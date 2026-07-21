Recent Headlines
Within Floral & Gifts Stores
Cinnamon Rose Pottery Introduces One-of-a-Kind Handcrafted Stoneware Inspired by Art, Nature, and Timeless Design
Artist Brenda Mize is pleased to announce the launch of Cinnamon Rose Pottery on her primitives website, Cinnamon Rose Primitives. Her pottery is a new collection of handcrafted pottery celebrating individuality, artistry, and the beauty found in handmade work. - July 21, 2026 - Cinnamon Rose Primitives
Giftella LLC Launches Free AI-Powered Gift Recommendation App on iOS App Store
Giftella LLC has launched Giftella, a free iOS app that uses Anthropic's Claude AI to generate 16 personalized gift recommendations in about 60 seconds. Users input recipient details, the occasion, and a budget to receive purchase-ready results with direct buy links. The app also includes user profiles, wishlists, and friend connections. No signup required. Founded by Samson Jiya and Mohamed Haidara, Glenn Dale, Maryland. - March 30, 2026 - Giftella LLC
iBuyFlowers Outlines Marketplace 2.0 as Infrastructure for Scalable Cross-Border B2B Floral Trade Serving the US Market
iBuyFlowers is outlining Marketplace 2.0, the next phase of its B2B floral marketplace, focused on execution, data-driven planning, and cross-border scalability for US buyers. Built on seven years of operational data and more than $50M in transactions, the initiative expands the platform’s use of data and AI to improve demand forecasting, planning, and logistics integration with FedEx, enabling more predictable international floral procurement. - March 09, 2026 - iBuyFlowers
Seeds of Wellness Celebrates Grand Opening and 15 Years of Community in Elyria
Local wellness shop marks milestone with ribbon-cutting, raffle prizes, and special guests, including Elyria Mayor Kevin A. Brubaker. - October 18, 2025 - Seeds of Wellness
Moody Lemon Launches Curated Online Marketplace for NZ-Made Clean Beauty
Moody Lemon, New Zealand’s newest curated clean beauty marketplace, officially launches this October. It brings conscious shoppers nationwide to a carefully selected range of locally made, cruelty-free, and sustainably crafted skincare products. Founded by Anupriya, it offers a convenient... - October 12, 2025 - Moody Lemon
Mosaic Makers Collective Founder Katy Schilthuis Named 2025 “Champion of Adaptability” by U.S. Chamber of Commerce
Dallas-based Mosaic Makers Co, a women-led retail collective representing 150+ local artists and makers, has been named the 2025 Champion of Adaptability by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Selected from 12,000+ applicants, founder Katy Schilthuis was honored in D.C. for leading a creative, community-driven small business that empowers women entrepreneurs through resilience and collaboration. - October 11, 2025 - Mosaic Makers Collective
Seeds of Wellness Celebrates 15 Years with Grand Opening in Elyria This Saturday
Seeds of Wellness, a trusted holistic and metaphysical shop serving the local community for 15 years, is celebrating its Grand Opening and 15-Year Anniversary this Saturday, October 11, from 12–5 PM at its new Elyria location, 511 Abbe Rd N, Suite G. The celebration begins at 12 PM with a... - October 11, 2025 - Seeds of Wellness
Ocean Tides Expands to Walmart.com with New Holiday Gift Wrap and Craft Tissue Paper Multipacks
