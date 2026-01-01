SharePass is a SaaS Secret Management platform that allows sharing and managing secrets and confidential information using a web application, extension, or mobile app.
SharePass works with encrypted...
Our mission is to empower communities and their civic leaders to master e-bike safety by developing insightful education, effective enforcement, sophisticated use of behavioral psychology, and robust...
Commerce Science offers a revolutionary eCommerce platfrom for distributed organizations, companies with offices or stores in a number of markets in the US or abroad.
Our platform allows every store...
Data Futures, a software development company formed in 1983, has offices in Knoxville and Kingsport, Tenn., Atlanta, and Harlan, Ky. Data Futures owns and markets the CareScope and LunchBox software...
At HCIactive, our goal is to modernize insurance and health administration with a unified, AI-powered platform built for today's workforce. From enrollment to wellness, we simplify every step of the...
Malibu Access Control is a manufacturer of innovative access control solutions. Products are sold though a global dealer network. Malibu Access Control Products are sold dealer direct. The foundation...
Headquartered in Dayton, Nevada, Markzware, Inc., is a recognized leader in content workflow processing, including document conversion and quality control. Serving the global graphic arts, printing,...
XGlobe, is dedicated to empowering small businesses to compete against large corporations. Through XGlobe, Dakota offers ERP software, consulting, and AI-powered office pods. His initiative, Project...
Established May 18th, 1992, 411 Solutions International provides high availability software solutions for IBM operating systems (i5/OS, OS/400, AIX), Windows, and Linux. Additional offerings include...
The foreign currency market (known as the FOREX) is the largest financial market in the world. Every day over $1.9 trillion dollars in currency are traded thru the spot foreign exchange market. Until...