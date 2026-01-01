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Floral & Gifts Stores

Companies

Platinum Company Profiles

Manhattan Living Baby

Manhattan Living Baby

Manhattan Living Baby is Manhattan's premiere boutique company for the busy baby and mom. At MLB we are all about providing the convenience of stylish must haves, great gift ideas, time saving...

Gold Company Profiles

Church Hill Classics

Church Hill Classics

Church Hill Classics®, known online as diplomaframe.com, manufactures custom diploma frames, certificate frames, award frames, and photo frames for thousands of colleges and universities, high...

Company Profiles

A Diamond Image

A Diamond Image

Discount wedding favors, invitations, accessories, florals, and more.  Purchase online anytime - credit cards accepted. Local shoppers can call for personal appointment.

Affirmative Accessories

Affirmative Accessories

Affirmative Accessories creates gorgeous handcrafted jewelry items designed to beautify your world -- and feed your soul. Invoking the healing power of gemstones, our jewelry is meant to enhance...

artificial-christmas-tree.com

artificial-christmas-tree.com

If you are looking for a unique one of a kind artificial Christmas tree, we offer cutting edge technology in LED and fiber optic artificial Christmas trees, garlands and wreaths. If you are looking...

Bessie & Me

Bessie & Me

Nostalgic image stationery and gifts. Designs created from vintage photographs circa 1920 through the 1950's.

Beyond Blossoms

Beyond Blossoms

Beyond Blossoms sends fresh flower bouquets at low prices. Our specialty is the European style bouquet - an elegant, hand-tied flower arrangement that showcases the spendor of each unique flower...

Crazy4MoneyClips

Crazy4MoneyClips

Crazy4MoneyClips offers unique personalized money clips for any occasion. With hundreds of money clips to choose from, you’re sure to find the perfect money clip.

FlowerGalleria.com

FlowerGalleria.com

If you quote the discount code "40536" you will receive a 5% discount off of the phone order price. 1-888-321-ROSE (7673) Fresh delivery from FlowerGalleria.com. Roses, bouquets,...

Giftboxedbaskets.com

Giftboxedbaskets.com

Giftboxedbaskets.com specializes in an assortment of handmade gift baskets, gourmet food baskets, unique gifts, and home decor. With a wide selection of corporate gifts, gift baskets, gourmet...

GiftsinBulk.com

GiftsinBulk.com

GiftsinBulk.com has a large variety of gifts at wholesale prices, the perfect gift for every occasion at the lowest prices available! GiftsinBulk.com offers Stylish Gifts for: Weddings, Party Favors,...

HerSweetSixteenFavors.com

HerSweetSixteenFavors.com

About HerSweetSixteenFavors.com: HerSweetSixteenFavors.com is the #1 site for party favors for Birthday Parties, Sweet 16 Parties, Mis Quinceanera Celebrations and more. The company searches the...

In The Pink Designs

In The Pink Designs

In The Pink Designs creates jewelry to proudly display its clients most treasured family photos. I feel privileged each time a client places an order with us. I know that they are not just...

JaM Basket Inc.

JaM Basket Inc.

JaM Baskets is a unique and quality basket manufacturer and retailer. JaM Baskets makes exceptional baskets from quality products collected through ongoing research and trials. There are up to...

Joseph Enterprises

Joseph Enterprises

Joseph Enterprises, Inc. is a gadget company and based in San Francisco, California, United States, North America. Its two most popular products are The Clapper and the Chia Pet. Chia Pets are...

Lucky Drawers LLC

Lucky Drawers LLC

Retail eBoutique selling women's underwear

MACU Specialty Handbags

MACU Specialty Handbags

Web based retailer of designer handbags, shoes, fine jewelry, authentic coin nautical jewelry, eyeglasses/sunglasses and other accessories. We displace handbags and matching shoes together to save...

Mikes Gift Galley .com

Mikes Gift Galley .com

Mikes Gift Galley is the best stop for all your gift shopping needs. We have a little bit of everything from clocks, candles, furniture,pictures, statues and much more.

MinkgLove.com

MinkgLove.com

MinkgLove.com is the leading store specializing in luxury romance goods handmade of the finest fur for the discerning customer.

Montgomery Florist

Montgomery Florist

Montgomery's Florist, a family owned and operated business, has served the Triangle since 1922. Committed to providing only the finest floral arrangements and gifts, Montgomery’s Florist...

Mother's Day Central

Mother's Day Central

Comprehensive guide for planning and enjoying Mother's Day! Find Mother's Day gift ideas, exclusive deals on flowers for mom, easy recipes, craft ideas for kids, poems, printables, activity ideas,...

