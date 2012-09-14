PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

DIZAIND Announced as a Winner as Best Bespoke Handbags Brand in 2019 LUXlife Magazine Fashion & Lifestyle Awards DIZAIND is proud to announce to have been chosen as the winner of the Best Bespoke Handbags Brand in 2019 Fashion & Lifestyle Awards, hosted by the prestigious LUXlife Magazine. The winner of each category is chosen through a combination of votes gathered from LUXlife’s network of industry... - November 08, 2019 - DIZAIND

TadaWallets Announces Affordable Full Grain Leather Wallets for Women Spring Summer 2017 TadaWallets.com announces model AN-PL-0022 Full Grain Long Bi-Fold Strap Closure Wallets for Women in series Spring Summer 2017. Wallets are practically an appendage for women. TadaWallets.com understands women may taking a while when deciding which wallet to buy, based on their personal taste, needs,... - March 30, 2017 - TadaWallets.com

AÉHEE NEW YORK – From Leather Wastage to Stylish Handbags Juliane Park, previous designer at Badgley Mischka Outerwear, brings her “Eco-chic” handbag line to Kickstarter. - April 10, 2016 - AEHEE New York

New Minority-Owned Handbag Brand Continues to Emerge with the Upcoming Launch of Its Latest Collection: Husband and Wife Team Poised to Build a Strong Brand Together He is commonly called “Mr. Sylvia,” but Sylvia is not his name at all. Gregory Pope, 32, is the co-founder of a growing leather goods handbag brand based in Charlotte, NC. He, and his wife Terri “Sylvia” Pope, 32, are the owners of Gregory Sylvia, LLC. With a focus on aesthetics... - April 21, 2015 - Gregory Sylvia, LLC

New Swedish Front Pocket Wallet Brand Axess Announces Its Kickstarter Launch A new Swedish brand of RFID-blocking wallets specifically designed for your front pocket recently launched on Kickstarter. The designs are carefully proportioned to fit your everyday cash and cards in rich Italian vegetable tanned leather. “I used to say that Axess is a regular wallet cut in half,”... - April 06, 2015 - Axess Accessories Ltd

Chicago-Based Handbag Designer Pulls Inspiration from Tropical Vacations for Latest Collection Brynn Capella’s Favorite Hawaiian Vacation Spots Come to Life in Her Spring 2015 “Island Girl” Collection with Her Use of Vibrant Colors debuting in April. - March 21, 2015 - Brynn Capella, Inc.

Social Responsibility - A Framework for the Future Chicago Company Shows Importance for Social Responsibility - March 05, 2015 - Brynn Capella, Inc.

Gorgeous Bags Are Available at FashionLanes.com FashionLanes.com, a leading and trusted manufacturer, wholesaler and retailer of handbags in Downtown, LA, is now offering fashionable handbags on their online catalog, including the hobo bags, evening clutch purses, cosmetic bags, men’s wallets and so on. - September 29, 2014 - Fashion Lanes

Wimbledon-Based Designer Gift Retailer Launches WGifts.co.uk A Wimbledon-based retailer of luxury gift products has launched a new website, WGifts.co.uk. - October 23, 2013 - Wgifts

Online Retailer of Concealed Carry Purses Announces Breast Cancer Awareness Donation for Every Pink Item Sold in October October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. To shine awareness on this deadly disease, online retailer Gunhandbags.com is donating ten percent of profits from every pink concealed carry purse sold in October to the breast cancer charity of their customers’ choice. - October 03, 2013 - Gun Handbags

OurFamilyWorld Announces the Launch of Their New Line of Sling Bags for Active Families Family website now offers active sling bags that help promote social good. - July 09, 2013 - Our Family World

PERONI Italy Presents an "Italian Summer" with StyleChicago, Brynn Capella, and Cettina PERONI Italy and StyleChicago.com kicked off an “Italian Summer” on Chicago's Oak Street with the help of Chicago-based, Italian-American designers Brynn Capella and Concetta Cipriano. - June 01, 2013 - Brynn Capella, Inc.

