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Akehurst Landscape Service, Inc. of Joppa, MD, Awarded Best Place to Work in Snow and Ice for 2026 by SIMA - Snow and Ice Management Association
Akehurst Landscape Service, Inc. of Joppa, Maryland, recently received national recognition from the Snow & Ice Management Association (SIMA) as part of the 29th Annual Snow & Ice Symposium awards program in Cincinnati, OH. The company was honored as a Best Place to Work in Snow & Ice... - June 29, 2026 - Akehurst Landscape Service, Inc.
DDP Roofing Promotes Joe Fairley to Director of Business Development & Marketing to Lead National Growth Strategy
DDP Roofing announces the promotion of Joe Fairley to Director of Business Development & Marketing. In this expanded leadership role, Fairley will lead national account growth, strategic marketing initiatives, and regional sales support while overseeing business development and marketing teams. The promotion reflects DDP Roofing’s continued investment in leadership development, market expansion, and strengthening its position as a premier self-performing commercial roofing partner. - May 20, 2026 - DDP Roofing Services, Inc.
SmartCone and Samsung Launch RoadDefender™ to Enhance Real-Time Safety for Roadside Workers
Real-time detection, edge intelligence, and Samsung wearable alerts combine to help roadside crews respond faster to approaching hazards. - May 13, 2026 - SmartCone Technologies
Pure Touch Cleaning Services Introduces “Seen, Not Heard” Approach for NYC Commercial Real Estate
New York City commercial cleaning company Pure Touch Cleaning Services launches a “Seen, Not Heard” philosophy designed specifically for office buildings, multi-tenant properties, gyms, and commercial real estate across Brooklyn and Manhattan. Property managers and building owners can now enjoy perfectly clean spaces every morning with zero disruption to tenants or operations. - April 22, 2026 - Pure Touch Cleaning Services
D@W Publishing Releases New DEI Book Focused on Individual Workplace Inclusion
A new professional development book on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) provides practical strategies for building inclusive workplaces and strengthening leadership effectiveness. The guide helps professionals, managers, and HR leaders implement DEI principles to improve workplace culture, employee engagement, and organizational growth. - March 30, 2026 - D@W Publishing
Junk Shot Expands to Denver, CO – Grand Opening Celebration Announced
Junk Shot is excited to announce its expansion into Denver, CO. Join them for a Grand Opening on March 23 from 3:30–4:30 PM at Broomfield CO Chamber of Commerce 26 Garden Center, Suite 4 Broomfield, CO 80020. RSVP to be part of the celebration. - March 24, 2026 - Junk Shot App
Akehurst Landscape Service Celebrates 150 Years of Service, Innovation, and Community Impact
Akehurst Landscape Service, Inc. has served a discerning clientele for over 150 years, providing commercial grounds maintenance, landscaping, and snow and ice removal. Family‑owned and operated for six generations, the company delivers exceptional quality, expertise, and integrity using the best materials, modern techniques, expert knowledge, and state‑of‑the‑art equipment. - March 16, 2026 - Akehurst Landscape Service, Inc.
DDP Appoints Joe Fairley as Director of Business Development – National Accounts
DDP Roofing Services, Inc., a national leader in commercial roofing solutions, today announced the appointment of Joe Fairley as Director of Business Development, National Accounts. In this role, Fairley will spearhead strategic growth initiatives, expand enterprise-level client partnerships, and strengthen their national presence. - December 12, 2025 - DDP Roofing Services, Inc.
