Axiomtek Introduces Expandable, Feature-Rich Four-PoE DIN-Rail Edge Computer for IP Video Surveillance – the ICO320-83C The rugged, compact ICO320-83C's high expandability and rich I/O interfaces deliver true customer value for status monitoring, facility management and remote control of public utilities. - December 19, 2019 - Axiomtek

Axiomtek Introduces Advanced 9th Generation Intel® Core™I-Based AI Embedded System with NVIDIA GPU for Machine Vision and Deep Learning - The eBOX671-521-FL The fanless edge system has excellent GPU computing performance and high customizability for a wide range of edge computing, machine vision, deep learning and artificial Intelligence of Things applications. - December 13, 2019 - Axiomtek

Axiomtek Launches Rugged, Ultra-Compact Embedded System for In-Vehicle PC Applications – The UST100-504-FL Axiomtek's rugged UST100-504-FL is CE/FCC-certified and compliant with ISO7637-2, and offers rich I/O options and flexibility for in-vehicle edge computing and video analytics applications. - November 27, 2019 - Axiomtek

Axiomtek Releases Its Ultra-Compact, Versatile Embedded System for Edge Computing – The eBOX100-51R-FL Axiomtek's rugged, flexible eBOX100-51R-FL offers rich I/O connectivity for a wide range of edge computing and IIoT gateway applications in factory automation, industrial IoT edge computing, digital signage, kiosk and smart retail. - November 25, 2019 - Axiomtek

Axiomtek Introduces Thin, Powerful Mini-ITX Motherboard with High Graphical Performance - The MANO521 Axiomtek’s MANO521 is a highly expandable mini-ITX motherboard with high processing powers, multiple expansion interfaces and Intel® HD Graphics. - November 15, 2019 - Axiomtek

Axiomtek Introduces Powerful, Customizable 4-Slot Intel® Xeon® Industrial System for AIoT Applications– The IPC974-519-FL The modular IPC974-519-FL is feature-rich and expandable for edge computing for a wide variety of industrial AIoT applications, such as real-time control, data analysis, deep learning and automated optical inspection. - October 30, 2019 - Axiomtek

Axiomtek Introduces DIN-Rail IIoT Edge Gateway with Flexible Modular Design and EN 50121-4 Certification – The ICO500-518 The DIN-Rail, railway-certified ICO500-518 is highly modular with two plug-in I/O module slots for transportation, public utility/smart energy, smart building and factory automation applications. - October 23, 2019 - Axiomtek

Axiomtek Launches a Highly Customizable, Feature-Rich Machine Vision System with Real-Time Vision I/O and PoE LANs - the IPS962-512-PoE The IPS962-512-PoE’s key features include camera communication interfaces and real-time vision-specific I/O with microsecond-scale and LED lighting control. - September 30, 2019 - Axiomtek

Axiomtek Introduces Its High Performance, Scalable Pico-ITX Motherboard for Industrial IoT Applications – The PICO51R Axiomtek’s ultra-compact pico-ITX motherboard the PICO51R is highly expandable and feature-rich for industrial automation applications. - September 05, 2019 - Axiomtek

Bankcard Life, the Premier Community for Payment Professionals, Officially Launches to the Public The Bankcard life membership includes two components: The first is a private, recruiting-free community, and the second is a robust membership website. The membership site includes payment training, sales training, video, guest contributors, a growing library of industry-related articles, script books and resources, and video interviews with successful agents that have built big businesses and large residual portfolios. - August 28, 2019 - Bankcard Life

Axiomtek Releases Feature-Rich, Expandable PoE Embedded Vision System for AIoT Applications – the eBOX671-521-FL Axiomtek's highly expandable eBOX671-521-FL with 4-CH PoE and MXM 3.1 Type A slot is ideal for applications in machine vision, edge computing, traffic vision, deep learning and artificial intelligence of things. - August 28, 2019 - Axiomtek

