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Louisiana River Adventures Named No. 2 River Tubing Destination in the United States by USA TODAY 10 Best
Louisiana River Adventures, the family-owned tubing and kayaking outfitter on the banks of the Bogue Chitto River, has been ranked the No. 2 Best River Tubing Company in the United States in the 2026 USA TODAY 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards. The honor places the Franklinton business among the top tubing destinations in the country and shines a national spotlight on one of Louisiana's most beloved waterways. - July 07, 2026 - Bonnette Auction Company
The Innova Group Earns A+ Rating from Better Business Bureau of Central Indiana
The Innova Group is proud to announce it has received an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau of Central Indiana. The recognition reflects the company's commitment to integrity, transparency, customer service, and professional excellence in workforce solutions, recruiting, and business consulting services throughout Indiana and across the United States. - July 03, 2026 - The Innova Group
Mail World Office Tulsa Announces Lowest Rates for International Shipping
Mail World Office Tulsa is proud to announce that it now offers some of the lowest rates available for international shipping, making it easier and more affordable than ever for individuals and businesses to send packages worldwide. As an authorized shipping agent for FedEx, UPS, USPS, and DHL,... - May 31, 2026 - Mail World Office
Over One Million Cubic Yards of Certified Dirt Volume and Prime Interstate Frontage Head to Auction in West Monroe, Louisiana
The estate of Dr. Lawrence Dana, a well-known local physician, is coming to auction through Bonnette Auctions. The auction offers 101.64+/- total acres in West Monroe, Louisiana, divided into four tracts with frontage on Interstate 20, U.S. Highway 80, Louisiana Highway 546, and Cypress Street. Bidding is open now and closes Thursday, June 4, 2026, at 2:00 PM CST. - May 28, 2026 - Bonnette Auction Company
Volute Group Acquires Quantum Sight to Expand Analytic Offerings and Help Clients Maximize Marketing Investments
Volute Group has acquired Quantum Sight, a premier data-driven analytic consultancy, to expand its offerings. This strategic move connects Volute's marketing strategy and technology orchestration with Quantum Sight's deep analytic expertise and human-focused data modeling. The integration, bolstered by Quantum Sight's SOC II and MASB certifications, empowers clients to maximize marketing investments by seamlessly bridging data, strategy, and actionable insights for measurable ROI. - April 08, 2026 - Volute Group
Limitless Acquisitions Volunteers at Gather 55 Community Restaurant, Serving and Supporting Guests
Limitless Acquisitions volunteered at Gather 55 Community Restaurant, where team members assisted both in the kitchen and on the dining floor. Volunteers helped plate meals, run food to guests, and serve beverages such as tea, coffee, and water. Acting in roles similar to restaurant servers, the team worked together to support the staff and ensure guests had a welcoming and positive dining experience while giving back to the community. - March 14, 2026 - Limitless Acquisitions, Inc
Mods Strengthens Global RiskOps Support for Digital Platforms Facing Fraud, Chargebacks, and Operational Scale
Mods provides specialized Risk Operations support for digital platforms operating at scale, combining fraud prevention, chargeback management, trust and safety, and operational monitoring. Working with marketplaces, subscription platforms, fintechs, and high-risk online businesses, Mods helps teams reduce risk exposure while maintaining operational continuity. The company operates 24/7 across time zones, supporting international clients with structured, SLA-driven workflows. - January 27, 2026 - Mods
Tech Implement Unveils AI-Enhanced Microsoft Dynamics 365 Solutions to Accelerate Digital Transformation Worldwide
Tech Implement has introduced an expanded range of AI-integrated CRM and ERP services built on Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Power Platform. The updated offerings focus on automating business processes, unifying data, and improving decision-making across finance, sales, and operations. Backed by ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certifications, the company continues to support enterprises with secure, scalable, and industry-specific digital transformation solutions. - January 02, 2026 - Tech Implement