NaviMall Launches AI-Powered 3D Mall Navigation App in Dubai
NaviMall, an innovative startup blending 3D mapping and AI, has unveiled its upcoming mobile app designed to transform mall navigation across Dubai into a seamless, intuitive and engaging experience. - August 27, 2025 - Navimall
Discreet Clean Commits to Educating Care Providers on the Differences Between Hoarding and Squalor
Discreet Clean®, a trusted leader in professional biohazard and extreme cleaning services, has announced its commitment to providing education and awareness around the critical distinctions between hoarding and squalor—two frequently misunderstood conditions that profoundly impact the aging population. - April 30, 2025 - Discreet Clean
Accelerated Waste Celebrates Tampa Success & Expands Franchise Opportunities Across Florida
Accelerated Waste is expanding its successful junk removal franchise across Florida after its Tampa location hit 1M annual revenue in just three years. - April 02, 2025 - Junk Shot App
Junk Shot Brings Tech-Enabled Junk Removal Services to Chicago
Spring cleaning in Chicago just got smarter with Junk Shot, the innovative junk removal service that combines cutting-edge technology with its C.A.R.E. promise—Convenience (easy app booking), Affordability (best prices with Chicago’s largest trucks), Reporting (digital job documentation), and Environmentally friendly disposal (70%+ recycled or donated). Led by local owner Alo Howard and backed by 26 franchises nationwide, Junk Shot brings same-day, stress-free cleanouts to the Windy City. - March 31, 2025 - Junk Shot App
Junk Shot Expands to North Dallas, Bringing Tech-Enabled Junk Removal to DFW
Junk Shot, a national junk removal franchise with 26 locations across the U.S., has opened its newest location in North Dallas under the ownership of local residents The Quinton Brothers, Eli and Josh, along with their wives Lydia and Clara. The company specializes in app-based scheduling and... - March 28, 2025 - Junk Shot App
Junk Shot to Make TV Debut on Discovery Channel’s Filthy Treasures
Junk removal is an art, and Junk Shot will display their art as Discovery Channel is featuring them on TV. Junk Shot is thrilled to showcase what they state sets them apart: innovation, speed, and top-tier service. - March 07, 2025 - Junk Shot App
City Wide Property Services Celebrates 25 Years of Excellence in Property Maintenance
City Wide Celebrates twenty five years of providing first-class commercial property maintenance, repairs, and day to day upkeep. - December 27, 2024 - City Wide Property Services
RWB Group UK: Utility Mapping Innovation for Enhanced Safety and Efficiency
RWB Group UK has announced an expansion of its Utility Mapping services, emphasising its dedication to precision, safety, and innovation within the infrastructure sector. As a leading entity in infrastructure development, RWB Group UK recognises that precise utility mapping is essential for project success, aiding in the optimisation of project efficiency and adherence to safety standards. - December 04, 2024 - RWB Group UK
Enhancing Partner Value: Don Lewis Joins Flowstone as CEO to Elevate Custom Label Brands in the Professional Hygiene Market
Don Lewis, former President of Essity Professional Hygiene and one of the industry's most respected executives, will lead Flowstone - a newly formed company in combination with Green Bay Converting (GBC) - to deliver exceptional customer brand professional hygiene products. - November 21, 2024 - Flowstone
Professional Hygiene Industry Veterans Greg Santaga and Don Lewis Join Forces to Form Flowstone
Industry innovator Greg Santaga, owner of Green Bay Converting (GBC), and Don Lewis, former President of Essity Professional Hygiene and one of the industry's most respected executives, have joined forces to establish Flowstone Holdings. - November 21, 2024 - Flowstone
Queens County Locksmith Explains Key Steps to Take When Locked Out of Your Home, Business or Car
Queens County Locksmith, a trusted provider of professional locksmith services, garage door services and exterior storm door installation in the New York City Metropolitan area (Queens, Brooklyn, Bronx, Manhattan and Nassau County, Long Island) is offering expert advice to help individuals navigate the stressful situation of being locked out of their home, business, or vehicle. The Owner/Operator with 22 years of experience in the field, the company aims to help. - October 03, 2024 - Queens County Locksmith
EPA Names Verde, the Green Janitorial Company, a 2024 Safer Choice Partner of the Year
Verde Clean has won the Environmental Protection Agency's prestigious 2024 Safer Choice Partner of the Year award for furthering safer chemistry and products in the commercial facilities services industry. - September 25, 2024 - Verde Clean
Pervidi Launches Integration of A.I. for Enhanced Inspection Efficiency
Techs4Biz, a leading provider of Paperless Solutions, is proud to announce the integration of Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) into its platform, heralding a transformative leap forward for industries reliant on efficient inspections. Branded as The Pervidi A.I. this innovation is set benefit... - August 13, 2024 - Techs4biz
Granding Launches New Product Series – The Turnstile Access Control System
Granding Technology is a global Biometrics & RFID products and service provider by a top China-based team in Shanghai. Recently Granding launched the Turnstile Access Control System enriching their product category. - July 24, 2024 - Granding
