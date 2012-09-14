|
DIZAIND is proud to announce to have been chosen as the winner of the Best Bespoke Handbags Brand in 2019 Fashion & Lifestyle Awards, hosted by the prestigious LUXlife Magazine.
The winner of each category is chosen through a combination of votes gathered from LUXlife’s network of industry... - November 08, 2019 - DIZAIND
TadaWallets.com announces model AN-PL-0022 Full Grain Long Bi-Fold Strap Closure Wallets for Women in series Spring Summer 2017. Wallets are practically an appendage for women. TadaWallets.com understands women may taking a while when deciding which wallet to buy, based on their personal taste, needs,... - March 30, 2017 - TadaWallets.com
Juliane Park, previous designer at Badgley Mischka Outerwear, brings her “Eco-chic” handbag line to Kickstarter. - April 10, 2016 - AEHEE New York
He is commonly called “Mr. Sylvia,” but Sylvia is not his name at all. Gregory Pope, 32, is the co-founder of a growing leather goods handbag brand based in Charlotte, NC. He, and his wife Terri “Sylvia” Pope, 32, are the owners of Gregory Sylvia, LLC. With a focus on aesthetics... - April 21, 2015 - Gregory Sylvia, LLC
A new Swedish brand of RFID-blocking wallets specifically designed for your front pocket recently launched on Kickstarter.
The designs are carefully proportioned to fit your everyday cash and cards in rich Italian vegetable tanned leather. “I used to say that Axess is a regular wallet cut in half,”... - April 06, 2015 - Axess Accessories Ltd
Brynn Capella’s Favorite Hawaiian Vacation Spots Come to Life in Her Spring 2015 “Island Girl” Collection with Her Use of Vibrant Colors debuting in April. - March 21, 2015 - Brynn Capella, Inc.
Chicago Company Shows Importance for Social Responsibility - March 05, 2015 - Brynn Capella, Inc.
FashionLanes.com, a leading and trusted manufacturer, wholesaler and retailer of handbags in Downtown, LA, is now offering fashionable handbags on their online catalog, including the hobo bags, evening clutch purses, cosmetic bags, men’s wallets and so on. - September 29, 2014 - Fashion Lanes
A Wimbledon-based retailer of luxury gift products has launched a new website, WGifts.co.uk. - October 23, 2013 - Wgifts
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. To shine awareness on this deadly disease, online retailer Gunhandbags.com is donating ten percent of profits from every pink concealed carry purse sold in October to the breast cancer charity of their customers’ choice. - October 03, 2013 - Gun Handbags
Family website now offers active sling bags that help promote social good. - July 09, 2013 - Our Family World
PERONI Italy and StyleChicago.com kicked off an “Italian Summer” on Chicago's Oak Street with the help of Chicago-based, Italian-American designers Brynn Capella and Concetta Cipriano. - June 01, 2013 - Brynn Capella, Inc.
London-based luxury handbags brand SEVDA today announced its commitment to sustainability and social awareness and responsibility, with "Passport-to-Luxury" supply chain traceability reporting for its upcoming Spring Summer 2014 collection. - May 12, 2013 - SEVDA London
Mamitons is a leading handbag designer, producing handmade, eco friendly tote handbags, bags & purses from Africa and selling them in the United States. - May 09, 2013 - Mamitons
Tejas Custom Boots says knowing what to look for and the right questions to ask makes a difference in the quality of the boots and price customer pays for them. - January 11, 2013 - Tejas Custom Boots Houston
Tejas Custom Boots has decades of custom boots design experience, takes pride in its workmanship and pledges to custom fit you, no matter your design needs - January 07, 2013 - Tejas Custom Boots Houston
Tejas Custom Boots said they saw increased business in 2012, expects 2013 to be even better. - January 06, 2013 - Tejas Custom Boots Houston
Houston custom boots specialist Tejas Custom Boots awarded Best Custom Shoe Repair Award by The Houston Press Newspaper. - December 22, 2012 - Tejas Custom Boots Houston
Brynn Capella steps out of her comfort zone, but not too far, by embracing color-blocking trends, metallic and exotic leathers in her “A Starry Night” Collection debuting in November. - October 28, 2012 - Brynn Capella, Inc.
Brynn Capella’s 70’s Southern California Upbringing Shows It’s True Colors in Her Fall 2012 “Liberation” Collection debuting this month. - August 04, 2012 - Brynn Capella, Inc.
London-based luxury handbags brand SEVDA London announced its online store SEVDA Handbags the same day London celebrated the opening ceremonies of the Games, as part of a "Welcome The World" strategy to reach out to her loyal fans and shoppers around the world. - July 31, 2012 - SEVDA London
Actress Charlene Amoia in Seattle to Launch emilie SLOAN Spring-Summer 2012 Handbag Collection - Perfect Mother's Day gift - May 05, 2012 - emilie SLOAN
April 26th Fixture Boutique is featuring Brynn Capella handbags during Roscoe Village’s fifth annual It’s in the Bag event. - April 25, 2012 - Brynn Capella, Inc.
This Friday, south-loop favorite, Florodora Boutique, celebrates Capella’s latest collection. - April 18, 2012 - Brynn Capella, Inc.
Mia Cotoné, a Lewisburg, PA owned Handbag Dust Cover manufacturer, has released a new product, the Non-Woven Drawstring Handbag Dust Cover. The Non-Woven Drawstring Handbag Dust Cover is made of a non-woven material that is breathable and durable, and includes a side grommet to attach an identification... - April 11, 2012 - Mia Cotone
Pre-Orders of the Lauren Crossbody bag, from the Wildflower Collection, enjoy free shipping - April 04, 2012 - Brynn Capella, Inc.
