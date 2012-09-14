PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Stance Healthcare Frontier Collection Wins Nightingale Gold Award Award Marks Third Major Industry Accolade in Three Years for Behavioral Health Furniture Designers - December 18, 2019 - Stance Healthcare

LogicSource Wins from the Road: Improving the Health and Wellness of FF&E Spend A leading health and wellness retailer had a problem. As part of a national rebranding effort, the company was rolling out a new store concept and design across its 700+ US locations. It was a massive, long-term project that included customized flooring, lighting, signage, and fixtures, with each component requiring bespoke specifications and materials. - December 07, 2019 - LogicSource

The Salvation Army: Doing the Most Good for Our Most Precious Natural Resource Serving the community for over 125 years, The Salvation Army International Corps has long been an invaluable resource to those in need throughout Metro Atlanta. Focusing their efforts on homelessness services, youth enrichment, and anti-trafficking, The Salvation Army International Corps offers comprehensive... - November 24, 2019 - WaterSignal, LLC

Shred for Hunger: BEST Shredding Will Donate $0.01/Lbs Through the Month of November It’s time to Shred – for hunger. This November, BEST Shredding will donate $0.01 for each pound of paper shred in support of food banks in Vancouver, Victoria, Red Deer, Calgary and Edmonton. - November 03, 2019 - BEST Shredding

Leading Janitorial Services Company in South Florida Launches Restaurant Cleaning in Pembroke Pines, FL Florida Green Cleaning Services (FGCS), a leading commercial janitorial services provider, is proud to announce the official launch of its restaurant cleaning services division in Pembroke Pines, FL. Restaurant cleaning is often considered a “tedious” task by establishment owners and operators. "We... - October 06, 2019 - Florida Green Cleaning Services, LLC

ChoreRelief.com Helps Chicago Residents & Businesses Identify Reliable, Cost-effective Contracting Services ChoreRelief.com was specifically launched to help property managers, businesses and homeowners quickly and easily identify reputable and cost-efficient contracting services based throughout the Chicago area. Users need only open the app, type in a project description with photos and a proposed budget... - August 07, 2019 - ChoreRelief.com

RELYANT Global Awarded $15M SATOC for USACE Kansas City District RELYANT Global, LLC was recently awarded a SATOC for Historic Windows & Doors Repair and Replacement by the US Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District. - August 01, 2019 - RELYANT Global

Shane Hoey Joins Ironwood Commercial Real Estate’s Growing Team New broker Shane Hoey augments the growing commercial brokerage team at Ironwood Commercial Real Estate based in Green Lake, Seattle, Washington. - July 01, 2019 - Ironwood Commercial Real Estate

ISCG Announces Senior Leadership Succession ISCG is pleased to announce the successful completion of its leadership succession plan. Since 2018 Shelly Powell, Angelica Nolff and Joel Miller have successfully run operations of ISCG as managing directors and minority owners. Mary Ann Lievois and Robert Martin, former CEO and President respectively,... - June 21, 2019 - ISCG

SWOZI Introduces Pioneering Robotic Solution for Sports Field Marking SWOZI announced an autonomous GPS addition to their flagship product SWOZI cart pro. With a maximum speed of 7km/h, the automatic cart marks sports turf with 100% accuracy via GPS. While decreasing the need for manual operation, it can save up to 75% of the time to position and layout sports fields. Customers have access to over 100 sports field templates, which enable them to perform marking for virtually any desired sport with consistent accuracy. - June 01, 2019 - SWOZI AG

WaterSignal Announces Two Promotions, Boosting Operations and Quality Control WaterSignal, a green technology company focused on water conservation, is pleased to announce the promotion of Jennifer Cannon to Vice President of Operations. Her primary responsibilities include supervising the deployment of WaterSignal systems by field technicians, data analysis, and device troubleshooting. “Over... - April 28, 2019 - WaterSignal, LLC

NetZoom, Inc. Announced It Presented Its Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions at the Future Datacentres & Cloud Infrastructure Summit NetZoom, Inc., a leading provider of DCIM solutions and expertise, demonstrated NetZoom Enterprise with Service Desk software and other solutions at the Future Datacentres & Cloud Infrastructure Summit in Dubai, UAE on April 8th and 9th, 2019. This informative event reviewed recent IT infrastructure... - April 12, 2019 - NetZoom

