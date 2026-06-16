Recent Headlines
Within Retail, Point-Of-Sale & Inventory Management Software
Scope Retail Systems Expands Its Development Capacity in India with Two New Office Locations
Scope Retail Systems, Inc., a Consulting and Supply Chain Software product development company, increases its innovation and development center capacity in Goa, India and Indore, India. Scopesys Innovation Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Scope Retail Systems, will now also operate from their new offices... - June 16, 2026 - Scope Retail Systems Inc
3DiVi Launches Face SDK 3.30 with Stronger Deepfake Defense and Local License Server
3DiVi today announced the release of Face SDK 3.30, introducing stronger anti-spoofing capabilities and a new local license server designed to simplify deployment in isolated environments. - May 18, 2026 - 3DiVi Inc.
VasyERP Expands Global Reach with Smart ERP Solutions After Strong Growth in India
VasyERP is a cloud-based ERP and POS platform designed for retail and distribution businesses to manage operations more efficiently. After building a strong presence in India, the company is expanding into global markets including the UAE and wider GCC, South Africa, the UK, and other regions. VasyERP brings billing, inventory, accounting, and reporting into a single system, helping businesses gain real-time visibility, maintain compliance, and scale across multiple locations. - March 26, 2026 - VasyERP
a1qa Announces the Availability of AI‑Powered Test Automation as a Standalone Service
a1qa is expanding its service line with AI‑powered test automation to help organizations modernize their QA processes and accelerate delivery. - March 26, 2026 - a1qa
WareGo Solidifies Its Position as a Leading 3PL Warehouse Management Solution to Optimize Complex Logistics Operations
WareGo, a global leader in cloud-native supply chain technology, continues to set the benchmark for operational excellence through its comprehensive 3PL Warehouse Management System (WMS). Designed to address the high-velocity demands of third-party logistics, the platform serves as the digital... - March 25, 2026 - WareGo
WareGo Launches Warehouse Optimization Software Feature for Supply Chain Management
WareGo has recently announced the launch of their new warehouse optimization software feature. - March 24, 2026 - WareGo
Baanda Introduces an Always-Open Digital Community Bazaar for Local Small Businesses
Baanda is a digital platform designed to help local makers and small businesses connect with nearby customers through proximity-based discovery and practical, real-world tools. Built for use both online and at physical locations such as storefronts and market stalls, Baanda supports independent sellers with workflows that fit day-to-day operations. The company is based in Southern California and is expanding into additional regions. - February 26, 2026 - Baanda, Inc.
a1qa Updates QA Services for the Telecom Industry
a1qa has updated its telecom quality engineering services to help operators and telecom software providers modernise faster while protecting service continuity. The expanded scope applies AI-enabled and automation-led testing across 5G, IoT, cloud-native platforms, and virtualised networks, while... - February 26, 2026 - a1qa
3DiVi Releases BAF 1.16 with Deeper Attempt Analytics, and Customizable Interface Elements
3DiVi, a developer of computer vision and biometric technologies, has released version 1.16 of its Biometric Anti-Fraud (BAF) platform. The update introduces deeper analytics of authentication attempts, and customizable visual interface elements. - February 04, 2026 - 3DiVi Inc.
3DiVi Announces 3DiVi BAF 1.15 with Biometric Data Deletion Configs, Face Image Quality Assessment Settings and Smarter Face Detector
3DiVi today announced the release of 3DiVi BAF 1.15, a significant year-end upgrade designed to improve the security, performance, and operational efficiency of biometric authentication systems. - December 19, 2025 - 3DiVi Inc.
3DiVi Released 2026 Face Recognition Market Report with Global Trend Analysis, Maturity Stages, and Regional Insights
3DiVi, a global developer of computer vision technologies, today announced the release of its 2026 Face Recognition Market Report, a comprehensive analysis of the global facial recognition technology (FRT) industry. The report offers insights into market evolution, regional maturity, and emerging trends shaping digital identity, providing actionable guidance for companies, investors, and government stakeholders worldwide. - December 06, 2025 - 3DiVi Inc.