Funkysugarrush.com is a fashion boutique that oozes style and uniqueness. Funkysugarrush.com carries party dresses, casual dresses, and short and stylish outfits. In addition, the website provides, bags, jewelry and accessories, as well as many other essentials to complete a wardrobe. The company provides styles that reflect outfits that young trend setting celebrities are wearing today. With careful attention to detail, and an exquisite choice selection. - March 15, 2012 - funkysugarrush.com
Brynn Capella, a Chicago-based boutique handbag designer, donates time and money to support a cause close to home. - February 09, 2012 - Brynn Capella, Inc.
London-based luxury handbags brand SEVDA is now offering selected pieces of its collection at the exclusive Philippe Derey boutique in Beverly Hills on Canon Drive, the center of the world's most prestigious zip code. - November 09, 2011 - SEVDA London
The Art of Modern Luggage is just the right fit for the holidays. - September 20, 2011 - Heys USA
Heys USA, leading travel goods manufacturer and inventor of "The World’s Lightest Carry-On" announces "The World’s First Digital Touch Scale for Luggage." - September 19, 2011 - Heys USA
Heys USA Brings Fashion and Style to Your Selections - September 19, 2011 - Heys USA
The Gun Purses Store provides women with an effective and stylish way to conceal their concealed handgun. - September 13, 2011 - Gun Purses
Chicago-based Handbag Designer, Brynn Capella’s Equestrian Inspired Fall/Winter 2011 “Lexington” Collection Hits Boutiques on Tuesday, August 30th. - August 26, 2011 - Brynn Capella, Inc.
Hand-picked boutiques and select events across the country welcome the beach-inspired collection this Spring. - April 15, 2011 - Brynn Capella, Inc.
London-based luxury handbags brand SEVDA held its first ever trunk show in the U.S. at the iconic department store Bloomingdale’s flagship location at 59th Street in New York City during February 10 through 14, 2011, introducing the SEVDA Autumn Winter 2011 Collection to discerning fashionistas. - February 26, 2011 - SEVDA London
London-based luxury handbags brand SEVDA has today announced the appointment of Interactive Sponsor ('iSponsor') as its Business and Brand Development partner. "We look forward to working together to develop the SEVDA brand and market penetration in North America," said Sevda Mutlu, Founder and Creative Director of SEVDA. Interactive Sponsor to explore interactions with Hollywood and the Entertainment industry and celebrity endorsements via key events, and sponsorship opportunities. - February 26, 2011 - SEVDA London
Chicago Handbag Designer, Brynn Capella, brings her Rockstar Collection, inspired by her love of music, to a second boutique -- Cerato. - October 29, 2010 - Brynn Capella, Inc.
Brynn Capella’s career went from supporting emerging artists in the 90’s to becoming one – in fashion. - October 26, 2010 - Brynn Capella, Inc.
Chicago Handbag Designer, Brynn Capella, brings her entire Fall Cityscape Collection, inspired by the windy city, to new Southport Corridor favorite, Cerato Boutique. - August 28, 2010 - Brynn Capella, Inc.
With the inspiration of her new surroundings, Brynn created affordable luxury Italian leather handbags made of colors highlighted in the nature and architecture of the city. - August 17, 2010 - Brynn Capella, Inc.
California native and Chicago's newest handbag designer to watch, Brynn Capella, creates the perfect mixture of her coastal upbringing with her urban Chicago lifestyle in the latest design addition to her handbag collection. - April 14, 2010 - Brynn Capella, Inc.
Emerging Designer Features Inaugural Collection on Exclusive New Site. - April 03, 2010 - MAISTROVAH
Maxwell Scott Bags are delighted to be taking part in the Cheltenham Festival from 16th to the 19th March at the Cheltenham Race Course, Gloucestershire. - February 12, 2010 - Maxwell Scott Bags, London
This classic shaped briefcase has full grain leather lining and provides a multitude of uses, from carrying folders to holding your laptop (16” maximum). - February 10, 2010 - Maxwell Scott Bags, London
Maxwell Scott, will be exhibiting a wide selection of their exquisite leather products, which are great Christmas Presents and stocking fillers. You are invited to indulge your senses with the variety of colours, sizes and range which will suit all pockets. They will be exhibiting at the Country Living Christmas Show at the SECC in Glasgow from 19 – 22 November 2009. Visit them at stand H5. - November 13, 2009 - Maxwell Scott Bags, London
1154 LILL Studio, the original custom handbag company, launches a truly creative gift concept for the holidays - the Design a Bag Kit. A custom-handbag experience in a box, she can design her own handbag, tote or accessory at home. Kit includes a sample bag, 30 fabric swatches and an order form plus online design assistance. - November 12, 2009 - 1154 LILL Studio: Custom Handbags
Maxwell Scott Bags are taking part in the Country Living Magazine Christmas Fair at the Business Design Centre, Islington, London. - November 11, 2009 - Maxwell Scott Bags, London
Maxwell Scott, purveyors of the finest quality Italian leather are delighted to be back at this most prestigious racing event. With Christmas fast approaching, it is an ideal opportunity to touch, feel and smell the exquisite range of accessories, Italian leather travel bags, leather holdalls, luxury luggage, briefcases and shoulder bags. - November 11, 2009 - Maxwell Scott Bags, London
www.fossilcreekgifts.com has expanded their product line again. This growing webstore continues to outpace the competition with their high value, low pricing and great customer service. - September 20, 2009 - fossilcreekgifts.com