Indianapolis Entertainment Owner Achieves Highest Educational Award in Toastmasters International Jared Wade, a Plainfield, Indiana resident, was awarded the title of Distinguished Toastmaster in March of 2019. This marks the first time an entertainment provider in the Wedding and Special Events industry has achieved such a position. - March 16, 2019 - Jared Wade Entertainment

m16.health Announces the Launch of Its Technology Platform for Employee Health and Wellness with Pre-Loaded Services m16.health is excited to announce the launch of its technology platform for employee health and wellness with pre-loaded services, This is a self-service platform which can be used by employees of companies that have signed up with m16.health, that platform provides a seamless and easy to use interface for health & wellness needs of its members who are typically employees of subscribed companies. The platform was officially beta launched on 1st of March, 2019. - March 12, 2019 - m16.health

RELYANT Global Continues Work for Fort McCoy, WI with Recent Award of a $45M Multiple Award Task Order Contract for Design and Construction Services RELYANT Global, LLC ("RELYANT"), was recently awarded a $45M Multiple Award Task Order Contract (MATOC) for Design and Construction Services at Fort McCoy, WI in support of the Mission and Installation Contracting Command (MICC). The contract includes a 5 year ordering period and further strengthens... - March 08, 2019 - RELYANT Global

Introducing Fusion Business Solutions: A Vibrant Virtual Assistant Company Fusion Business Solutions, commonly known as a business outsourcing company is working to help entrepreneurs and professionals with administrative help. The company was introduced to render support to all-sized business with mundane tasks such as customer service, appointment setting, calendar/CRM management, etc. Being equipped with a huge impactful team, it promises to help your business climb higher. - March 05, 2019 - Fusion E-Solutions LLC

Sam Clar Office Furniture Welcomes Education Specialist Kristi Shanahan Sam Clar Office Furniture expands its expertise in providing complete design and furniture solutions to the education sector with the addition of Kristi Shanahan. - March 04, 2019 - Sam Clar Office Furniture

Veteran Technology Executive Opens Spaulding Decon Franchise to Serve Broader Philadelphia Region Spaulding Decon, a nationally established leader in crime-scene cleanup, hoarding cleanup and meth lab decontamination, today announced its new franchise location serving the broader Philadelphia region. Jonathan Smolowe, a long-time technology executive, opened Spaulding Decon’s Eastern PA and... - February 25, 2019 - Spaulding Decon

Spaulding Decon Opens New Franchise in Cincinnati, Serving Broader Southwest Ohio, Northern Kentucky, and Southeast Indiana Region Spaulding Decon, a nationally established leader in crime-scene cleanup, hoarding cleanup and meth lab decontamination, today announced its new franchise location in Cincinnati Ohio, which will provide services to the surrounding Ohio region as well as Northern Kentucky and Southeast Indiana. Franchisee... - February 19, 2019 - Spaulding Decon

RELYANT Global Awarded $2.6M California Wildfire Disaster Recovery Task Order Under Omaha SDVOSB RDI Contract RELYANT Global, LLC (RELYANT) was awarded a Task Order under the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Omaha District’s Rapid Disaster Infrastructure (RDI) Multiple Award Task Order Contract (MATOC) to support recovery efforts as a result of recent California Wildfires. - February 13, 2019 - RELYANT Global

Spaulding Decon Opens Franchise in Galveston, Texas Spaulding Decon, a nationally established leader in crime-scene cleanup, hoarding cleanup and meth lab decontamination, today announced it opened a new franchise location in Galveston, Texas this past October. Galveston’s new franchisee Chris Cotton is no stranger to getting his hands dirty, having... - February 12, 2019 - Spaulding Decon

Local Educator Begins New Career with Launch of Spaulding Decon Franchise in Frisco Deidra Gurn today announced the launch of the Frisco-based franchise of Spaulding Decon, a nationally established leader in crime-scene cleanup, hoarding cleanup and meth lab decontamination, which will serve the broader Frisco area. Gurn has spent the past 15 years as a high school teacher. When looking... - February 04, 2019 - Spaulding Decon