Ocean Tides, a veteran- and woman-owned business specializing in premium gift wrap and craft tissue paper, is now available on Walmart.com. The expansion includes the launch of new multipack collections, such as a festive red, white, and green set for seasonal gift wrapping and a sleek black, gold, and silver set for elegant occasions. With a growing product line available across major marketplaces, Ocean Tides continues to focus on providing quality and variety for creative projects nationwide. - August 29, 2025 - 4FC LLC
Foodie Box Love Launches New "Hot & Spicy" Gift Subscription Box: A Curated Selection for Those Who Appreciate Bold Flavors Delivered Monthly
Foodie Box Love, LLC, a leading e-commerce business specializing in artisan food gift subscriptions, is pleased to announce the launch of its "Hot & Spicy" box. This new offering provides a distinctive culinary experience directly to the doors of heat enthusiasts and flavor explorers. - July 10, 2025 - Foodie Box Love
JustDontSendFlowers.com Celebrates 10 Years of Thoughtful Giving: A Decade as a Leading Supplier of Gifts for Cancer Patients and Get Well Gifts
JustDontSendFlowers.com celebrates 10 years as a trusted online source for meaningful, practical gifts for cancer patients and those recovering. Founded to offer alternatives to traditional flowers, the company provides tailored care packages, cozy apparel, and supportive items. - May 23, 2025 - Just Dont Send Flowers
Seeds of Wellness Introduces Personalized Sensory Relaxation Sessions to Help You Reset in Just 15 Minutes
Seeds of Wellness introduces Sensory Relaxation Sessions—personalized experiences using calming visuals, sounds, and touch to promote relaxation and clarity in just 15 minutes. Optional aromas are included upon request. Inspired by ASMR, these sessions are ideal for anyone needing a quick mental reset. Now available by appointment in Elyria, OH. - April 18, 2025 - Seeds of Wellness
Timeless Treasures Offers Healing Through Handcrafted Cremation and Breastmilk Jewelry
Timeless Treasures Co creates custom cremation and breastmilk preservation jewelry, providing a meaningful way to honor life’s milestones and preserve cherished memories. Founded by Elizabeth Palermo, a mother of two, the company was inspired by her experiences of personal loss and motherhood. - March 17, 2025 - Timeless Treasures Co
Seeds of Wellness Relocates to Elyria, Celebrates 14 Years of Holistic Healing
Seeds of Wellness has relocated to Elyria, OH, expanding its retail space and enhancing customer experience. Open since 2010, Seeds of Wellness offers holistic products like gemstones, aromatherapy, candles, and artisan gifts, plus services like Reiki and sound healing. A grand opening event will be scheduled soon. - December 13, 2024 - Seeds of Wellness
Jennifer Sherrard Debuts Heartwarming Children’s Book, “Jenny’s First Pair of Glasses,” a Fun and Empowering Story That Helps Young Readers Embrace Change
Jennifer Sherrard, a passionate storyteller proudly announces the release of her debut children's book, "Jenny's First Pair of Glasses." The book marks a significant milestone in Jennifer's literary journey, capturing the hearts of young readers and their families with its touching narrative and vibrant illustrations. Follow the story of Jenny, a young girl who embarks on an eye-opening adventure when she receives her first pair of glasses. - November 13, 2024 - Jennifer Sherrard
Zeronto Unveils Top 10 Unique, Eco-Friendly Holiday Gift Baskets for Newborns and Parents
Celebrate the season with Zeronto's curated, sustainable gift baskets designed to make every newborn's holiday memorable and meaningful. - November 06, 2024 - Zeronto Baby Gift Baskets
Cozy Up with Adirondack Fragrance Farm’s New Soy Wax Melts
