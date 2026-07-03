Recent Headlines
Maison Alyzee Elevates Bay Area Artisanal Pastry Art & Landscape Ahead of a New Season
The Acclaimed French Patisserie Reaffirms Commitment to Flawless Technique, Premium European Ingredients & Culinary Excellence. Maison Alyzée celebrated for its authentic viennoiserie & high-end dessert announced its strategic focus on the 2026–2027 national culinary competition circuit. Renowned for bringing the exacting standards of Parisian baking to the local community, the patisserie showcases its dedication to flawless execution, rigorous chef training & elite ingredient sourcing. - July 03, 2026 - Maison Alyzee
The Chocolate Spectrum Celebrates 10 Years of Sweet Inclusion
The Chocolate Spectrum celebrates its 10‑year anniversary with a community event on June 26 featuring free cake, free chocolate, and the announcement of new training programs for teens and adults with autism. Founded by Valerie Herskowitz, the shop first opened on June 28, 2016 - unexpectedly on her milestone birthday. A limited Classic Edition chocolate collection will be released to honor the milestone and support the mission. - June 17, 2026 - The Chocolate Spectrum
Wirefab, Inc. Marks 70 Years of Excellence in American Manufacturing
Massachusetts-Based Manufacturer Celebrates Seven Decades of Innovation, Growth and Industry Leadership - February 06, 2025 - Wirefab, Inc.
Monitor Production Facilities for Tree Nut Allergens with the New OnSite® Allergen Multiplex Tree Nut Test Kit
The OnSite® Allergen Multiplex Tree Nut test kit is a simple way to simultaneously detect traces of multiple common tree nuts in rinsewater and on surfaces. Suitable for any facility prioritizing allergen safety in foods or beverages. - January 10, 2024 - Emport, LLC
Locally Recognized Cranberry Junction Ice Cream Store Restores Hope to Caregivers with Its Philanthropic Efforts Through It's Cones for Caregivers Program
Cranberry Junction Ice Cream, under the leadership of Mohammad Mahmoud, in Hackensack, New Jersey, once again brings holiday delight to caregivers, essential workers and local providers through Cranberry Junction’s Cones for Caregivers Program with expansion set for this 2023 year. Mr. - January 03, 2023 - Cranberry Junction Ice Cream
Chocolate Gift Box of Treats for Every Occasion
The Chocolate Spectrum Café and Academy, a retail and wholesale operation that trains and employs individuals with special needs, has just launched a new line of chocolate gift boxes, Gift Box of Treats for Every Occasion. These Gift Boxes include Chocolate Treats: Fudge, decorated chocolate bars, truffles, molded chocolates, chocolate covered Oreos and chocolate covered pretzel rods. These items are presented in a smart and sturdy thematically-colored gift box with a colorful label. - June 10, 2022 - The Chocolate Spectrum
Couture Cake Bakery Grants Wedding Wishes
January 1, 2022 marks the 5th anniversary for local cake bakery Candyland Designs. This year brings a new image, focus and team of professional designers hyper focused on catering to the wedding industry in charitable ways that bring together local wedding professionals and volunteers. In 2020,... - December 25, 2021 - Candyland Designs
Vegan Gastronomy Culinary Academy Partners with Protein Brewery Company to Develop Plant Based Protein Solutions
Developing new protein for food - May 09, 2021 - Vegan Gastronomy
Prominent Business Leader Mohammad Mahmoud of Cranberry Junction Ice Cream in Hackensack Teams Up with Local Girl Scout Troop 6200 to Fight Childhood Hunger in New Jersey
Prominent Business Leader Mohammad Mahmoud of Cranberry Junction Ice Cream, a locally recognized ice cream shop comes to the aid of the NNJ Girl Scout Troop 6200. Troop 6200 needed a place to sell their cookies for the season and Mr. Mahmoud opened his location, his heart, and wallet to make the girl's dream come true to raise money to help with child hunger. Proceeds of their cookie sales along with Mr. Mahmoud’s matching donation will go towards the local Feeding America. - March 21, 2021 - Cranberry Junction Ice Cream
Emport LLC Offers Gluten Proficiency Testing Panel and Certified Reference Standards for Gluten
Emport LLC is pleased to provide both gluten proficiency testing and gluten reference materials for food safety professionals. These materials are ideal for any manufacturer or contract lab wishing to boost confidence in their gluten testing capabilities. - March 21, 2021 - Emport, LLC
