Company Profiles Albany Food Industries Pte Ltd Albany owns its reputation by supplying freshly ingredients made and hi tech CO2 freezing or chilling packed Ready to eat Packed Food, mainly Pasta and Sauces. Contact Sales@albanyfood.com. Our... Bella's Cookies Bella's Cookies is Delaware's 1st all natural and organic cookie company Conte Luna Foods At Conte Luna Foods, making pasta is a Marano family tradition that continues into the 4th generation and will continue for generations to come. Conte Luna Foods has proud Italian roots. ... FIGS Market FIGS Market, LLC, established in 2004 by its sister company Catering Works, is a gourmet food market featuring an eat-in or take-out restaurant with fresh entrees and unique side dishes from around... früute früute, a curious new pastry shop, serves tarts as you’ve never seen them before: mini, incredibly airy and artistically infused with meticulously paired flavors, some even quite... Miracle Muffins Miracle Muffins manufactures the world's healthiest muffins. The muffins are designed with low glycemic ingredients making them ideal for diabetics. They are also 1 POINT on Weight Watchers and...