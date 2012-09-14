PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Nashville’s Something Sweet, LLC Gearing Up for Super Holiday Season Nashville-based virtual and pop up bakery Something Sweet, LLC is gearing up for another super holiday season delivering their family-made treats around the country. Once again, a portion of each item sold will be given to Girl, Unknown; a non-profit organization providing funding to girls and women... - September 17, 2019 - Something Sweet LLC

Vegan Gastronomy GERBET Vegan Macaron Mix Selected by Ladureé French Macarons The world leading fine French Pastry bakery and sweets maker, Ladurée of Marcq-en-Barœul, France has selected Vegan Gastronomy Culinary Academy as “the engine” behind its Vegan Macarons. Founded in 1862, Laduree is one of the world's best-known premier sellers of the French Macaron,... - July 28, 2019 - Vegan Gastronomy

Gluten Free Bakery and Cafe Opens in Central Oregon Ellie Mae's Cafe is soon to open providing an entirely gluten free dining experience to Central Oregon with great pizza, cookies,waffles and more. The company has launched a Kickstarter to aid in launching this new business and renovate their location. - June 12, 2019 - Ellie Mae’s

Ne-Mo’s Celebrates Summer with the Ultimate Travel Contest In the spirit of summer adventures, Ne-Mo’s is celebrating with the launch of their #OntheroadwithNemos contest. - June 21, 2018 - Ne-Mo's Bakery

Emport LLC Introduces AlerTox Sticks Total Milk Rapid Allergen Test Kit The AlerTox Sticks line of easy, on-site allergen detection kits now includes a test especially for milk: AlerTox Sticks Total Milk. The kit is designed for food manufacturers whose foods, beverages and surfaces may become contaminated with milk proteins. - May 29, 2018 - Emport, LLC

Zucchero’s Factory Now Offers Last Minute Birthday Cakes in Sydney Zucchero’s Factory now offers last minute birthday cakes, cupcakes, naked cakes, custom cakes and more available for same day delivery in Sydney. - April 01, 2018 - Zucchero's Factory

Emport Releases New Gluten and Allergen Detection Training Resources for Food Manufacturing Emport LLC, North American supplier of Biomedal’s GlutenTox and AlerTox test kits, introduces new training programs and materials to augment its food safety and allergen control portfolio. Food and beverage manufacturers producing gluten-free and allergen-free foods can use these resources to test for contamination and maintain FALCPA and GF compliance with increased confidence. - January 29, 2018 - Emport, LLC

Bundt Cake-A-Holic Grand Opening at New Location Bundt Cake-A-Holic is a booming bakery business with repetitive delightful products served to satisfied customers over and over again with a new conveniently located store at 16940 Ella Boulevard Suite 109 Houston, Texas 77090. - October 18, 2017 - Bundt Cake-A-Holic

Help Save Simply Baked Gluten Free, LLC, an Allergen-Free Commercial Bakery Manufacturer Simply Baked Gluten Free is a small contract and private label commercial bakery. According to Founder Christine Welch, “Simply Baked bakes for several companies who rely on them to bring their allergen-free products to market. Without Simply Baked, the clients don't have a product. The key ingredient for both is providing delicious allergen-free products.” Simply Baked Gluten Free needs your help by supporting the Indiegogo Crowdfunding Campaign "Help Save Allergen-Free Commercial Bakery." - June 30, 2017 - Simply Baked Gluten Free, LLC

Ne-Mo’s Bakery Launches on the Road with Ne-Mo’s Giveaway Win a sweet prize package valued at over $175, including a GoPro Simplified and delicious Ne-Mo’s Fine Bakery Products - June 20, 2017 - Ne-Mo's Bakery

Brain Injury from Bus Accident Births Business Venture 14 year old suffers severe concussion also known as a brain injury from being in a school bus accident. After a long recovery period and extensive rehabilitation, student starts a business from her rehabilitation to show that a concussion doesn't have to linger forever and one can have a meaningful and fulfilling active life afterward. - April 12, 2017 - Harper House of Sweets