Swedish Pastries Now Available in Birmingham, Michigan
Svenska Café, a Swedish coffee shop in Birmingham, Michigan, today announced that it will celebrate its annual Fat Tuesday event on February 16 with the semla – more than just a bun. - February 12, 2021 - Svenska Cafe
Monitor Your Workplace for SARS-Cov-2 Coronavirus with Emport LLC
Maintain employee health, safety and confidence with a coronavirus monitoring program. By regularly testing surfaces and employees for the SARS-Cov-2 virus, you can help protect your workplace and workforce from COVID-19 outbreaks. - June 30, 2020 - Emport, LLC
Emport LLC Announces Subscribe-and-Save Program for PPE Planning
Several months into the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s clear that PPE will be the new normal for quite some time. Accordingly, Emport LLC offers a hand-selected variety of personal protective equipment for workplace use. - June 26, 2020 - Emport, LLC
Castle Valley Mill is Back to Their Full Product List After COVID
Castle Valley Mill, a small local mill in Pennsylvania that uses 300 year-old technology to produce nutrition-packed flours and meals, is back with its full line of products on their online store. - June 19, 2020 - Castle Valley Mill
Dry Powdered Vegan Ice Cream VICECRM from Potato Protein Introduced
Turn any plant milk into vegan ice cream with VICECRM. - February 19, 2020 - Vegan Gastronomy
Nashville’s Something Sweet, LLC Gearing Up for Super Holiday Season
Nashville-based virtual and pop up bakery Something Sweet, LLC is gearing up for another super holiday season delivering their family-made treats around the country. Once again, a portion of each item sold will be given to Girl, Unknown; a non-profit organization providing funding to girls and... - September 17, 2019 - Danker & Danker PR/Marketing
Vegan Gastronomy GERBET Vegan Macaron Mix Selected by Ladureé French Macarons
The world leading fine French Pastry bakery and sweets maker, Ladurée of Marcq-en-Barœul, France has selected Vegan Gastronomy Culinary Academy as “the engine” behind its Vegan Macarons. Founded in 1862, Laduree is one of the world's best-known premier sellers of the French... - July 28, 2019 - Vegan Gastronomy
Gluten Free Bakery and Cafe Opens in Central Oregon
Ellie Mae's Cafe is soon to open providing an entirely gluten free dining experience to Central Oregon with great pizza, cookies,waffles and more. The company has launched a Kickstarter to aid in launching this new business and renovate their location. - June 12, 2019 - Ellie Mae’s
Ne-Mo’s Celebrates Summer with the Ultimate Travel Contest
In the spirit of summer adventures, Ne-Mo’s is celebrating with the launch of their #OntheroadwithNemos contest. - June 21, 2018 - Ne-Mo's Bakery
Emport LLC Introduces AlerTox Sticks Total Milk Rapid Allergen Test Kit
The AlerTox Sticks line of easy, on-site allergen detection kits now includes a test especially for milk: AlerTox Sticks Total Milk. The kit is designed for food manufacturers whose foods, beverages and surfaces may become contaminated with milk proteins. - May 29, 2018 - Emport, LLC
Zucchero’s Factory Now Offers Last Minute Birthday Cakes in Sydney
Zucchero’s Factory now offers last minute birthday cakes, cupcakes, naked cakes, custom cakes and more available for same day delivery in Sydney. - April 01, 2018 - Zucchero's Factory
Emport Releases New Gluten and Allergen Detection Training Resources for Food Manufacturing
Emport LLC, North American supplier of Biomedal’s GlutenTox and AlerTox test kits, introduces new training programs and materials to augment its food safety and allergen control portfolio. Food and beverage manufacturers producing gluten-free and allergen-free foods can use these resources to test for contamination and maintain FALCPA and GF compliance with increased confidence. - January 29, 2018 - Emport, LLC
Bundt Cake-A-Holic Grand Opening at New Location
Bundt Cake-A-Holic is a booming bakery business with repetitive delightful products served to satisfied customers over and over again with a new conveniently located store at 16940 Ella Boulevard Suite 109 Houston, Texas 77090. - October 18, 2017 - Bundt Cake-A-Holic
Help Save Simply Baked Gluten Free, LLC, an Allergen-Free Commercial Bakery Manufacturer