Bottle360 Launches Seamless WordPress Integration Empowering Wineries to Design Their Online Experience
Bottle360, a leading winery DTC club, POS, and e-commerce solution, has launched a new WordPress Integration, letting wineries connect their Bottle360 platform with WordPress websites using the Bottle360 Bridge plugin. Wineries can display products, manage wine clubs, and offer seamless, branded shopping experiences that combine WordPress’s design freedom with Bottle360’s powerful DTC tools. - November 25, 2025 - Bottle360
3DiVi Releases Omni Agent 3.0 with Custom Video Analytics Scenarios, New Detection Objects and Hardware Cost Savings
3DiVi, an international provider of AI-powered computer vision solutions, today announced the release of Omni Agent 3.0, a major update to its video analytics platform that makes detection more adaptive, accurate, and cost-efficient than ever. This release introduces a redesigned architecture, optimized server performance, enhanced low-power device support, and a fully revamped web interface for streamlined configuration and monitoring. - November 20, 2025 - 3DiVi Inc.
3DiVi Launches the First Deepfake Detector with Online Testing Available to Everyone
3DiVi, an international developer of computer vision solutions, today announced the launch of its 3DiVi Deepfake Detector online demo, now available for public use. This new tool allows users to upload videos or connect a live camera stream and determine frame by frame whether the content is a deepfake. - November 20, 2025 - 3DiVi Inc.
IT Idol Technologies Accelerates AI Adoption for SMEs with Strategic, Scalable Solutions
IT Idol Technologies has launched a forward-looking initiative to accelerate AI adoption among small and medium enterprises (SMEs), addressing critical IT challenges such as legacy infrastructure, limited tech talent, cybersecurity risks, scalability issues, and high implementation costs. - November 13, 2025 - IT IDOL Technologies
3DiVi Releases BAF 1.14 with WebCodec API Support, CSV Reports, and New Deepfake Metrics for Fraud-Resistant Biometric Verification
3DiVi, an international developer of biometric and computer vision technologies, today announced the release of 3DiVi BAF 1.14, the latest version of their Biometric Anti-Fraud software (BAF). The new update delivers improved performance, expanded analytics, and stronger fraud protection capabilities for businesses using biometric identification in digital onboarding and authorization processes. - October 16, 2025 - 3DiVi Inc.
3DiVi Launches Face SDK 3.28 with 3X Faster Identification, New Photo Quality Control, and Stronger Liveness Detection
3DiVi, an international developer of computer vision solutions, today announced the release of Face SDK 3.28 with updates in accuracy, speed, and anti-spoofing protection. - October 07, 2025 - 3DiVi Inc.
3DiVi Releases White Paper on Facial Recognition for Access Control & Attendance Tracking in 2025
3DiVi, a leading provider of computer vision solutions, today announced the release of its latest white paper, “Facial Recognition in Access Control and Attendance Tracking Systems.” The report explores how facial recognition technology is transforming security, user experience, and operational efficiency in modern workplaces. - September 03, 2025 - 3DiVi Inc.
3DiVi Launches BAF 1.13: Advanced Biometric Authentication with Deepfake Detection and Customizable Facial Motion Control Scenarios
3DiVi, a global leader in biometric technology, today announced the release of 3DiVi BAF 1.13, a major update that significantly improves biometric authentication by integrating a deepfake detection algorithm and flexible, customizable motion control scenarios. - August 15, 2025 - 3DiVi Inc.
3DiVi Releases Face SDK 3.27 with Deepfake Detector, Turbo Inference with NVIDIA TensorRT and Intel OpenVINO, and Python Without GIL
3DiVi announces the release of Face SDK 3.27, a major update delivering a combination of security and system performance improvements. This latest version integrates a built-in deepfake detection module, alongside support for NVIDIA TensorRT, Intel OpenVINO acceleration, and no-GIL Python API — enabling fast, scalable, and attack-resistant face recognition solutions from day one. - August 06, 2025 - 3DiVi Inc.
