The rugged, compact ICO320-83C's high expandability and rich I/O interfaces deliver true customer value for status monitoring, facility management and remote control of public utilities. - December 19, 2019 - Axiomtek
The fanless edge system has excellent GPU computing performance and high customizability for a wide range of edge computing, machine vision, deep learning and artificial Intelligence of Things applications. - December 13, 2019 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek's rugged UST100-504-FL is CE/FCC-certified and compliant with ISO7637-2, and offers rich I/O options and flexibility for in-vehicle edge computing and video analytics applications. - November 27, 2019 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek's rugged, flexible eBOX100-51R-FL offers rich I/O connectivity for a wide range of edge computing and IIoT gateway applications in factory automation, industrial IoT edge computing, digital signage, kiosk and smart retail. - November 25, 2019 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek’s MANO521 is a highly expandable mini-ITX motherboard with high processing powers, multiple expansion interfaces and Intel® HD Graphics. - November 15, 2019 - Axiomtek
The modular IPC974-519-FL is feature-rich and expandable for edge computing for a wide variety of industrial AIoT applications, such as real-time control, data analysis, deep learning and automated optical inspection. - October 30, 2019 - Axiomtek
The DIN-Rail, railway-certified ICO500-518 is highly modular with two plug-in I/O module slots for transportation, public utility/smart energy, smart building and factory automation applications. - October 23, 2019 - Axiomtek
The IPS962-512-PoE’s key features include camera communication interfaces and real-time vision-specific I/O with microsecond-scale and LED lighting control. - September 30, 2019 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek’s ultra-compact pico-ITX motherboard the PICO51R is highly expandable and feature-rich for industrial automation applications. - September 05, 2019 - Axiomtek
The Bankcard life membership includes two components: The first is a private, recruiting-free community, and the second is a robust membership website. The membership site includes payment training, sales training, video, guest contributors, a growing library of industry-related articles, script books and resources, and video interviews with successful agents that have built big businesses and large residual portfolios. - August 28, 2019 - Bankcard Life
Axiomtek's highly expandable eBOX671-521-FL with 4-CH PoE and MXM 3.1 Type A slot is ideal for applications in machine vision, edge computing, traffic vision, deep learning and artificial intelligence of things. - August 28, 2019 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek's large Intel® Smart Display Module, the SDM500L is feature-rich and highly expandable to deliver reliability and flexibility. - August 07, 2019 - Axiomtek
The feature-rich tBOX400-510-FL is expandable for transportation-related applications such as onboard video surveillance and video management. - July 19, 2019 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek’s proprietary software Agent MaaS Suite is a comprehensive intelligent device management software that offers remote management capabilities and more. - June 26, 2019 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek's 10.4-inch GOT810-845 is an industrial-grade fanless touch panel computer with rugged features and high expandability. - June 20, 2019 - Axiomtek
Pinogy partners with Phillips Pet Food & Supplies to introduce an automated intergation with E-invoicing for retailers nationwide. - June 18, 2019 - Pinogy Corporation
The feature-rich SHB150 is ideal for smart factory automation with its high-speed transfer interfaces and superior graphical performance (Intel® HD Graphics). - May 15, 2019 - Axiomtek
The IPS960-511-PoE’s key features include camera communication interfaces and real-time vision-specific I/O with microsecond-scale and LED lighting control. - May 08, 2019 - Axiomtek
The transportation-certified tBOX300-510-FL is feature-rich and highly expandable to meet different customization requirements with quick deployment. - April 04, 2019 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek's 12.1-inch P6125 is an industrial-grade IP65 and NEMA 4-compliant touch display monitor with rich features and high brightness. - March 27, 2019 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek's 17-inch GOT817L-511 is an industrial-grade fanless touch panel computer with rugged features and high expandability. - March 07, 2019 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek's ultra-slim, fanless DSP300-318 4K digital signage player is designed for digital menu boards, interactive kiosks, video walls and more. - February 27, 2019 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek's COM Express Type 7 System on Module CEM700 is feature-rich and expandable for applications with high data and network throughputs. - February 13, 2019 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek's highly versatile eBOX800-900-FL with NVIDIA® Jetson™ TX2 module is ideal for AI edge computing and deep learning applications in smart city, smart manufacturing, smart transportation and much more. - January 16, 2019 - Axiomtek
The high performance Open Pluggable Specification Plus digital signage player, the OPS700-520, supports Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0, Intel® Active Management Technology (Intel® AMT) 11.0 and Intel Unite® solution. - January 02, 2019 - Axiomtek
The rugged, wide temperature RISC-based SMARC v2.0 system on module SCM180 runs on the powerful i.MX 8M processor and has Linux support. - December 05, 2018 - Axiomtek
Rigor, the only provider of Digital Experience Lifecycle Management solutions, today announced web performance strategies to help retailers during the upcoming holiday season.
