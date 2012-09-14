|
|
|ComputerUser.com syosset, NY
ComputerUser provides informaiton on technology tools and trends to small and mid size businesses. Our goal is to empower the user with information that they can use to better their business...
|
|Cybele Software Wilmington, DE
Cybele Software is a leading provider of software solutions that enable companies to extend their existing technology foundation by integrating with trend-setting technology innovations.
Since...
|
|Nurses Learning Center Garden City, MI
The Nurses Learning Center has been a bastion of hope for all aspiring nurses in Michigan and across the U.S. since 2005. Originating in Michigan, nurses from all over have collaborated to develop...
|
|3B Dataservices Ltd. Saint John, Canada
North Americas leading supplier of UNERP information systems, the first UNERP for IBM System-i - designed for manufacturers, construction...
|
|ABA Technologies, Inc. Melbourne, FL
ABA Technologies, Inc. are experts in Applied Behavior Analysis, curriculum development and instructional technology, organizational behavior...
|
|adappt United Kingdom
adappt has a wealth of technical expertise, knowledge and experience having developed numerous software solutions, Mobile Applications and...
|
|Arteric Summit, NJ
Arteric is a full-service interactive agency with a technology tool belt filled with open-source technologies, including PHP, MySQL, SQLite,...
|
|Clocr
Clocr (short form for Cloud Locker), enables families to efficiently Organize and Manage their digital assets today, and prepares them to...
|
|Commerce Science Corporation Atlanta, GA
Commerce Science offers a revolutionary eCommerce platfrom for distributed organizations, companies with offices or stores in a number of...
|
|Compass Rose Legal Group, PLLC Washington, DC
CompassRosePLLC.com
Compass Rose Legal Group, PLLC is a boutique security clearance, federal employment, and national security law firm.
|
|Cougar Mountain Accounting Software Boise, ID
Cougar Mountain’s Accounting Software is the perfect solution for growing businesses. DENALI is our newest accounting software release,...
|
|Data Futures, Inc. Harlan, KY
Data Futures, a software development company formed in 1983, has offices in Knoxville and Kingsport, Tenn., Atlanta, and Harlan, Ky. Data...
|
|Eventene Santa Monica, CA
Eventene produces web and mobile applications that optimize planning for group events. Its solutions make organizing events more efficient...
|
|Eyvo, Inc. Mill Valley, CA
Eyvo, Inc. is a software development company specializing in non-industry specific, purchase-to-pay, SaaS procurement platforms covering...
|
|Global eTraining Edmonton, Canada
Global eTraining is cloud-based, collaborative software supporting communication, product knowledge, and training across various channels.
|
|Intry, LLC Austin, TX
Meet Intry. We are a female-owned and led AI-powered HR technology company. Our software uses Cognitive AI to unlock the hidden variables...
|
|LifeGift Technologies Hong Kong, Hong Kong S.A.R.
LifeGift builds apps to positively impact people’s lives by conveying our attention, encouragements, and cautions virtually using...
|
|Lucina Health Louisville, KY
About Lucina Health
Lucina Health is a data-driven, enterprise SaaS company that delivers the leading women’s maternity analytics...
|
|MEGAFANS.COM Carlsbad, CA
MEGAFANS Inc. is a Mobile eSports Gaming platform and engine that offers a fully integrated tournament solution software with a small development...
|
|MetaProducts Systems Tampa, FL
Since 1997, MetaProducts Systems has specialized in the development of software that downloads websites. As the Internet has expanded, more...
|
|Mortgage Calculator.org oakland, ca
Our company publishes mortgage related tools and information online. Our flagship site is Mortgage Calculator.org, offering everything from...
|
|New Breed Games, LLC Miami, FL
New Breed Games, LLC is a high-value, budget-conscious production company and studio dedicated to the business of designing and developing...
|
|No-nonsense Labs Madrid, Spain
No-nonsense Labs is a spanish start-up company located in Madrid (Spain) specialized in the development of no-nonsensical software and mobile...
|
|OOTify, Inc. Los Angeles, CA
OOTify is a mental wellness technology startup based in Los Angeles. Our social enhancement platform matches individuals seeking support...