Servpro Aids Colleton Medical Center in Restoring Services After A/C Outage
Colleton Medical Center temporarily shut down inpatient services due to a loss of air conditioning. The hospital quickly installed replacement units and worked with Servpro to dehumidify and sanitize the facility. By Thursday, most services were restored, and patients were returned. Elective surgeries will resume on Monday. The emergency department remained open throughout the disruption, with support from Colleton County Fire Rescue. - July 20, 2024 - Servpro of South and West Charleston
Servpro of South and West Charleston Tackles Chiller Failure at Colleton County Medical Center
Servpro of South and West Charleston successfully restored Colleton County Medical Center (CMC) after a chiller failure caused high humidity and temperature throughout the facility. Within 48 hours, the team deployed 38 employees and necessary equipment to dehumidify and restore air quality, ensuring the hospital's vital services were resumed quickly. This demonstrates Servpro's expertise in disaster recovery and dedication to serving their community. - July 19, 2024 - Servpro of South and West Charleston
Plainfield Community Members Garner Resources at Housing Authority of Plainfield Joanne Hollis Gardens’ Community Resource Center Spring Health and Wellness Fair
Nearly 40 Organizations Seeking to Assist Low- and Middle-Income Families at Community Event. - April 26, 2024 - Wynona's House
Executive Community Leaders Came Together for a Roundtable Discussion to Battle Homelessness Crisis & Provide Wraparound Services to Residents
The Housing Authority of Plainfield (HAP) and Crescent Avenue Presbyterian Church held a roundtable discussion with executive community leaders addressing solutions for homelessness prevention. - April 15, 2024 - Wynona's House
Verde, the Green Janitorial Company, Teams with Latinos In Action to Sponsor Event with the Janitor Who Helped Launch Flamin’ Hot Cheetos
Latinos in Action and Verde Clean Invite Latino Youth to See Richard Montañez, “The Godfather of Hispanic Marketing,” at an Empowering in-Person Event. - April 05, 2024 - Verde Clean
S4 BACnet ecobee Integration Availability
S4 Integration Solutions, Inc. develops and distributes communications gateway technology to cost effectively, and with minimal interruption, make buildings more efficient, and therefore more profitable. - March 28, 2024 - S4 Integration Solutions, Inc.
Garrison Flood Control Systems Deploys Innovative Flood Protection Solutions Across Florida
These recent mitigation projects highlight the essential need for reliable flood defense solutions and showcase Garrison’s capabilities and experience in protecting homeowners, businesses, infrastructure and government facilities. - March 27, 2024 - Garrison Flood Control Systems, LLC.
Housing Authority of Plainfield Presents Black History Month Event with Proceeds Benefiting Scholarships in the Plainfield Community
The Housing Authority of Plainfield (HAP) celebrated Black History Month with residents and the greater Plainfield community on Friday, March 1 at Richmond Towers. The event was sponsored by The Plainfield Culture and Heritage Foundation, HAP, Premier Community Development Corporation, and the... - March 07, 2024 - Wynona's House
HAP Residents and Plainfield Community Members Celebrate the Holiday Season and Acquire Resources at HAP Events on December 14 & 21
On December 14, the Housing Authority of Plainfield (HAP) welcomed residents and the Plainfield community at its Holiday Health Screening NJ Mobile Unit and Community Service Providers Event at Joanne Hollis Gardens’ (JHG) HAP Center located at 543 West 3rd Street. The festive and... - December 22, 2023 - Wynona's House
Housing Authority of Plainfield Residents and Plainfield Community Members Garner Resources at Joanne Hollis Gardens’ First Annual Information and Referral Health Fair
HAP welcomed residents and the Plainfield community at the 1st annual Information & Referral Health Fair at Joanne Hollis Gardens. Community organizations offered linkages to support various needs in the community. - October 30, 2023 - Wynona's House
New HOA and Condo Board Solution to Fight Short-Term Rentals
The Home Dome program from RISE Association Management Group protects communities from short-term rentals like the popular online vacation rental platforms. By using AI and geofencing technology, Home Dome monitors online rental activity and flags any activity in violation of HOA and condo board by-laws. - September 23, 2023 - RISE Association Management Group
Micronoc Inc. Announces CSR Clean Energy Event at RE+ in Las Vegas, Showcasing Innovative Partnerships and Commitment to Social Responsibility
Micronoc Inc., a leading pioneer in clean energy solutions, is thrilled to announce its upcoming CSR Clean Energy event, scheduled for September 15, 2023, at the prestigious Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. Building upon the success of their December 2022 event in Palm Springs, this year's... - September 05, 2023 - MicroNOC Inc.
NOREL Service Company Ownership Transition
NOREL Service Company has announced a transition in leadership. On July 1, 2023, NOREL Service was purchased for an undisclosed amount by George Aguiar and Dan Chauvin. NOREL’s new leadership team brings years of experience in the life safety industry and provides a complete offering from initial design to aftermarket service. - August 16, 2023 - NSG Life Safety
Kleen-Tech Services, LLC Acquires IFS Group, Inc.