Designed in London Made in Italy Luxury Handbags Brand SEVDA LONDON Announces Passport to Luxury as Part of Sustainability Awareness and Supply Chain Traceability London-based luxury handbags brand SEVDA today announced its commitment to sustainability and social awareness and responsibility, with "Passport-to-Luxury" supply chain traceability reporting for its upcoming Spring Summer 2014 collection. - May 12, 2013 - SEVDA London

Mother’s Day Gift Ideas from mamitons.com Mamitons is a leading handbag designer, producing handmade, eco friendly tote handbags, bags & purses from Africa and selling them in the United States. - May 09, 2013 - Mamitons

Houston Custom Boots Company Reveals How to Get Best Custom Designer Boots and Shoes Within Budget Tejas Custom Boots says knowing what to look for and the right questions to ask makes a difference in the quality of the boots and price customer pays for them. - January 11, 2013 - Tejas Custom Boots Houston

Houston Custom Shoes Designer Will Custom Design Any Boots, All You Have to do is Ask Tejas Custom Boots has decades of custom boots design experience, takes pride in its workmanship and pledges to custom fit you, no matter your design needs - January 07, 2013 - Tejas Custom Boots Houston

Houston Custom Boots Designer Thanks Customers for Banner 2012, Prepares for New Year Tejas Custom Boots said they saw increased business in 2012, expects 2013 to be even better. - January 06, 2013 - Tejas Custom Boots Houston

Houston Custom Boots Company Wins 2012 Best Custom Shoe Repair Award Houston custom boots specialist Tejas Custom Boots awarded Best Custom Shoe Repair Award by The Houston Press Newspaper. - December 22, 2012 - Tejas Custom Boots Houston

Chicago-Based Handbag Designer Transforms Trendy Into Classic While Revealing Her Wild Side Brynn Capella steps out of her comfort zone, but not too far, by embracing color-blocking trends, metallic and exotic leathers in her “A Starry Night” Collection debuting in November. - October 28, 2012 - Brynn Capella, Inc.

Chicago-Based Handbag Designer Pulls Inspiration from Her Youth Brynn Capella’s 70’s Southern California Upbringing Shows It’s True Colors in Her Fall 2012 “Liberation” Collection debuting this month. - August 04, 2012 - Brynn Capella, Inc.

Welcome The World - Welcome SEVDA Handbags Online Luxury Handbags Brand SEVDA London Announces Its Online Store SEVDA Handbags as the Games Begin London-based luxury handbags brand SEVDA London announced its online store SEVDA Handbags the same day London celebrated the opening ceremonies of the Games, as part of a "Welcome The World" strategy to reach out to her loyal fans and shoppers around the world. - July 31, 2012 - SEVDA London

Designer emilie SLOAN Brings Actress Charlene Amoia to Seattle for Spring Premier May 5th Actress Charlene Amoia in Seattle to Launch emilie SLOAN Spring-Summer 2012 Handbag Collection - Perfect Mother's Day gift - May 05, 2012 - emilie SLOAN

Handbag Designer, Brynn Capella, Celebrates It’s in the Bag with Fixture Boutique April 26th Fixture Boutique is featuring Brynn Capella handbags during Roscoe Village’s fifth annual It’s in the Bag event. - April 25, 2012 - Brynn Capella, Inc.

Chicago Boutique, Florodora, Hosting Brynn Capella Trunk Show This Friday, south-loop favorite, Florodora Boutique, celebrates Capella’s latest collection. - April 18, 2012 - Brynn Capella, Inc.

