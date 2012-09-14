PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
The financial planning software, FairPlanner convinced RIMC Hotels & Resorts to also use PickupTracking. - December 18, 2019 - Fairmas GmbH
When it comes to emergency services and safety, Ferrero Group has a sweet solution for its chocolate and hazelnut plants, with an automated mustering system for emergency cases designed and developed by Litum IoT. - December 15, 2019 - Litum IoT
An independent B2B research agency published a Clutch 1000 list of service front-runners, a1qa being among them. - December 05, 2019 - a1qa
Litum and Wipelot (Okyanus Technology) have announced a merger that will bring Wipelot’s UWB-based IoT and RTLS technology to Litum’s international network of IIoT solutions. - November 24, 2019 - Litum IoT
Izmir Institute Technology’s High Technology Awards was given to the IoT company based on its excellence in development and innovation. - November 02, 2019 - Litum IoT
With company founder Danny Ing on hand, the Cin7 team will demonstrate inventory management software with seamless Xero integration. - November 01, 2019 - Cin7
LoyaltyXpert’s loyalty program revitalizes the cement manufacturing sector with a customer-centric focus to help them gain market share in a recessionary economy. - October 26, 2019 - LoyaltyXpert
LoyaltyXpert’s loyalty solution for tyre manufacturers helps them retain and even improve market segments in OE and aftermarket sales. - October 20, 2019 - LoyaltyXpert
Healthcare Sales Executive Leo Poynton to Spearhead Aggressive Market Expansion in 2020. - October 08, 2019 - Symplast
LoyaltyXpert lately proclaimed that they are going to render loyalty programs exclusively for the electronics industry. - September 26, 2019 - LoyaltyXpert
Year by year TEST Magazine includes a1qa into the list of strongest industry players influencing software testing landscape globally. - September 25, 2019 - a1qa
A3 Auto, a pre-owned car dealership in Bondurant, Iowa, built a new website for their family-owned business with AutoJini. The new website has been updated to be responsive, include custom forms, and optimization for search engines.
“We are grateful for this opportunity to grow with A3 Auto,”... - September 21, 2019 - AutoJini
One more US location was introduced to bring new prospects in terms of providing quality assurance services. - September 19, 2019 - a1qa
LoyaltyXpert has recently proclaimed that they are going to offer renowned brand loyalty solutions for manufacturing industries. - September 18, 2019 - LoyaltyXpert
Litum IoT is proud to work in collaboration with the French partner FS Tunnel to provide an indoor tracking solution to protect the health and safety of workers on Europe's largest urban development project – the Grand Paris Express.
A colossal feat, the project entails the construction of 200... - September 14, 2019 - Litum IoT
London-based hospitality technology solutions provider recognised as one of the country’s fastest growing companies in 2019. - September 11, 2019 - OTA Insight
The a1qa representatives are taking part in the powerful North American event gathering peers striving to see the further path of mobile industry. - September 06, 2019 - a1qa
Admini-Care.com is the new website for AdminiCare Medical Supplies Inventory Platform from InBeam Technologies. Previously, Admini-Care was located in the parent InBeam website.
With the launch of the integrated platform, AdminiCare now has its own site.
Complete details on the integrated platform... - August 28, 2019 - inBeam Technologies
Computer software creator and consultancy Cloud Maven announced today that it has launched its Eligibility Checker app on Salesforce AppExchange, revolutionizing how healthcare companies verify benefits and eligibility in Salesforce.
The new offering provides instant secure access to more than 780 health... - August 28, 2019 - Cloud Maven
The company’s representatives are visiting one of the leading platforms gathering CIOs of the largest corporations from the IT world under one roof. - August 28, 2019 - a1qa
Iconic Clothier Garmany Gives Back to Support The Boomer Esiason Foundation. - August 23, 2019 - Garmany
PaperCut MF and PaperCut NG version 19.1 introduces Print Deploy, a feature that markedly simplifies print queue deployment. Print Deploy rounds out PaperCut’s offering of an industry-first print management and print enablement complete solution. PaperCut MF and PaperCut NG version 19.1 released August 20, 2019. - August 20, 2019 - PaperCut Software
The Witching Tower is coming to PlayStation VR this autumn. - August 17, 2019 - Daily Magic Productions
Extends portfolio of innovative software-defined overlay networking patents. - August 03, 2019 - Adaptiv Networks
Cycloides Canada Inc. announced today that they have closed a Strategic Funding round led by Canada based Tangentia Ventures. - July 21, 2019 - Tangentia Inc.
