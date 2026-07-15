Recent Headlines
Future Horizon Set to Release "Colorful Brain Friends: Celebrating Neurodiversity"
Yejin Cha introduces the concept of neurodiversity through unique squirrel characters. As the founder and CEO of Colorful Brain Friends, a social impact content brand, she creates inclusive characters that foster understanding and celebrate cognitive diversity through storytelling and education. She is inspired by her talented, autistic son. - July 15, 2026 - Future Horizons, Inc.
ITWA@Vietnam 2026 Brings Global Smart Electronics Manufacturing, Advanced Materials and Automation Technologies to Hanoi
ITWA@Vietnam returns Aug 5–7, 2026 at VEC Hanoi, offering free entry for manufacturers. Highlights include industry forums, skills training, robot demos, full-chain exhibits and buyer matching for smarter, greener manufacturing. - July 15, 2026 - RX
Future Horizons Releases "Ten Things Every Child with Autism Wishes You Knew, 20th Anniversary Hardcover Edition"
Ellen Notbohm’s work touches millions in more than 25 languages. She is author of the nonfiction classic "Ten Things Every Child with Autism Wishes You Knew," three other books on autism, and the award-winning historical novel "The River by Starlight." Ellen’s books have won the Chanticleer International Book Awards Grand Prize for Instruction and Insight, Western Writers of American Spur Award for Best First Novel, and many more. - July 14, 2026 - Future Horizons, Inc.
Future Horizons Presents "Autism: The Way I See It" with Dr. Temple Grandin in Seattle, WA on August 1, 2026
Temple Grandin is coming to the Seattle, WA, area on August 1. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. and the program will begin at 9:30 a.m. Dr. Grandin will explain the importance of schedules and share strategies to support individuals on the autism spectrum with their classwork. Temple believes there are... - July 13, 2026 - Future Horizons, Inc.
RX Global - Hydrogen Americas 2026 Heads to Houston, Marking a New Chapter for the Region’s Hydrogen Market
RX Global has announced that Houston will host the Hydrogen Americas Summit & Exhibition 2026, marking a strategic shift for the event as the hydrogen sector enters a more commercially driven phase of development across the Americas - July 04, 2026 - RX
AMTS 2026 to Open in Shanghai as World's Largest Automotive Manufacturing Engineering Show
AMTS 2026 is the world’s largest auto manufacturing expo, held 8–10 July in Shanghai with 850+ exhibitors, 70K+ visitors, 50+ events in 12 halls showcasing smart, sustainable production innovations. - July 02, 2026 - RX
Future Horizons Presents "The Grandin Papers: Over 50 Years of Research on Animal Behavior and Welfare That Improved the Livestock Industry" - Dr. Temple Grandin
Dr. Temple Grandin will present a special conference on August 1, 2026, at Carnation Farms, 28901 NE Carnation Farm Rd., Carnation, WA 98014. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m., and the program will begin at 7:00 p.m. Dr. Grandin is famous for her groundbreaking approach to decoding animal behavior. Her... - July 02, 2026 - Future Horizons, Inc.
Future Horizons Presents "The Grandin Papers: Over 50 Years of Research on Animal Behavior and Welfare That Improved the Livestock Industry" - Dr. Temple Grandin
Temple Grandin will present a special conference on July 15, 2026, at The Mercer County Board of Agriculture, located at 1440 Parkside Ave., Ewing, NJ 08638. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and the program will begin at 6:30 p.m. Dr. Grandin is famous for her groundbreaking approach to decoding... - June 27, 2026 - Future Horizons, Inc.
Future Horizons Releases "Buttercup: The Queen of Kindness"
Dr. Kristie Zoller is a psychologist who specializes in neuropsychological and psychological testing, particularly assessing young children for autism and other developmental disorders. She earned her undergraduate degree at The Pennsylvania State University at the University Park Campus and earned her doctoral degree in Psychology from The California School of Professional Psychology. Dr. Zoller currently works at Laughlin Children’s Center, which is in a suburb of Pittsburgh. - June 26, 2026 - Future Horizons, Inc.