Adirondack Fragrance Farm introduces new soy wax melts in three scents: Balsam Fir, Balsam & Cedar, and Balsam & Lavender. Made with 100% soy wax and topped with botanical sprinkles, these melts evoke the beauty of the Adirondacks and provide a flameless way to enjoy cozy, natural fragrances. Perfect for the fall season, these melts are a beautiful addition to any home, offering a clean, long-lasting scent inspired by nature. Available now. - October 05, 2024 - Adirondack Fragrance Farm
Perch Home, in Maplewood NJ, Wins First Place for Best RetailStore Redesign at Esteemed Retailer Excellence Awards
Perch Home, Maplewood, NJ has taken first place in the national 2024 Retailer Excellence awards ceremony for best store redesign. - September 21, 2024 - Perch Home
Stars Unite for a Weekend of Giving: Join Otherworldly Fundraising and Support Families in Crisis with Mom Bomb
A star-studded weekend is just around the corner as Otherworldly Fundraising partners with Mom Bomb, a 501(c)(3) charity dedicated to supporting families in crisis, for an exciting virtual event to raise funds and bring hope to those in need. From Friday, September 20, to Sunday, September 22,... - September 19, 2024 - Mom Bomb
Sara Smith Comes Out of Retirement to Lead Mom Bomb as CEO, Bringing Decades of Brand-Building Expertise to the Table
Sara Smith, a powerhouse in the business world with a history of building iconic brands like Kathy Ireland, Gloria Vanderbilt, MembersOnly, Tahari, Isaac Mizrahi, and Jones New York, has come out of retirement to assume the role of CEO at Mom Bomb. Drawn by the company’s mission and its... - August 14, 2024 - Mom Bomb
Embrace the Fall Season with Adirondack Fragrance Farm’s Signature Candle Collection
Highlighting Five Beloved Fall Scents Inspired by the Adirondacks - August 11, 2024 - Adirondack Fragrance Farm
Chicago Markets for Makers Returns to Artifact Events This Weekend
The popular and family-friendly Markets for Makers event is set to return to Chicago on July 20 and 21, offering a unique shopping experience from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days. - July 20, 2024 - Markets for Makers
Brenda Mize Dolls Announces Rebranding and New Website Launch
Brenda Mize Dolls, formerly known as Eyes of Texas Dolls, is excited to announce its official rebranding and the launch of its new website as well. This change comes as part of a strategic move following the company’s relocation from Texas to Connecticut. - July 08, 2024 - Brenda Mize Dolls
Markets for Makers Returns to Jacksonville This Weekend
Markets for Makers is returning to Jacksonville at an all-new venue: The Prime Osborn Convention Center. This weekend's family-friendly event will take place from 11am to 5pm on Saturday, June 29, and Sunday, June 30. - June 30, 2024 - Markets for Makers
La Fleur Bouquets Launches World's First Lifetime Plant Collection
The leader of long lasting, eco-friendly, florals unveils the first ever plant collection featuring three timeless pieces. - June 19, 2024 - La Fleur Bouquets
Markets for Makers Comes Back to Nashville This Weekend
Located at the Nashville Fairgrounds, this family-friendly makers market will feature 130+ vendors to shop from, food and drinks, photo walls and DIY stations. - May 31, 2024 - Markets for Makers
Stock & Trade Design Co. Announces the Opening of Stock & Trade Outlet in Atlanta
Stock & Trade Design Co., known for its high-quality, stylish home decor, has launched its new outlet store, Stock & Trade Outlet, in Atlanta, Georgia. The Atlanta outlet is the flagship store for the company's outlet initiative and joins existing Stock & Trade Design Co. locations in Birmingham, Nashville, Spanish Fort, and Destin. - May 23, 2024 - Stock & Trade Design Co.
