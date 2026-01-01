Company Profiles FIGS Market FIGS Market, LLC, established in 2004 by its sister company Catering Works, is a gourmet food market featuring an eat-in or take-out restaurant with fresh entrees and unique side dishes from around... früute früute, a curious new pastry shop, serves tarts as you’ve never seen them before: mini, incredibly airy and artistically infused with meticulously paired flavors, some even quite... Miracle Muffins Miracle Muffins manufactures the world's healthiest muffins. The muffins are designed with low glycemic ingredients making them ideal for diabetics. They are also 1 POINT on Weight Watchers and...