Kleen-Tech Services, LLC (Kleen-Tech), a nationwide provider of janitorial services, has acquired IFS Group, Inc. (IFS). - July 17, 2023 - Kleen-Tech Services, LLC
Prograde Launches Its Property Maintenance Services Offering in Memphis Tennessee
Prograde, a full-service building and technical maintenance services provider, has launched its property maintenance services offering in Memphis to provide active hands-on operational repair services and to further strengthen its ties with local communities. The new division, Prograde Property... - July 11, 2023 - Prograde Property Maintenance
HCCI 20th Annual "Let Us Break Bread Together" 2023 Awards Gala
The Harlem Congregations for Community Improvement, Inc. (HCCI), the premiere coalition committed to the holistic revitalization of Harlem, presents their 20th Annual Awards Gala - “Expanding our Mission: Harlem and Beyond,” Thursday, May 18, 2023. - May 03, 2023 - The Harlem Congregations for Community Improvement (HCCI)
"Aaddress" Expands in South and Northeast India
Address: The virtual office company has started its services in Bangalore and Aizawl. There is a significant upward trend in the adoption of virtual office solutions, showcasing the growing popularity and demand for flexible and cost-effective office solutions. Considering the trend, Aaddress company decided to increase the number of locations where it provides virtual office services. After in Aizawl and Bangalore, it is planning to open in Aurangabad Maharashtra and Ahmedabad Gujrat. - April 27, 2023 - Aaddress
Calico Building Services Introduces a Bold New Corporate Look
Calico Building Services, a leading provider of Janitorial Services, Maintenance/Repair, and Construction Services in the Western United States since 1986 is pleased to announce its new corporate brand identity. Company founder and CEO, Ron Strand, said, "We are delighted to debut our new... - February 09, 2023 - Calico Building Services
EnergyPrint Named Premier Member of EPA’s 2022 Certification Nation Program
EnergyPrint earned ENERGY STAR certification for 15 buildings, making them a Premier Member of the EPA's Certification Nation. - January 30, 2023 - EnergyPrint
SWOZI Launches New Pitch Marking Option "pico"
The sports technology provider adds a simplified and budget-friendly solution to its portfolio - December 16, 2022 - SWOZI AG
Academy of Cleaning Selects Jose Alicea as a Finalist for National Rock Star Custodian
Jose Alicea is a Plant Manager at Poinciana High School, part of the School District of Osceola County in Kissimmee, FL, and is one of five finalists for the 2022 National Rock Star Custodian award. - November 13, 2022 - The Academy of Cleaning Excellence
Garrison Flood Control Products Available Through TIPS-USA Partnership
Garrison (Flood Control) Systems, LLC. is excited to announce that its flood control products are available through The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS-USA) under Vendor Contract 220702 (Temporary Flood Barriers). *Members of TIPS are entitled to special pricing. Garrison offers a complete line... - October 13, 2022 - Garrison Flood Control Systems, LLC.
Commercial Cleaning Corporation Adopts New Robotic Technology
In May of 2022, ICE Cobotics launched Cobi 18, a compact autonomous floor scrubber. It is the first of its kind intelligent floor scrubbing robot designed for commercial use. Commercial Cleaning Corp, who has been in business nearly a century, was the first in the United States to adopt the new... - August 27, 2022 - Commercial Cleaning Corp
Sam Clar Office Furniture Welcomes Education Environment Specialist Debby Cappadona
Sam Clar Office Furniture expands its team, providing design and furniture solutions to the education sector, with the addition of Debby Cappadona. - May 23, 2022 - Sam Clar Office Furniture
Garrison™ Flood Control Takes on Commercial and Residential Flood Prevention with the Guppy Water Filled Flood Tube
Garrison™ Flood Control assists commercial and residential properties protect against flood damage by introducing the Guppy™ Water Filled Flood Tube. - April 07, 2022 - Garrison Flood Control Systems, LLC.
Kleen-Tech Services, LLC Acquires Peterson Cleaning, Inc.
Kleen-Tech Services, LLC (Kleen-Tech), a nationwide provider of janitorial services, has acquired Peterson Cleaning, Inc. (Peterson). - February 16, 2022 - Kleen-Tech Services, LLC
Garrison™ Flood Control Launches New E-Commerce Site for Purchasing Commercial Grade Flood Barriers
Garrison Flood Control, an industry leading provider of unique flood barriers and water diversion products, launches a new online e-commerce platform to sell its line of flood control products. - February 02, 2022 - Garrison Flood Control Systems, LLC.
ETMA Hosts Virtual Conference Featuring Chala Dincoy, to Discuss What Corporate Buyers Want in 2022
The conference will feature virtual networking in breakout sessions and other creative networking opportunities. - November 30, 2021 - ETMA