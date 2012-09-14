PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Floral & Gifts Stores
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Manhattan Living Baby Manhattan Living Baby New York, NY
Manhattan Living Baby is Manhattan's premiere boutique company for the busy baby and mom. At MLB we are all about providing the convenience of stylish must haves, great gift ideas, time saving... 
Joseph Enterprises Joseph Enterprises Corte Madera, CA
Joseph Enterprises, Inc. is a gadget company and based in San Francisco, California, United States, North America. Its two most popular... 
A Diamond Image A Diamond Image Wappingers Falls, NY
Discount wedding favors, invitations, accessories, florals, and more.  Purchase online anytime - credit cards accepted. Local shoppers... 
Affirmative Accessories Affirmative Accessories Toluca Lake, CA
Affirmative Accessories creates gorgeous handcrafted jewelry items designed to beautify your world -- and feed your soul. Invoking the... 
artificial-christmas-tree.com artificial-christmas-tree.com Richmond, VA
If you are looking for a unique one of a kind artificial Christmas tree, we offer cutting edge technology in LED and fiber optic artificial... 
Bessie & Me Bessie & Me Castro Valley, CA
Nostalgic image stationery and gifts. Designs created from vintage photographs circa 1920 through the 1950's. 
Beyond Blossoms Beyond Blossoms Wilmington, MA
Beyond Blossoms sends fresh flower bouquets at low prices. Our specialty is the European style bouquet - an elegant, hand-tied flower arrangement... 
Crazy4MoneyClips Crazy4MoneyClips Atlanta, GA
Crazy4MoneyClips offers unique personalized money clips for any occasion. With hundreds of money clips to choose from, you’re sure... 
FlowerGalleria.com FlowerGalleria.com Detroit, Mi
If you quote the discount code "40536" you will receive a 5% discount off of the phone order price. 1-888-321-ROSE (7673) Fresh... 
Giftboxedbaskets.com Giftboxedbaskets.com Atlanta, GA
Giftboxedbaskets.com specializes in an assortment of handmade gift baskets, gourmet food baskets, unique gifts, and home decor. With... 
GiftsinBulk.com GiftsinBulk.com Bartlett, IL
GiftsinBulk.com has a large variety of gifts at wholesale prices, the perfect gift for every occasion at the lowest prices available! GiftsinBulk.com... 
HerSweetSixteenFavors.com HerSweetSixteenFavors.com O Brien, FL
About HerSweetSixteenFavors.com: HerSweetSixteenFavors.com is the #1 site for party favors for Birthday Parties, Sweet 16 Parties, Mis... 
In The Pink Designs In The Pink Designs FL
In The Pink Designs creates jewelry to proudly display its clients most treasured family photos. I feel privileged each time a client... 
JaM Basket Inc. JaM Basket Inc. Littleton, CO
JaM Baskets is a unique and quality basket manufacturer and retailer. JaM Baskets makes exceptional baskets from quality products collected... 
Lucky Drawers LLC Lucky Drawers LLC Wilmington, DE
Retail eBoutique selling women's underwear 
MACU Specialty Handbags MACU Specialty Handbags San Juan, PR
Web based retailer of designer handbags, shoes, fine jewelry, authentic coin nautical jewelry, eyeglasses/sunglasses and other accessories. 
Mikes Gift Galley .com Mikes Gift Galley .com Fruitland, MD
Mikes Gift Galley is the best stop for all your gift shopping needs. We have a little bit of everything from clocks, candles, furniture,pictures,... 
MinkgLove.com MinkgLove.com
MinkgLove.com is the leading store specializing in luxury romance goods handmade of the finest fur for the discerning customer. 
Montgomery Florist Montgomery Florist Raleigh, NC
Montgomery's Florist, a family owned and operated business, has served the Triangle since 1922. Committed to providing only the finest floral... 
Mother's Day Central Mother's Day Central San Francisco, CA
Comprehensive guide for planning and enjoying Mother's Day! Find Mother's Day gift ideas, exclusive deals on flowers for mom, easy recipes,... 
