PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
Businesses ranking high in customer satisfaction bring home consecutive Talk Awards for Customer Satisfaction. - December 06, 2019 - The Talk Awards
Pittsburgh salon earns its ninth prestigious Talk Award thanks to outstanding customer service. - December 02, 2019 - The Talk Awards
City Beat News’ most recent Spectrum Award recipients include a family-owned jewelry store and an assisted living facility. - November 19, 2019 - City Beat News
Businesses rank high in customer satisfaction and earn Talk Awards for Customer Satisfaction. - November 17, 2019 - The Talk Awards
Rock on Neon Radio is a Live365 radio station and has added Mixcloud shows to its music programming. - November 04, 2019 - DTR Inc.
California healthcare staffing agency earns five straight Spectrum Awards for outstanding customer satisfaction. - November 03, 2019 - City Beat News
Restaurants rank high in customer satisfaction and earn Talk Awards for Customer Satisfaction. - November 01, 2019 - The Talk Awards
San Francisco-based Exposure Photo Booths, a consecutive-year Spectrum Customer Satisfaction Award winner, is currently booking holiday parties and events. - October 25, 2019 - City Beat News
Las Vegas career college receives high marks for customer satisfaction, earning it nine straight Talk Awards. - October 23, 2019 - The Talk Awards
America’s Leading CX Consultancy Earns Industry’s Highest Honor. - October 20, 2019 - CX Orlando Research and Revenue Architects
SOLV is thrilled to announce that the Print Services and Distribution Association (PSDA) has named SOLV as an award winner in the 2019 PEAK Awards. - October 17, 2019 - SOLV
Incite Group, part of Reuters Events, today announced the global brands that will share their customer experience strategies at this year’s Open Mobile & Digital Experience Summit in San Francisco.
The Summit will bring together more than 400 globally recognized brands at the forefront of... - October 17, 2019 - Incite Group
Record growth inspires company to shift from a shared team to site-based BPO model, hire an executive team to oversee. - October 17, 2019 - Transparent BPO
The book is written by DTR Inc. CEO, Jay Goldberg. The radio station is a Live365 station that plays songs from established artists and independent artists. The songs are from the 1960s through the current decade. - October 16, 2019 - DTR Inc.
Three businesses have ranked high in customer satisfaction for multiple years, earning them consecutive Talk Awards. - October 11, 2019 - The Talk Awards
Student founded startup launches free to start consumer insights platform that enables F&B operators to reduce food waste and increase sales using consumer insights. - October 03, 2019 - Flavorgator
City Beat News’ most recent group of Spectrum Award recipients includes a dermatologist, a salon, an insurance agency and a business consulting firm. - October 02, 2019 - City Beat News
Kansas salon Nail Perfection & Spa receives high marks for customer satisfaction, earning it 10 straight Talk Awards. - October 02, 2019 - The Talk Awards
Three businesses have ranked high in customer satisfaction for multiple years, earning them consecutive Talk Awards. - September 26, 2019 - The Talk Awards
The book is titled, "Rock on Neon Radio’s Top 1,000 Songs of All Time" and is available on Amazon and other online booksellers. - September 25, 2019 - DTR Inc.