Joie Designs Unveils the Luxury Grove Collection: a Fusion of Minimalism and Coastal Elegance
Joie Designs crafts nature-inspired jewelry for individuals with an adventurous spirit. Their minimalist designs with organic textures celebrate a deep connection with nature. Each piece is elegantly crafted to enhance personal style and celebrate the wearer's essence, appealing to those who value the beauty of the natural world. - April 25, 2024 - Joie Designs
From the Ground Up Books and Mystic Bliss Creations Expand to Shepherdsville, KY
From the Ground Up Books and Resources LLC and Mystic Bliss Creations are thrilled to announce the upcoming opening of their second location in Shepherdsville, Kentucky. As a beloved literary haven in the Louisville area, From the Ground Up Books has been nurturing the passions of writers, book enthusiasts, and community members since its inception. - March 27, 2024 - From the Ground Up Books
Markets for Makers Miami Spring Market: A Celebration of Local Creativity and Community
Markets for Makers, an event series dedicated to supporting artisans and small businesses around the country, announces its upcoming Miami Locals Only Market. - March 08, 2024 - Markets for Makers
Gullei.com Unveils Trendsetting Matching Pajamas and Loungewear Sets for Couples
Gullei.com takes pride in offering the lowest prices among competitors for these exclusive designs. The price range for a couples set spans from $22 USD to $85 USD, ensuring that couples can enjoy the luxury of matching loungewear without breaking the bank. Sizes are available from M to 4XL, catering to a diverse range of body types. - November 24, 2023 - Gullei Company Limited
New Ties, Cufflinks & Wristwear Collections for the Pritzy Man
Pritzy would like to announce that the new ties, cufflinks and wristwear collections have officially launched on pritzy.com. It’s been a long time coming as Pritzy continues to expand its men’s collections. The new tie collection includes opulent wooden bowties, feather bowties, floral... - October 30, 2023 - Pritzy
Individual Personality Tops Holiday Luxe Decor Trends According to Social Influencer Kandi’s Kreations
Custom holiday decor is not only for Christmas. “The versatility of seasonal themes at the AmericasMart Atlanta 2023 is all over the spectrum,” says Kandi Jung, who inspires over 100K social media followers at Kandi’s Kreations. In her 2017 interview with ABC's Good Morning... - May 31, 2023 - Kandi's Kreations
Gullei.com Launches New Custom Engravable Matching Couple Necklaces Gift for Long Distance Relationships
Gullei.com, the leading online retailer of personalized jewelry and custom home decoration gifts, is thrilled to announce the launch of their newest product: Custom Engravable Matching Couple Necklaces. These necklaces are the best way to show your love and commitment to your partner, even when... - April 27, 2023 - Gullei Company Limited
Gullei.com Launches a New Collection of Personalized Couple Bracelets Featuring Sun and Moon, Mobius, Magnetic Hearts, King and Queen, and Spaceman Theme Bracelet Gifts
Gullei.com, a leading online retailer of personalized couple jewelry gifts, is thrilled to unveil its latest collection of couple bracelets. This collection features a range of unique designs, including sun and moon, mobius, magnetic hearts, king and queen, and spaceman theme bracelet gifts for... - April 25, 2023 - Gullei Company Limited
Loforay.com Launches Wrist Bands and Protective Casings for Apple iWatches
The new iWatch accessories are perfect for girls who want to add a personal touch to their Apple iWatches. The wrist bands come in an assortment of colors, ranging from bold and bright to elegant and understated. - April 24, 2023 - Loforay.com
Loforay.com Has Launched Custom Engravable Relationship Couple Necklaces Gift Sets
The new collection offers a variety of designs, each carefully crafted to capture the essence of a couple's unique love story. What sets these necklaces apart is the ability to personalize them with engraved love quotes, names, initials, or dates in different languages. - March 02, 2023 - Loforay.com
Lite Foot Company to Celebrate Grand Opening of Brick-and-Mortar Store on March 4
Lite Foot Company is excited to announce the grand opening of its first brick-and-mortar store on Saturday, March 4 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at 2400 Bull Street, Suite 4 in Savannah. During the event, visitors can watch the official ribbon-cutting ceremony, meet owner Katie Rodgers-Hubbard, enjoy... - February 20, 2023 - Lite Foot Company
Blow Me Candle Co. Collaborates with Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey to Release New Scented Candle "Skrewing Around"
Blow Me Candle Co. is excited to announce its latest collaboration with Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey. The two companies have joined forces to release a soy-based candle that perfectly captures the essence of the beloved flavored whiskey with the scent named "Skrewing Around.” - February 16, 2023 - Blow Me Candle Co.