Simply Baked Gluten Free is a small contract and private label commercial bakery. According to Founder Christine Welch, “Simply Baked bakes for several companies who rely on them to bring their allergen-free products to market. Without Simply Baked, the clients don't have a product. The key ingredient for both is providing delicious allergen-free products.” Simply Baked Gluten Free needs your help by supporting the Indiegogo Crowdfunding Campaign "Help Save Allergen-Free Commercial Bakery." - June 30, 2017 - Simply Baked Gluten Free, LLC
Ne-Mo’s Bakery Launches on the Road with Ne-Mo’s Giveaway
Win a sweet prize package valued at over $175, including a GoPro Simplified and delicious Ne-Mo’s Fine Bakery Products - June 20, 2017 - Ne-Mo's Bakery
Brain Injury from Bus Accident Births Business Venture
14 year old suffers severe concussion also known as a brain injury from being in a school bus accident. After a long recovery period and extensive rehabilitation, student starts a business from her rehabilitation to show that a concussion doesn't have to linger forever and one can have a meaningful and fulfilling active life afterward. - April 12, 2017 - Harper House of Sweets
Alvarado Street Bakery is a "Prevention's Cleanest Packaged Foods Awards 2017" Winner
One of Alvarado Street Bakery's newest items, USDA Organic Sprouted Wheat & Oats Bread is a winner in Prevention Magazines "Prevention's Cleanest Packaged Foods Awards 2017." This variety is one of 6 in their latest "Black Label" line, which are all certified USDA... - February 24, 2017 - Alvarado Street Bakery
Emport LLC Introduces AlerTox Sticks Mustard Rapid Allergen Test Kit
The AlerTox Sticks line of easy, on-site allergen detection kits now includes a test especially for mustard: AlerTox Sticks Mustard. The kit is designed for food manufacturers whose foods, beverages and surfaces may become contaminated with mustard. - May 02, 2016 - Emport, LLC
The Donut Doctor is in... Sacramento?
Donut baking icon, Chef Ron Levi has signed on with Donut Madness in Sacramento to resume his reign as the Dr. of Donut Derangement. Chef Ron promises to resurrect the pastry hi-jinx that propelled his prior haunt to donut fame. - November 30, 2015 - Donut Madness
Subscribe to Authentic French Cuisine at Home or Office with FRENCH BOX by Café Noir
Café Noir, Bangalore’s emblem of French culture and cuisine, recently introduced a risk-free online subscription service for its freshly baked French delicacies; FRENCH BOX by Café Noir. FRENCH BOX comprises of products ranging from exquisite croissants and French macarons to... - October 20, 2015 - FRENCH BOX by Café Noir
GlutenTox Pro Gluten Test Kit Receives AOAC-RI Certification for Foods and Surfaces
Emport LLC, in partnership with Biomedal Diagnostics, is pleased to announce that the GlutenTox® Pro test kit has received AOAC Research Institute Performance Tested MethodTM certification for the detection of gluten in foods and on surfaces. - August 03, 2015 - Emport, LLC
La Gourmandine Bakery Featured in New York Times’ "36 Hours in Pittsburgh"
La Gourmandine Bakery, a traditional French bakery in Pittsburgh, PA, has been recognized by the New York Times in a feature highlighting the area's hotspots. - July 22, 2015 - La Gourmandine
Family Owned Local Bakery Works with Troubled Youth
Imagicakes Cake Designers, a minority owned and operated custom cake bakery is ramping up to begin its comprehensive programs to serve the at-risk youth of Philadelphia. - June 18, 2015 - Imagicakes Cake Designers
The Pacific Northwest’s Largest Artisan, Organic Bakery is the Featured Provider of Bread, Pastry, Desserts, and Bagels for the U.S. Open
Essential Baking Company, known for their variety of high quality baked goods, is pleased to announce that they have been selected by Ridgewells, the featured caterer of the U.S. Open, to provide artisan bread, pastries, their Parisian Star Desserts, and Bagels, from Bagel Oasis, for the Corporate Tents of this year’s U.S. Open. The event takes place June 15th – 21st at Chambers Bay Golf Course in University Place, WA. - June 13, 2015 - The Essential Baking Company
ASC SMART™PASTA Launches Online with SHOP.COM
ASC SMART™Pasta is pleased to announce the launch of SMART™Pasta on SHOP.COM – Market America. - April 11, 2015 - ANTHONY’S SMART CHOICES
Students Crave Pizza Made with ASC SMART™FLOUR
ASC SMART™Pasta conducts taste tests at Warwick Valley High School in Warwick NY and received a 91% approval rating. Claiming “There’s A New Crust In Town!” Anthony Terrill Sr. of ASC SMART™Pasta introduced Warwick Valley High School students to Anthony’s Smart... - April 02, 2015 - ANTHONY’S SMART CHOICES