Mia Cotoné Releases New Product: Non-Woven Drawstring Handbag Dust Cover Mia Cotoné, a Lewisburg, PA owned Handbag Dust Cover manufacturer, has released a new product, the Non-Woven Drawstring Handbag Dust Cover. The Non-Woven Drawstring Handbag Dust Cover is made of a non-woven material that is breathable and durable, and includes a side grommet to attach an identification... - April 11, 2012 - Mia Cotone

Chicago Handbag Designer Brynn Capella Offers Special Deal to Early Bird Shoppers Pre-Orders of the Lauren Crossbody bag, from the Wildflower Collection, enjoy free shipping - April 04, 2012 - Brynn Capella, Inc.

Funkysugarrush.com is Now Live and Open for Business Funkysugarrush.com is a fashion boutique that oozes style and uniqueness. Funkysugarrush.com carries party dresses, casual dresses, and short and stylish outfits. In addition, the website provides, bags, jewelry and accessories, as well as many other essentials to complete a wardrobe. The company provides styles that reflect outfits that young trend setting celebrities are wearing today. With careful attention to detail, and an exquisite choice selection. - March 15, 2012 - funkysugarrush.com

Chicago Handbag Designer Partners with Tree House During Spay/Neuter Awareness Month Brynn Capella, a Chicago-based boutique handbag designer, donates time and money to support a cause close to home. - February 09, 2012 - Brynn Capella, Inc.

London-Based SEVDA Handbags Now Available in Beverly Hills, California at the Exclusive Philippe Derey Boutique London-based luxury handbags brand SEVDA is now offering selected pieces of its collection at the exclusive Philippe Derey boutique in Beverly Hills on Canon Drive, the center of the world's most prestigious zip code. - November 09, 2011 - SEVDA London

Heys USA Brings Masterpieces from Renowned Artists, Britto and Fazzino The Art of Modern Luggage is just the right fit for the holidays. - September 20, 2011 - Heys USA

Touch Scale Makes the Perfect Stocking Stuffer Heys USA, leading travel goods manufacturer and inventor of "The World’s Lightest Carry-On" announces "The World’s First Digital Touch Scale for Luggage." - September 19, 2011 - Heys USA

Complete Your 2011 Holiday Gift List with Luggage Heys USA Brings Fashion and Style to Your Selections - September 19, 2011 - Heys USA

Gun Purses Store Announces Their New Online Store Devoted to Concealment Purses and Self-Protection The Gun Purses Store provides women with an effective and stylish way to conceal their concealed handgun. - September 13, 2011 - Gun Purses

Brynn Capella Announces Launch of Fall/Winter 2011 Boutique Handbag Collection Chicago-based Handbag Designer, Brynn Capella’s Equestrian Inspired Fall/Winter 2011 “Lexington” Collection Hits Boutiques on Tuesday, August 30th. - August 26, 2011 - Brynn Capella, Inc.

Handbag Designer, Brynn Capella Launched Her American-Made Spring 2011 Collection Hand-picked boutiques and select events across the country welcome the beach-inspired collection this Spring. - April 15, 2011 - Brynn Capella, Inc.

London-Based SEVDA and Her Handbags Showcased at Trunk Show at Bloomingdale's Flagship Store on 59th Street New York City London-based luxury handbags brand SEVDA held its first ever trunk show in the U.S. at the iconic department store Bloomingdale’s flagship location at 59th Street in New York City during February 10 through 14, 2011, introducing the SEVDA Autumn Winter 2011 Collection to discerning fashionistas. - February 26, 2011 - SEVDA London

London-Based SEVDA Luxury Handbags is Making a Splashy Entry Into U.S. Luxury Sector and Hollywood, Alliance with Interactive Sponsor London-based luxury handbags brand SEVDA has today announced the appointment of Interactive Sponsor ('iSponsor') as its Business and Brand Development partner. "We look forward to working together to develop the SEVDA brand and market penetration in North America," said Sevda Mutlu, Founder and Creative Director of SEVDA. Interactive Sponsor to explore interactions with Hollywood and the Entertainment industry and celebrity endorsements via key events, and sponsorship opportunities. - February 26, 2011 - SEVDA London

Brynn Capella Celebrates Her Rockstar Collection with Chicago Trunk Shows Chicago Handbag Designer, Brynn Capella, brings her Rockstar Collection, inspired by her love of music, to a second boutique -- Cerato. - October 29, 2010 - Brynn Capella, Inc.

