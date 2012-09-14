Colorado Springs Comic Con , from Altered Reality Entertainment, LLC

Get ready, Colorado Springs for the biggest and best pop culture convention in the Springs. This 3-day event will feature celebrities from all genres of TV, movies and cartoons, some of the best names...

Corporate Event Planning and Management , from EventPro

Defer all planning and arrangements for public relations, conferences, trade shows and traning events without adding to the stress of already over-worked corporate staff. Responsibility for single events...

eLearning , from Cinecraft Productions

Cinécraft began creating computer-based courses when the industry was in its infancy, training hospital staff on health and safety procedures. Today, eLearning makes up about half of our business,...

Event / Convention / Finish Line Goodie Bag Distribution and Sampling , from Radical Promotions

Event / Convention On-site Sampling and Field Marketing , from Radical Promotions

Event / Convention staffing and marketing , from Radical Promotions

Full Day of Trade Show Training , from TradeShow Teacher

The success of your trade shows are important. Your business has reached a stage where you can afford to do more comprehensive face-to-face marketing; yet you have to make sure that every dollar spent...

Guerilla / Commando / Renegade / Intercept Sampling and Promotions , from Radical Promotions

Hartford ComiConn , from Altered Reality Entertainment, LLC

ATTENTION comic book, pop culture, cosplay, and convention fans. Connecticut ComiCONN has joined forces with Altered Reality Entertainment & Hartford Comic Con to form the NEW and IMPROVED Hartford...

High Definition Video Production , from Cinecraft Productions

Cinécraft began as a film production studio in 1939, and more than 70 years later we’re still on the leading edge of motion picture storytelling. The need to tell a good story is as important...

Mobile Marketing Equipment , from EventPro

Customized trailers, RVs, buses and other types of trucks designed and built for marketing, public relations and training events. Available either new or refurbished, for rental or purchase, these mobile...

Press Kit , from IN THE VIRTUAL CITY INC dba 2 HOT 4 AIRWAVES

$30.00 - Service

Press Kits includes mp3, video, photo, bio and promo cards. We will create a promo page on several of the websites we maintain.

Research, identify and negotiate event sponsorship opportunities , from Radical Promotions

Rhode Island Comic Con , from Altered Reality Entertainment, LLC

Rhode Island Comic Con (RICC) is an multi-day comic convention held during November at the Rhode Island Convention Center in Providence, Rhode Island. The convention was Rhode Island's first Comic Con.

Trade Show Training Manual , from TradeShow Teacher

$249.00 - Product

The Trade Show Training Manual & CD from the TradeShow Teacher is a step-by step guide for businesses exhibiting at their first, tenth or even twentieth plus trade show; you will learn how to define...