Alvarado Street Bakery is a "Prevention's Cleanest Packaged Foods Awards 2017" Winner One of Alvarado Street Bakery's newest items, USDA Organic Sprouted Wheat & Oats Bread is a winner in Prevention Magazines "Prevention's Cleanest Packaged Foods Awards 2017." This variety is one of 6 in their latest "Black Label" line, which are all certified USDA organic. The... - February 24, 2017 - Alvarado Street Bakery

Emport LLC Introduces AlerTox Sticks Mustard Rapid Allergen Test Kit The AlerTox Sticks line of easy, on-site allergen detection kits now includes a test especially for mustard: AlerTox Sticks Mustard. The kit is designed for food manufacturers whose foods, beverages and surfaces may become contaminated with mustard. - May 02, 2016 - Emport, LLC

The Donut Doctor is in... Sacramento? Donut baking icon, Chef Ron Levi has signed on with Donut Madness in Sacramento to resume his reign as the Dr. of Donut Derangement. Chef Ron promises to resurrect the pastry hi-jinx that propelled his prior haunt to donut fame. - November 30, 2015 - Donut Madness

Subscribe to Authentic French Cuisine at Home or Office with FRENCH BOX by Café Noir Café Noir, Bangalore’s emblem of French culture and cuisine, recently introduced a risk-free online subscription service for its freshly baked French delicacies; FRENCH BOX by Café Noir. FRENCH BOX comprises of products ranging from exquisite croissants and French macarons to authentic... - October 20, 2015 - FRENCH BOX by Café Noir

GlutenTox Pro Gluten Test Kit Receives AOAC-RI Certification for Foods and Surfaces Emport LLC, in partnership with Biomedal Diagnostics, is pleased to announce that the GlutenTox® Pro test kit has received AOAC Research Institute Performance Tested MethodTM certification for the detection of gluten in foods and on surfaces. - August 03, 2015 - Emport, LLC

La Gourmandine Bakery Featured in New York Times’ "36 Hours in Pittsburgh" La Gourmandine Bakery, a traditional French bakery in Pittsburgh, PA, has been recognized by the New York Times in a feature highlighting the area's hotspots. - July 22, 2015 - La Gourmandine

Family Owned Local Bakery Works with Troubled Youth Imagicakes Cake Designers, a minority owned and operated custom cake bakery is ramping up to begin its comprehensive programs to serve the at-risk youth of Philadelphia. - June 18, 2015 - Imagicakes Cake Designers

The Pacific Northwest’s Largest Artisan, Organic Bakery is the Featured Provider of Bread, Pastry, Desserts, and Bagels for the U.S. Open Essential Baking Company, known for their variety of high quality baked goods, is pleased to announce that they have been selected by Ridgewells, the featured caterer of the U.S. Open, to provide artisan bread, pastries, their Parisian Star Desserts, and Bagels, from Bagel Oasis, for the Corporate Tents of this year’s U.S. Open. The event takes place June 15th – 21st at Chambers Bay Golf Course in University Place, WA. - June 13, 2015 - The Essential Baking Company

ASC SMART™PASTA Launches Online with SHOP.COM ASC SMART™Pasta is pleased to announce the launch of SMART™Pasta on SHOP.COM – Market America. - April 11, 2015 - ANTHONY’S SMART CHOICES

Students Crave Pizza Made with ASC SMART™FLOUR ASC SMART™Pasta conducts taste tests at Warwick Valley High School in Warwick NY and received a 91% approval rating. Claiming “There’s A New Crust In Town!” Anthony Terrill Sr. of ASC SMART™Pasta introduced Warwick Valley High School students to Anthony’s Smart Choices... - April 02, 2015 - ANTHONY’S SMART CHOICES

Leominster Bakery Receives Blue WeddingWire Rated™ Badge for High Ratings Selling Wedding Cakes WeddingWire, the nation's leading online wedding marketplace, is thrilled to announce that Shancakes has received the WeddingWire Rated™ Blue badge for excellence in the Wedding Cake Industry. - February 21, 2015 - Shancakes

Bakehouse Granola Reaches the Top on Amazon.com Scholars Inn Bakehouse Granola has enjoyed success since its launch 2 weeks ago on Amazon.com, reaching #1 in the Hot New Releases rankings. - August 16, 2014 - Scholars Inn Bakehouse

