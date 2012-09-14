PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

RIMC Hotels & Resorts Automate Revenue Monitoring with Fairmas Software The financial planning software, FairPlanner convinced RIMC Hotels & Resorts to also use PickupTracking. - December 18, 2019 - Fairmas GmbH

Litum’s Automated Headcount System Brings Security for Ferrero Group When it comes to emergency services and safety, Ferrero Group has a sweet solution for its chocolate and hazelnut plants, with an automated mustering system for emergency cases designed and developed by Litum IoT. - December 15, 2019 - Litum IoT

a1qa Was Listed as a Leading IT Service Provider According to Clutch 1000 List An independent B2B research agency published a Clutch 1000 list of service front-runners, a1qa being among them. - December 05, 2019 - a1qa

Industrial IoT Companies Merge Litum and Wipelot (Okyanus Technology) have announced a merger that will bring Wipelot’s UWB-based IoT and RTLS technology to Litum’s international network of IIoT solutions. - November 24, 2019 - Litum IoT

Litum Named Best Tech Company of 2018 Izmir Institute Technology’s High Technology Awards was given to the IoT company based on its excellence in development and innovation. - November 02, 2019 - Litum IoT

Cin7 to Showcase Unique Inventory Accounting Features at Xerocon London 2019 With company founder Danny Ing on hand, the Cin7 team will demonstrate inventory management software with seamless Xero integration. - November 01, 2019 - Cin7

LoyaltyXpert Announces Loyalty Program for Cement Manufacturing Sector LoyaltyXpert’s loyalty program revitalizes the cement manufacturing sector with a customer-centric focus to help them gain market share in a recessionary economy. - October 26, 2019 - LoyaltyXpert

LoyaltyXpert Announces Loyalty Solutions for Tyre Manufacturers LoyaltyXpert’s loyalty solution for tyre manufacturers helps them retain and even improve market segments in OE and aftermarket sales. - October 20, 2019 - LoyaltyXpert

Symplast Announces New National Sales Manager Amid Rapid Growth Healthcare Sales Executive Leo Poynton to Spearhead Aggressive Market Expansion in 2020. - October 08, 2019 - Symplast

LoyaltyXpert Announces Loyalty Program for Electronics Industry LoyaltyXpert lately proclaimed that they are going to render loyalty programs exclusively for the electronics industry. - September 26, 2019 - LoyaltyXpert

Back on the List; a1qa is Among "Top 20 Leading Software Testing Providers 2019" Year by year TEST Magazine includes a1qa into the list of strongest industry players influencing software testing landscape globally. - September 25, 2019 - a1qa

A3 Auto Launches New Automotive Website with AutoJini A3 Auto, a pre-owned car dealership in Bondurant, Iowa, built a new website for their family-owned business with AutoJini. The new website has been updated to be responsive, include custom forms, and optimization for search engines. “We are grateful for this opportunity to grow with A3 Auto,”... - September 21, 2019 - AutoJini

Expanding Global Presence; a1qa Has Opened a New Office in Boston One more US location was introduced to bring new prospects in terms of providing quality assurance services. - September 19, 2019 - a1qa

Loyaltyxpert Launched Brand Loyalty Solutions for Manufacturing Industries LoyaltyXpert has recently proclaimed that they are going to offer renowned brand loyalty solutions for manufacturing industries. - September 18, 2019 - LoyaltyXpert

Transforming Employee Safety on Europe's Largest Urban Project with Real Time Location System Litum IoT is proud to work in collaboration with the French partner FS Tunnel to provide an indoor tracking solution to protect the health and safety of workers on Europe's largest urban development project – the Grand Paris Express. A colossal feat, the project entails the construction of 200... - September 14, 2019 - Litum IoT

OTA Insight Named UK’s 17th Fastest-Growing Private Technology Company in Sunday Times Hiscox Tech Track 100 London-based hospitality technology solutions provider recognised as one of the country’s fastest growing companies in 2019. - September 11, 2019 - OTA Insight

a1qa is Exhibiting at MWC Los Angeles 2019 The a1qa representatives are taking part in the powerful North American event gathering peers striving to see the further path of mobile industry. - September 06, 2019 - a1qa