1-800-Plumber is focused on providing an exceptional customer experience and looking forward to bringing this experience to the North Dallas areas. - September 21, 2019 - 1-800-Plumber
McCormack Roofing, Construction & Energy Solutions earns its ninth prestigious Talk Award for high customer satisfaction ratings. - September 21, 2019 - The Talk Awards
Belmopan expansion will provide hundreds of employment opportunities for Cayo district residents. - September 14, 2019 - Transparent BPO
Cutting-edge salon in Scottsdale earns five straight Spectrum Awards for outstanding customer satisfaction. - September 14, 2019 - City Beat News
Four businesses across the country have ranked high in customer satisfaction for multiple years, earning them consecutive Talk Awards. - September 12, 2019 - The Talk Awards
City Beat News’ most recent group of Spectrum Award recipients includes two five-consecutive-year winners in the healthcare field. - August 29, 2019 - City Beat News
Shae Sterrett of Shae Sterrett, LLC is excited to partner with Gretchen Carmel, owner of the The Yoga Space in downtown Keene to offer a workshop, Warriors at Ease - An Introduction to Yoga and Meditation, specifically for veterans, service members and their friends and family on September 14 from 11-1 PM. - August 27, 2019 - Shae Sterrett
Hayward Business Association sponsors the local American Legion Post’s Centennial Celebration. - August 23, 2019 - City Beat News
Louisville dentist earns five straight Spectrum Awards for outstanding customer satisfaction. - August 18, 2019 - City Beat News
Transparent BPO appears on the Inc. 5000 list for the 5th time, ranking no. 3562 with three-year revenue growth of 102 percent. - August 16, 2019 - Transparent BPO
Three businesses have ranked high in customer satisfaction for multiple years, earning them consecutive Talk Awards. - August 11, 2019 - The Talk Awards
Kansas City orthodontic practice earns its seventh prestigious Talk Award thanks to outstanding customer service. - August 07, 2019 - The Talk Awards
Three restaurants have ranked high in customer satisfaction for multiple years, earning them consecutive Talk Awards. - August 04, 2019 - The Talk Awards
City Beat News’ most recent group of Spectrum Award recipients includes three five-consecutive-year winners. - August 02, 2019 - City Beat News
Three businesses have ranked high in customer satisfaction for multiple years, earning them consecutive Talk Awards. - July 28, 2019 - The Talk Awards
Four businesses have ranked high in patient satisfaction for multiple years, earning them consecutive Talk Awards. - July 21, 2019 - The Talk Awards
City Beat News’ most recent group of Spectrum Award recipients includes both first-time and consecutive-year winners. - July 19, 2019 - City Beat News
ContactUS Communications, a US based provider of contact center services, recently announced the opening of a new contact center in Mt. Vernon, Ohio. The facility will bring jobs to the Mt. Vernon area, with the first group of new employees to begin work around September, 2019.
“Our clients see... - July 18, 2019 - ContactUS Communications
The radio station is Rock on Neon and the live countdown shows are Saturdays at 10:00 AM EST. The station plays music from the mid 1960’s to the current decade. - July 12, 2019 - DTR Inc.
Three businesses have ranked high in customer satisfaction for 10 straight years, earning them consecutive Talk Awards. - July 10, 2019 - The Talk Awards
With a new website and an upgraded dashboard, The Panel Station users can participate in more surveys, earn money online, and expect rewards much faster. - July 04, 2019 - The Panel Station
Three businesses have ranked high in customer satisfaction for multiple years, earning them consecutive Talk Awards. - July 01, 2019 - The Talk Awards
City Beat News’ most recent group of Spectrum Award recipients are all consecutive-year winners. - June 29, 2019 - City Beat News
Five businesses have ranked high in customer satisfaction for multiple years, earning them consecutive Talk Awards. - June 27, 2019 - The Talk Awards
Three businesses have ranked high in customer satisfaction for multiple years, earning them consecutive Talk Awards. - June 19, 2019 - The Talk Awards
City Beat News’ most recent group of Spectrum Award recipients are all consecutive-year winners. - June 15, 2019 - City Beat News
Northern Virginia plumbing company earns its eighth prestigious Talk Award thanks to outstanding customer service. - June 12, 2019 - The Talk Awards
Three businesses have ranked high in customer satisfaction for multiple years, earning them consecutive Talk Awards. - June 12, 2019 - The Talk Awards
City Beat News’ most recent group of Spectrum Award recipients are all five-consecutive-year winners from California. - June 07, 2019 - City Beat News
Ohio home healthcare agency earns a host of awards thanks to its outstanding patient service. - June 07, 2019 - City Beat News