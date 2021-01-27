Recent Headlines
Within Curtain & Linen Mills
New Year, New Rental Offerings - Bergen Linen Finding New Ways to Support Restaurant Industry
Bergen Linen, a commercial linen provider, releases latest rental offerings for the restaurant industry. For the Food and Beverage industry, last year proved to be a challenging time. During the early part of the lockdown, the local, family-owned and operated business looked for ways to support... - January 27, 2021 - Bergen Linen
Helser Brothers Launches New Metro Drapery Hardware
Helser Brothers, a manufacturer of drapery hardware for the interior design trade, has recently launched its much-awaited Metro line of drapery hardware. - August 18, 2017 - Helser Brothers Inc.
Wholesale Home Textiles Enters in the Online Business
Wholesale Home Textiles are proud to announce the launch of their new online business arm. - July 04, 2013 - Wholesale Home Textiles
Drape Kings Hires Business Development Manager
Meredith Greene will Lead Sales and Development Activities for New Washington, DC Metro Office. - July 14, 2010 - Drape Kings
Triad Expands It's Line to Ease Window Treatment Woes
The Inventor of the E-Z Curtain Rod Bracket Has Answered the Requests of It's Customers. - August 02, 2009 - Triad
This is Not Your Mother's Curtain Rod Bracket
Almost everyone who sees this innovation has the reaction of "it's so simple why didn't anyone think of it sooner?" - June 23, 2009 - Triad
College Students Report on Dorm Bed Sheets: “Not as Nice as at Home”
In an online survey conducted with college students across the country, CampusBedding.com found that 50 percent are not satisfied with the sheets on their dorm room beds. When asked for the source of their dissatisfaction, 59 percent answered, “Not as nice as my sheets at home.” - January 23, 2009 - CampusBedding.com LLC
Yaga New Collection of Fashion Wear "Bella Donna" - Alchemy of Fabrics
Yaga textile studio presented a new collection of fashion wear at the "Fashion Week in Moscow" organized under the support of the Association of High Fashion and prêt-a-porter, the Moscow authorities, and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Russian Federation. It was a bright event in cultural life of Russia’s capital that attracted many experts, representatives of mass media, and guests. - January 23, 2008 - Yaga textile design studio