MyLynxx, LLC.

MyLynxx, LLC.

We love our dogs. They are the entire reason we created MyLynxx. Our family happily includes two American Pitbull Terriers and quite honestly, we believe they only deserve the best – especially...

Noah's Animal Figurines

Noah's Animal Figurines

NoahsAnimalFigurines.com provides animal lovers with a selection of more than a thousand collectible items, including birds, cats, jungle animals, marine life, and more than 100 dog breeds, including...

North Pole Toy Shop

North Pole Toy Shop

North Pole Toy Shop is an online retailer that carries only quality specialty and educational toys. These toys are not usually found at major retailers. North Pole Toy Shop was started by a concerned...

Peeles Flora-graphics

Peeles Flora-graphics

Full service wedding photography and floral designs

Perfect Day Experiences

Perfect Day Experiences

Perfect Day Experiences, a gift company that packages experiences as gifts, has an exciting collection of more than 300 different experiences that will live long in the memory and make ordinary gifts...

Phillip's Flowers ~ 1-800-FLORALS Florist

Phillip's Flowers ~ 1-800-FLORALS Florist

Send flowers online at 1-800-FLORALS florist. Beautiful fresh flowers, roses, floral arrangements, plants and gift baskets. Award-winning worldwide florist service. Same day and next day flower...

Pillow Couture

Pillow Couture

Pillow Couture offers a selection of quality decorative pillows that reflects any personal or business decor style. With choices of accent pillows from traditional to the exotics, you'll find the...

Prezents

Prezents

Prezents.co.uk is a single stop shop on the World Wide Web where you can find almost all nice and pretty gift items you could think of, and that too at a very reasonable cost!

PrintsMadeEasy.com

PrintsMadeEasy.com

Full color business cards, postcards and stationery are becoming more affordable, as well as easier to design and print. PrintsMadeEasy.com, the worldwide leader in online printing solutions, offers...

Puna Kamali'i Flowers, Inc.

Puna Kamali'i Flowers, Inc.

Puna Kamali'i Flowers, Inc. is a small, family-owned business that provides services for the developmentally disabled, including habilitation-supported employment, personal assistance and...

SendCare.com

SendCare.com

SendCare.com provides custom and pre-designed care packages for college students, military personnel or anyone special. Free priority shipping to US domestic and military addresses. International...

Serenata Commerce Ltd

Serenata Commerce Ltd

Serenata Wines are purveyors of top-quality wine with its fine distribution system all over the UK. Its luxury gift-giving service occurs with quality packaging and ideal for Christmas wines with...

ShopeStores.com

ShopeStores.com

ShopeStores.com is an organized online directory that helps shoppers find coupons, discounts and special offers available at more than 750 online stores in over 165 categories. ShopeStores.com was...

Solard

Solard

We are a Belarusian -owned company with office in Minsk, and agents throughout the cities of the Republic of Belarus. Our specialty is provide a wide range of services such as travel services,...

Splendid Palate Gourmet Foods & Gifts

Splendid Palate Gourmet Foods & Gifts

offering gourmet foods and unique gifts with emphasis on French foods, Italian foods, European gourmet products, gourmet gifts and French lifestyle items. Selection includes products from France,...

The Royal Ball

The Royal Ball

At the Royal Ball we have a large selection of unique and elegant wedding favors, party favors, wedding accessories, gifts, and invitations.  Our mission is to offer high quality...

Threadsmith

Threadsmith

Threadsmith offers customers the ability to make custom embroidered products online without the traditional minimum order quantities or set up fees charged by other vendors. Using our proprietary...

ThreeSixtyFiveCards.com

ThreeSixtyFiveCards.com

ThreeSixtyFive Cards is committed to creating the finest custom made greeting cards available. Each card is inspired and designed by individuals who have an eye for detail and a style that people...

Union Village Ltd.

Union Village Ltd.

Union Village Ltd. is the leading Colonial Reproduction Furniture Store in New York and Vermont offering visitors many varieties of colonial reproduction furniture, accents, lighting, rugs, curtains,...

Vintage Shopper

Vintage Shopper

Vintage Shopper - Vintage-inspired designs for the Home and Garden. Our Philosophy If you have the passion and nostalgia for the times gone by, you're in good company. That's because we...

Wedding Rings Direct

Wedding Rings Direct

Wedding Rings Direct is a high quality jeweller based on the internet that offers 50% off high street prices. With over 20 years experience in the Jewellery trade, Wedding Rings Direct began life as...

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