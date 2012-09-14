PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Directory > Manufacturing > Textile Manufacturing > Textile Product Mills > Textile Furnishings Mills > Curtain & Linen Mills
 
Curtain & Linen Mills
Within this category: Companies Press Releases Products Services Jobs
 Sub-industries:
Curtain & Drapery Mills
  
 
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Curtain & Linen Mills
COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com
Factory Direct Drapes Factory Direct Drapes Union City, CA
Factory Direct Drapes™, a custom drapery and curtain manufacturer, launches an interactive Virtual Room Designer and E-Commerce website,... 
Lucky Tex Lucky Tex Karachi, Pakistan
Lucky Tex is a complete vertically integrated textile mill and with the addition of latest sate of the art processing, printing & finishing... 
Companies 1 - 2 of 2 Page: 1


Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help