Fragrance, Ceramics, Stationery Among Japanese Exhibitors at RX Japan's LIFESTYLE Week Show
LIFESTYLE Week, one of Japan’s leading international trade shows for lifestyle products, will be held June 24-26, 2026, at Tokyo Big Sight, bringing together a diverse range of exhibitors across specialized shows, including gift, stationery, homeware and design. The exhibition serves as a... - June 22, 2026 - RX
LIFESTYLE Week Tokyo Summer 2026 to Feature "Must-See Zones" and Events
LIFESTYLE Week Tokyo Summer 2026 will highlight "must-see zones" and programs showcasing emerging lifestyle trends, product innovations, and sourcing opportunities for global buyers. - June 15, 2026 - RX
World Expo of Packaging Industry-Southeast Asia 2026 Sets Sail Again in Jakarta
From August 27 to 29, 2026, the 2nd World Expo of Packaging Industry-Southeast Asia, organized by RX, will be grandly held at the Jakarta International Expo (JIEXPO) in Indonesia. Following its success in setting an industry benchmark in 2025, this year's exhibition will further deepen strategic... - June 13, 2026 - RX
Vertical Cable Makes Its InfoComm Debut and Brings SPEED to the Show Floor
Visit Booth #C5034 in Central Hall to Experience the Infrastructure Powering Today's AV Networks. Vertical Cable is making its first-ever appearance at InfoComm 2026, bringing a fresh perspective to the evolving world of professional AV. Located at Booth #C5034 in Central Hall, Vertical Cable will... - June 02, 2026 - Vertical Cable
Future Horizons Presents “Autism: The Way I See It” with Dr. Temple Grandin
Temple Grandin is coming to Charlotte, NC on September 26 for a special conference at The Pearl, Charlotte’s Innovation District, 915 Pearl Park Way, Charlotte, NC 28204. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the program will begin at 6:30 p.m. This event is co-hosted by Autism Charlotte. Dr. Grandin... - May 31, 2026 - Future Horizons, Inc.
Future Horizons Presents "The Grandin Papers: Over 50 Years of Research on Animal Behavior and Welfare That Improved the Livestock Industry" with Dr. Temple Grandin
Temple Grandin will present a special conference on June 12, 2026 at the University of New Hampshire, Memorial Union Building, 83 Main St Room 164, Durham, NH 03824. The program will start at 9 am. Dr. Grandin is famous for her groundbreaking approach to decoding animal behavior. Her 50+ years of... - May 30, 2026 - Future Horizons, Inc.
RX Japan Opens Japan's Agricultural Market to the World with JAGRI Tokyo 2026
Japan’s agricultural sector is confronting a demographic shift that is reshaping the future of food production. The country’s core farming workforce continues to age, with data from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries showing an average age of 69.2 years in 2024. At the... - May 29, 2026 - RX
RX Japan Opens Exhibitor Registration for COSME Week Osaka 2026 and Tokyo 2027
RX Japan GK., organiser of COSME Week, Asia’s leading B2B trade show for the cosmetics and beauty industry, has announced the opening of exhibitor registration for its upcoming editions at INTEX Osaka happening from September 30 to October 2, 2026 and Tokyo Big Sight scheduled from February... - May 29, 2026 - RX
RX Japan Highlights High-Value Business Matching at "JAPAN'S FOOD" EXPORT FAIR Summer 2026
“JAPAN’S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR will return to Tokyo Big Sight from June 24 to 26, 2026, bringing together more than 1,000 Japanese F&B exhibitors and an expected 40,000 global visitors. Dedicated exclusively to Japanese companies, the event gives international buyers direct access... - May 29, 2026 - RX
Future Horizons Presents "Autism: The Way I See It" with Dr. Temple Grandin in Portland, OR, on August 14, 2026
Temple Grandin will present a special conference on August 14, 2026, at the Smith Memorial Student Union Ballroom at Portland State University, located at 1825 SW Broadway, Portland, Oregon 97201. Doors will open at 5:30 PM. Dr. Grandin will explain the importance of schedules and share strategies... - May 24, 2026 - Future Horizons, Inc.
