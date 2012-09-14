PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Directory > Manufacturing > Food Manufacturing > Bakeries & Tortilla Manufacturing > Bread & Bakery Product Manufacturing
 
Bread & Bakery Product Manufacturing
Within this category: Companies Press Releases Products Services Jobs
 Sub-industries:
Commercial Bakeries
Frozen Cakes, Pies, & Other Pastries Manufacturing
Retail Bakeries
  
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Bread & Bakery Product Manufacturing
COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com
FIGS Market FIGS Market Raleigh, NC
FIGS Market, LLC, established in 2004 by its sister company Catering Works, is a gourmet food market featuring an eat-in or take-out restaurant... 
früute früute West Hollywood, CA
früute, a curious new pastry shop, serves tarts as you’ve never seen them before: mini, incredibly airy and artistically infused... 
Miracle Muffins Miracle Muffins Fremont, CA
Miracle Muffins manufactures the world's healthiest muffins.  The muffins are designed with low glycemic ingredients making them ideal... 
Companies 1 - 3 of 3 Page: 1


Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help