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Computer Software

Companies

Platinum Company Profiles

Alexander Tomas and Associates, Inc.

Alexander Tomas and Associates, Inc.

Alexander Tomas and Associates, Inc. offers rate consulting and software as a service, including utility bill tracking, facility reporting and real-time HVAC analytics. Our experience dates back to...

Cato Digital

Cato Digital

Cato Digital is a leading provider of low cost, low carbon bare metal. Cato’s platform combines circular economy hardware, stranded data center power capacity, and clean energy to directly...

ComputerUser.com

ComputerUser.com

ComputerUser provides informaiton on technology tools and trends to small and mid size businesses. Our goal is to empower the user with information that they can use to better their business matrix.

CrossRealms International

CrossRealms International

CrossRealms International is a Cybersecurity-First company operating across the United States, Europe, MENA region, and Asia. Our team of certified engineers is available to you around the clock to...

EdPower

EdPower

We are on a mission to Empower Educators. EdPower’s platforms are designed to serve as the foundation for effective instructional technology use by implementing award-winning tools that create...

Prometheus Security Group Global

Prometheus Security Group Global

About Prometheus Security Group (PSG) Prometheus Security Group are the recognized subject matter experts (SME’s) in the security industry. Delivering next-generation security solutions,...

Qtonic Quantum Corp.

Qtonic Quantum Corp.

COMPANY OVERVIEW Qtonic Quantum: Post-Quantum Ready, Continuously™ (formerly Qryptonic) Qtonic Quantum is an enterprise post-quantum security testing and cryptographic risk assessment company...

Rockhop

Rockhop

Attacking the most rigorous business challenges through advanced application performance, Rockhop is an industry leading Power Platform, application modernization and governance consultancy.

SharePass

SharePass

SharePass is a SaaS Secret Management platform that allows sharing and managing secrets and confidential information using a web application, extension, or mobile app. SharePass works with encrypted...

Skylab Apps

Skylab Apps

Skylab is the most sophisticated and advanced gamified platform in the world for building & managing communities. Multi-billion dollar brands, emerging small businesses, and non-profits alike...

Zaivio

Zaivio

Company Overview Zaivio is an AI-powered platform designed to help entrepreneurs, businesses, creators, and consultants turn ideas into real execution, visibility, and growth. Built as a connected...

Gold Company Profiles

3B Dataservices Ltd.

3B Dataservices Ltd.

North Americas leading supplier of UNERP information systems, the first UNERP for IBM System-i - designed for manufacturers, construction contractors, product distribution, security guard services...

3dEYE Inc.

3dEYE Inc.

About 3dEYE 3dEYE Inc. is a Toronto-based hi-tech company that provides secure and reliable Cloud Video Surveillance service for the monitoring industry. 3dEYE Inc. officially launched its...

Advanced Solution

Advanced Solution

advancedsolution.health

American High School

American High School

American High School (AHS) is a nationally accredited online school, educational technology innovator, and workforce development leader dedicated to reimagining the future of learning through...

Bellemont Project

Bellemont Project

Our mission is to empower communities and their civic leaders to master e-bike safety by developing insightful education, effective enforcement, sophisticated use of behavioral psychology, and robust...

Brown & Associates Tax Services

Brown & Associates Tax Services

Our firm provides outstanding service to my clients because of our dedication to the three underlying principles of professionalism, responsiveness and quality. Our firm is one of the leading firms...

COBAIT

COBAIT

COBAIT is a comprehensive IT services, IT solutions and free IT consulting provider, providing a full range of services in the sphere of Information Technology in the US and expanding...

Commerce Science Corporation

Commerce Science Corporation

Commerce Science offers a revolutionary eCommerce platfrom for distributed organizations, companies with offices or stores in a number of markets in the US or abroad. Our platform allows every store...

Commercient

Commercient

Commercient is dedicated to helping growing companies integrate their ERP and CRM software with SYNC. We make hassle-free integrations for over 85 ERP’s and counting. Among the most recent...

Cougar Mountain Accounting Software

Cougar Mountain Accounting Software

Cougar Mountain’s Accounting Software is the perfect solution for growing businesses. DENALI is our newest accounting software release, receiving the highest rating from CPA Practice Advisor.

Data Futures, Inc.

Data Futures, Inc.

Data Futures, a software development company formed in 1983, has offices in Knoxville and Kingsport, Tenn., Atlanta, and Harlan, Ky. Data Futures owns and markets the CareScope and LunchBox software...

Desktop Alert

Desktop Alert

Desktop Alert may be international, but follows the tradition of great New Jersey innoventions. Conceived in Chatham as a response to the horrific events of 9/11, founder Howard Ryan saw the same...

Dober Media LLC

Dober Media LLC

Dober Games: The Evolution of Fantasy Sports Dober Games has all major sports, player stats, and playing options! Find free contests, quick picks, more or less, and the unique Dobor Dojo to create...

GeekyAnts

GeekyAnts

Global Tech Consulting & Product Development Firm Innovate. Collaborate. Build GeekyAnts is a global technology consulting and product development company specializing in digital transformation,...