Embodied Intelligence Era Arrives, ROBOTECH ASIA Makes a Debut at NEPCON ASIA 2026
Booth bookings open for NEPCON ASIA 2026, Oct. 27–29 in Shenzhen. Expanding to 90,000 sqm, the show unites electronics manufacturing, spotlighting AI terminals, automotive electronics and semiconductors, with strong Asia and global buyer programs. - May 13, 2026 - RX
Future Horizons Presents "Autism: The Way I See It" with Dr. Temple Grandin in Hartville, OH, on May 15, 2026
Renowned Temple Grandin will present a special pop-up conference on May 15, 2026, at Pegasus Farm, 7490 Edison St. NE, Hartville, OH 44632. The event will begin at 8:00 AM. Dr. Grandin will explain the importance of schedules and share strategies to support individuals on the autism spectrum with... - May 09, 2026 - Future Horizons, Inc.
Future Horizons Presents "Insights into Autism and Animal Behavior" with Dr. Temple Grandin in the Philadelphia, PA Area on June 27, 2026
Temple Grandin earned her PhD in Animal Science from the University of Illinois and is currently a Professor at Colorado State University. Dr. Grandin is one of the most respected individuals with autism in the world. She presents at conferences nationwide, helping thousands of parents and... - May 08, 2026 - Future Horizons, Inc.
DRC Ministry of Mines Continues Its Partnership with DRC Mining Week
The annual DRC Mining Week mining expo and exhibition that celebrated its 20th edition last year returns to the Pullman Grand Karavia Hotel in Lubumbashi from 17 to 19 June. - May 05, 2026 - DRC Mining Week
Blue Lion Pedicabs Announces Exclusive Advertising Partnership with Ad Focus, Inc., Expanding Brand Opportunities Across Downtown Phoenix
Blue Lion Pedicabs announced an exclusive advertising partnership with Ad Focus, Inc., naming the national OOH leader as its sole ad sales representative. The collaboration expands street-level advertising opportunities across downtown Phoenix and Scottsdale using eco-friendly pedicabs, offering brands mobile, high-impact exposure during major events, nightlife, and high-traffic destinations. - May 03, 2026 - Ad Focus
RX Japan's Lifestyle Week Tokyo Returns, Bringing Together Global Buyers and Japanese Lifestyle Brands
Lifestyle Week Tokyo (Summer), Japan’s leading B2B trade show for the lifestyle industry, will take place June 24–26, 2026, at Tokyo Big Sight, where its 29th edition is expected to bring together 1,400 exhibitors showcasing more than 38,000 lifestyle products and welcome about 35,000... - May 03, 2026 - RX
Highly Functional Material Week Osaka 2026 to Open as Western Japan’s Leading Advanced Materials Exhibition
Highly Functional Material Week Osaka 2026, Western Japan’s leading exhibition for advanced materials, laser, recycling and heat technologies, will bring together professionals from manufacturing, R&D and engineering seeking solutions that support performance, efficiency and... - May 03, 2026 - RX
Future Horizons Introduces the Temple Grandin Doll with Cow
Temple Grandin earned her PhD in Animal Science from the University of Illinois and is a professor at Colorado State University. She is also a bestselling author and a leading voice in autism presenting at conferences nationwide to help parents and professionals support individuals with autism. Her scientific training and lived experience give her a unique perspective in the field of animal science. - May 02, 2026 - Future Horizons, Inc.