Bakehouse Granola Goes National Popular local granola starts national distribution. - August 09, 2014 - Scholars Inn Bakehouse

Every Dog That Brings a Human Gets a Free Doggy Yo The 3rd Annual Dog Days of Summer Event Starts Monday, June 2nd, at Loreta's Frozen Yogurt in Greenville, North Carolina partnering with local Animal Rescue Groups offering Dogs for Adoption every Monday from 6-8PM while Raising Money for area Rescue Organizations. - May 28, 2014 - Loreta's Frozen Yogurt

Olympus Automation’s Steam Infusion Awarded $50,000 by Shell Springboard Olympus Automation has been awarded a $50,000 prize as part of the Springboard competition sponsored by industry giant Shell. The expert panel of judges recognised the potential for Steam Infusion to significantly reduce carbon emissions due to a more efficient industrial heating and mixing process. - April 28, 2014 - Olympus Automation

Orlando Baking Company Adds Two New Healthy Breads to True Grains Line Adding to its expanding line of ground-breaking baked goods, Orlando Baking Company (www.OrlandoBaking.com) has rolled out two more healthy breads bursting with flavor and loaded with nutritional goodness. "Honey Grain" and "Purple Wheat Raisin," two innovative 100% whole grain breads,... - February 21, 2014 - Orlando Baking Company

Newly-Launched Dessert Firm, Sweet Karma, Tastes Success as a Finalist in the Quality Food Awards 2013 New UK Sweet Samosas Anglo-Asian dessert company, Sweet Karma, named as a finalist in prestigious national Quality Food Awards within a month of its launch. - September 26, 2013 - Sweet Karma

Alvarado Street Bakery Named Great Place to Work® on the 2013 Best Small & Medium Workplaces List Great Place to Work Institute named Alvarado Street Bakery #23 on their annual Best Small & Medium Workplaces in the USA list which is published in FORTUNE Magazine. They were selected from hundreds of companies across the country in a process that consisted of employee questionnaires and a workplace... - September 21, 2013 - Alvarado Street Bakery

The Jewel in the Crown of Anglo-Indian Cuisine – A Sweet Karma Dessert Samosa The Hampshire entrepreneur breathing new life into Asian sweets. - July 24, 2013 - Sweet Karma

Expanding the Allergen Detection Portfolio – New Test Detects Proteins from Milk Biomedal Diagnostics' new product line, AlerTox, is now available in the United States and Canada via U.S. importer Emport, LLC. AlerTox is a user-friendly kit that detects the presence of allergenic milk proteins in food and drinks and on surfaces. Biomedal adds this new product to its food safety testing portfolio, which already includes the well-known and successful GlutenTox gluten detection kits. - July 10, 2013 - Emport, LLC

Local Dayton Company to Build Food Truck Through Crowdfunding Campaign Dayton based company iLoveStroopwafels.com has been growing ever since its launch in 2011. The time has come to further expand and the company is looking to raise funds for a food truck through a crowdfunding campaign. - July 03, 2013 - iLoveStroopwafels.com

Angela's Sweet Confections Expanding Into Farmers Markets in Southwest US Angela’s Sweet Confections famous for their handcrafted, all natural caramels and “mountain high” apple pies is expanding into several Farmers Markets in the Western United States with the current anchor being the Superstition Farms - Farmers Market in Mesa, Arizona (www.superstitionfarmtours.com/farmers_market.html). - June 16, 2013 - Angela's Sweet Confections

Kneaders Bakery & Cafe Opens First Location in Phoenix Market First 100 customers to receive free French toast during grand opening celebration on May 27. - May 19, 2013 - Kneader's Bakery

GlutenTox Tests Available in Canada Based on increased demand, the popular GlutenTox line of gluten tests kits is available in Canada for manufacturers of gluten-free foods, restaurants who serve gluten-free meals, and individuals with celiac disease. GlutenTox tests detect even trace amounts of gluten from wheat, barley, rye, and even oats. - April 09, 2013 - Emport, LLC

Alvarado Street Bakery is Named One of the Top 500 Companies in the North Bay Alvarado Street Bakery has just been recognized as one of the top 500 revenue-producing companies in the North Bay by NorthBay Biz Magazine. “As a worker owned & operated cooperative business, it is a special honor to be included on this list,” says Michael Girkout, President of Alvarado... - March 24, 2013 - Alvarado Street Bakery