Leominster Bakery Receives Blue WeddingWire Rated™ Badge for High Ratings Selling Wedding Cakes
WeddingWire, the nation's leading online wedding marketplace, is thrilled to announce that Shancakes has received the WeddingWire Rated™ Blue badge for excellence in the Wedding Cake Industry. - February 21, 2015 - Shancakes
Bakehouse Granola Reaches the Top on Amazon.com
Scholars Inn Bakehouse Granola has enjoyed success since its launch 2 weeks ago on Amazon.com, reaching #1 in the Hot New Releases rankings. - August 16, 2014 - Scholars Inn Bakehouse
Bakehouse Granola Goes National
Popular local granola starts national distribution. - August 09, 2014 - Scholars Inn Bakehouse
Every Dog That Brings a Human Gets a Free Doggy Yo
The 3rd Annual Dog Days of Summer Event Starts Monday, June 2nd, at Loreta's Frozen Yogurt in Greenville, North Carolina partnering with local Animal Rescue Groups offering Dogs for Adoption every Monday from 6-8PM while Raising Money for area Rescue Organizations. - May 28, 2014 - Loreta's Frozen Yogurt
Olympus Automation’s Steam Infusion Awarded $50,000 by Shell Springboard
Olympus Automation has been awarded a $50,000 prize as part of the Springboard competition sponsored by industry giant Shell. The expert panel of judges recognised the potential for Steam Infusion to significantly reduce carbon emissions due to a more efficient industrial heating and mixing process. - April 28, 2014 - Olympus Automation
Orlando Baking Company Adds Two New Healthy Breads to True Grains Line
Adding to its expanding line of ground-breaking baked goods, Orlando Baking Company (www.OrlandoBaking.com) has rolled out two more healthy breads bursting with flavor and loaded with nutritional goodness. "Honey Grain" and "Purple Wheat Raisin," two innovative 100% whole grain... - February 21, 2014 - Orlando Baking Company
Newly-Launched Dessert Firm, Sweet Karma, Tastes Success as a Finalist in the Quality Food Awards 2013
New UK Sweet Samosas Anglo-Asian dessert company, Sweet Karma, named as a finalist in prestigious national Quality Food Awards within a month of its launch. - September 26, 2013 - Sweet Karma
Alvarado Street Bakery Named Great Place to Work® on the 2013 Best Small & Medium Workplaces List
Great Place to Work Institute named Alvarado Street Bakery #23 on their annual Best Small & Medium Workplaces in the USA list which is published in FORTUNE Magazine. They were selected from hundreds of companies across the country in a process that consisted of employee questionnaires and a... - September 21, 2013 - Alvarado Street Bakery
The Jewel in the Crown of Anglo-Indian Cuisine – A Sweet Karma Dessert Samosa
The Hampshire entrepreneur breathing new life into Asian sweets. - July 24, 2013 - Sweet Karma
Expanding the Allergen Detection Portfolio – New Test Detects Proteins from Milk
Biomedal Diagnostics' new product line, AlerTox, is now available in the United States and Canada via U.S. importer Emport, LLC. AlerTox is a user-friendly kit that detects the presence of allergenic milk proteins in food and drinks and on surfaces. Biomedal adds this new product to its food safety testing portfolio, which already includes the well-known and successful GlutenTox gluten detection kits. - July 10, 2013 - Emport, LLC
Local Dayton Company to Build Food Truck Through Crowdfunding Campaign
Dayton based company iLoveStroopwafels.com has been growing ever since its launch in 2011. The time has come to further expand and the company is looking to raise funds for a food truck through a crowdfunding campaign. - July 03, 2013 - iLoveStroopwafels.com
Angela's Sweet Confections Expanding Into Farmers Markets in Southwest US
Angela’s Sweet Confections famous for their handcrafted, all natural caramels and “mountain high” apple pies is expanding into several Farmers Markets in the Western United States with the current anchor being the Superstition Farms - Farmers Market in Mesa, Arizona... - June 16, 2013 - Angela's Sweet Confections
Kneaders Bakery & Cafe Opens First Location in Phoenix Market
First 100 customers to receive free French toast during grand opening celebration on May 27. - May 19, 2013 - Kneader's Bakery
GlutenTox Tests Available in Canada
Based on increased demand, the popular GlutenTox line of gluten tests kits is available in Canada for manufacturers of gluten-free foods, restaurants who serve gluten-free meals, and individuals with celiac disease. GlutenTox tests detect even trace amounts of gluten from wheat, barley, rye, and even oats. - April 09, 2013 - Emport, LLC