Smarter Outsourcing: IT IDOL Powers USA SaaS Growth
IT Idol Technologies, a global software engineering firm, is helping U.S.-based SaaS companies cut development costs by up to 40% through its distributed engineering model. By blending onshore collaboration with offshore agile pods across India, IT Idol delivers scalable, low-attrition tech teams optimized for speed, quality, and timezone alignment. - August 04, 2025 - IT IDOL Technologies
3DiVi’s New White Paper Shows How AI Video Analytics Within the CMMI Framework Combats Shoplifting and Organized Retail Crime in 2025
As retail theft surges in 2025, outdated loss prevention (LP) strategies are no longer enough. 3DiVi, a global leader in AI-driven video analytics, has released a powerful new white paper demonstrating how retailers can slash losses by integrating AI Video Analytics with the CMMI (Capability Maturity Model Integration) framework. - July 19, 2025 - 3DiVi Inc.
3DiVi Introduces Omni Platform v1.21.3 Facial Recognition System with 33% Faster Face Search and Rock-Solid System Stability for Large-Scale Biometric Projects
3DiVi, a leading developer of computer vision technologies, today announced the release of Omni Platform v1.21.3, delivering a major performance upgrade for high-load biometric identification systems. - July 17, 2025 - 3DiVi Inc.
3DiVi Launches BAF (Biometric Anti-Fraud) 1.12.0 with Smarter WebRTC & 3x More Efficient Liveness Checks
3DiVi is excited to announce the release of 3DiVi BAF version 1.12.0, featuring major improvements designed to improve digital onboarding experiences by drastically reducing false liveness rejections and providing more flexible video stream management through WebRTC. - July 09, 2025 - 3DiVi Inc.
3DiVi Launches Face SDK 3.26.0 with Go and Node.js Support
3DiVi proudly announces the release of Face SDK 3.26.0, now offering native support for Go and Node.js — and delivering a 3x improvement in accuracy of liveness checks. This update empowers developers and enterprises to build faster, more scalable, and more secure biometric systems across access control, fintech, digital banking and other platforms. - June 11, 2025 - 3DiVi Inc.
3DiVi Releases BAF 1.11.0 — Advanced Face Biometric Anti-Fraud Stack for Remote Identification in Online Banking and Fintech
3DiVi, a leader in biometric anti-fraud technologies, today announced the release of 3DiVi BAF version 1.11.0, a major update designed to help businesses prevent authentication failures and fraud while improving user trust. This latest version introduces expanded metadata for face authentication attempts, a face crop preview feature, and a new web component log collection service — all aimed at giving enterprises better visibility and faster incident resolution. - May 29, 2025 - 3DiVi Inc.
3DiVi Launches Cam QA Tool That Instantly Checks Camera Positioning and Configuration in Face Recognition-Driven Video Analytics Projects
Face recognition failing? It’s probably not the algorithm — it’s cameras. In projects across retail, banking, and safe cities, poor camera setup quietly kills performance and inflates costs. But what if integrators and operators could fix that before it becomes a disaster? 3DiVi’s new automated camera audit tool uncovers hidden issues, boosts face recognition accuracy, and saves serious budget — already helping integrators speed up deployments and avoid costly mistakes. - May 07, 2025 - 3DiVi Inc.
3DiVi Releases BAF v1.10.0, a Face Biometric Anti-Fraud System for Remote Identification in Online Banking and Fintech Services
3DiVi Inc. announced the release of BAF 1.10.0, bringing higher liveness accuracy, smarter UX with face frame auto-adjustment, and integration with additional 2FA/MFA checks. This latest update addresses critical challenges in face biometric authentication, reducing fraud risks and making onboarding smoother than ever. - April 06, 2025 - 3DiVi Inc.