Axiomtek Introduces Its Powerful, Highly Expandable Intel® Smart Display Module-Large (Intel® SDM-L) – the SDM500L Axiomtek's large Intel® Smart Display Module, the SDM500L is feature-rich and highly expandable to deliver reliability and flexibility. - August 07, 2019 - Axiomtek

Axiomtek Launches Advanced Transportation Embedded System with Built-in Layer 2 Managed PoE Switch - The tBOX400-510-FL The feature-rich tBOX400-510-FL is expandable for transportation-related applications such as onboard video surveillance and video management. - July 19, 2019 - Axiomtek

Axiomtek’s Comprehensive, All-in-One Intelligent Device Management Software for IIoT Projects- Agent MaaS Suite Axiomtek’s proprietary software Agent MaaS Suite is a comprehensive intelligent device management software that offers remote management capabilities and more. - June 26, 2019 - Axiomtek

Axiomtek Introduces 10.4-inch IP66/IP69K-Rated Stainless Steel Fanless Touch Panel Computer with M12-Type Connectors – The GOT810-845 Axiomtek's 10.4-inch GOT810-845 is an industrial-grade fanless touch panel computer with rugged features and high expandability. - June 20, 2019 - Axiomtek

Pinogy Partners with Phillips Pet Food & Supplies to Introduce Auto E-Invoicing for Retailers Pinogy partners with Phillips Pet Food & Supplies to introduce an automated intergation with E-invoicing for retailers nationwide. - June 18, 2019 - Pinogy Corporation

Axiomtek Launches High Performance, Expandable PICMG 1.3 Full-Size Single Board Computer with High Graphical Performance – The SHB150 The feature-rich SHB150 is ideal for smart factory automation with its high-speed transfer interfaces and superior graphical performance (Intel® HD Graphics). - May 15, 2019 - Axiomtek

Axiomtek Introduces Its Feature-Rich, Highly Expandable Machine Vision System with Real-time Vision I/O and Poe LANs - The IPS960-511-PoE The IPS960-511-PoE’s key features include camera communication interfaces and real-time vision-specific I/O with microsecond-scale and LED lighting control. - May 08, 2019 - Axiomtek

Axiomtek Introduces Rugged, Expandable Transportation-Certified Embedded System with Modular I/O Design – the tBOX300-510-FL The transportation-certified tBOX300-510-FL is feature-rich and highly expandable to meet different customization requirements with quick deployment. - April 04, 2019 - Axiomtek

Axiomtek Launches Rugged EN 50155-Compliant 12.1-inch Railway Touch Display with High Brightness – The P6125 Axiomtek's 12.1-inch P6125 is an industrial-grade IP65 and NEMA 4-compliant touch display monitor with rich features and high brightness. - March 27, 2019 - Axiomtek

Axiomtek Releases 17-Inch IP66/IP69K-Rated Stainless Steel Fanless Touch Panel Computer with Rich I/Os – The GOT817L-511 Axiomtek's 17-inch GOT817L-511 is an industrial-grade fanless touch panel computer with rugged features and high expandability. - March 07, 2019 - Axiomtek

Axiomtek Announces Ultra-Slim, Feature-Rich 4K Digital Signage Player with Fanless and Cableless Design – the DSP300-318 Axiomtek's ultra-slim, fanless DSP300-318 4K digital signage player is designed for digital menu boards, interactive kiosks, video walls and more. - February 27, 2019 - Axiomtek

Axiomtek Introduces Powerful, Scalable COM Express Type 7 System on Module with Intel® Xeon® Processor – the CEM700 Axiomtek's COM Express Type 7 System on Module CEM700 is feature-rich and expandable for applications with high data and network throughputs. - February 13, 2019 - Axiomtek

Axiomtek Introduces Its Rugged, Advanced AI Embedded System with NVIDIA Jetson™ TX2 Module for Outdoor Applications – the eBOX800-900-FL Axiomtek's highly versatile eBOX800-900-FL with NVIDIA® Jetson™ TX2 module is ideal for AI edge computing and deep learning applications in smart city, smart manufacturing, smart transportation and much more. - January 16, 2019 - Axiomtek

