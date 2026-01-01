Products & Services

Within Customer Service

Products & Services

BPO Data Processing Services

BPO Data Processing Services

Infovision Group

Service

» Data Capture, Conversion, Imaging and Indexing Services » Business Process Consulting Services » Financial Transactions Processing Services » Yellow Page Publisher Services / White Pages...

China Business Development

China Business Development

BPOVIA Virtual Assistant Service

Service

BPOVIA helps small and medium-sized enterprises SMEs doing business in China, China market research, China market entry, China sourcing consulting, translation, etc.

Credit Risk Management Services

Credit Risk Management Services

Infovision Group

Service

Credit Collection & Management Services » First bucket calling by trained Process Executives » Field force management for recovery of debts » Reconciliation of payments i.e. bank related,...

Data Entry and Conversion

Data Entry and Conversion

BPOVIA Virtual Assistant Service

Service

With full access to advanced devices, BPOVIA provides accurate data entry service and can convert documents among all kinds of formats.

Executive and Personal Assistant

Executive and Personal Assistant

BPOVIA Virtual Assistant Service

Service

BPOVIA Executive and Personal Assistant Service, also known as Administrative Support, ranges from personal management to executive administration.

FEAR Selling Sales Training

FEAR Selling Sales Training

The FEAR Marketing Group

$0.00Service

We provide sales training based on our four-year intensive study of sales effectiveness. For more information, visit us at http://www.FEARSelling.com.

Graphic Design

Graphic Design

BPOVIA Virtual Assistant Service

Service

BPOVIA proves to be skilled at providing fantastic graphic works, both 2D static imagess and 2D/3D animations are involved.

Hello Banking

Hello Banking

Emerging Technologies

Service

Hello Banking combines speech recognition and speaker verification to provide fast, effective, secure and personalized banking services using automated authentication system. With Hello Banking,...

HELLO BROKER - Voice Brokerage Services

HELLO BROKER - Voice Brokerage Services

Emerging Technologies

Service

Hello Broker provides customers with continuous and consistent brokerage services, at anytime and from anywhere. It provides voice access to stock quotes and market updates and allows customers to...

Hello Directory - Talking Yellow Pages

Hello Directory - Talking Yellow Pages

Emerging Technologies

Service

Hello Directory provides customers with instant, easy-to-use directory assistance services using revolutionary, voice and speech-enabled technologies. Simply put, customers will have access to fast,...

HELLO EDUCATION - Academic Portal

HELLO EDUCATION - Academic Portal

Emerging Technologies

Service

Arabic News Reader is a voice enabled news reader that allows callers to access the top headlines through the phone. Callers can navigate through the menu with voice commands on a speech enabled...

HELLO MALL

HELLO MALL

Emerging Technologies

Service

Hello Mall enhances the convenience and shopping experience of mall visitors by offering them useful information as well as aiding in accurate navigation whichsaves time of shoppers. Hello Mall has...

HELLO OPERATOR - Auto Attendant

HELLO OPERATOR - Auto Attendant

Emerging Technologies

Service

Auto Attendant has the ability to accurately route calls to their correct destination by using predefined parameters and database records. The speech enabled platform will allow the callers to...

HELLO TRAVEL - Flight Schedules & Reservation

HELLO TRAVEL - Flight Schedules & Reservation

Emerging Technologies

Service

Airline Voice Portal is designed to provide a convenient & friendly way for airline customers to instantly access airline services such as: flight inquiry, reservation & ticketing, booking...

Human Resource Management Services

Human Resource Management Services

Infovision Group

Service

Workforce Outsourcing » Recruitment, motivation and retention » Recruitment, motivation and retention » Employment Law & Legal Issues » Temporary Staffing solutions Training &...

Inbound Calling Contact Center Services

Inbound Calling Contact Center Services

Infovision Group

Service

With the Industry's most advanced call routing system from Aspect® and complete support services, IVG makes sure that when your customers call, they receive prompt and professional service. When...

Information Portal - Entertainment / Social / Business Portal

Information Portal - Entertainment / Social / Business Portal

Emerging Technologies

Service

This solution is a speech-enabled voice portal which allows callers to conveniently access a central port and retrieve important information, at any time and from anywhere. The solution provides...

Interactive Voice Response

Interactive Voice Response

Infovision Group

Service

» Automatic Voice Answer of Customer Calls » 24-hour Automatic Call Processing » Automated Loan Applications » Automated Dealer Locator Services » Save 60-75% over live agent

Live Customer Support

Live Customer Support

BPOVIA Virtual Assistant Service

Service

With the help of BPOVIA Live Customer Support, customers from all of the world can build their own remote call centers beyond their shores.

Online Marketing and SEO

Online Marketing and SEO

BPOVIA Virtual Assistant Service

Service

BPOVIA provides high quality, award-winning Search Engine Optimization, Social Media Optimization and Internet Marketing service to entrepreneurs and SOHO Business Owners, Small & Medium-Sized...

Outbound Contact Center Services

Outbound Contact Center Services

Infovision Group

Service

A trained team of IVG agents performs high volume outbound calling that can increase your sales reps' productivity; turn your customer/prospect database into an updated, powerful marketing tool; and,...

Outbound Dialer

Outbound Dialer

Emerging Technologies

Service

The dialer is designed to specifically increase the number of outbound calls and increase productivity of call center agents. It screens calls for agents and ensures that the gap between each call an...

Press Kit

Press Kit

IN THE VIRTUAL CITY INC dba 2 HOT 4 AIRWAVES

$30.00Service

Press Kits includes mp3, video, photo, bio and promo cards. We will create a promo page on several of the websites we maintain.

Research and Data Analysis

Research and Data Analysis

BPOVIA Virtual Assistant Service

Service

BPOVIA Research and Analysis team has a wonderful knowledge of Internet resources and mathematics models, they provide service of high accuracy.

Web based Services

Web based Services

Infovision Group

Service

Web Enabled Response Center Services » E-mail Response Management » Live - Chat and Messaging » E-commerce Support Services Technology Platform - In-house software solution -...

Web Hosting and Designing

Web Hosting and Designing

Accosoft Services

Service

Accosoft assists in flexible and feature-packed Web hosting plans you need to easily launch your Web site. Plans include easy Web design and management tools, reliable customer support and a secure...

Website Design and Maintenance

Website Design and Maintenance

BPOVIA Virtual Assistant Service

Service

BPOVIA Website Design and Maintenance specializes in affordable and professional websites for your businesses.

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