New White Paper by 3DiVi Inc. Reveals 5 Critical Pillars for Successful Face Authentication in Online Banking and Fintech Services
5 Pillars to Build a Strong Face Authentication System for Online Banking and Fintech Services – 3DiVi’s New White Paper Reveals Must-Know Insights for Integrating Face Authentication into Digital Banking. - March 27, 2025 - 3DiVi Inc.
3DiVi’s New White Paper Reveals Key Biometric Security Threats and Defenses in Digital Banking
3DiVi Inc., a leader in computer vision and machine learning solutions, has published a new white paper titled "Threat Model for Remote Biometric Identification Systems." This in-depth document explores the evolving cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities of remote biometric... - March 14, 2025 - 3DiVi Inc.
3DiVi Inc. Announces the Release of Face SDK 3.25.0 for Server, Mobile and Embedded Solutions
3DiVi Inc. has released Face SDK 3.25.0, the first major update of 2025, with higher speed and accuracy rates for face recognition in fintech, time and attendance, and access control. Key improvements include 50% faster biometric template extraction, 40% better liveness detection accuracy, and support for detector cascades. The SDK also features accelerated inference on Rockchip NPU, small face filtering, redesigned database management for dynamic operations, and a C# API updated to .NET 8. - February 28, 2025 - 3DiVi Inc.
3DiVi Inc. Announces the Release of BAF 1.9.0, a Face Biometric Anti-Fraud System for Remote Identification in Banking and Fintech Services
3DiVi Inc., a leading developer of computer vision and facial recognition technologies, has released BAF 1.9.0 with new features to speed up and secure user onboarding in banking and fintech. With improvements designed to reduce registration errors and eliminate fraud, businesses can increase user adoption and build greater trust. - February 28, 2025 - 3DiVi Inc.
3DiVi Inc. Launches QAA - a Biometric Dataset Quality Check-Up Tool for Face Authentication Systems
3DiVi Inc., a leader in computer vision and facial recognition technologies, has launched its new Quality Assessment Algorithm (QAA), designed to address a critical challenge in face authentication systems—the quality of the facial images used for recognition. - February 14, 2025 - 3DiVi Inc.
3DiVi Inc. Experts on WEF 2025, Deepfake Protection, and ASEAN’s Digital Future
Can ASEAN DEFA set the global standard for digital security, or is it just ambition? 3DiVi experts share their insights ahead of the WEF2025 on how ASEAN can combat deepfake threats, scale biometric security, and prepare for a quantum-powered future. - February 09, 2025 - 3DiVi Inc.
RPOWER POS Introduces OmniTab, a Handheld POS Solution to Enhance Restaurant Efficiency
RPOWER POS announces the launch of OmniTab powered by RPOWER, a handheld POS device designed to enhance restaurant efficiency. OmniTab enables tableside ordering, flexible payments, real-time menu updates, and improved mobility, helping staff streamline operations and improve service. Jami Interdonato, President of RPOWER POS, highlights its role in optimizing order accuracy and guest experience. Learn more at www.rpowerpos.com. - February 06, 2025 - RPOWER POS
Chatsi Secures $500K in Seed Funding from Mountain TEQ, to Build Trustworthy AI-Powered Sales Agents for E-Commerce
Chatsi, the leader in AI-powered sales agents for e-commerce, has secured $500K in seed funding from Mountain TEQ to revolutionize online shopping. By addressing major conversion blockers like poor product discovery and unanswered questions, Chatsi seeks to guide shoppers with personalized, expert-level assistance. Launching on Shopify and WooCommerce in Q1 2025, Chatsi aims to redefine e-commerce and empower merchants to convert browsers into buyers. - January 28, 2025 - Chatsi Inc.