AdminiCare Medical Supplies Inventory System - New Website and New Integrated Platform Admini-Care.com is the new website for AdminiCare Medical Supplies Inventory Platform from InBeam Technologies. Previously, Admini-Care was located in the parent InBeam website. With the launch of the integrated platform, AdminiCare now has its own site. Complete details on the integrated platform... - August 28, 2019 - inBeam Technologies

Cloud Maven Announces Eligibility Checker on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace Computer software creator and consultancy Cloud Maven announced today that it has launched its Eligibility Checker app on Salesforce AppExchange, revolutionizing how healthcare companies verify benefits and eligibility in Salesforce. The new offering provides instant secure access to more than 780 health... - August 28, 2019 - Cloud Maven

a1qa Leaders Are Among 100 IT Peers at CIOsynergy in New York The company’s representatives are visiting one of the leading platforms gathering CIOs of the largest corporations from the IT world under one roof. - August 28, 2019 - a1qa

Boom! Boomer Esiason Returns to Red Bank, NJ for the Fourth Annual Cystic Fibrosis Benefit Iconic Clothier Garmany Gives Back to Support The Boomer Esiason Foundation. - August 23, 2019 - Garmany

PaperCut Solves Print Queue Deployment with New Release PaperCut MF and PaperCut NG version 19.1 introduces Print Deploy, a feature that markedly simplifies print queue deployment. Print Deploy rounds out PaperCut’s offering of an industry-first print management and print enablement complete solution. PaperCut MF and PaperCut NG version 19.1 released August 20, 2019. - August 20, 2019 - PaperCut Software

The Witching Tower Returns to VR with PlayStation VR The Witching Tower is coming to PlayStation VR this autumn. - August 17, 2019 - Daily Magic Productions

Cycloides Inc. Canada Closes Strategic Funding Round Led by Tangentia Ventures Cycloides Canada Inc. announced today that they have closed a Strategic Funding round led by Canada based Tangentia Ventures. - July 21, 2019 - Tangentia Inc.

Best Western International Endorses FortisPay Best Western International has announced their official partnership with FortisPay (Fortis Payment Systems LLC) as the endorsed merchant services provider. This reflects the organization’s strategic move to continue to offer superior payment processing and merchant services options for properties... - June 27, 2019 - Fortis Payments

Clutch Placed a1qa to the Front of the Top Software Application Testing Firms List The independent B2B research, ratings, and reviews organization has acknowledged a1qa as a market leader regarding QA and software testing services. - June 20, 2019 - a1qa

OTA Insight to Release New End-to-End Parity Solution at HITEC Minneapolis Parity Insight sets the stage for a new way to take control of parity issues impacting hotels’ bottom line. - June 19, 2019 - OTA Insight

RJFSOFT POS Software - New Price Tag Feature Print automatic discounts with dates on Price Tags. - June 19, 2019 - RJFSOFT

Pinogy Partners with Phillips Pet Food & Supplies to Introduce Auto E-Invoicing for Retailers Pinogy partners with Phillips Pet Food & Supplies to introduce an automated intergation with E-invoicing for retailers nationwide. - June 18, 2019 - Pinogy Corporation

Keenethics Ranks in Best Mobile App Development Companies (2018) KeenEthics is proud to appear in the list of 2018 Top App Development Companies compiled by Business of Apps. About Business of Apps Business of Apps is a major platform for businesses and software developers to assess the most recent tendencies in the IT industry and the software development market. - June 10, 2019 - KeenEthics

a1qa is Attending IoT Tech Expo Europe in Amsterdam a1qa will be located at the stand 525 to provide the visitors with a customized QA solution for the IoT-based software. - June 08, 2019 - a1qa

Fairmas Joins IHTF 2019 in Zagreb Fairmas GmbH is one of the sponsors of the International Hotel Technology Forum (IHTF), which will take place from 14 to 16 May 2019 in Zagreb, Croatia. For the past 15 years, the Forum has brought together the hotel industry and technology companies to exchange information on the latest trends and developments. - May 08, 2019 - Fairmas GmbH

The a1qa Experts Are Attending Collision in Toronto May 20-23, the a1qa team will visit the fastest-growing tech conference in North America – Collision in Toronto. - May 05, 2019 - a1qa

