 8 counties. The company is pleased to also announce that Paul and Donna Goodwin,... - October 24, 2017 - Compass Wines and Spirits, LLC
BRAIN Labs, LLC
Announcing the Launch of Whiskey Lab Web Store. With the Launch of Their Web Store Whiskey Lab Brings Spirit Aging to Maker Homes Everywhere.
After completing a successful Kickstarter campaign, the BRAIN Labs team is now able to produce their Whiskey Lab vessels on a larger scale. The team is now launching online sales through their website, http://www.whiskeylab.net/shop/. Visitors to the online store can order the Whiskey Lab aging kit, replacement Barrelheads, engraved tasting glasses, and other accessories. To celebrate the team is offering a 10% discount on all items sold through their web store October 13-15. - October 10, 2017 - BRAIN Labs, LLC
Two World Records Broken by Whisky Cask at Spink Auction
Cask 88 advised the sale of this Macallan 1987 Single Malt Scotch whisky, which fetched HK$2,928,000. - October 06, 2017 - Cask 88
Dragon Spirits Limited
Royal Dragon Vodka Presents World's Most Valuable Bottle of Vodka, The Eye of The Dragon
Royal Dragon Vodka will unveil “The Eye of the Dragon” at Studio City Casino's Anniversary Gala Dinner, on 7th October 2017 in Macau. This beyond luxury masterpiece is a 6 liter bottle of the most premium Royal Dragon “Imperial” Vodka, incorporating an extremely rare, round and fancy intense yellow diamond of 50 carat (GIA certified) plus almost 15,000 additional diamonds and nearly 2 kg/4.5 lbs of 18 karat gold. - October 03, 2017 - Dragon Spirits Limited