Axiomtek Launches Its Feature-Rich, Secure 4K OPS Plus-Compliant Digital Signage Player with Intel® AMT 11.0 and Intel Unite® - The OPS700-520 The high performance Open Pluggable Specification Plus digital signage player, the OPS700-520, supports Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0, Intel® Active Management Technology (Intel® AMT) 11.0 and Intel Unite® solution. - January 02, 2019 - Axiomtek

Axiomtek Delivers a Unique Combination of Versatility, Enhanced Security and Ruggedness with the Ultra Small SMARC v2.0 System on Module with i.MX 8M Multi-Core Processor The rugged, wide temperature RISC-based SMARC v2.0 system on module SCM180 runs on the powerful i.MX 8M processor and has Linux support. - December 05, 2018 - Axiomtek

Rigor Announces 3 Web Performance Strategies for This Holiday Season Rigor, the only provider of Digital Experience Lifecycle Management solutions, today announced web performance strategies to help retailers during the upcoming holiday season. As the holiday shopping season seems to inch closer and closer, online retailers need to prepare for a surge of shoppers sooner... - November 26, 2018 - Rigor, Inc.

Powered by Axiomtek: Alert Innovation Robotic System for Walmart Automated Online Grocery Operation Axiomtek has collaborated with Alert Innovation to develop the Alphabot®, Walmart's online grocery storage and fulfillment robot. - November 13, 2018 - Axiomtek

Kiosk Group Names Alan Mischler New President/CEO Kiosk Group, Inc. has announced the appointment of Alan Mischler as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective Oct. 1, 2018. Mischler succeeds Mike James, founder, who will now serve as the company’s Director of Product Development. Kiosk Group is a privately-owned, Maryland-based company... - October 17, 2018 - Kiosk Group, Inc.

Axiomtek Delivers High Performance and Security with Its Feature-Rich 1U Rackmount Network Appliance Platform – the NA590 Axiomtek's high performance 1U rackmount NA590 is highly scalable and customizable for VPN, network bandwidth controller and firewall applications. - October 17, 2018 - Axiomtek

Axiomtek Launches the Feature-Rich, Small Size Intel® Smart Display Module for Digital Signage Applications - The SDM300S Axiomtek's small Intel® Smart Display Module, the SDM300S, provides rich features and scalability. - September 26, 2018 - Axiomtek

Ordyx Adds Cash Discounting and Credit Card Surplus Capabilities to Its POS Software Ordyx is introducing two highly requested features to their point of sale customers; these features are Cash Discounting and Credit Card Surcharge. The integration to the Ordyx software comes at an optimal time as many of their customers are small businesses and restaurants who may have been experiencing... - September 06, 2018 - Ordyx

Axiomtek Introduces Its Newest Rugged 15.6-Inch Fanless Touch Panel Computer with Rich I/Os - The GOT315WL-845 Axiomtek's 15.6-inch GOT315WL-845 is a multi-touch panel PC with rich I/Os and high expandability for HMI, infotainment and self-service kiosk use. - September 06, 2018 - Axiomtek

Axiomtek Releases Its Compact Edge AI System with NVIDIA Jetson™ TX2 Module and JetPack 3.2 Support – The eBOX560-900-FL Axiomtek's eBOX560-900-FL with NVIDIA Jetson™ TX2 module and JetPack 3.2 support is ideal for AI computing, deep learning and edge computing. - August 22, 2018 - Axiomtek

Axiomtek Launches the New Industrial Micro ATX Motherboard with Rich I/Os and High Expandability – The MMB501 Axiomtek's MMB501 is a feature-rich Micro ATX motherboard suited for gaming, POS/kiosk, industrial automation and other applications. - August 08, 2018 - Axiomtek

Axiomtek Launches Its Robust, Expandable Fanless Embedded System with TPM 1.2 – The eBOX627-312-FL Axiomtek's eBOX627-312-FL is a high performance embedded system suited for multimedia applications, security surveillance and smart factory automation. - August 02, 2018 - Axiomtek