Author of "The Baker’s Son" Receives Honorary Degree from UWI Jamaica – Mr. Lowell Hawthorne – President & CEO of Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery & Grill and author of his newly published memoir “The Baker’s Son” was conferred with an honorary Doctor of Laws degree by the University of the West Indies, in the second of four commencement... - November 16, 2012 - Golden Krust Bakery

Alvarado Street Bakery Presented with Healthiest Employer Award For the 2nd year in a row, Alvarado Street Bakery was recognized as one of the Bay Area's Healthiest Employer. - September 09, 2012 - Alvarado Street Bakery

Synchro Swimsuits a Balance of Art and Science As the world is engrossed in the Olympic Summer Games, a new book teaches how to create competitive synchro swimsuits. - August 06, 2012 - Celebration Generation

Domata Gluten Free Releases Fresh New Look To continue to expand its brand awareness, Domata, a gluten-free baking mix company, is rolling out a completely new packaging design which better reflects the product quality and broader customer base. The updated artwork incorporates a new logo and a modern, yet homey, floral motif. The product is... - July 22, 2012 - Domata LLC

Cupcakes Will be in the Spotlight at First Friday Birthday Bash While 3GC typically cruises the streets vending cupcakes curbside, on that night from 6-9 PM, they will park at "The Truck Stop" at 21st and Wyandotte to host a birthday party with a dozen other food trucks, live music and a beer garden. As if cupcakes weren’t enough, there will also be a cupcake-eating contest, a charity raffle with fabulous prizes from local restaurants, hotels, artisans and other local businesses to benefit The Children's Place and Jack FM will be doing a live remote. - June 25, 2012 - 3 Girls Cupcakes

Hoosier Girl Cakery: a Sweet New Addiction for Monroe New Bakery Makes Homemade Cakes from Scratch Just Like Grandma’s - February 25, 2012 - Hoosier Girl Cakery

Alvarado Street Bakery Received the AIB Superior Certification AIB awards Alvarado Street Bakery their highest certification. - January 25, 2012 - Alvarado Street Bakery

Toffee Break Desserts Wins The Taste Awards’ Best Toffee in America Toffee Break Desserts, a suburban Chicago-based artisanal toffee maker, was awarded Best Toffee in America by The Taste Awards, the premier broadcast awards show celebrating the best in food, fashion, and home lifestyle programs in television, film, online and radio. Toffee Break Desserts was selected... - January 14, 2012 - Toffee Break Desserts

New Cake Pops Are Tops at Veronica’s Treats. Sweet Sensation Snags Place in Celebrity Gift Bags. With rave reviews from gourmet food critics and inclusion in celebrity SWAG bags at the Emmys, Oscars, MTV, SAG & ACM Awards, Cake Pops are the top selling new product at Veronica’s Treats. The handmade treats are big on taste and small on size, capitalizing on chocolate-lovers desire for just-a-bite... - January 05, 2012 - Veronica's Treats

Gluten Free Bread Dough - Ready to Bake Donna Marie's Gluten Free Bakery Announces New Gluten Free Bread Dough in Oven Ready Packaging - November 06, 2011 - Donna Marie's Gluten Free Bakery

Renaee Smith Joins BookDaily.com As a featured author, the first chapters of Renaee Smith's books are now available to thousands of readers to sample – free of charge. Renaee Smith is currently promoting JAMAICA’S FORGOTTEN TREATS. Visit http://www.bookdaily.com/author/1475728/renaee-smith or www.renaeescakes.com - October 16, 2011 - Renaee's Cakes

Maria Bellas Biscotti Now Offers Wholesale Biscotti and Wholesale Italian Cookies Maria Bellas Biscotti, an online authentic Italian bakery, is pleased to announce that all of their baked creations are available for wholesale. - September 28, 2011 - Maria Bella's Biscotti

The Blue River Baby Shoppe Attends the First Annual Summertime Celebration Showcase The Blue River Baby Shoppe was a hit at the first annual Summertime Celebration. - September 21, 2011 - The Blue River Baby Shoppe