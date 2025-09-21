Funkysugarrush.com is a fashion boutique that oozes style and uniqueness. Funkysugarrush.com carries party dresses, casual dresses, and short and stylish outfits. In addition, the website provides, bags, jewelry and accessories, as well as many other essentials to complete a wardrobe. The company provides styles that reflect outfits that young trend setting celebrities are wearing today. With careful attention to detail, and an exquisite choice selection. - March 15, 2012 - funkysugarrush.com