As the holiday shopping season seems to inch closer and closer, online retailers need to prepare for a surge of shoppers sooner... - November 26, 2018 - Rigor, Inc.
Axiomtek has collaborated with Alert Innovation to develop the Alphabot®, Walmart's online grocery storage and fulfillment robot. - November 13, 2018 - Axiomtek
Kiosk Group, Inc. has announced the appointment of Alan Mischler as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective Oct. 1, 2018. Mischler succeeds Mike James, founder, who will now serve as the company’s Director of Product Development.
Kiosk Group is a privately-owned, Maryland-based company... - October 17, 2018 - Kiosk Group, Inc.
Axiomtek's high performance 1U rackmount NA590 is highly scalable and customizable for VPN, network bandwidth controller and firewall applications. - October 17, 2018 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek's small Intel® Smart Display Module, the SDM300S, provides rich features and scalability. - September 26, 2018 - Axiomtek
Ordyx is introducing two highly requested features to their point of sale customers; these features are Cash Discounting and Credit Card Surcharge. The integration to the Ordyx software comes at an optimal time as many of their customers are small businesses and restaurants who may have been experiencing... - September 06, 2018 - Ordyx
Axiomtek's 15.6-inch GOT315WL-845 is a multi-touch panel PC with rich I/Os and high expandability for HMI, infotainment and self-service kiosk use. - September 06, 2018 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek's eBOX560-900-FL with NVIDIA Jetson™ TX2 module and JetPack 3.2 support is ideal for AI computing, deep learning and edge computing. - August 22, 2018 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek's MMB501 is a feature-rich Micro ATX motherboard suited for gaming, POS/kiosk, industrial automation and other applications. - August 08, 2018 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek's eBOX627-312-FL is a high performance embedded system suited for multimedia applications, security surveillance and smart factory automation. - August 02, 2018 - Axiomtek
Clique Payments Inc., a software development company based in New York expert in ERP customization, has launched Clique, a new service that allows accountants, payment processors, banks and ISOs to integrate their transaction processing with QuickBooks, FreshBooks, and Xero.
Clique Payments inked its... - July 30, 2018 - Clique Payments Inc
Axiomtek's IP65-rated P1177E-500 is feature-rich and has a user-friendly design for use in industrial automation applications. - July 26, 2018 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek’s MANO311 is a highly expandable and versatile mini-ITX motherboard with an extensive selection of I/Os for industrial IoT applications. - July 11, 2018 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek's 21.5-inch GOT321W-502-PCT is a multi-touch panel PC with rich I/Os and flexible communication options for kiosk and automation use. - June 27, 2018 - Axiomtek
Ordyx is proud to highlight a direct integration with top-of-the-line restaurant management software company, Avero Inc. Ordyx and Avero both put a focus on improving restaurant efficiency and profitability and because of this, the idea of integration was seamless and proved to be imperative to the desired... - June 24, 2018 - Ordyx
Axiomtek's eBOX565-312-FL is a palm-sized embedded system with one channel Gigabit Power over EtherNet and flexible connectivity options. - June 06, 2018 - Axiomtek
The future ordering feature offers Ordyx customers the ability to easily manage multiple types of orders being placed for future dates and/or times. - May 16, 2018 - Ordyx
Axiomtek's 1U rackmount, low power consumption NA362R is highly reliabile for VPN, network bandwidth controller, firewall and UTM applications. - May 16, 2018 - Axiomtek
Axiomtek's MANO310 is an feature-rich and versatile mini-ITX motherboard for use in automation, digital signage and other IoT-related applications. - May 09, 2018 - Axiomtek
Scaling a same-day delivery offering on Shopify is now easier than ever with Hodi’s turn-key integration. - April 25, 2018 - Hodi, Inc.
Axiomtek's IP65-rated P1127E-500 is highly flexible with rich expansions for use in industrial automation applications. - April 25, 2018 - Axiomtek
Ordyx is proud to announce new and improved updates to its mobile application - “Ordyx Remote.” The app allows Ordyx POS customers to view the status of their stores as well as approve voids, comps, and more, remotely. Ordyx Remote allows you to manage your establishment from anywhere, anytime.
What's... - April 18, 2018 - Ordyx
Axiomtek’s highly customizable IPC964-512-FL is a rugged fanless industrial PC with one I/O module slot and four PCI/PCIe slots. - April 04, 2018 - Axiomtek
Blockchain leader in crypto-location technology strengthens framework and alliances - March 29, 2018 - XYO Network