Music Meets Fashion in Brynn Capella’s Rockstar Holiday Collection Which Debuts This Weekend Brynn Capella’s career went from supporting emerging artists in the 90’s to becoming one – in fashion. - October 26, 2010 - Brynn Capella, Inc.

Weekend of Fall Fashion Fun with a Trunk Show at Cerato on Southport Chicago Handbag Designer, Brynn Capella, brings her entire Fall Cityscape Collection, inspired by the windy city, to new Southport Corridor favorite, Cerato Boutique. - August 28, 2010 - Brynn Capella, Inc.

Designer Brynn Capella Presents Chicago at Its Best in Her Latest American-Made Handbag Collection With the inspiration of her new surroundings, Brynn created affordable luxury Italian leather handbags made of colors highlighted in the nature and architecture of the city. - August 17, 2010 - Brynn Capella, Inc.

California Girl in the City: Brynn Capella Introduces Her Colorful Summer Handbag Collection California native and Chicago's newest handbag designer to watch, Brynn Capella, creates the perfect mixture of her coastal upbringing with her urban Chicago lifestyle in the latest design addition to her handbag collection. - April 14, 2010 - Brynn Capella, Inc.

MAISTROVAH Unveils Limited Edition Handbag Collection on maistrovah.com Emerging Designer Features Inaugural Collection on Exclusive New Site. - April 03, 2010 - MAISTROVAH

Maxwell Scott Bags Are at the Cheltenham Festival Gold Cup from 16th – 19th March 2010 Maxwell Scott Bags are delighted to be taking part in the Cheltenham Festival from 16th to the 19th March at the Cheltenham Race Course, Gloucestershire. - February 12, 2010 - Maxwell Scott Bags, London

Paolo 3 Section Leather Briefcase by Maxwell Scott Bags | Latest Model This classic shaped briefcase has full grain leather lining and provides a multitude of uses, from carrying folders to holding your laptop (16” maximum). - February 10, 2010 - Maxwell Scott Bags, London

Maxwell Scott Will be Exhibiting at the Country Living Christmas Show at the SECC in Glasgow from 19 – 22 November 2009 Maxwell Scott, will be exhibiting a wide selection of their exquisite leather products, which are great Christmas Presents and stocking fillers. You are invited to indulge your senses with the variety of colours, sizes and range which will suit all pockets. They will be exhibiting at the Country Living Christmas Show at the SECC in Glasgow from 19 – 22 November 2009. Visit them at stand H5. - November 13, 2009 - Maxwell Scott Bags, London

Custom Handbag Company Launches New Design a Bag Kit for the Holidays 1154 LILL Studio, the original custom handbag company, launches a truly creative gift concept for the holidays - the Design a Bag Kit. A custom-handbag experience in a box, she can design her own handbag, tote or accessory at home. Kit includes a sample bag, 30 fabric swatches and an order form plus online design assistance. - November 12, 2009 - 1154 LILL Studio: Custom Handbags

Maxwell Scott Bags Are at the Business Design Centre 11 – 15th November 2009 Maxwell Scott Bags are taking part in the Country Living Magazine Christmas Fair at the Business Design Centre, Islington, London. - November 11, 2009 - Maxwell Scott Bags, London

Maxwell Scott Bags Are Displaying Their Exquisite Leather Goods at the Cheltenham Open Meeting in November 2009 Maxwell Scott, purveyors of the finest quality Italian leather are delighted to be back at this most prestigious racing event. With Christmas fast approaching, it is an ideal opportunity to touch, feel and smell the exquisite range of accessories, Italian leather travel bags, leather holdalls, luxury luggage, briefcases and shoulder bags. - November 11, 2009 - Maxwell Scott Bags, London