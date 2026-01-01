Business Directory>Business Services & Professional, Scientific, & Technical Services>Convention & Trade Show Organizers>

Convention & Trade Show Organizers

Companies

Gold Company Profiles

Secrets of Aging Well: Get Outside

Secrets of Aging Well: Get Outside

Secrets of Aging Well: GET OUTSIDE is based on the book of the same name by business executive, fitness entrepreneur, and mountaineer Martin Pazzani. He performs motivational, entertaining and...

the*gamehers

the*gamehers

About the*gamehers: the*gamehers is a community-driven platform dedicated to celebrating and advocating for women within the gaming ecosystem. Through events, awards, and continuous initiatives,...

Vertical Cable

Vertical Cable

Website: verticalcable.com Founded in 1989, Chiptech Inc., the parent company of Vertical Cable, has been a trusted name in the computer technology and telecommunications industries for decades. In...

Company Profiles

Altered Reality Entertainment, LLC

Altered Reality Entertainment, LLC

Altered Reality Entertainment, LLC is an event entertainment company based in New England. It currently produces multimedia, multi-genre events in the New England area including Rhode Island Comic...

Austin Business Trade Show Int'l

Austin Business Trade Show Int'l

Get the exposure your company deserve! Have your products and services in front of local, domestic and international buyers and sellers at the Austin Business Trade Show Int'l! See our website for...

China Finance Centre

China Finance Centre

China Finance Centre is a first of its kind exposition, conference center combining multimedia elements including television, print and Internet designed to increase business, trade and commerce...

Cinecraft Productions

Cinecraft Productions

Cinecraft is a boutique content development agency that works with the world’s most recognizable brands to improve employee performance. Better Learning - Better Results. The custom content...

Creative BackStage

Creative BackStage

Creative production services: Lighting, Sound, Video, Staging. From small events to large special events. Promotions, concerts, corporate events, sporting events, production managment, consulting,...

eComXpo

eComXpo

eComXpo is the first virtual, online trade show and conference for eCommerce marketers. Its third show is April 4-6, 2006. Registration and information are available at http://www.ecomxpo.com. Over...

Embassy Suites Tempe

Embassy Suites Tempe

The Embassy Suites Phoenix-Tempe is the only full-service, all-suite hotel in Tempe, Arizona. Close to Sky Harbor Airport and Arizona State University, The Embassy Suites Tempe has been the first...

EventPro

EventPro

Turnkey providers of Mobile Marketing services and equipment, as well as Corporate Event Planning and Management services.  Fulfilling the design, construction, management and logistics needs of...

Exhibit Resources

Exhibit Resources

Exhibit Resources, Inc. is a full-service exhibit design agency based in Raleigh, NC. The company provides total trade show management, including the design, construction, and installation of trade...

FortePromo

FortePromo

Established in 1989, FortePromo has 21 years of experience providing quality screen printed and embroidered apparel, corporate apparel, promotional products, promotional items, corporate gifts and...

GL Nightlife

GL Nightlife

Upscale alternative lifestyle nightlife directory and monthly magazine.

Global Sources

Global Sources

Global Sources is a leading business-to-business (B2B) media company and a primary facilitator of two-way trade with Greater China. It provides sourcing information to volume buyers and integrated...

HI Expos

HI Expos

Welcome one and all! The 1st Annual Hawaii Ocean Sports Expo will be held February 4 & 5, 2006 at the Hawaii Convention Center. The show is open to the public and will feature companies from...

IN THE VIRTUAL CITY INC dba 2 HOT 4 AIRWAVES

IN THE VIRTUAL CITY INC dba 2 HOT 4 AIRWAVES

IN THE VIRTUAL CITY INC provides customized Advertising and Marketing Campaigns and rely heavily on Crystal Reports Software to create their client's ROI Reports and Business Intelligence...

Industry IDS

Industry IDS

Offers conferences, exhibitions, trade shows to suppliers, vendors and industry experts in the packaging industry. It is also established as a forum to address issues and trends related to the sector...

International Fashion Industries, Inc.

International Fashion Industries, Inc.

International Fashion Industries Inc. brings new opportunity and provides an organized stage to promote fashion professionals who desire to expand and expose their business to the American market.

Intertech-Pira Corporation

Intertech-Pira Corporation

Intertech Corporation Intertech specializes in providing industry executives with strategic information and analyses pertaining to advanced materials and technologies driving development of...

InventHelp

InventHelp

InventHelp is America's largest invention company, helping inventors to submit their ideas to industry and obtain affordable patent services since 1984. "The Invent Help People" also have...

Mondavé Communications

Mondavé Communications

A virtual media and web consultant by day and author by night, Carolyn Davenport-Moncel moved to Paris from Chicago, her hometown, in 2001. In Paris, she started the first English-speaking Virtual...

NJ Sports Promotions

NJ Sports Promotions

NJ Sports Promotions has been in the Sportscard & Collectibles hobby for more than 30 years. We run monthly Sportscard & Collectibles Shows and LIVE Auctions. At our shows, you will find...

Productive Displays

Productive Displays

Productive Displays is a Chicago-based trade show display company offering pop-ups, banners, stands, panel systems, truss systems, vinyl banners, graphics, rentals and trade show booth accessories.

Radical Promotions

Radical Promotions

A full-service promotions agency that offers strategic marketing support, creative development, guerilla/commando/renegade marketing and promotions, and event management to local and national clients...

Shopforexhibits.com

Shopforexhibits.com

ShopForExhibits.com is a web site specializing in the sale or rental of trade show displays and high quality graphics for the trade show and corporate promotions industries. We offer quick turn...

Spring Book Show

Spring Book Show

The Spring Book Show is the largest annual bargain book show in the South, and the second-largest show in the United States. At the 2006 show, which is held March 17-19 at Atlanta's World Congress...

The Great American Dessert Expo

The Great American Dessert Expo

The Great American Dessert Expo is the only trade show dedicated exclusively to the multi billion dollar dessert industry.  Join Hundreds of exhibitors and thousands of industry visitors at the...

TradeShow Teacher

TradeShow Teacher

TradeShow Teacher is a Trade Show Training & Consulting firm, which specializes in teaching businesses how to achieve Trade Show success. Customers learn how to achieve higher Trade Show ROI,...

Walk the Red Carpet Event Management and Publicity

Walk the Red Carpet Event Management and Publicity

Walk the Red Carpet is an event management and lifestyle publicity company providing a wide range of services to ensure that every campaign, event, or project is a complete success. Event...

WowGao

WowGao

WowGao Inc. is a leading Canadian event management company that produces high quality, internationally renowned conferences and expositions that address the latest innovations and developments in the...

Wynn Solutions

Wynn Solutions

Wynn Solutions helps individuals and organizations make the jump from being really good at what they do to being consistently chosen to do it. Through customized services, including keynote speakers,...

Companies 1 - 32 of 32