Clique Payments Launches Clique to Allow Payment Processors to Integrate with QuickBooks, Xero and FreshBooks Clique Payments Inc., a software development company based in New York expert in ERP customization, has launched Clique, a new service that allows accountants, payment processors, banks and ISOs to integrate their transaction processing with QuickBooks, FreshBooks, and Xero. Clique Payments inked its... - July 30, 2018 - Clique Payments Inc

Axiomtek Announces Its Highly Customizable 17” Industrial-Grade Touch Panel PC with User-Friendly Design - The P1177E-500 Axiomtek's IP65-rated P1177E-500 is feature-rich and has a user-friendly design for use in industrial automation applications. - July 26, 2018 - Axiomtek

Axiomtek Announces its Feature-Rich, Highly Expandable Low Profile Mini-ITX Motherboard - The MANO311 Axiomtek’s MANO311 is a highly expandable and versatile mini-ITX motherboard with an extensive selection of I/Os for industrial IoT applications. - July 11, 2018 - Axiomtek

Axiomtek Introduces Its Advanced 21.5-Inch 10-Point Multi-Touch Panel Computer – the GOT321W-502-PCT Axiomtek's 21.5-inch GOT321W-502-PCT is a multi-touch panel PC with rich I/Os and flexible communication options for kiosk and automation use. - June 27, 2018 - Axiomtek

Ordyx POS Highlights Crucial Integration with Avero Inc. Ordyx is proud to highlight a direct integration with top-of-the-line restaurant management software company, Avero Inc. Ordyx and Avero both put a focus on improving restaurant efficiency and profitability and because of this, the idea of integration was seamless and proved to be imperative to the desired... - June 24, 2018 - Ordyx

Axiomtek Introduces Its Feature-Rich, Palm-Sized PoE Embedded Vision System – the eBOX565-312-FL Axiomtek's eBOX565-312-FL is a palm-sized embedded system with one channel Gigabit Power over EtherNet and flexible connectivity options. - June 06, 2018 - Axiomtek

Ordyx POS is Excited to Announce New and Highly Requested Feature to Its Point of Sale System - Future Ordering The future ordering feature offers Ordyx customers the ability to easily manage multiple types of orders being placed for future dates and/or times. - May 16, 2018 - Ordyx

Axiomtek Launches Its Highly Reliable, Low Power Consumption Network Appliance – The NA362R Axiomtek's 1U rackmount, low power consumption NA362R is highly reliabile for VPN, network bandwidth controller, firewall and UTM applications. - May 16, 2018 - Axiomtek

Axiomtek Launches Its Versatile Mini-ITX Motherboard - The MANO310 Axiomtek's MANO310 is an feature-rich and versatile mini-ITX motherboard for use in automation, digital signage and other IoT-related applications. - May 09, 2018 - Axiomtek

Hodi, a Platform for Brands & Retailers to Increase Demand and Awareness for Their Same-Day Delivery Offerings, Officially Launches in the Shopify App Store Scaling a same-day delivery offering on Shopify is now easier than ever with Hodi’s turn-key integration. - April 25, 2018 - Hodi, Inc.

Axiomtek Announces Its Robust, Customizable 12.1" Industrial Touch Panel Computer – the P1127E-500 Axiomtek's IP65-rated P1127E-500 is highly flexible with rich expansions for use in industrial automation applications. - April 25, 2018 - Axiomtek

Ordyx Remote is Now Available on Android Devices Among Other Updates Ordyx is proud to announce new and improved updates to its mobile application - “Ordyx Remote.” The app allows Ordyx POS customers to view the status of their stores as well as approve voids, comps, and more, remotely. Ordyx Remote allows you to manage your establishment from anywhere, anytime. What's... - April 18, 2018 - Ordyx

Axiomtek Introduces its Advanced, Highly Expandable 4-slot Fanless Industrial PC – The IPC964-512-FL Axiomtek’s highly customizable IPC964-512-FL is a rugged fanless industrial PC with one I/O module slot and four PCI/PCIe slots. - April 04, 2018 - Axiomtek