Best Western International has announced their official partnership with FortisPay (Fortis Payment Systems LLC) as the endorsed merchant services provider. This reflects the organization’s strategic move to continue to offer superior payment processing and merchant services options for properties... - June 27, 2019 - Fortis Payments
The independent B2B research, ratings, and reviews organization has acknowledged a1qa as a market leader regarding QA and software testing services. - June 20, 2019 - a1qa
Parity Insight sets the stage for a new way to take control of parity issues impacting hotels’ bottom line. - June 19, 2019 - OTA Insight
Print automatic discounts with dates on Price Tags. - June 19, 2019 - RJFSOFT
Pinogy partners with Phillips Pet Food & Supplies to introduce an automated intergation with E-invoicing for retailers nationwide. - June 18, 2019 - Pinogy Corporation
KeenEthics is proud to appear in the list of 2018 Top App Development Companies compiled by Business of Apps.
About Business of Apps
Business of Apps is a major platform for businesses and software developers to assess the most recent tendencies in the IT industry and the software development market. - June 10, 2019 - KeenEthics
a1qa will be located at the stand 525 to provide the visitors with a customized QA solution for the IoT-based software. - June 08, 2019 - a1qa
Fairmas GmbH is one of the sponsors of the International Hotel Technology Forum (IHTF), which will take place from 14 to 16 May 2019 in Zagreb, Croatia. For the past 15 years, the Forum has brought together the hotel industry and technology companies to exchange information on the latest trends and developments. - May 08, 2019 - Fairmas GmbH
May 20-23, the a1qa team will visit the fastest-growing tech conference in North America – Collision in Toronto. - May 05, 2019 - a1qa
Inventory management software provider unveils new logo and website - May 01, 2019 - Cin7
a1qa is organizing a series of complimentary workshops for executives dedicated to test automation and other QA-related topics. - April 30, 2019 - a1qa
Visionary Entrepreneur, Scientist, and Forerunner in the Field of Video-Based Technology for Healthcare Will Spearhead the Evolution of the Univago HE Telehealth Platform. - April 25, 2019 - Yorktel
Cin7 integrates with Afterpay, a popular "buy now, pay later" service in Australia that has recently expanded to the US. - April 24, 2019 - Cin7
Yorktel is pleased to announce they have been officially named as a Top 40 finalist at this year’s Igniting Innovation Conference and Awards hosted by the American Council for Technology and Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC), the premier public-private partnership in the government IT community.
“Connecting... - April 12, 2019 - Yorktel
A game changer to decentralize marketplaces to single domain focused commerce. - April 02, 2019 - Cartana
A new solution that offers retailers POS, payment processing, ERP, and so much more from top-class providers to enhance their businesses. - March 26, 2019 - Crimson Transaction Technologies
The software developer-distributor cooperation allows both companies to extend their products and services to a wider hotel market. - March 22, 2019 - Fairmas GmbH
Daily Magic Productions has just revealed that their VR action-adventure has just been updated to the last version for HTC and Oculus devices. The main features of the patch are new combat system and improved locomotion. - March 15, 2019 - Daily Magic Productions
Yorktel is sponsoring and participating in Collaboration Week NY, a three day event developed by the Interactive Multimedia & Collaborative Communications Alliance (IMCCA), to take attendees to actual end user and manufacturer sites to see first-hand how today’s UCC solutions are being utilized. - February 20, 2019 - Yorktel
HiConversion, Inc. announces the closing of a private placement financing raising gross proceeds of $3 million. Net proceeds will support sales and marketing initiatives to grow community based collaborative experimentation and results sharing. - February 20, 2019 - HiConversion, Inc.
Obase, a leading software and consulting company, today announced that it is a proud sponsor of MicroStrategy World 2019, MicroStrategy’s annual analytics and mobility conference. A MicroStrategy solution partner for more than 20 years, Obase will be showcasing its advanced analytics solutions integrated with cognitive systems at the conference taking place from February 4 to February 6 in Phoenix, Arizona. - January 31, 2019 - Obase
Fairmas solutions optimize financial planning and management reporting processes to maximize hotel profitability. - January 19, 2019 - Fairmas GmbH
Aller Media, the leading publisher of magazines and newspapers in the Nordic region, with a weekly circulation of 3.2 million copies, has implemented Salesforce-based ADvendio to streamline the advertising sales management process of its business units in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden with multi-currency support. - January 18, 2019 - ADvendio
New features and improvements make PC-TOOLCRIB Lite a unique low cost barcode software solution for managing returnable tools and consumable indirect inventory. - January 10, 2019 - SY-CON Systems, Inc.
ABUKAI’s Client-Based Management Module Empowers Firms to Easily Manage Clients and Delegate Client Administration across the Staff. - December 27, 2018 - ABUKAI