WEPACK 2026 Concludes on a Record High, Reinforcing China’s Role at the Heart of the Global Packaging Industry
WEPACK 2026 concluded in Shenzhen with record attendance—137,000+ visitors from 130+ countries—showcasing the full packaging value chain, live innovations, and 30+ forums driving global collaboration and industry insight. - April 30, 2026 - RX
Last Chance for Global Pharma to Tap China’s Fast-Growing FDF Market at PHARMCHINA This May
PHARMCHINA 2026 (May 13–15, Shanghai) brings 2,000+ exhibitors together as a key gateway to China’s fast‑growing FDF market, offering global pharma firms critical sourcing, partnering, and regulatory insights before mid‑year decisions close. - April 28, 2026 - RX
RX Japan to Showcase 890,000 Jewellery Pieces in Strategic Sourcing Layout at IJK 2026
International Jewellery Kobe (IJK) 2026 returns to the Kobe International Exhibition Hall from 14–16 May 2026. Organized by RX Japan, Western Japan’s largest jewellery trade event will feature an expansive inventory of over 890,000 items. To streamline the sourcing experience for... - April 28, 2026 - RX
SuperiorPromos.com Launches SP Promo AI — Introducing the First AI-Powered Search Engine for Promotional Products
SuperiorPromos.com, a leader in the promotional products space with over two decades of industry expertise, today announced the launch of SP Promo AI, a groundbreaking AI-powered search engine designed to transform how businesses discover, evaluate, and order branded merchandise. Built on more... - April 21, 2026 - Superior Promos
The Rise of Chinese Trends, Connecting the Global Supply Chain: 2026 Yiwu Gift Fair to Open in May
The 2026 Yiwu Gift Fair (May 16–18) gathers 800+ source factories across 30,000 sqm, showcasing gifts, fashion, and housewares with direct manufacturer sourcing, IP collaboration, and global buyer matchmaking. - April 19, 2026 - RX
SPEXA 2026: Bringing Global Space Leaders Together to Unlock New Business Horizons
SPEXA 2026 takes place May 27–29 at Tokyo Big Sight, featuring 250+ global exhibitors and 100+ space technologies as Asia’s fast‑growing platform for commercial space innovation, partnerships, and market entry. - April 18, 2026 - RX
AI-Powered Innovation and Sustainable Packaging Headline April RX Huabo 2026 Shenzhen Gift Fair
RX Huabo’s 34th Shenzhen Gift Fair (Apr 25–28, 2026) brings 4,500+ exhibitors showcasing AI gadgets, smart wearables, and sustainable packaging, serving as a global platform for sourcing, trends, and networking. - April 18, 2026 - RX
INTERPHEX WEEK TOKYO 2026 Organizes Show Floor Around Manufacturing, Packaging, Inspection, and Digital Production Technologies
INTERPHEX WEEK TOKYO 2026, organised by RX Japan GK, will take place from May 20–22, 2026, at Makuhari Messe, bringing together six specialised exhibitions and a concurrent regenerative medicine expo covering pharmaceutical and cosmetics manufacturing, ingredients, laboratory and quality... - April 16, 2026 - RX
RX China Champions Global Trade with 2026 Theme: “Hello China Hello World – Resilient Connections, Shared Future”
As global trade evolves amidst regional collaboration and digital-industrial transformation, RX China unveils its 2026 theme: “Hello China Hello World – Resilient Connections, Shared Future.” This initiative underscores RX’s pivotal role in fostering international trade and... - April 15, 2026 - RX
WEPACK 2026 to Showcase the Future of Packaging with Eight Integrated Shows in Shenzhen
WEPACK 2026 (Apr 15–17, Shenzhen) is a global packaging expo covering the full value chain, featuring 8 co-located shows, 100,000+ visitors, and innovation in digital, automation, and green packaging. - April 12, 2026 - RX
Discover the Future of Automotive Manufacturing Technology at AMTS 2026; Registration Opens for July Exhibition in Shanghai
AMTS 2026 returns July 8–10 in Shanghai with 850+ exhibitors and 70,000 visitors, showcasing automotive manufacturing tech, NEV innovations, smart factories, and 50+ forums plus year‑round business matching. - April 11, 2026 - RX
Hollywood Legend Makes First Convention Appearance at Rhode Island Comic Con
Since its inception, Rhode Island Comic Con has brought in hundreds of Hollywood’s biggest names for the enjoyment of thousands of fans from nearby and afar. Raising the bar this year, Altered Reality Entertainment, producers of the New England pop culture event, announced today that... - April 08, 2026 - Altered Reality Entertainment, LLC
Future Horizons to Release "Empowering Autistic Voices in Education: Dismantling Barriers and Building Bridges toward Authentic Inclusion" by Dr. Stephanie C. Holmes
Dr. Stephanie C. Holmes is an author, autism researcher, speaker, and certified autism specialist dedicated to supporting neurodiverse students. After her daughter’s autism diagnosis, she shifted her therapy practice to focus on IEPs, 504 plans, and education systems. She is the founder of Autism Spectrum Resources for Marriage & Family, LLC and co-author of Embracing the Autism Spectrum. - April 08, 2026 - Future Horizons, Inc.