DXB Market Launches Professional Solar Installation Services in Dubai
DXB Market has launched professional solar installation services in Dubai, offering customized residential and commercial solar solutions. The service includes site assessment, system design, installation, and maintenance, helping customers reduce energy costs while supporting Dubai’s clean and sustainable energy goals. - December 20, 2025 - DXB Market
Dream Fuel Marketing Launches in Vero Beach with Bold Branding, Storytelling, and Digital Strategies
Fueling the Dreams That Drive Your Brand Forward - November 24, 2025 - Dream Fuel Marketing
Mail World Office is Kicking Off Their Holiday Specials
Mail World Office – Tulsa, Oklahoma Announces Holiday Season Services and Special Offers - November 18, 2025 - Mail World Office
Podium Australia Launches Powerful Online Review Management Solution for Local Businesses
Podium Australia has launched a new Online Review Management solution to help local businesses collect, manage, and respond to customer reviews more efficiently. The platform supports real-time review tracking, SMS-based requests, and centralized response management — making it easier for businesses to enhance their online reputation and visibility. Tailored for the Australian market, the solution is ideal for service-based industries like healthcare, retail, and automotive. - July 26, 2025 - Podium Australia
WorkHub Launches AI-Powered WorkBot to Improve Customer Support Efficiency
WorkHub announces a strategic pivot from knowledge-sharing to AI-powered customer support agents with the launch of WorkBot. The solution is already demonstrating strong results, with 89% of inquiries resolved without human intervention and a 43% increase in customer satisfaction. WorkBot offers 24/7 support, multilingual capabilities, and CRM integration. - June 16, 2025 - WorkHub
Fort Myers' Home Sales Soar, According to New Report on FortMyersAgent.com
Fort Myers, Florida home sales soar, with resale home sales that have gone up for three straight months. The upward change in sales is attributed to lower home prices. - June 10, 2025 - FortMyersAgent.com
APT Miner Provides Service Allowing Users to Participate in Mining Remotely Without Purchasing Machines
The cryptocurrency market has been showing an atmosphere of mixed optimism and caution. Despite the positive sentiment, the flagship currency Bitcoin (BTC) has returned to the $107,068 level. Bitcoin has attracted widespread attention from the market. Many investors see it as a manifestation of... - May 19, 2025 - APTMiner
Dan Bodner, CEO of Verint, Inducted Into the CX Hall of Fame at Customer Connect Expo
First-ever honoree recognized as a corporate leader for transformative impact on customer experience at scale. - April 21, 2025 - CX Hall of Fame
Home Prices Drop Drastically in Fort Myers, Florida
Home prices drop drastically in Fort Myers, Florida, which is one of the fastest growing cities in the U.S., according to a new report. - March 31, 2025 - FortMyersAgent.com
25± Acre Estate in Thibodaux, LA, Now Selling at Online Auction – Bidding Ends April 3
A rare opportunity to own 25± private acres in Lafourche Parish is now available through an online-only real estate auction. The stunning property, located at 525 Supercharge Drive, Thibodaux, LA, offers the peace of country living with the convenience of town just minutes away. Online... - March 24, 2025 - Bonnette Auction Company
Fort Myers Home Prices May be Leveling Off
Home prices may be leveling off from their two year decline in the Fort Myers, Florida area, according to a new report on FortMyersAgent.com. - March 17, 2025 - FortMyersAgent.com
AAA – The Auto Club Group and Riptide Transform Roadside Assistance with Generative AI
The Auto Club Group harnesses Riptide’s “Ripley” to orchestrate multiparty communications — delivering 10x faster responses, a 4% boost in member satisfaction, and keeping everyone in sync. - March 10, 2025 - Riptide
Summitnext Technologies Expands to Sungai Petani, Creating 150 New Jobs in Kedah