MyLynxx, LLC. MyLynxx, LLC. East Hanover, NJ
We love our dogs. They are the entire reason we created MyLynxx. Our family happily includes two American Pitbull Terriers and quite honestly,... 
Noah's Animal Figurines Noah's Animal Figurines Mentor, OH
NoahsAnimalFigurines.com provides animal lovers with a selection of more than a thousand collectible items, including birds, cats, jungle... 
North Pole Toy Shop North Pole Toy Shop Boca Raton, FL
North Pole Toy Shop is an online retailer that carries only quality specialty and educational toys. These toys are not usually found at... 
Peeles Flora-graphics Peeles Flora-graphics atlanta, ga
Full service wedding photography and floral designs 
Perfect Day Experiences Perfect Day Experiences Port Moody, Canada
Perfect Day Experiences, a gift company that packages experiences as gifts, has an exciting collection of more than 300 different experiences... 
Phillip's Flowers ~ 1-800-FLORALS Florist Phillip's Flowers ~ 1-800-FLORALS Floris... Westmont, IL
Send flowers online at 1-800-FLORALS florist. Beautiful fresh flowers, roses, floral arrangements, plants and gift baskets. Award-winning... 
Pillow Couture Pillow Couture Burbank, CA
Pillow Couture offers a selection of quality decorative pillows that reflects any personal or business decor style. With choices of accent... 
Prezents Prezents Hatch Beauchamp, United Kingdom
Prezents.co.uk is a single stop shop on the World Wide Web where you can find almost all nice and pretty gift items you could think of,... 
PrintsMadeEasy.com PrintsMadeEasy.com Chatsworth, CA
Full color business cards, postcards and stationery are becoming more affordable, as well as easier to design and print. PrintsMadeEasy.com,... 
Puna Kamali'i Flowers, Inc. Puna Kamali'i Flowers, Inc. Keaau, HI
Puna Kamali'i Flowers, Inc. is a small, family-owned business that provides services for the developmentally disabled, including habilitation-supported... 
SendCare.com SendCare.com Seattle, WA
SendCare.com provides custom and pre-designed care packages for college students, military personnel or anyone special. Free priority shipping... 
Serenata Commerce Ltd Serenata Commerce Ltd London, United Kingdom
Serenata Wines are purveyors of top-quality wine with its fine distribution system all over the UK. Its luxury gift-giving service occurs... 
ShopeStores.com ShopeStores.com Meridian, ID
ShopeStores.com is an organized online directory that helps shoppers find coupons, discounts and special offers available at more than 750... 
Solard Solard Minsk, Belarus
We are a Belarusian -owned company with office in Minsk, and agents throughout the cities of the Republic of Belarus. Our specialty is provide... 
Splendid Palate Gourmet Foods & Gifts Splendid Palate Gourmet Foods & Gifts Millerton, NY
offering gourmet foods and unique gifts with emphasis on French foods, Italian foods, European gourmet products, gourmet gifts and French... 
The Royal Ball The Royal Ball Denton, TX
At the Royal Ball we have a large selection of unique and elegant wedding favors, party favors, wedding accessories, gifts, and... 
Threadsmith Threadsmith Vestal, NY
Threadsmith offers customers the ability to make custom embroidered products online without the traditional minimum order quantities or... 
ThreeSixtyFiveCards.com ThreeSixtyFiveCards.com Derry, NH
ThreeSixtyFive Cards is committed to creating the finest custom made greeting cards available. Each card is inspired and designed by individuals... 
Union Village Ltd. Union Village Ltd. NY
Union Village Ltd. is the leading Colonial Reproduction Furniture Store in New York and Vermont offering visitors many varieties of colonial... 
Vintage Shopper Vintage Shopper
Vintage Shopper - Vintage-inspired designs for the Home and Garden. Our Philosophy If you have the passion and nostalgia for the times... 
Wedding Rings Direct Wedding Rings Direct Brighton, United Kingdom
Wedding Rings Direct is a high quality jeweller based on the internet that offers 50% off high street prices. With over 20 years experience... 
