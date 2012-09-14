PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Directory > Business Services & Professional, Scientific, & Technical Services > Facilities Support Services
 
Facilities Support Services
Within this category: Companies Press Releases Products Services Jobs

 
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Facilities Support Services
PLATINUM COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com
Global Facility Management & Construction Global Facility Management & Constructio... Melville, NY
Global Facility Management & Construction is a national facilities management company partnering with multi-location retailers and institutions around the country. Some of our many national... 
COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com
American Time & Signal Co. American Time & Signal Co. Dassel, MN
Schools, colleges, universities, healthcare and government facilities across the country count on American Time & Signal Co. to keep... 
Areal Building Services Inc. Areal Building Services Inc. Edmonton, Canada
Janitorial, cleaning, post construction cleaning, building maintenance, office maintenance, property management services for leading contract... 
Business.Govt.Nz Business Funding, Advice & Information Business.Govt.Nz Business Funding, Advic... Christchurch, New Zealand
Administrated by the New Zealand Ministry of Economic Development (MED), Business.govt.nz is an online resource for small and medium-sized... 
BusinesSuites BusinesSuites Austin, TX
BusinesSuites is a leader in the workspace-as-a-service industry providing modern executive suites, virtual office services and shared workspaces... 
C&R Services C&R Services Dayton, OH
C&R Services performs services for both commercial and residential. We perform all types of construction, restoration, fire restorarion,... 
Eagle Mat and Floor Products Eagle Mat and Floor Products Rockville, MD
Eagle Mat and Floor Products specializes in the rental and sale of commercial-grade floor mats, elevator pads, crowd control systems, and... 
EMERgency 24 EMERgency 24 Chicago, IL
EMERgency 24 Inc. is a leading security monitoring and technology firm based in Chicago with branch operations in Washington D.C., Detroit... 
Four Seasons Drycleaning Company Pvt Ltd Four Seasons Drycleaning Company Pvt Ltd New Delhi, India
Professional garment care, cleaning and finishing service, catering to the personal wardrobes of men, women and children. Specialises in... 
High-Tech Lock Company High-Tech Lock Company WHEATON, MD
Provide a revolutionary user friendly new locking system for doors, drawers, cabinets, padlocks, and more. Locks are PICK PROOF & PROGRAMMABLE. 
I & B Cleaning Services I & B Cleaning Services Troy, MI
I & B is a cleaning company based in Troy, MI, with vast experience in cleaning and housekeeping services, from start ups in 2001 to... 
Logistics Cleaning Logistics Cleaning Burnsville, MN
We provide dependable commercial janitorial services for local businesses and  offer a flexible pricing plan for customers. Services... 
Mr & Mrs Clean Janitorial Mr & Mrs Clean Janitorial Arlington, Tx
Janitorial Service serving the DFW, Amarillo, Canyon areas. Please contact us 214-926-9815 DFW area and 806-676-8071 Amarillo & Canyon... 
NPA International Paints and Coatings NPA International Paints and Coatings plymouth, United Kingdom
We repair and protect exterior walls for home and industry with one of our specialist wallcoating products. More information is available... 
PBX Compare PBX Compare Austin, TX
PBXCompare.com reviews the top providers of virtual PBX services so that you can select the service that best fits the needs of your business. 
Truly Virtual Truly Virtual Albuquerque, NM
TRULY VIRTUAL: CUSTOMIZED BUSINESS SOLUTIONS. Truly Virtual exists to help you create and implement systems to become more productive. 
Companies 1 - 16 of 16 Page: 1


Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help