SummitNext Technologies expands to Sungai Petani, Kedah, becoming the first BPO in the area and creating 150 new jobs over the next two years. With over 200 employees in Malaysia, SummitNext’s new office aims to boost local employment and provide career growth in customer service and tech support. CEO Ajay Agarwal emphasizes their commitment to the region’s economic development and skill-building, enhancing Malaysia's BPO sector. - December 02, 2024 - SummitNext Technologies Sdn Bhd
NuView Marketing Expands Global Footprint with New Dominican Republic Office
NuView Marketing, a company specializing in telemarketing and customer acquisition, has announced the opening of a new office in Santiago, Dominican Republic. This expansion strengthens their international presence and allows them to serve clients worldwide. - November 02, 2024 - NuView Marketing, LLC
Bank-Ordered Auction: IntegriCo Composite Plant Equipment to Sell to Highest Bidder – Thursday November 7, 2024 10:30AM CST
IntegriCo Composites Inc.’s plant equipment is up for a bank-ordered auction on November 7 at 10:30 AM. All equipment will be sold to the highest bidder, offering an exceptional opportunity for those in recycling and composite manufacturing. The plant, a leader in converting landfill-bound plastics into high-strength composites, will hold an in-person inspection on November 6 from 9 AM - 4 PM at the Sarepta, LA facility. Don’t miss this unique chance to acquire advanced recycling assets. - October 31, 2024 - Bonnette Auction Company
Design Your Italy Launches New Winter Destinations: South Tyrol, Valle d'Aosta, Trentino
Boutique Travel Design Company Unveils Curated Winter Experiences Combining Luxury, Adventure, and Authentic Italian Charm - October 24, 2024 - Design Your Italy
Designed To Talk Announces Appointment of Alex Tatham as Chairman
Designed To Talk, a leading provider of intelligent communication solutions ICaaS™, is proud to announce the appointment of Alex Tatham as its new Executive Chairman. Tatham, a seasoned leader in the technology industry, brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of driving significant growth and innovation. - September 13, 2024 - Designed to Talk
Two-Day Online Auction Featuring Surplus Tools, Equipment, Vehicles, and Rigging from Grant-Cook Equipment, Rapides & Grant Parish Sheriff Department, RADE
Bonnette Auction Company is hosting a two-day online auction on September 11-12, 2024, featuring surplus tools, equipment, vehicles, rigging, job boxes, and 250-ton hydraulic jacks from Grant-Cook Equipment, Rapides Parish Sheriff Department, RADE, and Grant Parish Sheriff Department. Items include hand tools, power tools, rigging supplies, job boxes, hydraulic jacks, and surplus vehicles. This event is open to contractors, business owners, and individuals nationwide. - September 03, 2024 - Bonnette Auction Company
Mail World Office Tulsa OK Announces New Promotion
Mail World Office, a trusted provider of private mailbox services in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is excited to announce a special promotion. For a limited time, anyone who signs up for a one-year private mailbox rental will receive a complimentary Will and Power of Attorney Kit, along with notary... - August 13, 2024 - Mail World Office
CV Designer: Crafting Professional Resumes for a Brighter Career
CV Designer is a leading professional resume writing service with over 18 years of experience. They offer a variety of services including CV writing, cover letter writing, LinkedIn profile writing, and resume design. Their team of experienced writers craft high-quality resumes tailored to individual needs, ensuring a 100% satisfaction guarantee. CV Designer offers a free resume review and is committed to helping individuals achieve their career goals. - June 27, 2024 - CV Designer
New Acquisitions Ventures Annual Retreat in the Dominican Republic, Celebrating Team Achievements Prior to Networking at Southeastern Regional Meeting
New Acquisitions celebrated another successful year at their annual retreat, honoring team achievements and gearing up for networking opportunities at the Southeast Regional Meeting. The retreat highlighted outstanding contributions, including "Administrator of the Year" awarded to Taylor Luedy, while Co-Directors Dartanion Jones and Andrew Barger were recognized for their leadership and innovation. - June 16, 2024 - New Acquisitions