Cin7 Rebranding Illustrates Forward-Thinking Omnichannel Vision Inventory management software provider unveils new logo and website - May 01, 2019 - Cin7

a1qa Opens a Series of Tailored Workshops on Software Testing Issues a1qa is organizing a series of complimentary workshops for executives dedicated to test automation and other QA-related topics. - April 30, 2019 - a1qa

Yorktel Hires Esteemed Telehealth Pioneer Dr. Sudhir R. Ahuja as Senior Vice President of Product Management, Healthcare Visionary Entrepreneur, Scientist, and Forerunner in the Field of Video-Based Technology for Healthcare Will Spearhead the Evolution of the Univago HE Telehealth Platform. - April 25, 2019 - Yorktel

Cin7 is Now Afterpay Accredited, for Easier Integration and Speedier Deployment Cin7 integrates with Afterpay, a popular "buy now, pay later" service in Australia that has recently expanded to the US. - April 24, 2019 - Cin7

Yorktel’s Univago HE Telehealth Platform Announced as Top 40 Finalist at the Sixth Annual Igniting Innovation 2019 Conference and Awards Yorktel is pleased to announce they have been officially named as a Top 40 finalist at this year’s Igniting Innovation Conference and Awards hosted by the American Council for Technology and Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC), the premier public-private partnership in the government IT community. “Connecting... - April 12, 2019 - Yorktel

Cartana Releases Free Digital Commerce Builder A game changer to decentralize marketplaces to single domain focused commerce. - April 02, 2019 - Cartana

Macro and Crimson Partners with Open Systems for An All-In-One Retail Solution: Macro CLASS A new solution that offers retailers POS, payment processing, ERP, and so much more from top-class providers to enhance their businesses. - March 26, 2019 - Crimson Transaction Technologies

Fairmas and HRS Hospitality & Retail Systems Announce Their New Strategic Partnership The software developer-distributor cooperation allows both companies to extend their products and services to a wider hotel market. - March 22, 2019 - Fairmas GmbH

The Witching Tower Has Been Updated to the Latest Version Daily Magic Productions has just revealed that their VR action-adventure has just been updated to the last version for HTC and Oculus devices. The main features of the patch are new combat system and improved locomotion. - March 15, 2019 - Daily Magic Productions

Yorktel to Participate in IMCCA’s Collaboration Week New York Yorktel is sponsoring and participating in Collaboration Week NY, a three day event developed by the Interactive Multimedia & Collaborative Communications Alliance (IMCCA), to take attendees to actual end user and manufacturer sites to see first-hand how today’s UCC solutions are being utilized. - February 20, 2019 - Yorktel

HiConversion Announces Closing of $3 Million Private Placement HiConversion, Inc. announces the closing of a private placement financing raising gross proceeds of $3 million. Net proceeds will support sales and marketing initiatives to grow community based collaborative experimentation and results sharing. - February 20, 2019 - HiConversion, Inc.

Obase to Demonstrate Its New Predictive, Prescriptive & Cognitive Analytics Solutions at MicroStrategy World™ 2019 Obase, a leading software and consulting company, today announced that it is a proud sponsor of MicroStrategy World 2019, MicroStrategy’s annual analytics and mobility conference. A MicroStrategy solution partner for more than 20 years, Obase will be showcasing its advanced analytics solutions integrated with cognitive systems at the conference taking place from February 4 to February 6 in Phoenix, Arizona. - January 31, 2019 - Obase

Fairmas Presents Hotel Financial Planning Software at FITUR Madrid 2019 Fairmas solutions optimize financial planning and management reporting processes to maximize hotel profitability. - January 19, 2019 - Fairmas GmbH

Aller Media Chooses ADvendio to Streamline Their Ad Management Processes Across the Nordic Region Aller Media, the leading publisher of magazines and newspapers in the Nordic region, with a weekly circulation of 3.2 million copies, has implemented Salesforce-based ADvendio to streamline the advertising sales management process of its business units in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden with multi-currency support. - January 18, 2019 - ADvendio

PC-TOOLCRIB Lite Version 7 Industrial Inventory Management New features and improvements make PC-TOOLCRIB Lite a unique low cost barcode software solution for managing returnable tools and consumable indirect inventory. - January 10, 2019 - SY-CON Systems, Inc.