iVendNext Unveils AI-Powered Retail Management Platform at NRF 2025
iVend Retail, a decade-long leader in retail technology, launches iVendNext at NRF 2025. This next-generation platform combines AI, native ERP, and CRM capabilities in a unified solution for mid to large retailers. iVendNext features customizable POS, built-in webshop, and an innovative marketplace for vertical-specific applications. The platform builds on iVend Retail's extensive experience while introducing cutting-edge technology to address modern retail challenges. - January 15, 2025 - iVendNext
a1qa Reaches 25k Followers on LinkedIn, Uniting the Tech Community
a1qa is thrilled to reach 25,000 followers on LinkedIn, underscoring the importance of community in driving forward a mission of QA excellence. The company expresses gratitude for this support as it continues to share valuable industry insights. - November 17, 2024 - a1qa
Anchor Operating System Announces Partnership with Sensible Weather
Anchor Operating System is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Sensible Weather, the leading weather protection provider for the travel and hospitality industries. This collaboration will enable Anchor clients to seamlessly integrate Sensible’s Weather Guarantee product into... - September 13, 2024 - Anchor Operating System
Tuzo Rewards Launches First Ever Rewards Platform for Merchants
Tuzo Rewards has launched the first of its kind, processor-agnostic, Software as a Service (SaaS) rewards platform for merchants. - July 18, 2024 - Tuzo Rewards
A New Milestone in a1qa’s Contribution to QA Community: 20,000+ Unique LinkedIn Followers
a1qa doesn’t just test, it makes every effort to bring extra value to the QA community, which has resulted in a new achievement. - May 25, 2024 - a1qa
INFAWORK Launches Revolutionary All-in-One Business Software Solution for Small to Medium Sized Businesses
Today marks a significant milestone in the world of business management software as INFAWORK officially launches its comprehensive solution designed specifically for small to medium sized enterprises (SMEs). INFAWORK is poised to revolutionize the way SMEs operate by providing a single, highly affordable platform that encompasses all aspects of business management. - April 24, 2024 - INFAWORK
Unveiling Mobile App Success: the Crucial Role of QA in Boosting App Quality
Discover the transformative impact of QA expertise on mobile app quality. Join in in to explore essential topics such as compatibility and security testing, guaranteeing unparalleled user experiences. - March 27, 2024 - a1qa
a1qa’s Listed in the 2024 Global Outsourcing 100® List by IAOP
IAOP has released the 2024 Global Outsourcing 100® list. - February 24, 2024 - a1qa
Stock&Buy Evolves Into Qoblex in Q1 of 2024
Stock&Buy, an inventory management software company, is rebranding as Qoblex in Q1 2024, reflecting its evolution into a comprehensive e-commerce operations management software, expanding its services to include procurement, sales order management, forecasting, business intelligence, and a B2B e-commerce platform. This evolution emphasizes its commitment to meet evolving business needs, with increased investment in connecting with multiple online channels and marketplaces. - February 08, 2024 - Stock&Buy
Coffee Meets Bagel Partners with Taelor’s Menswear Rental Subscription for Valentine’s Day
Help Busy Men Look Their Best, Save Time & The Planet. Taelor, a leading men’s clothing rental subscription startup, is excited to announce its partnership with Coffee Meets Bagel, the dating app for serious relationships. This collaboration is set to make Valentine's Day more memorable for single men, offering them professional styling tips, easy access to stylish attire, and exclusive discounts. - February 01, 2024 - Taelor
Rt January "High Season: How to Prepare Your IT Product Beforehand"
Join a1qa's upcoming roundtable to get insights into functional testing, peak performance assurance, and resilience engineering, ensuring your IT product thrives during seasonal peaks. - January 21, 2024 - a1qa
Alcineo Joins STMicroelectronics Partner Program to facilitate EMV Stack Implementation and Speed Up Time-to-Market of Payment Terminals
Adds new fully featured EMV contact stack to ST’s products, technologies, and solutions. - January 20, 2024 - Alcineo
Highlights of a1qa's 2023: a Year of Achievements
As companies close the chapter on 2023, let's revisit the standout moments that shaped a1qa's remarkable year. - December 24, 2023 - a1qa
a1qa Named in “Everest Group PEAK Matrix 2023” Report
a1qa gets global recognition, as it brings QA to the next level. - December 02, 2023 - a1qa