Bonnette Auctions Hosts Mega Online Tool & Equipment Sale Featuring $1M in Scaffolding, June 20-21
Bonnette Auctions announces a massive two-day online tool and equipment auction on June 20-21, featuring over 1,000 items, including $1 million worth of scaffolding. This event offers a range of tools, equipment, and vehicles, ideal for industries such as construction to electrical and welding. Interested participants can register and bid online, accessing the full catalog on www.BonnetteAuctions.com. - June 11, 2024 - Bonnette Auction Company
The Innova Group Opens New Location in Indianapolis
The Innova Group, a Business Consulting & Marketing firm opens another office in the Midwest. - May 22, 2024 - The Innova Group
Unwind Massage Lounge Opens in Snider Plaza
Unwind Massage Lounge is a new concept wellness studio utilizing massage chairs to offer clients quick and effective massages while only requiring them to remove their shoes. - May 09, 2024 - Unwind Massage Lounge
Mail World Office Tulsa Oklahoma Sunday Hours Change
Mail World Office in Tulsa, Oklahoma Extends Sunday Hours to Accommodate Community Needs. - May 08, 2024 - Mail World Office
Mail World Office in Tulsa OK Introduces Their New Shipping Partner
Mail World Office in Tulsa Ok proudly announced they have added Estafeta International to their list of ways to ship your packages overseas. They want to hire new sales representatives in Tulsa OK - April 15, 2024 - Mail World Office
Mail World Office Veteran-Owned & Operated Now Has Oklahoma Turnpike Pike Pass
Now offering Oklahoma turnpike pike pass at their Tulsa store. - April 02, 2024 - Mail World Office
Mail World Office Open 7 Days a Week
Mail World Office Now Open Seven Days a Week, Providing a Wide Range of Services for Your Convenience in Tulsa, Oklahoma - March 21, 2024 - Mail World Office
Exceptional Escapes: Ncg Experience Unveils Tailored Travel Packages for High-Net-Worth Clientele in Italy, Ibiza, Mykonos, Saint Tropez, Dominican Republic, Saint Barth
Ncg Experience, a premier DMC based in London, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new and exclusive service tailored for ultra-high-net-worth families seeking unparalleled travel experiences and ultimate luxury wellness. - March 17, 2024 - NCG Experience
New Acquisitions Engages with Industry Leaders at Southeast Regional Leadership Conference in Atlanta
New Acquisitions, a leading player in the Atlanta marketing scene, proudly announced its participation in a dynamic regional leadership conference held locally in Atlanta. The event gathered esteemed industry professionals, offering a platform for collaboration, innovation, and strategic networking. - March 01, 2024 - New Acquisitions
Coming Soon, LAILA NADENE, a New Feature Film on Healing from Abuse, Produced by Productions Baroca
Abuse is physical, emotional, psychological, or a combination of all three. Its intent is to hurt, damage or kill. LAILA NADENE, a new feature film on healing from abuse by Caroline Baggaley. LAILA NADENE, a new Canadian film, has earned an astounding 56 international awards while touring the film... - January 09, 2024 - Productions Baroca
NCG Experience Announces Expansion of All-Inclusive Getaways for 2024
NCG Experience, a leading destination management company and luxury travel agent, is excited to announce its plans for expansion in 2024. With a portfolio of over 3000 family-friendly villas in the Caribbean, Central America, and Europe, NCG is dedicated to providing the best all-inclusive holiday experiences for its clients. - January 08, 2024 - NCG Experience
R.A. Nichols, Inc. Achieves Prestigious Rheem ProPlumber Designation
R.A. Nichols, Inc., a prominent plumbing, heating, and cooling company in Helmetta, New Jersey, is delighted to announce their achievement of the Rheem ProPlumber designation from Rheem Water Heaters. This prestigious title is awarded to plumbing companies that meet Rheem's stringent criteria for expertise, product knowledge, and service quality, highlighting R.A. Nichols, Inc.'s dedication to excellence in the plumbing industry and their commitment to providing superior water heating solutions. - January 03, 2024 - R.A. Nichols