GryphonHR

GryphonHR

GryphonHR is a provider of cloud-based Form I-9 and E-Verify compliance solutions. GryphonHR helps to streamline Form I-9 and E-Verify process, while helping to improve compliance. Form I-9s can be...

Healthcare Interactive, Inc.

Healthcare Interactive, Inc.

At HCIactive, our goal is to modernize insurance and health administration with a unified, AI-powered platform built for today's workforce. From enrollment to wellness, we simplify every step of the...

Kissinger Associates

Kissinger Associates

Kissinger Associates helps manufacturers and distributors achieve their business goals with integrated business management (ERP) solutions that bring efficiency and productivity. We’re...

Learner's Digest International

Learner's Digest International

Learner's Digest International is a premier provider of Continuing Medical Education for healthcare professionals, including AudioDigest, ClinicalPulse, and Medical Meetings OnDemand. Visit...

Lineage

Lineage

At Lineage, we understand the new-age approaches that propel business forward, supporting workflows for inbound, outbound, physical, digital, letter, and parcel management needs. Our specialized...

Lobbie

Lobbie

Modern Healthcare Made Simple HIPAA-compliant intake forms, smart scheduling, and EMR tools for every practice. Lobbie is a modern healthcare SaaS platform that streamlines patient intake,...

LogicalDOC

LogicalDOC

LogicalDOC is a leading provider of document management solutions, empowering organizations to efficiently manage, secure, and streamline their document-centric processes. With a strong focus on...

Lucky Buddha Casino

Lucky Buddha Casino

Lucky Buddha Casino is a modern US-focused social gaming entertainment platform operating under a promotional sweepstakes model designed for adult entertainment audiences aged 18+. As a growing US...

Malibu Access Control

Malibu Access Control

Malibu Access Control is a manufacturer of innovative access control solutions. Products are sold though a global dealer network. Malibu Access Control Products are sold dealer direct. The foundation...

Markzware, Inc.

Markzware, Inc.

Headquartered in Dayton, Nevada, Markzware, Inc., is a recognized leader in content workflow processing, including document conversion and quality control. Serving the global graphic arts, printing,...

Mortgage Calculator.org

Mortgage Calculator.org

Our company publishes mortgage related tools and information online. Our flagship site is Mortgage Calculator.org, offering everything from a mortgage glossary, helpful articles, a news blog, and a...

neurobit

neurobit

About Neurobit Neurobit is a leading innovator in health analytics, transforming the understanding of sleep as a biomarker to help deliver predictive precision medicine. Their AI-driven solutions...

Ntracts

Ntracts

Ntracts is the leading Contract Lifecycle Management solution for healthcare organizations across the country. Driven by the expertise of dedicated contract compliance professionals, and powered by...

NVISO SA

NVISO SA

NVISO is an Artificial Intelligence ("AI") company founded in 2009 and headquartered at the Innovation Park of the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) in...

PRIME exits®

PRIME exits®

PRIME exits® specializes in representing healthcare entrepreneurs, physician groups, dental organizations, and middle-market business owners in full and partial liquidity events. Through its...

ProcurePort

ProcurePort

We are procurement experts; delivering intuitive, cost effective, cloud hosted procurement solutionsOur zero footprint cloud based platform has been proven at the enterprise level since 2001. It is...

Scope Retail Systems Inc

Scope Retail Systems Inc

Scope Retail Systems is technology company based out of Bentonville, AR since 2018. Founded by Ex-Walmart associate focuses on modernization and digital transformation of supply chain systems. Some...

Sentry Document Assurance, LLC

Sentry Document Assurance, LLC

Sentry Document Assurance LLC provides a secure and scalable document management platform designed for organizations that operate in highly regulated industries. The platform utilizes a...

Sighthound Inc.

Sighthound Inc.

About Sighthound Inc. Our mission is to turn sight into insight. Built in a privacy-centric manner, using the industry’s most powerful Computer Vision technology, Edge Cameras and Deep Neural...

Skycoach LTD

Skycoach LTD

SkyCoach is an online platform that connects players globally. Since 2020, it has provided gamers with a safe place to conduct gaming transactions. Players can purchase pre-existing accounts or get...

XGlobe

XGlobe

XGlobe, is dedicated to empowering small businesses to compete against large corporations. Through XGlobe, Dakota offers ERP software, consulting, and AI-powered office pods. His initiative, Project...

Company Profiles

01 Communique

01 Communique

Established in 1992, 01 Communique is an innovative force in the development and delivery of remote access services and integrated communications software. As the digital and wireless economy...

411 Solutions International

411 Solutions International

Established May 18th, 1992, 411 Solutions International provides high availability software solutions for IBM operating systems (i5/OS, OS/400, AIX), Windows, and Linux. Additional offerings include...

4x Made Easy

4x Made Easy

The foreign currency market (known as the FOREX) is the largest financial market in the world. Every day over $1.9 trillion dollars in currency are traded thru the spot foreign exchange market. Until...

A-ITIndia.com

A-ITIndia.com

Providing web design, web development, web promotion, web hosting, domain name registration services. AIT is an India based web design/web development & software development company. Besides the...

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