New Exhibition Zone to Help Farmers Navigate Heat, Weather Extremes at J‑AGRI 2026
RX Japan is set to launch a major new initiative at the 16th edition of J‑AGRI Tokyo, introducing a dedicated exhibition zone: the Heat Stress and Climate Risk Solutions Fair. The fair will make its debut on October 7–9, 2026, at Makuhari Messe, marking the first time the show has carved... - April 02, 2026 - RX
SinoCorrugated South 2026 to Showcase the Future of Corrugated Manufacturing in Shenzhen
SinoCorrugated South 2026 (Apr 15–17, Shenzhen) gathers 1,200+ exhibitors showcasing full‑chain corrugated, digital printing, automation, green tech and smart factory solutions, giving industry leaders a 360° view of future packaging production. - March 31, 2026 - RX
DRC Mining Week Returns to Africa's Largest Copper and Cobalt Hub, Setting the Stage for Strategic Growth
The organisers of DRC Mining Week, the region's longest-running and most influential mining platform, have unveiled what it will focus on in June this year, including an expanded vision for investment, industrialisation, and cross-border collaboration in the heart of Africa’s mining... - March 27, 2026 - DRC Mining Week
Future Horizons to Release "Time to Thrive: A Reflection Workbook for Parents and Caregivers of Young Autistic Children" by Holly Ketchum
Holly Ketchum lives in the Ozarks region of the United States, where she works as a Parent Educator. She has a degree in Child and Family Education and has worked as a teacher, home visitor, or parent educator for many families, including families with autistic children, since 2010. Her professional background is practical, based on years of experience directly working with families. - March 24, 2026 - Future Horizons, Inc.
"FunnyCon" to Cement Chicago as the World’s Comedy Capital This April; Inaugural "Funny Awards" Set for April Fools’ Day
A major new comedy event from Scott Dikkers (co-founder and 15-year editor-in-chief of The Onion) comes to The Lincoln Lodge March 31-April 2, bringing comedy workshops with comedy-industry insiders, performances by fan-favorite comedians from Chicago, LA, and New York and the gala Funny Awards celebration the night of April 1, where "The Funny" (not to be confused with the the Emmy or the Grammy) will go to the year's funniest movie, funniest TV show, funniest book, funniest comedian, and more. - March 18, 2026 - FunnyCon
Asia’s Leading Home & Lifestyle Sourcing Platform, RX's CDATF 2026 Opens Doors to Southeast Asian Buyers This July
CDATF 2026 (July 23–25, Shanghai) connects Southeast Asian buyers with 3,500+ verified OEM/ODM factories offering homeware and lifestyle goods, enabling efficient, cost‑effective sourcing and stronger China–ASEAN supply chain partnerships. - March 16, 2026 - RX
RX Japan's INTERPHEX WEEK TOKYO 2026 Releases Conference Program Featuring 320 Sessions Across Manufacturing, Quality, CMC, and Digital Transformation
The full conference program for INTERPHEX WEEK TOKYO 2026, Japan’s largest pharma and biotech gathering has been officially published ahead of the event taking place May 20 (Wed)–22 (Fri), 2026 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan, bringing together an expected 950 exhibitors and 35,000... - March 16, 2026 - RX
ITWA@Vietnam 2026: Unlock ASEAN’s $198B Industrial Boom in Hanoi
ITWA@Vietnam 2026 debuts in Hanoi to connect global tech suppliers with Vietnam’s fast-growing manufacturing sector, offering specialized shows, business matching, and localized outreach to support the country’s rising industrial ecosystem. - March 16, 2026 - RX
Seven Oaks Italy Announces August 26, 2026 Departure of 10-Day Small-Group Cultural Immersion Program, Featuring Rome, Pompeii, Amalfi Coast and Molise Villages
Seven Oaks Italy announces the August 26, 2026 departure of its 10-day small-group cultural immersion journey for North American travelers. Centered in Molise — one of Italy’s least visited regions — the experience blends Rome, Pompeii and the Amalfi Coast with authentic village encounters, artisan traditions and regional cuisine. Hosted by founder Lou Tortola, the program offers a thoughtful, unhurried way to experience Italy through culture, landscape and local life. - March 15, 2026 - Seven Oaks Italy
RX Japan concludes Automotive World 2026 with Strong Global Participation and Milestone Opening Ceremony
Automotive World 2026, organised by RX Japan GK, concluded at Tokyo Big Sight following three days of exhibitions and conferences. This year’s edition brought together 1,711 exhibitors from 24 countries and regions, welcoming 78,673 visitors from across the global mobility community. The... - March 14, 2026 - RX