SWOZI Appoints US Representative US distributor, Turf Robotics becomes exclusive representative for the US market. - February 04, 2019 - SWOZI AG

System4 of Delaware Introduces ServiceSync, a Comprehensive Software Solution to Drive Multi-Site Facility Management Delivering quality service in a consistent fashion across multiple locations in a cost efficient way can be challenging for business managers. System4 of Delaware provides ServiceSync, a web based facility services solutions that will save businesses time, effort and money while providing cost insights and control over quality. - January 31, 2019 - System4 of Delaware

Charlotte, North Carolina Home to Spaulding Decon Opens Latest Franchise Spaulding Decon, a nationally established leader in crime-scene cleanup, hoarding cleanup and meth lab decontamination, is proud to announce its franchise location Charlotte, North Carolina, which opened July of 2018. Gary Shaw, Spaulding Decon’s Charlotte location franchisee, comes from a very... - January 29, 2019 - Spaulding Decon

Longtime Elder Care Provider Opens Austin-Based Spaulding Decon Franchise Spaulding Decon, a nationally established leader in crime-scene cleanup, hoarding cleanup and meth lab decontamination, today announced it launched a new franchise location in Austin, Texas, led by local resident Rhone McCall, in June of 2018. McCall has spent the past 15 years of her career in the... - January 21, 2019 - Spaulding Decon

Advoco Launches the Connect Education Network Reinventing the way users learn Infor EAM through online training videos. - January 11, 2019 - Advoco, Inc.

New eBook Helps Property Owners Prepare Buildings for Winter Protect your property from the impending frigid temperatures with WaterSignal’s new eBook. - December 16, 2018 - WaterSignal, LLC

Drug Testing Direct Opens Houston, TX Facility Drug Testing Direct Federally Compliant Certified D.O.T. Collectors have been trained to adhere to all Department of Transportation regulations as outlined in CFR 49 Section 40. They offer a wide range of services to make a one stop facility for all employer, family, and community testing needs. Drug Testing Direct offers the cleanest, fastest, most dependable drug testing results for individuals and employers 24/7. - October 18, 2018 - Drug Testing Direct

RELYANT Global, LLC Awarded $275M Regional Multiple Award Construction Contract by the United States Coast Guard Civil Engineering Unit, Department of Homeland Security RELYANT Global, LLC (RELYANT) was recently awarded a $275M Service-Disabled, Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) Regional Multiple Award Construction Contract (RMACC) by the United States Coast Guard Civil Engineering Unit to support the Coast Guard’s 11th and 13th Districts. The 11th District... - September 26, 2018 - RELYANT Global

WaterSignal Assists California Property Owners with New Water Restriction Goals In an effort to prepare for future droughts and climate change, California state legislators recently approved the implementation of permanent water-consumption goals. As of January 2019, property owners will be expected to limit indoor water use to a per-person total of 55 gallons per day. “While... - July 22, 2018 - WaterSignal, LLC

Keeping Your Festival or Event Safe and Compliant: Fire Ranger Expands Its Events Safety Department A major factor in the safety and protection of any festival or event is compliant fire and safety equipment. While the complex process of event management and organization is ongoing, fire and safety equipment compliance is often left as an afterthought. All permanent structures in Florida are covered... - July 19, 2018 - Fire Ranger

The Millennium Group Announces Strategic Investment in Smiota, Inc. The Millennium Group (TMG), Where Service Matters, the largest private provider of on-site managed Mail, Print and Office Services outsourcing for commercial enterprises, announced today its strategic investment in Smiota, Inc., a major cloud based IoT technology platform company that provides package... - June 13, 2018 - The Millennium Group

WaterSignal Introduces Generation 7 Device; Becomes LTE (Cat 1) Capable; Simplifies Consumer Installation WaterSignal, a green technology company focused on water conservation, is pleased to announce the arrival of the Generation 7 device. Smaller and more compatible than its predecessors, the Generation 7 device is the most effective and versatile water monitoring device on the market. New features include: -... - May 08, 2018 - WaterSignal, LLC