Haute de Décor by Aina Kari
Luxury brand Aina Kari has just unveiled the “Haute-de-Décor Collection,” a new sculptural collection of high-end home décor. Aina Kari’s niche collection celebrates Italy’s history of skilled craftsmen while harnessing practical, ethical, and aesthetic values. Highly collectible pieces that embody the essence of Murano’s artisans unique technique of mouth-blowing. - November 25, 2022 - Aina Kari
New Art Print Pure Silk Pillowcase Launches for Winter
Introducing Mayfairsilk's new sustainably produced Damask print silk pillowcase. Soft grey in a watercolour style on an Ivory background adds a touch of elegance to the bedroom. Designed in Mayfair London and printed using certified non-toxic dyes onto 25 momme Grade 6A Mulberry Silk with a matte finish. This all-natural breathable silk is thermoregulating and doesn't strip the natural moisture and oils out of hair and skin like cotton does. - November 17, 2022 - Mayfairsilk
Five Things Retailers Can do Right Now to Crush Their Sales Targets for 2022
48-year retail sales and marketing veteran with over 5 billion dollars in sales over her career, shares her top 5 tips for any retailer to maximize holiday season revenue. - October 31, 2022 - Ruth Farrington
Excitement as Female Owned Gift Shop "Personalised Gift Shop Ormskirk" Announces Opening in Lancashire. Deifying Rumours of Recession for Local Businesses.
The owner of a popular online gift shop has announced she is due to open her first ever in-person store in Ormskirk this August. Local resident Michelle Henriksen, who has owned an online gifting company since 2014, will be opening “Personalised Gifts Ormskirk” to the public from 20th... - August 12, 2022 - Personalised Gifts Ormskirk
Engraved Promise Couple Chain Necklaces by Gullei.com
Gullei.com is a #1 store specializing in customized gifts for couples and friends, have announced the launch of new and trending necklaces for lovers that are made of anti-allergic sterling silver, titanium steel, ceramic, wooden and tungsten. All the necklaces are trending styles that includes... - June 15, 2022 - Gullei Company Limited
Custom Promise Rings for Couples by Gullei.com
Gullei.com, a #1 store specializing in personalized gifts for couples and best friends, have announced the launch of a new and trending promise rings that are made of sterling silver, titanium, ceramic, wooden and tungsten. - June 06, 2022 - Gullei Company Limited
Inexpensive Diamond Engagement Rings by Gullei.com
Gullei.com are among the top sellers of personalized gifts for couples, best friends and family, have announced the launch of a new collection of lab grown popular diamonds including NSCD, Moissanite and Sona Diamonds. Rings would include Pave settings, Solitaire, Eternity, Princess Cut, Square,... - June 03, 2022 - Gullei Company Limited
A New Company Emerging at ASD Online in 2022
Mineraali attracts customers in the United States with its intricate and unique variety of artisan-designed handicrafts and wellness products. - February 04, 2022 - Mineraali Inc.
An Inspiring Pandemic Start-Up Success Story from Bhutan
How a travel operator turned to e-commerce to keep its employees and support the community hurt by the lockdown and lack of tourists. - February 04, 2022 - Taste of Bhutan
WF&FSA Launches the Flower Movement
Floral Community-Based Initiative to Bring Collaboration and Unity. - January 26, 2022 - Wholesale Florist & Florist Supplier Association
Find Stylish Christmas Decorations and Unique Holiday Gifts at Lireeco's Christmas Sale Now
It’s time to be excited about the upcoming holidays in December. Lireeco Home&Gift has prepared a variety of Christmas decorations and holiday gifts in this holiday season. From uniquely designed home furnishings to handmade Christmas decors. Lireeco Holiday Sale is up to 50% Off. The... - December 07, 2021 - Lireeco Home & Gift
Trademark Suit Against PinkBlush.com Dropped
Trademark lawsuit against PinkBlush.com, filed by Scott and Addison, LLC (PinkBlush Maternity), has been voluntarily dismissed with prejudice by the plaintiff, terminating all claims in favor of PinkBlush.com in the United States District Court for the Central District of California, Go Frolic, LLC reported today. - November 01, 2021 - PinkBlush.com