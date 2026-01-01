BPOVIA is the leading virtual assistant and Knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) service provider in the world. BPOVIA provides global SMEs and individual clients with an on-demand, cost-effective and...
InfoVision Group (IVG) is one of the largest independent IT enabled services companies in India. With over 14 years of experience in running call centers, database management and back office support...
Makewell was established with a vision to provide healthcare facilitation services to individuals, insurers and corporates. People across the world can now reach their treatment destination with the...
Wynn Solutions helps individuals and organizations make the jump from being really good at what they do to being consistently chosen to do it. Through customized services, including keynote speakers,...