WaterSignal Announces Two Promotions, Boosting Service and Operations WaterSignal, a green technology company focused on water conservation, is pleased to announce two promotions in the service and operations department. - April 14, 2018 - WaterSignal, LLC

80 Watt District Launches a New Website Watt's Happening? The 80-Watt District, a (PBID) Property Business Improvement District, has unveiled a newly-designed website for local business and potential visitors who want to learn more about the dynamic and constantly evolving area of Watt Avenue where it intersects with Highway 80. www.80WattDistrict.com The... - March 14, 2018 - 80 Watt District

NISSCO Appoints Kim Allison-Foster as President NISSCO, a premiere leader in supply chain management and procurement solutions, announced today the appointment of Kim Allison-Foster as its President. - February 14, 2018 - NISSCO

UmbrellaOne Kicks Off 2018 with Hiring of New Vice President of Business Development National provider of commercial maintenance and janitorial services adds key role aimed at increasing the value of sales experience. - January 29, 2018 - UmbrellaOne | National Facilities Services

$60M Environmental Remediation Contract Awarded to RELYANT Global, LLC by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers RELYANT Global, LLC (RELYANT) was recently awarded a $60M, 5 year, contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to provide Environmental Remediation Services. RELYANT was one of 10 contractors named to the award and was the only independent awardee. The other 9 awardees were joint ventures. The contract,... - January 20, 2018 - RELYANT Global

Empire Cleaning Supply Expands Training Facilities Empire Cleaning Supply has expanded its training facilities at its headquarters in Montebello, CA and they want to make this known, along with the types of services they deliver. - January 19, 2018 - Empire Cleaning Supply

RELYANT Continues Success on Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business Multiple Award Construction Contract RELYANT Global, LLC (RELYANT) has recently received multiple task order awards in support of the Naval Facilities Engineering Command’s Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business Multiple Award Construction Contract (NAVFAC SDVOSB MACC) for renovation/modernization and repair/maintenance projects... - November 29, 2017 - RELYANT Global

HOK Adds Designers to Growing Dallas Office The HOK Dallas office has added Ricky Martinez to the architecture team, and Lauren Saab to the interior design team. - November 24, 2017 - HOK

RELYANT Wins $5M Construction Contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District RELYANT Global, LLC (RELYANT), along with Teaming Partner, FE&C, was recently awarded a $5,048,597 contract for the Repair and Renovation of the Atlantis Dormitory on Whiteman Air Force Base (AFB) in Missouri. - November 18, 2017 - RELYANT Global

RELYANT Global Awarded $95M Rapid Disaster Infrastructure Response Contract On October 12, RELYANT Global, LLC (RELYANT) was awarded a Multiple Award Task Order Contract (MATOC) by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Omaha District for Rapid Disaster Infrastructure Response. The total ceiling value of the MATOC is $95M. Work is anticipated to take place throughout the continental... - November 17, 2017 - RELYANT Global

Green Scrub Helps Calgary Property Managers Plan Ahead for 2018 Parkade Cleaning Schedules Calgary, AB-based leaders for parkade cleaning expertise, Green Scrub are now inviting Calgary property managers to review their parkade cleaning schedules for the 2018 budget year. The company’s parkade cleaning services includes onsite inspections that thoroughly reviews property according to... - November 06, 2017 - Green Scrub

Marc A. Bianco to Present at the New England ASSE Conference and Exposition The topic of the presentation will be “Planning for Business Continuity: How Safety Can Solve for Single Points of Failure.” - November 03, 2017 - United Alliance Services

CIMC IT, ASTO Telematics and HongYi Hi-Tech Jointly Form the Joint Venture ZhongHong ASTO Telematics, CIMC IT and HongYi Hi-Tech sign official joint venture agreement; Smart containers in response to safety and logistical challenges; As a provider of smart container solutions, a new joint venture can satisfy growing market demand for M2M services; The focus is on services and applications for smart containers, M2M and software for networked processes. - October 26, 2017 - ASTO Business Group

Shine Window Care and Holiday Lighting of Austin - The Four Points, Opening a Family Business with a Unique Spin on Education Local Family Chooses to Educate Their Son by Giving Him the Opportunity of a Lifetime - Owning His Own Business - October 20, 2017 - Shine Window Care and Holiday Lighting