Bonnette Auction Company Announces Online Auction of "Mallard Camp" - Louisiana Premier Hunting & Fishing Resort Retreat
Bonnette Auction Company is set to host an online auction for "Mallard Camp," a 1,769.3+ acre hunting and fishing resort retreat in Terrebonne Parish, LA, starting on January 11, 2024, at 2:00 PM CST, with a starting bid of $750,000. The property includes a premier lodge, crew quarters, access to Lake Boudreaux, alligator tags, boats, duck blinds, and more. Pre-auction offers are considered, offering a unique opportunity to own this extraordinary property. Preview on December 19. - December 07, 2023 - Bonnette Auction Company
The Strategy Group: Winners at Waverley's Brightest and Best Awards 2023 in Professional Services
The Strategy Group has been recognised at Waverley's Brightest and Best Awards 2023, highlighting its excellence in the category of Professional Services. They were selected for its innovative and client-centric approach, particularly in government and healthcare sectors, the group's success at the iconic Bondi Pavilion event reinforces its commitment to authenticity, creativity, empathy, and ambition in consultancy. - November 20, 2023 - The Strategy Group
New Acquisitions Team Joins Hands with Atlanta Habitat for Humanity
The marketing team at New Acquisitions is excited to announce their collaboration with Atlanta Habitat for Humanity in an effort to give back to the community and support affordable housing initiatives. This partnership exemplifies their commitment to social responsibility and community... - November 16, 2023 - New Acquisitions
Leading Edge Connections, LLC: Championing Sustainability with Remote Work Since 2018
Leading Edge Connections, LLC, founded in 2018, sets an example for sustainable business practices. They operate with a 100% remote workforce, reducing carbon emissions, and avoid a physical office to minimize energy consumption. Their digital approach also cuts down on paper usage. Their long-standing commitment to remote work and ongoing dedication to sustainability make them an inspiration for businesses worldwide. - October 29, 2023 - Leading Edge Connections
Farmland Auction 960± Acres Concordia Parish, LA
Bonnette Auction Company is pleased to announce a highly anticipated farmland auction for 960± acres located in Concordia Parish. This auction event is set for Wednesday, November 15 at 10 am with live and online bidding. - October 09, 2023 - Bonnette Auction Company
Universal Music Group USA and Leading Edge Connections, LLC Join Forces to Enhance Fan Support and Foster Job Growth
Universal Music Group USA (UMG) and Leading Edge Connections, LLC (LEC) have formed a strategic partnership to enhance customer support for UMG's global fan base. This collaboration focuses on preserving American jobs in the contact center industry. LEC has already improved UMG's training and operations, resulting in faster fan support response times and higher agent proficiency. Both companies are committed to setting industry standards for innovation, customer satisfaction, and job growth. - September 20, 2023 - Leading Edge Connections
Rare Opportunity to Own a Piece of Southern History: Professionally Managed Estate in Southern Pike County, Mississippi Up for Auction
Bonnette Auction Company has announced the upcoming auction of a historically significant 60-acre estate, known as the Reed Lampton house, located in Southern Pike County, Mississippi. Scheduled for September 28 at 6 pm CST, the event will offer both live and online bidding. Originating from the 1930s, the estate was a commercial hub owned by the Lamptons, who ran various local businesses. - August 25, 2023 - Bonnette Auction Company
Vee24 Enables Handholding Within Single-Page Apps to Reduce Abandonment Midway Through Digital Journeys
Vee24’s Embedded Chat Designed to Reduce Abandonments - July 28, 2023 - Vee24
DTR Inc.’s Radio Station Rock on Neon Posts Its 100th Show on MixCloud
Rock on Neon is a Live365 radio station that plays new wave and alternative rock. Its motto is “some that you recognize, some that you’ve hardly even heard of” (from “Celluloid Heroes” by The Kinks). You’ll hear both established and indie artists. - June 01, 2023 - DTR Inc.