|
|ProcurePort Indianapolis, IN
We are procurement experts; delivering intuitive, cost effective, cloud hosted procurement solutions
Our zero footprint cloud based platform...
|
|SnatchBot Hertzlia Pituach, Israel
SnatchBot is an Israel-based privately-funded company with more than ten full-time employees. It was founded in January of 2015 with the...
|
|Spin Games LLC Reno, NV
About Spin Games
Founded in January 2012 and located in Reno, NV, Spin Games LLC is known for the design and development of world-class...
|
|Summa Networks Madrid, Spain
Summa Networks is exclusively specialized in the development of state-of-the-art telecom software that ensure carrier-grade performance.
|
|TrialX New York, NY
TrialX (http://trialx.com) is the patient connection company. By bringing researchers and patients together with technology, TrialX is accelerating...
|
|01 Communique (ONE)
Established in 1992, 01 Communique is an innovative force in the development and delivery of remote access services and integrated communications...
|
|411 Solutions International Chicago, IL
Established May 18th, 1992, 411 Solutions International provides high availability software solutions for IBM operating systems (i5/OS,...
|
|4x Made Easy Addison, TX
The foreign currency market (known as the FOREX) is the largest financial market in the world. Every day over $1.9 trillion dollars in currency...
|
|A-ITIndia.com ahmedabad, India
Providing web design, web development, web promotion, web hosting, domain name registration services.
AIT is an India based web design/web...
|
|ABO Software Private Limited New Delhi, India
ABO Software is a private limited company based in New Delhi. The Company was founded in 1995 to develop state-of-the-art Electronic Data...
|
|Accela Communications, Inc. Southborough, MA
Accela Communications provides Web-based services that accelerate sales and business growth for customers and partners across a wide range...
|
|Accounting-Payroll-Software.ORG Sainte-Julie, Canada
This directory offers software solutions for invoicing, purchasing, and payroll accounting. Includes downloads and product details. Reviews...
|
|AccuRev, Inc. Lexington, MA
AccuRev provides process change management for geographically distributed software development. AccuRev’s award-winning software configuration...
|
|Acroprint Time Recorder Company Raleigh, NC
Acroprint Time Recorder Company manufactures and distributes a complete line of employee time clocks, document stamps, and time and attendance...
|
|ACTEK Birmingham, AL
ACTEK provides cost effective, J2EE, web-based Enterprise Incentive Management software that drives revenue, reduces costs and achieves...
|
|Actinic Software Weybridge, United Kingdom
Actinic offers an affordable range of feature-rich, scaleable and easy-to-use ecommerce packages. Includes entry-level shopping cart packages,...
|
|ActiveCampaign Chicago, IL
Developing web based software for online marketing & customer service needs.
Our email marketing software is used by over thousands...
|
|Actoris Software, Inc. Escondido, CA
Actoris Software specializes in the development, sales, and support of state-of-the-art business management software for users of Windows...
|
|Adaptive Solutions Inc. Norristown, PA
Adaptive Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 by three law firm IT professionals with a desire to deliver value to the legal community.
We...
|
|Adeptia Inc Chicago, IL
Adeptia provides enterprise software to easily and quickly automate business processes across supply chains using industry-specific standards.
|
|Adlucent Austin, TX
Based in Austin, Texas, Adlucent is a search marketing software startup that helps online retailers efficiently reach their customers through...
|
|Adolix Software Timisoara, Romania
Adolix Software easy-to-use tools and utilities like Adolix Outlook Express Backup, Adolix PDF Converter, eCover Engineer and many...
|
|Adventnet Inc Pleasanton, CA
AdventNet provides affordable software in the areas of network applications and database tools. With a broad product portfolio and an active...
|
|Agile IT Partners Inc Concord, CA
Agile IT Partners Inc is the leading provider of Forte migration tools. We provide automated tools that help our customers migrate from...
|
|aimini.com
An all-in-one P2P software, Aimini P2P software lets people communicate and collaborate over the Internet and corporate intranets, holding...
|
|AKVIS Software Inc Perm, Russia
AKVIS Software Inc. specializes in development of image processing software and scientific research.
The company was founded in 2004 by...